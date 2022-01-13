News
Investigation continues after man found dead in apartment basement
ST. LOUIS – An investigation continues after a man was found dead in the basement of an apartment building near The Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Reber Place. Officers rushed to an apartment complex in the Southwest Gardens neighborhood where they found a man who had been shot twice in the head.
Police found the man in the apartment building’s common room in the basement. Two apartment buildings are located above the connecting basement floor.
It’s unknown whether the man lived in the building or knew the residents.
“There have been multiple people that have asked if I was OK, like being so close,” neighbor Jen Nadler said, “and I know a lot of people involved that lived in that area, make sure they’re ok, I got eyes on them.”
Many of the neighbors worry about the building, saying they’ve spotted drug use.
“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood and usually the only little bit of something that is suspicious happens on the corner,” resident Christopher said.
This latest incident has pushed some to spend hundreds to amp up security.
“Somebody knows something,” neighbor James Stewart said. “I got the doorbell cameras because I worry about it myself, and I want to make sure there’s some kind of documentation if somebody was to come in.”
Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.
Nadler said she hopes there is justice found.
There are no suspects yet, but many questions remain.
“Hey whoever can do this stuff and get away scot-free without nobody seeing license plates or whose coming or going, people better be afraid,” Stewart said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the police.
What to know about Glenn Cook, the Cleveland Browns VP of player personnel, who interviewed for the Chicago Bears GM job
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 10 general manager candidates and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Next up is Glenn Cook, who interviewed for the general manager position Wednesday, the Bears announced.
Name: Glenn Cook
Age: 37
Title: Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel
Experience: Cook has been with the Browns since 2016, starting as the assistant director of pro scouting before he was promoted in 2020 under general manager Andrew Berry. He previously served as a pro scout with the Green Bay Packers from 2012-15 and as a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011-12.
You should know: Cook was a linebacker at the University of Miami from 2004-08, totaling 185 tackles, 23½ tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback pressures and two fumble-recovery touchdowns. He returned to his alma mater to be a graduate assistant.
Chicago connection: After Cook finished his football playing career, the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the 46th round in 2009. The former pitcher and center fielder played on the Cubs rookie league team that season.
What’s been said: “He is a guy who has done pro, he has done college, has a really good understanding of research, his learning contracts — I just think he has a broad skill set,” Berry said in a 2020 release when he promoted Cook. “He is a talented evaluator and he has got really great people skills. I think he will work well, not only managing our scouts, but also our scouting research function, which is really a hybrid area between traditional evaluation and research and strategy, and I think that is really important for the person that is going to run day-to-day personnel within the organization.”
St. Louis police search for suspect after woman dies in hit and run
ST. LOUIS – A woman was pronounced deceased at the scene Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided at the intersection of W. Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard in North St. Louis.
St. Louis police responded just after 10 a.m. to an accident with injuries involving a Grand Bonneville and Ford Fusion.
Police said they believe the driver of the Bonneville fled the scene on foot, now an investigation is underway.
Angela Mitchell has lived in the area for more than 20 years and said entering the dangerous intersection is like entering a race car track.
She said she feels remorse for the deceased’s family and hopes the suspect at large comes forward.
“Someone lost their life you know it’s just sad and to think a person just got out and ran they didn’t care about what was going on with the other person in the car or whatever they just didn’t care,” Mitchell said.
Like Mitchell, John Brison lives in the area too. He said the speeding issues are far too common at the intersection.
“This is Riverview, everybody fly’s on Riverview and Florissant. It’s crazy, a lot of people don’t even stop,” Brison said.
Like Mitchell, Brison hopes the suspect turns themself in.
“He needs to turn himself in and let them know what’s going. Those people need some kind of justice,” Brison said.
Missouri Representatives once again try to withdraw funding from Planned Parenthood
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — The debate over defunding the state’s only abortion provider continues at the Missouri Capitol.
The goal of some Republican lawmakers and the Speaker of the House is to stop public funds from going towards any abortion provider. In Missouri, there’s only one left, Planned Parenthood.
While legislators were back in Jefferson City in June to renew the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) tax, Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, offered up a similar proposal, in hopes of defunding Planned Parenthood.
The bill managed to pass the House 109-45 but failed to pass the finish line in the Senate.
“The Speaker did assure me that if that were to happen, that this would be one of the first bills that moves this year,” Schroer told the House Special Committee on Government Oversight Wednesday.
“Defund Planned Parenthood pursuant to the Supreme Court decisions, giving guidance to the legislature and it also enacts protections at the state level to ensure that your taxes are not subsidizing the heinous act of abortion.”
A concern for some, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars for Missouri and services that fall under the state’s Medicaid program.
“One of the big concerns that I have with your bill is just flipping a switch, shutting it down and no more funding,” Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann, said. “Where do these folks go?”
Schroer told committee members he does not believe this legislation risk any funds.
“Even if was a dollar or a million dollars, what is the cost of the lives lost?” Schroer said. “It’s quite simple, stop partaking in the heinous act of abortion and you can be a qualified provider.”
House Bill 1854 states that the public funds cannot be used on any abortion facility, an affiliate, or an associate of such an abortion facility.
In 2020, there were 167 abortions performed in the state, 46 of those were at Planned Parenthood, the rest at hospitals across the state, like BJC. Previously, in 2019, there were 1,368 abortions, compared to 2010 when there were more than 6,000.
Planned Parenthood in St. Louis is Missouri’s only abortion clinic, leaving women driving hours for services.
“Missouri has gotten so conservative on abortion, that people are seeking out states like Kansas and Oklahoma to get an abortion,” Rep Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, said.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, is worried about how Missourians who use Planned Parenthood as a provider would be able to find a new practitioner.
“I’m really concerned about the nuts and bolts of this bill and whether or not places like BJC like you highlighted are going to be able to provide care to thousands of people who live here,” Quade said.
Clemens questioned Schroer why this is being rushed when there are other priorities lawmakers have to accomplish because they are on a deadline.
“I see a supplemental budget we have to put to bed; we have to finish redistricting, we’ve got COVID running across the state of Missouri, we have work to do right here and I’m sitting here in this committee asking you questions about something we don’t need yet,” Clemens said.
Executive director of Missouri Family Health Council Michelle Trupiano warned committee members if this legislation is passed, the state’s safety net of providers will break.
“The system is stretched beyond capacity,” Trupiano said. “What we know is that through our network providers, that almost 40,000 patients were served in 2020. Of that, about 45% of them were served by Planned Parenthood.”
Another part of this bill would nullify the federal government from saying the state has to use federal money to fund abortions.
“Very similar to the Second Amendment Preservation Act, a provision where we say this is our 10th Amendment Right, we are not going to follow any federal law or any guidance that is going to require our taxpayer dollars to subsidize abortion,” Schroer said.
Chairman of the committee, Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, said members are expected to vote next week before the General Assembly gets to debate the topic again.
“We continue to be concerned about the number, the dollars, the checks that are being written by the state that are being sent to Planned Parenthood,” executive director of Missouri Right to Life Susan Klein said. “Nobody should be forced to pay for somebody else’s abortion.”
Back in 2019, the General Assembly passed a bill banning abortions in Missouri after eight weeks. The law does not allow exemptions for rape or incest survivors. A day before it took effect, a federal judge blocked it.
This fall, a federal court of appeals in St. Louis heard the case but has not said when a ruling would be released.
