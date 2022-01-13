Celebrities
John Mulaney’s Ex Reveals She’s Freezing Her Eggs After ‘Shocking & Surreal’ Divorce
Anna Marie Tendler opened up about her heartbreaking split from the ‘Kid Gorgeous’ comedian in a new interview.
Anna Marie Tendler isn’t shutting down the idea of motherhood. The 36-year-old artist admitted that she’s planning on freezing her eggs after her surprising breakup from John Mulaney, 39, in May 2021 in a new profile from Harper’s Bazaar, published on Tuesday January 11. Even though she’s keeping the possibility of having children open, Anna did explain that she’s “always held partnership above having kids,” in relationships.
In light of her divorce from the comedian, Anna explained that she’s open to experiences she wouldn’t have expected prior to the split from John. “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door,” she explained, while sounding very open to the possibility in the future. “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”
John had frequently joked about his relationship with Anna in his stand-up comedy, and he had joked about the pair not having kids during his 2015 special The Comeback Kid, during a bit about their real estate agent pitching them on turning rooms in a home to a nursery. “I didn’t mean to make it sound like we don’t want children,” he said. “We don’t, but I didn’t mean to make it sound like that.”
Since the split in May, John sparked a relationship with actress Olivia Munn, 41, and the pair had a baby boy Malcom in December 2021. Amid the whirlwind of John and Olivia’s relationship in addition to the divorce, Anna opened up about how difficult it was to see it all play out. “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal,” she said in the interview, after she’d admitted to having a pretty rough spring. “I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer.”
Celebrities
Andy Cohen Teases Upcoming “Jaw-Dropping” RHOSLC Moment
Earlier this month, sources told Page Six that Mary M. Cosby refused to attend the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.
The insider said Mary wished to avoid the controversy of her recent remarks on the show, which triggered allegations of racism.
According to host Andy Cohen, the reunion is still “excellent.” On his Radio Andy talk show, he revealed, “The women saw the remaining six or seven episodes before the reunion, and there’s something coming up that is jaw-dropping that no one knows about that will rock the foundation of two of the Housewives.”
He went on to say, “When you see this play out and you realize that this was shown to the women the day before they shot the reunion and then they had to deal with it at the reunion, you will be quite engaged.”
Andy teases the reunion! ❄️❄️ #RHOSLC #RadioAndy pic.twitter.com/VnG8t77mSw
— The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) January 11, 2022
Andy promised that viewers will see the jaw-dropping event in an upcoming episode during the trip to Zion National Park.
The host was disappointed that Mary refused to show up for the reunion, but he knew it was coming: “I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air [for my CNN special]. We had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”
“This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion — you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture,” Andy continued. “I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is… she was a big part of the success of this show.”
Andy talks about Mary not attending the #RHOSLC Reunion pic.twitter.com/D8y1t7ZwGW
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 11, 2022
Andy said he would have “liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high.”
Bravo has also released the photos from the RHOSLC season 2 reunion which are below –
Celebrities
LaMelo Ball Sued By Publicist, Claims She Was Stiffed Out Of Millions In PUMA Deal
LaMelo Ball has been sued by a publicist after he reportedly stiffed her out of millions in his PUMA deal.
On the court, LaMelo Ball is exactly what Lavar Ball told us he would be: a killer. He has made the Hornets must-see TV and already showcased he can carry his own in the league and will be here to stay.
While Lavar’s dream of his sons wearing Big Baller Brand while playing in the NBA didn’t happen, LaMelo, for one, was able to secure a massive deal with PUMA. His shoe deal includes his own signature shoe, which was released to positive reception from fans and consumers. Unfortunately, with more money comes more problems and his PUMA deal is now the center of a lawsuit brought against LeMelo by former publicist Amber Johnson.
According to reports from TMZ, Johnson claims she scored LaMelo a streaming deal with Caffeine and it went so well, she was brought on to help get him more business deals in exchange for 10% of the deals she brought in. Eventually, she allegedly began talking to PUMA about LaMelo and they went on to sign him for over $100 million.
Johnson reportedly never received her percentage and is now suing LaMelo Ball. She is suing for damages in excess of $10 million as well as $4,800 she claims she was never reimbursed from other projects. Hopefully, she has this agreement in writing, because if not, it’s going to be a long process in court.
Celebrities
Lamar Odom Trashes Tristan As ‘Corny’ For Cheating On Khloe & Fathering A Child — Watch
When asked by paparazzi about the Khloe-Tristan infidelity drama, Lamar Odom said that Khloe should ‘be strong’ for her daughter True.
Lamar Odom, 42, dissed Tristan Thompson, 30, when he was asked about the fellow NBA star’s latest cheating scandal. TMZ reporters caught up with Lamar in Atlanta on Wednesday (Jan. 12) and got his response to Tristan cheating on their mutual ex, Khloe Kardashian, 37, and fathering a child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, 31. “That dude is corny for that,” Lamar, who was married to Khloe from 2009 until 2016, told the paparazzi. “But that’s all good,” he added.
The paparazzi also asked Tristan if he’s spoken to Khloe in the wake of the infidelity drama. “Nah, I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her,” he said. “It’s too bad. But she’s gonna be alright. She’s a strong girl.” When asked what he would say to his ex-wife if they talked, the retired pro basketball player said he would “give her a hug” first, before advising that Khloe should “just to be strong. Keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter.”
As fans know, Tristan recently confirmed that he fathered his third child. Court documents that were filed before Tristan took the paternity test revealed that he admitted to having sex with Maralee in March 2021. At that time, the Sacramento Kings player was still dating Khloe, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson, 3. They later broke up in June 2021.
After confirming that Maralee’s newborn baby boy was his, Tristan also shared a direct apology to Khloe. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.
John Mulaney’s Ex Reveals She’s Freezing Her Eggs After ‘Shocking & Surreal’ Divorce
4-year-old girl found safe in Illinois, father in custody for taking her from daycare
Andy Cohen Teases Upcoming “Jaw-Dropping” RHOSLC Moment
Who will the Chicago Bears hire? Here’s what to know about the coach and GM searches.
LaMelo Ball Sued By Publicist, Claims She Was Stiffed Out Of Millions In PUMA Deal
Grand jury to investigate election tampering allegations in Mesa County, Colorado
Former Tonga MP Hints at Adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as Legal Tender By November
Lamar Odom Trashes Tristan As ‘Corny’ For Cheating On Khloe & Fathering A Child — Watch
Nuggets’ Bol Bol trade with Detroit is off due to physical, source says
WELP: Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Slams Jennifer Hough’s ‘Bottom-Feeding’ Attorney For TRYING IT — Vows To Recoup $300K In Legal Fees
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1