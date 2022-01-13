Celebrities
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years Of Marriage: Our Love ‘Carries On’
Jason Moma and Lisa Bonet have called it quits after four years of marriage and an eleven-year romantic partnership.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are going their separate ways after four years of marriage. Jason announced the split on his Instagram on Jan. 12, explaining the reasoning for their separation. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” he wrote in a message posted to his social media page.
He continued, “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
Jason, 42, continued in the post by saying the “love between us carries on” and that he and his long term partner’s connection is “evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.” He went on,” We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children […] Teaching our Children What’s possible.” The Aquaman star completed the joint statement by saying he and Lisa, 54, were “Living the Prayer” and hoped for love to “Prevail.”
In addition to the breakup message, Jason also shared several photos in the post including a sunset sky and one of a person wearing a “May my soul shout love” shirt holding a baby bird.
Although the couple didn’t get married until 2017, they began dating as far back as 2005 after meeting through mutual friends. They share two children together, Lola, born 2007, and Nakoa-Wolf, born 2008.
Jason once describe himself as “a mess” when he first met Lisa back in 2005. “Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess, and you’re a degenerate,” he told Men’s Health in Nov. 2020.
When Jason and Lisa first starting dating, she was busy raising her teenage daughter, Zoe Kravitz, with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Jason also told the outlet he and Lenny “became so close to [each other] from the jump, they now refer to each other as ohana, or family.” Zoe and Jason are also close. “I love her husband,” he says. “I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family.”
Celebrities
Megan Fox’s Romantic History: From 1st Love To Brian Austin Green Split & MGK Engagement
Megan Fox has dated some sultry stars in Hollywood before getting engaged to Machine Gun Kelly — learn all about her dating history here.
Megan Fox‘s new romance with rocker Machine Gun Kelly has catapulted her into the spotlight. While the actress, 34, is no stranger to fame and flashing lights, Megan’s usually very private when it comes to her personal life — specifically her romances. Although she spent most of her career with ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, Megan has dated a few notable names in Hollywood. As she and MGK prepare to get married (they announced their engagement on Jan. 12, 2022), relive every one of Megan’s relationships:
1. Ben Leahy (2000-2003)
Megan’s high school sweetheart, Ben Leahy, wasn’t the Hollywood-type. Then again, they were just teenagers when they dated, and Megan’s acting career hadn’t taken off at the time. However, Megan only had high praise when she spoke about Ben in a 2009 interview. “He was very sweet and wonderful, really tall and big with a perfect body, and he was a badass,” she told HollywoodLife‘s sister site, Rolling Stone, adding, “I was totally drawn to him.”
2. David Gallagher (2003-2004)
Megan’s short-lived romance with 7th Heaven actor, David Gallagher occurred right at the beginning of her acting career. She had just starred as the villain in the Lindsay Lohan-film, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and everyone wanted to know who Hollywood’s new it-girl was. Megan even brought David along to the New York premiere of the film in February of 2004. They called it quits later that year.
3. Shia LaBeouf (Mid-2000s)
This one’s tricky. It’s unclear exactly when Megan and Shia LaBeouf dated. Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable in the Transformers films, which led to rumblings about a real-life romance between the two. In 2007, Megan and Shia starred as powerful couple, Sam Witwicky and Mikaela Banes, battling robots to save the world from mass destruction. They reprised their characters in the film’s 2009 follow-up, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Shia later returned for the third film in 2011, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, however, Megan did not. Instead, model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took over as Shia’s new love interest. Bottom line is — Megan and Shia’s romance occurred sometime in the mid-2000s.
Shia was the first one to shed light on their relationship. “Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them. I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation,” he told Details magazine in 2011. “But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen,” he added.
Fast-forward seven years, and Megan finally gave her take on the relationship. “Um, I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him,” she said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in November of 2018. “I’ve never been really private about that. I love him.” When fellow guest, Tyra Banks suggested that Megan and Shia had a “showmance,” Megan replied, “Sure.”
