Jen Shah Defends Heather After Claim of “Promoting Violence”

Jen Shah is firing back after seeing that her former friend and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star, Lisa Barlow, seemingly accused Heather Gay of promoting violence on The Wendy Williams Show.

Following an interview between Heather and guest host Michael Rapaport, during which Heather shared her thoughts on Jen and Lisa’s on-screen encounter, Lisa took to her Twitter page, where she shaded someone who she did not name for promoting violence.

“I was thinking, ‘Get her Jen, like get her,’” Heather said on the January 10 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “Because I wanted her to hold Lisa accountable for saying what Lisa says in the privacy of her own room. I wanted Lisa to say it to everyone. So I knew that they had conversations that Lisa wasn’t willing to admit publicly and Jen was trying to force the issue. And I was thinking, this is not my beef. This is between them. And… Get her.”

After the episode, Lisa tweeted, on January 11, “If you promote violence and say ‘get her’ you’ve got issues.”

Although Lisa’s tweet had no username attached, Jen quickly took notice of it and fired back at her.

“Wasn’t promoting violence Lisa,” Jen replied. “‘Get her’ was referring to me calling you out on the double standards and lies. If you want to discuss promoting violence… Let’s roll footage. Who pushed who? Who said ‘come on let’s go’ … but keep that narrative going, it’s cute.”

After tweeting to her RHOSLC cast mate, Jen re-shared their exchange with her fans and followers on her Instagram Story.

She then shared a second post in which she seemingly shaded Lisa further with a note from the 1208 Garcia on Instagram.

In her second message, which also had no username mentioned, Jen shared, “Some [people] are still mad at you because you survived after they threw you under the bus but the bus ran over their lies.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.