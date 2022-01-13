Celebrities
Jen Shah Defends Heather After Claim of “Promoting Violence”
Jen Shah is firing back after seeing that her former friend and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star, Lisa Barlow, seemingly accused Heather Gay of promoting violence on The Wendy Williams Show.
Following an interview between Heather and guest host Michael Rapaport, during which Heather shared her thoughts on Jen and Lisa’s on-screen encounter, Lisa took to her Twitter page, where she shaded someone who she did not name for promoting violence.
“I was thinking, ‘Get her Jen, like get her,’” Heather said on the January 10 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “Because I wanted her to hold Lisa accountable for saying what Lisa says in the privacy of her own room. I wanted Lisa to say it to everyone. So I knew that they had conversations that Lisa wasn’t willing to admit publicly and Jen was trying to force the issue. And I was thinking, this is not my beef. This is between them. And… Get her.”
After the episode, Lisa tweeted, on January 11, “If you promote violence and say ‘get her’ you’ve got issues.”
Although Lisa’s tweet had no username attached, Jen quickly took notice of it and fired back at her.
“Wasn’t promoting violence Lisa,” Jen replied. “‘Get her’ was referring to me calling you out on the double standards and lies. If you want to discuss promoting violence… Let’s roll footage. Who pushed who? Who said ‘come on let’s go’ … but keep that narrative going, it’s cute.”
After tweeting to her RHOSLC cast mate, Jen re-shared their exchange with her fans and followers on her Instagram Story.
She then shared a second post in which she seemingly shaded Lisa further with a note from the 1208 Garcia on Instagram.
In her second message, which also had no username mentioned, Jen shared, “Some [people] are still mad at you because you survived after they threw you under the bus but the bus ran over their lies.”
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Roddy Ricch Replaced On ‘SNL’ This Week Over COVID-19 Exposure, Looking To ‘Lock In A New Date’
Roddy Ricch will not be performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend after a recent COVID exposure.
The Los Angeles native announced that he’s working on “lock[ing] in a new date” after being replaced as the musical guest on the live sketch comedy show.
NBCUniversal announced in a recent press release that Saturday Night Live would be making its return on January 15 with host Ariana DeBose and musical guest Bleachers, who will be serving as Roddy’s replacement.
Though the initial press release didn’t provide a reason for the rapper dropping out of his previously scheduled performance, he has since explained the decision in an Instagram Story, also going on to confirm that he is still aiming to perform on the show sometime in the future.
“Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” Roddy wrote on Wednesday. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though!”
While his SNL gig didn’t work out this time around, Roddy Ricch still has a lot of exciting performances coming up.
Earlier this week, he was among the artists announced for the 2022 edition of the beloved Bonnaroo festival. Roddy will be joining other big names from the lineup including J. Cole, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Tinashe, and more to perform in Manchester, Tennessee in June.
Celebrities
Madonna Reveals Massive Bruise Down Her Entire Thigh While Rocking Versace In New Photos
Ouch! The pop diva proved she was one tough cookie while showing off her injury wearing designer duds for an Instagram.
Madonna, 63, is no wuss. And the pop diva made that much clear while revealing a giant bruise on her thigh in a stylish new Instagram on Jan. 13. Madonna managed to still look sultry as she stuck her leg out and pulled up her striking gold and black Versace frock to show the massive blue and purple mark on her gams. The bruise was only accentuated by her thigh-high stockings and heeled boots in the sassy set of photos. Despite the injury, the “Like A Virgin” songstress seriously stunned in her robed frock, which featured the Italian fashion house’s iconic Greek key motif along with rows of chevrons. Madonna continued to amp up the glamour with long, blonde braids, blackout shades, and a full nude pout.
She struck a number of edgy poses in the photos, pointing her hands at the camera like a gun while also sharing a close-up of her bikini region and another of her bra-clad chest to highlight her jewelry collection. Reflecting on her injury in a poetic manner, Madge captioned the shot saying, “Life has beaten me up! Do you think I give a F***?” She went on, “Only the Devil Cares…. HOMEWEAR”, while tagging Versace at the end.
Madonna is no stranger to a serious injury. The star revealed that she had undergone hip replacement surgery following an on-stage during her 2019 Madame X tour, calling herself a “bionic woman”.
She opened about her injury in her Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A special for Paramount+ in Nov. 2021. While answering a question from A-lister Conor McGregor about how she stays fit, she said, “Let me be really honest with you—I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac. You probably know that right?… During my [2019 Madame X] tour—I don’t know if you’ve noticed it, but I’m limping a lot—I was in more pain than I’ve ever been in in my life. I’m a bionic woman—I had hip replacement surgery.”
Celebrities
“Love During Lockup” Exclusive: Indie’s Bounty Hunter Mama Believes She’s Being Hustled By Her Prison Bae Harry
Another day, another hustle…
Have y’all been watching the latest in the “Lockup” franchises on WeTV? WE tv’s hit franchise has now premiered a new series – “Love During Lockup” – airing Fridays at 9 pm ET. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from this week’s new episode for your viewing pleasure!
On Friday night’s upcoming episode of “Love During Lockup,” Indie’s mom Yolanda blames her bounty hunter history for not trusting Indie’s boyfriend Harry, who she believes is hustling her daughter. While Indie insists she’s not being taken advantage of and is “spiritually married,” Yolanda disagrees. Check out the clip below:
Do you think Indie is being hustled? Is Harry wrong to expect Indie to put something on his books when she has kids to take care of? What would you do if Indie was your daughter?
Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:
Indie’s bounty-hunter mom uncovers the truth about her felon fiancé. Gabby has a meltdown over a wedding dilemma, but will their secret stash save the day? Haley’s ex lays down the law. Tai fears her romance with inmate Hottie is just a con.
Tune in to WeTV Friday at 9PM EST for a brand new episode of “Love During Lockup.”
Jen Shah Defends Heather After Claim of “Promoting Violence”
“Unintentional mistakes” found in Gabby Petito police stop
Roddy Ricch Replaced On ‘SNL’ This Week Over COVID-19 Exposure, Looking To ‘Lock In A New Date’
Mask mandate debate renews amid soaring COVID-19 cases across U.S.
Yearn.Finance (YFI) Price Rebounces But Still Long Way to All-time High
Madonna Reveals Massive Bruise Down Her Entire Thigh While Rocking Versace In New Photos
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
“Love During Lockup” Exclusive: Indie’s Bounty Hunter Mama Believes She’s Being Hustled By Her Prison Bae Harry
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a “gut punch”
Velas Network Blasts off Through Partnership with SpaceChain into the New-Age Space Race
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1