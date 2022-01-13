Celebrities
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Why She ‘Removed Herself’ From Helping Britney Amidst Conservatorship
Jamie Lynn said fan theories about her not supporting Britney during the conservatorship are ‘ridiculous.’
Jamie Lynn Spears is standing up for herself! After sister Britney Spears repeatedly criticized her family — including Jammie Lynn, mom Lynne Spears and dad Jamie Spears — over the 13-year conservatorship she deemed “abusive,” the Zooey 101 alum is finally speaking out. In a new interview on January 12, Jamie Lynn, 30, wants to set the record straight amid fans slamming her for abandoning the “Toxic” singer and even sending her death threats. “I’ve only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous,” she told People.
As for why it may appear she didn’t make more of an effort in being Team Britney, Jamie Lynn said she had to protect her own family. “It was really important for me to separate myself from my family to focus on the family I’ve created,” said the actress, who is raising Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3, with husband Jamie Watson. She went on to say she “loves and supports” Britney as the pop singer works through the “painful process” of returning to a life of normalcy after the conservatorship ended in November. “This is a complicated situation,” she explained. “It gets to a certain point where you can’t help someone who doesn’t want you to. If it starts to become harmful or unhealthy for you and your well-being, then you have to remove yourself. My intentions have always been pure when it comes to my family.”
Jamie Lynn also wanted to emphasize that she was only 17 and a new mom when the court ordered Britney to be under a conservatorship in 2008. “I didn’t have a say when [the conservatorship] happened. My sister was going through a hard time, I was still a child, and that’s what everybody, I think, forgets: I was just a kid going through my own crap.” She revealed she was asked to be a part of the conservatorship, but “declined it nicely.” “I just wanted to remain her sister, very simply,” Jamie Lynn added. “It’s unfortunate that I’ve been grouped into this, but the facts are I had nothing to do with anything.”
As for Britney, it appears she won’t be offering an olive branch anytime soon. “Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through,” a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. To that point, Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram in the beginning of the new year.
Dismissed: Jennifer Hough Voluntarily Tosses $20M Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit, Kenneth Petty’s Still Pending
Nicki Minaj is reportedly in the clear in regards to the harassment lawsuit brought forth against her by Jennifer Hough. New documents from the lawsuit have surfaced online from The Jasmine Brand reportedly showing that Hough voluntarily dropped it, although Nicki’s husband’s case is still pending.
Court documents received by The Jasmine Brand confirm that the lawsuit was dismissed as Hough’s attorney revealed the status of Petty’s case in a statement.
In an exclusive statement from Jennifer’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, revealed “The case was voluntarily dismissed as to Nicki in NY.” He adds,“The case against Kenneth is ongoing. As for anything further concerning Nicki, stay tuned!”
In case you missed it, Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty is being sued by Jennifer Hough after she claimed that he and Minaj tried to intimidate her into silencing rape allegations against him from 1994. Hough claimed that Nicki hired associates to reach out and offer her $500,000 to rescind her story. In addition to that, Hough alleged that Nicki is affiliated with a blood gang subset allegedly running rampant in Queens, NY. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in New York state prison. Petty previously alleged that Hough was a “willing participant.”
Emma Watson Reveals How Often She & Tom Felton Speak Amidst Fan Frenzy Over Friendship
Emma Watson has finally reacted to the ‘Harry Potter’ fandom obsessing over her adorable friendship with co-star Tom Felton.
The friendship between Emma Watson, 31, and Tom Felton, 34, has been celebrated by Harry Potter fans, especially when the pair reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special. Emma, a.k.a. Hermoine Granger, spoke to British Vogue after the special aired on Jan. 1 about her close bond with Tom, who plays Draco Malfoy in the film franchise. “We speak most weeks,” Emma revealed.
The British actress also reacted to the Harry Potter fandom becoming increasingly obsessed (in a good way, of course) with her and Tom’s real-life friendship. “We just think it’s sweet,” she told British Vogue.
Harry Potter fans couldn’t contain themselves when Emma and Tom reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Tom said, before Emma explained the moment on set when she actually “fell in love” with her co-star. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she said. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And… I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.” The pair also clarified that their relationship was never romantic. “Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us. We just love each other,” Emma said. “That’s all I can say about that.”
In her British Vogue interview, Emma also spoke about the sweet moment from the special that she shared with co-star Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films. “That was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them,” she explained. “I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly.”
Emma said that the same went for Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, in terms of how kindly her male co-stars treated her throughout her experience on the movies. “It really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl,” she said.
Kathleen Buhle: 5 Things To Know About Hunter Biden’s Ex Wife Releasing a Book On Their Divorce
Hunter Biden’s ex-wife detailed her upcoming memoir ‘If We Break,’ which will speak about her former husband’s battles with addiction and their marriage.
Kathleen Buhle, 53, announced her debut book If We Break: A Memoir Of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing on Wednesday January 12. Kathleen was notably married to President Joe Biden‘s younger son Hunter Biden, 51, until the pair split in 2017. While Hunter received significant media attention leading up to his father’s election in 2020 (and even penned his own memoir Beautiful Things), his ex-wife has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. If We Break is expected to hit shelves on June 14. Find out everything you need to know about Kathleen and her marriage to Hunter here!
1. She was married to Hunter for over 20 years
Kathleen was Hunter’s first wife, and the pair were married from 1993 until 2017. When the pair divorced in 2017, Kathleen didn’t speak out about the divorce publicly. She explained the toll that the break up had taken on her in a January 12 interview with People. “When my marriage ended, I felt like I’d lost my sense of who I was,” she said.
Before their divorce was finalized, the president’s son was briefly involved in a relationship with his late brother Beau’s widow Hallie, after Beau’s death in 2015. He detailed the relationship in his memoir and explained how it was born out of the unexpected grief of losing his brother. Hunter and Hallie broke up in 2019, and Hunter married filmmaker Melissa Cohen shortly thereafter.
2. She has three daughters
During her marriage to Hunter, the pair had three girls: Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21. The three girls were very active in campaigning for their grandfather during his 2020 race for the White House. The three girls have a half brother in their dad’s youngest son Beau, 1, who he had with his wife Melissa in March 2020.
3. She opens up about Hunter’s struggles with addiction in the book
Hunter’s battle with addiction has been well-documented, and she will offer her perspective on his struggle in If We Break. “Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels. But what I also realized through those crushing experiences is that I needed to find a way to stand on my own,” she told People.
Kathleen also explained that writing the book was an important process to help her feel better after watching her ex-husband struggle with drug abuse and going through divorce. “My hope is it will be meaningful to those who have been through addiction or divorce, and especially to women who have felt like their entire identity was tied to their spouse. In the end, divorce allowed me to find my strength,” she explained to People.
4. She founded The House at 1229
Other than the memoir, Kathleen has worked for the DC Volunteer Lawyers Project since 2017, according to her LinkedIn. The non-profit offers legal services and advocates for at-risk kids, domestic violence victims and others who may need help, according to its website. Additionally, Kathleen is identified as the co-founder and CEO of The House at 1229, a space that brings women together to connect. “The House at 1229 offers the intimate space and supportive community to experience this growth in the best possible way. The House at 1229 is a community of women with different backgrounds and experiences who share the same core beliefs,” the organization’s LinkedIn page states.
5. She’s reportedly close with Michelle Obama
After Kathleen and Hunter split up, she naturally went to her friends for support, and she bonded with former First Lady Michelle Obama. A source close to Kathleen told Page Six that Michelle was “one of her closest friends” and that the two women “hang out a lot.” The two ladies reportedly hit it off during her then-father-in-law’s time as vice president and regularly went to SoulCycle classes together.
