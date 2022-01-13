Connect with us

Julian King Turns 'Gut-Wrenching' Heartbreak Into Healing With 'Can We Go Back'

Published

37 seconds ago

on

Julian King Turns ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Heartbreak Into Healing With ‘Can We Go Back’
After experiencing ‘one of the most trying dating experiences to date,’ R&B and soul singer Julian King achieves a new ‘era’ of his career and emotional life with the steamy jam ‘Can We Go Back.’

At the start of “Can We Go Back,” Julian King is caught up in a steamy memory while sitting alone on the floor inside his darkened apartment. In the video, premiering here on Hollywood Life, the R&B singer and The Voice alum reviews all the good times with his lover, quick to admit how he’s “not over” them. “I want to love you more / and get past arguments,” he sings, pleading for a chance for a “second chance” at love. From there, with a silky voice glowing with emotion, Julian goes into the chorus, asking if he and his unnamed lover could “go back” to when things between them were good.

“I remember sitting in my room recording this record, not knowing it would be the very song that would begin my healing, from one of the most trying dating experiences to date,” Julian tells HollywoodLife. “I found my heart in the palm of what now feels like a stranger, and making the decision to walk away was utterly gut-wrenching. That universal feeling of wanting to go back to the days where your stomach fluttered at the sight of his name on my phone, is something I will always credit him the author for.”

“Yet, it’s from this song on that I started writing and feeling in a way that directly mirrored the exact chapter in my story of love, which was something I didn’t do often or as intentionally,” continues Julian. “I describe this song as the backbone to the emotion of this next era of mine, and the catalyst for boys like me feeling seen. Ironically before I let him go, he ended up loving the song and requesting to hear it all the time. As much as I loved that he loved it, I knew it was over at that point. This song is for all the lovers.”

“Can We Go Back” sees Julian continue the momentum he picked up in 2021. In addition to the viral double-dutch video, Julian marked last year with the release of “Gone Do,” the first single since his 2020 EP, Takeout. “Gone Do” makes use of the backing of Ginuwine’s “Differences” and reminded everyone of the talent he first showed when teaming with John Legend on The Voice in 2019. Since then, Julian has forged his path in the R&B world. As an openly queer man, Julian has blazed a trail, making room in R&B for a greater LGBTQ+ presence, showing that this music can be for everyone. And everyone will be tuning in to see what Julian does next.

“Can We Go Back” is out now.

 

RHOC Kelly Dodd Asks Raunchy Question About Emily's Sex Life

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

RHOC Alum Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal Make Awkward and Invasive Depictions and Questions Toward Gina Kirechenheiter and Emily Simpson Call Them "A** Kissers"
Real Housewives of Orange County alum and outspoken critic of pretty much any and everything Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal are stirring the pot yet again. This time is all seems to be about RHOC cast members Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson and all things butt-related. Yes, you read that correctly.

On a recent episode of Rick and Kelly UNMASKED, the couple went on the offense, claiming Gina and Emily are all up in Heather Dubrow’s “a** .” They even demonstrated an, um, interesting depiction and posted it with, “Gina all up in Heather’s butt like… that’s not even kissing a** that’s, like, licking it!”

 

The two also claimed that Emily doesn’t move “the needle,” and she is “flying under the radar” and not making for good television. Kelly then stated, “There’s no way she’ll be back on next year.”

Taking it a step further, after Emily appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and posted a tweet promoting it, Kelly jumped in the comments, where she tweeted a loaded and awkwardly inappropriate question at Emily.

Kelly tweeted, “We all want to know if you had butt sex or not! I love that was the cliff hanger!! Did he use lube or spit?”

Well, this is a new shocker even for Kelly. Where is she getting all the “butt sex” stuff from? You can’t say the woman doesn’t lack opinions or impropriety.

What do you think of Kelly and Rick’s rather invasive form of questions? Too much?

The Real Housewives of Orange County currently airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Photos Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages, startraksphoto

Black Man Spent 6 Days In Jail On Warrant Intended For A Blue-Eyed Bearded White Man With Same Name

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Black Man Spent 6 Days In Jail On Warrant Intended For A Blue-Eyed Bearded White Man With Same Name
Are you stupid? Are you racist? Are you both?

Source: William Nation / Getty

If police officers were even half-way competent, then a lot of innocent people wouldn’t have to suffer the consequences. That said, you really can’t even give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to stories like this because it’s SUCH an easy thing to avoid. We just gotta assume that they are doing this stuff on purpose.

According to a story over on NewsOne, a 23-year-old Black man in Las Vegas named Shane Lee Brown was arrested by Henderson County Police on a bench warrant that was not meant for him. The man that police were looking for was also named Shane Brown except he is a 49-year-old white man with a “white bushy beard and blue eyes”. It literally would have taken 60 seconds to cross-reference this information before hauling someone off to jail.

When it was all said and done, Shane Lee Brown spent 6 days behind bars until he appeared in front of a judge and his photograph and the offender’s photograph were displayed for all to see. Brown is now suing Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, the city of Henderson, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, and Henderson Police Department Chief Thedrick Andres for about $1 million.

We hope he takes much more than that.

Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed, But Husband's Still a Defendant

Published

27 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed, But Husband’s Still a Defendant
By Sandra Rose  | 

Best Image / BACKGRID

The harassment lawsuit filed against Nicki Minaj by a New York woman has been dropped. TMZ reports that Jennifer Hough voluntarily dropped the lawsuit, but Nicki is planning to sue Hough for legal fees.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on August 13, 2021, claimed the rapper harassed and threatened Hough who accused Nicki’s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, of sexual assault.

A source close to the case tells TMZ there was no financial settlement. Nicki’s husband is still a defendant in the lawsuit.

Photo may have been deleted

TBI, Getty Images

“The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!” Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, told PEOPLE.

Nicki’s attorney, Judd Bernstein, tells TMZ Hough and her lawyers tried to shake Nicki down for some easy money.

An email Bernstein sent to Blackburn reads in part, “In my view, your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw enough dirt.”

Kenneth was convicted of rape in 1995, and he served time in prison. He must register as a sex offender whenever he moves to another state.

“I’m tired of being afraid,” Hough said on The Real talk show. She said Nicki used her platform to intimidate and harass her and she was forced to move to multiple states to avoid the harassment.