Either way, Megan and Shia have always been on good terms. Back in 2019, fans reminisced over their on-and-off-screen chemistry when Megan shared a throwback photo from the film to Instagram. “Once upon a time 13 summers ago,” she wrote in the caption of her post.
4. Brian Austin Green (2004-2020)
Megan and Brian‘s tumultuous love story began in 2004. You’ll notice that there’s some overlap in her other romances, because the two had an on-and-off relationship. Things didn’t become permanent until the actor and actress married in June of 2010. They went on to welcome two sons together — Noah Shannon,(now 8) and Bodhi Ransom (now 6).
In April of 2016, Megan and Brian’s marriage went through its fair share of ups and downs, which led to a looming divorce. However, they decided to keep working at their relationship after discovering that Megan was pregnant with their third child, Journey River (now 4). They reconciled with a romantic getaway to the Hawaiian Islands, and things seemed to be just fine between Megan and Brian.
Then, things took a turn in 2020, when — just before their one-decade wedding anniversary — Megan was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly. The actress and musician were photographed together on May 14, and then two days later on May 16. Megan wasn’t wearing her wedding ring on either occasion. Not to mention, May 16 happened to be Megan’s 34th birthday. At the same time, Brian was seen with and without his ring as well.
Just days after the photos went public, Brian confirmed the split rumors to be true during an episode of his podcast, …with Brian Austin Green. “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” Brian said of Megan, before explaining that they would remain a family. He said they’ll “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.” Brian also noted that despite the breakup, he would “always love her [Megan]. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”
In the same episode, Brian addressed Megan’s then-recent photo ops with MGK. “She met this guy, Colson [MGK’s real name], on set…I’ve never met him…Megan and I have talked about him,” Brian revealed, but clarified “they’re just friends at this point.” He added, “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”
Also in May, Brian discussed Megan’s newfound relationship with MGK even further. “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,’” Brian recalled of a prior conversation with Megan during a separate episode of his podcast.
Naturally, the actor took the news pretty hard. “And, I was shocked and I was upset about it,” Brian continued, but added that he “can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s — she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.” Megan filed for divorce from Brian on Nov. 25, 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences” She listed Nov. 2019 as their separation date her court papers, while Brian wrote March 5, 2020 as the day things officially ended between the two.
5. Machine Gun Kelly (2020-present)
As you already know, Megan moved on from Brian with MGK. Back in May of 2020, Megan and MGK added fuel to the romance rumors when she appeared as his love interest in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” Not long after the video’s release, they had their first PDA outing at a Los Angeles bar on June 15. Megan and MGK were photographed kissing and holding hands outside the establishment, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.
The new couple recently traveled to Puerto Rico together on a work/vacation trip [the same one Brian references in his podcast episodes], to film the upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. However, production on the film was halted in October of 2020, due to positive COVID-19 tests.
After they got together, MGK revealed that it was love at first sight when he met Megan, who’s even said that the two are “twin flames,” aka, soulmates. When you know, you know! On Nov. 22, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 American Music Awards, where Megan introduced MGK’s performance by saying, “Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since his debut in 2012.”
Then, on Jan. 12, 2022, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly revealed they had gotten engaged! He even proposed with an emerald and diamond ring that he helped design. Isn’t that cute?
Celebrities
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Relationship Status Revealed After Miami Trip
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may have heated things up again when the two were spotted in Miami one week ago.
Shawn Mendes, 23, and ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, 24, were spotted together walking their dog, Tarzan, in Miami on January 6 — nearly two months after they decided to call it quits. Since then, fans have gone into a frenzy over speculation that they might get back together. Although neither one of the singers has spoken out about what went down during their brief rendezvous, a source close to Shawn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the real deal was behind their Miami meetup.
Following the new year, Shawn was seen flaunting his rock-hard abs and killer body on the beach in Miami with friends. Aside from some fun in the sun, the source said that he knew that Camila was coming through the Sunshine State on her way to the Dominican Republic, where she is currently on vacation. “Shawn wanted to see Camila when she was in Miami. He only had a few days left in Miami and it’s been so long since they came face to face,” our source said.
