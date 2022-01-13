Bitcoin
IQ Protocol Underpins Mysterium Network Token Utility with Staking Subscription Model
Tallinn, Estonia, 13th January, 2022, Chainwire
IQ Protocol provides Mysterium token holders completely risk-free and collateral-free staking rewards whilst supporting a circular subscription model for platform users.
IQ Protocol, the world’s first risk-free, collateral-less DeFi solution for blockchain subscriptions, today announced integration with the decentralized VPN, Mysterium Network.
Due to the nature of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency transactions must always be instant, one-off payments. The IQ Protocol is an industry-first DeFi solution that introduces timed tokens, creating a subscription model for crypto projects that provide ongoing services.
This innovation brings the power of DeFi to non-DeFi services, like Mysterium, creating a circular SaaS economy. This is the first pool IQ Protocol launched on Polygon after launching a PARSIQ pool on BSC earlier in 2020 – Etherium and Solana are the next chains on the roadmap of a truly multichain solution.
Mysterium is powered by a global network of more than 10,000 nodes. Users stake MYST in order to run a node and provide VPN and proxy services to global users and B2B clients from both Web2 and Web3.
Now, $MYST token holders can stake their tokens in the Mysterium Delegation Pool, and nodes can rent tokens they need from this Pool. Tokens are rented for a pre-agreed time limit and a percentage of a node’s earnings is automatically paid out to Pool stakers.
“Mysterium are providing a vital service to the decentralized ecosystem, and we’re delighted to support their continued growth with the integration of IQ Protocol” says IQ Labs CEO, Tom Tirman.
“Mysterium will now be able to offer staking and lending incentives to $MYST token holders within a non-inflationary tokenomic model in which yields are generated from actual real-world use cases, and not necessarily influenced by market volatility. This is the first of many staking pools we have lined up in Q1 as we move towards the launch of our native token, $IQT.”
IQ Protocol was designed by the original team behind PARSIQ, a real-time blockchain monitoring platform that connects blockchain activity to off-chain applications and devices. In the run-up to the launch of the IQ Protocol Governance Token, whitelist initiatives are currently active across all social media channels.
Mysterium’s BETA version of the IQ.Space pool is now open to all $MYST holders who’d like to stake their tokens. Rewards will be paid in $MYST.
About IQ Labs
Launched recently to take over the continued development and deployment of the IQ Protocol (previously overseen by PARSIQ), this new separate entity will be leading the way in blazing a path towards crypto subscription services and risk-free, collateral-less loans of NFTs and DeFi tokens.
Website: iq.space
Blog: iqlabs.medium.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/iqlabs_official
Discord: www.discord.com/invite/dApUa87ns7
Telegram: t.me/iqprotocol
About Mysterium Network
An open-source, Swiss-based company founded in 2017, Mysterium is rewiring the internet so it’s secure, free and accessible for all. Mysterium’s decentralized VPN is currently available for Android, Mac and Windows. Mysterium dVPN plugs into a global network of residential nodes, one of the fastest growing online communities decentralizing the web. This open marketplace allows anyone to rent their unused bandwidth and IP address with those in need, protecting others against censorship, surveillance, and cybercrime.
League of Kingdoms Releases LOKA Token to Fuel Growth of Active Users
League of Kingdoms Arena launched the LOKA token in order to fuel the growth of its over 400,000 strong community of active users. Moreover, the token will be available to users on January 20, 2022.
League of Kingdoms’ the LOKA token adds to the present set of NFTs in order to enhance governance rights and additional utility to the community of the League of Kingdoms.
More so, the LOKA holders can stake the asset to get a portion of the platform’s fees, and also other upcoming use cases like exclusive access to special NFTs. Since the platform’s launch, League of Kingdoms shows huge growth metrics.
In Q2 2021, the community of daily active users increased 20 times to 80,000. In addition to this, the League of Kingdoms raised $3M from well-known investors which includes Hashed, a16z, Sequoia India, Binance Labs, and many angels from the GameFi sectors those includes Gabby Dizon of YGG, Aleks & Jiho of Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), and Sebastien Borget of The Sandbox Games.
Free-to-play MMO Game League of Kingdoms Arena
The League of Kingdoms Arena is a F2P MMO game. More so, the NFTs in LoK are easy to utilize and introduced to users gradually, which helps the game attract a wider audience of both hardcore crypto and traditional gamers.
Added to this, the launch of the LOKA token comes despite a number of new initiatives to enhance League of Kingdoms to a complete game metaverse. More so, these will indicate the PvP arena launch, P2E expansion, commerce platforms like NFT bazaar, esports integration and many other updates to use GameFi possibilities. Even more, the token launch will help develop a strong network of guilds and communities to attract organic P2E veterans.