Shawn and Camila announced their split on November 17, 2021, in an Instagram post that read, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” And although they stayed true to their word, they had not seen each other since they decided to end their romance. On his social media, Shawn said that he was having a “hard time” after the breakup. “Shawn knows what people mean when they say that absence makes the heart grow fonder because it did,” the source said. “They were together 24/7 for the past couple of years and, towards the end, started to get on each other’s nerves.”
“When they met up in Miami, they had a lot to talk about. The conclusion that they came to is that they still do love each other. They just don’t know what to do with that now,” the insider added. “Camila is the first girl that Shawn has ever been in love with, and he thought that being without her would be easier than it is. For the past several years, she has been his best friend, as well as his lover. Being without Camila for these past couple of weeks has been hard and seeing her again brought it all back. They are not sure where the road from here will take them, but Shawn has said to his family and friends that he doesn’t think that he will find another woman like her.”
HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Shawn and Camila, but didn’t receive immediate responses.
Celebrities
Heather Rae Young Reveals Being A Stepmom To Tarek’s Kids Inspired Her To Want Children Of Her Own
Heather Rae Young reveals how her ‘love’ for being a stepmother to Tarek El Moussa’s children has possibly led to having kids of her own.
Heather Rae Young “loves being a stepmom.” So much so, that the Selling Sunset star and her husband Tarek El Moussa, 40, have discussed having children of their own together. The 34-year-old reality star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained how being a stepparent to Tarek’s kids — a daughter, Taylor, 11, and a son, Brayden, 6 — led to her possibly wanting kids of her own.
“We don’t know how life’s going to shift and what the future holds,” the former Playboy Playmate of the Month said. “When we first met, we both had said ‘no’ to having children. And, you know, obviously as my love grew for the children and I fell into this amazing position as a step mom — I just I love being a stepmom, I love being a mom, I love raising children.”
“And so more recently I have started thinking about having one of my own,” Heather confessed. “I brought it up to Tarek and at first we talked about it and so we’re on the same page. We are planning on possibly having a baby in the future but right now I am going through egg freezing. I’m doing the second round of egg freezing.”
The blonde beauty continued, “We have talked about freezing embryos, putting embryos aside and then we would like to try natural this year. I think I’m pushing it a little bit more than Tarek but, you know, we don’t know what the future is going to hold but yes, sometime in the future we would like our own.”
Tarek and Heather tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2021 at a Santa Barbara hotel after two years of dating. The newlyweds recently returned home from their three-week honeymoon to the Maldives (with three days in Dubai). When asked how they’re settling into married life, Heather said, “We were actually looking back the other night because time flies by so we actually went back in our phones and looked at all the photos from the wedding. Up until the New Year, we did have such a whirlwind life after the wedding. I finally feel like we are settling back in. Like, this is our first week.”
Since saying their ‘I dos’ Tarek said being married to Heather has been “absolutely incredible.” He said, “The wedding was just magical. The honeymoon was the most romantic place you could ever think of and honestly since saying ‘I do’, like we’ve just become closer as a family. We’re working as a unit. We’re setting big goals. And we’re really working on setting us up in our family for the rest of our lives together. We are enjoying every single moment of it and we couldn’t be more excited.”
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years Of Marriage: Our Love ‘Carries On’
COVID testing firm with St. Louis locations gets F rating from BBB
Megan Fox’s Romantic History: From 1st Love To Brian Austin Green Split & MGK Engagement
Mines football coach Gregg Brandon announces retirement
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Relationship Status Revealed After Miami Trip
Missouri COVID hospitalizations have jumped 53% in one month
Heather Rae Young Reveals Being A Stepmom To Tarek’s Kids Inspired Her To Want Children Of Her Own
Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations top November peak, but fewer being treated primarily for the virus
Apple TV + Offers First Look At Their New Series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey,” Based on Walter Mosley’s Novel
Adams 14 board tries again to cut ties with management company
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1