League of Kingdoms Co-Founder Chan Lee said,
“This has been truly a long-time coming for us, working on LoK when nobody believed in the promise of blockchain games and play-to-earn…Now, with our friends from Axie Infinity breaking the floodgates open, we’re ready to show the wider P2E community what we’ve been working on!”
Furthermore, League of Kingdom allows the players to develop their own kingdoms and armies in order to defeat other kingdoms and monsters, as well as ally with them.
Moonbeam Network Successfully Completes its Launch Process to Polkadot
- Moonbeam network has launched on Polkadot.
- The platform allows over 80 other projects the opportunity to deploy.
Moonbeam, the first smart contract platform compatible with Ethereum, has launched on Polkadot. Moreover, Moonbeam stays as the first completely operational project on Polkadot following the launch.
Moonbeam allows over 80 other projects the opportunity to deploy. More so, Moonbeam expects to bring significant activity to Polkadot like parachain Moonriver. This Moonriver which brought DApp deployments and usage to the Kusama network.
Added to this, the launch process of Moonbeam slowly introduced new functionality for three weeks, starting on December 17. As soon as the block production and decentralization operation had been verified to be smooth, the team moved into the final launch phase, which included removing the super user key (Sudo), enabling the EVM and balance transfers, and increasing the number of collators in use to 48.
In addition, the balance transfer system allows users to stake with collators, claim crowdloan rewards, and participate in onchain governance as active network members.
In conjunction with the launch, the Moonbeam Foundation held a crowdloan campaign that received over 35M DOT (approximately $944M USD at the end of the crowdloan campaign) from over 200,000 supporters around the world. Crowdloan by Moonbeam had the highest number of contributors and DOT received of any parachain.
A total of 45 million GLMR tokens have been awarded to the first 30% of participants based on the contribution percentage they made. Over the duration of the 96-week parachain lease period, the remaining 70% (105M GLMR tokens) vest linearly.
GLMR tokens have been vested for three weeks since the lease period began on December 17, 2021. Thus, it equates to an additional 2.6% of the pool or over 3.9M GLMR. Additionally, the Moonbeam Foundation’s DApp makes available the distributed tokens, and any tokens vested to date can be claimed.
All-in-all, the week after the launch is expected to add the deployment of many infrastructure projects such as bridges, multisignature support, The Graph, Chainlink oracles, and many more. Notably, the GLMR tokens are transferable tokens where users can connect Moonbeam to MetaMask to utilize them.
Read more: Moonbeam (GLMR) listed on Binance
When Art Meets Automobile
Since their inception, cars have captivated artists. Cars have been featured in studios and galleries worldwide as objects of love, hate, and even as a fetish. And, more often than not, this is because artists are self-proclaimed fans of the art they create.
With Web3 being a powerhouse of revolution, art has taken a whole new direction. NFTs are the new canvases auctioned and sold off on digital marketplaces within seconds. Artists genuinely have a new way of expressing themselves, and the sky’s the limit.
Traditional artists like Phillipe Pasqua have taken the NFT route with beautiful collections that have been sold out in seconds. Philippe Pasqua is a modern French painter, sculptor, and draughtsman recognized for his paintings, sculptures, and drawings.
He is a self-taught artist well renowned for his Portrait paintings and is regarded as one of his generation’s greatest painters. Phillipe has had two collection drops on his website, both of which sold out in minutes.
“Vanity by Philippe” was his debut collection, a collection of the most beautiful human skulls; it was an instant hit. Those are now very expensive, ranging from 3 to 7 ETH.
The second collection was no exception—a magnificent combination of 8 rare numbered images of living butterflies landing on a human skull covered in paint, hence the name Papillon (French for “butterfly”). The collection took off with a floor price of 2.2 ETH.
Phillipe is back with another beautiful collection that is a fantastic investment and a massive potential for participants to win something exciting after two considerable successes.
Philippe Pasqua’s third collection is titled WEN? A Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera, coated in Hermès leather and tattooed by Philippe Pasqua, will be given away free to the owner of this fantastic collection. During a private sale at the Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo in 2014, the Lamborghini was sold for over 800 000 dollars (605 295 dollars minus costs). This Lamborghini was created to be fixed on a wall, positioning it right between a relief painting and a mural sculpture.
It’s a Lamborghini, to be precise!! It’s not just any Lambo; it’s one that Phillipe himself has tattooed; the design is based on his general aesthetic, and owning one would be a dream come true!
There will be 222 NFTs for the third collection. 5 NFTs of the third collection will be given away to the holders of the first and second collections.
Not only that, but those who hold all three collections will receive a framed Philippe Pasqua lithograph. Each NFT is basically a Golden Ticket for Philippe Pasqua’s planned Funny Death Maze, a physical and virtual maze.
