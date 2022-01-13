News
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a “gut punch”
Distrust, misinformation and delays because of the holidays and bad weather have combined to produce what authorities say are alarmingly low COVID-19 vaccination rates in U.S. children ages 5 to 11.
As of Tuesday, just over 17% were fully vaccinated, more than two months after shots became available to the age group. While Vermont is at 48%, California is just shy of 19% and Mississippi is at only 5%.
Vaccinations among the elementary school set surged after the shots were introduced in the fall, but the numbers have crept up slowly since then, and omicron’s explosive spread appears to have had little effect.
The low rates are “very disturbing,’ said Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director for the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. “It’s just amazing.”
Parents who hesitate “are taking an enormous risk and continuing to fuel the pandemic,’ Murphy said.
Hospitalizations of children under 18 with COVID-19 in the U.S. have climbed to their highest levels on record in the past few weeks. Many have other conditions made worse by COVID-19, though many aren’t sick enough to require intensive care.
The low vaccination rates and rising hospitalizations are “a gut punch, especially when we’ve been working so hard to keep these kids well,’ said Dr. Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician in Overland Park, Kansas.
The vaccines have proved highly safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Overall, 63% of Americans are fully vaccinated. Among children 12 to 17, the rate is 54%.
COVID-19 shots for young children have been authorized in at least 12 countries. In Canada, where Pfizer shots were cleared for ages 5 to 11 in November, just 2% are fully vaccinated.
Snowstorms, tornadoes and other heavy weather in December are believed to have slowed the pace of vaccination in the U.S., along with the busy holiday season. Also, some parents are distrustful because the vaccine is so new, and many have other concerns.
Chicago mother Kendra Shaw has resisted shots for her two school-age children, saying she worries about possible risks and isn’t convinced the benefits are worth it.
But this week, her 10-year-old daughter pleaded to get vaccinated so she wouldn’t miss school, and her soon-to-be 7-year-old son asked for his shots so he could have a big birthday party.
Shaw scheduled their first doses for Wednesday but said: “I’m really on the fence.’
Daniel Kotzin, of Denver, said he is convinced he made the right decision not to vaccinate his 5-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son because most omicron cases seem to be mild.
“They are essentially at no risk of harm, so I really don’t understand the reason to vaccinate them,” he said.
Doctors say that kind of thinking is misguided and part of the problem.
“It’s true, kids in general do better than adults with COVID,” said Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatric emergency medicine physician in Rochester, New York, and a spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics, “but ‘not too sick’ still can mean miserable with fevers and muscle aches for a week. It can also mean MIS-C or long COVID.’
MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome, is a rare but serious condition linked to COVID-19 that can affect many organs and typically requires hospitalization.
Authorities don’t think omicron is making children and adults more seriously ill than other variants, and say hospitalization rates are up partly because it is so much more contagious.
Some children have been admitted for conditions such as lung disease, diabetes and sickle cell disease that have worsened because of an omicron infection, doctors say.
Dr. Jesse Hackell, a pediatrician in Pomona, New York, said that at least 25% of his patients ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated, but that after an initial rush in the fall, the numbers have dwindled.
“It’s a tough sell,’ he said. “We’re not ready” is a common comment, Hackell said. “When I ask, ‘What are you waiting for?’ I get kind of a shrug. I’ve had a few say, ’We’re not going to be the first million. We’ll wait to see what happens.”‘
A frustrated Hackell said the government’s vaccination campaign is clearly struggling against misinformation and “pseudoscience,” the likes of which he has never seen before in his 40-plus years as a pediatrician.
He said the government needs to get tough and mandate the shots.
“If we could get every kid vaccinated across the board, it would go a long way. It wouldn’t end the pandemic, but it would end the severe disease,’ Hackell said. “It could help turn the virus into nothing more serious than the common cold, and we can deal with that.’
___
AP writers Rebecca Santana in New Orleans and Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Abortion grows as priority issue for Democrats, new poll shows
WASHINGTON — With Roe v. Wade facing its strongest threat in decades, a new poll finds Democrats increasingly view protecting abortion rights as a high priority for the government.
Thirteen percent of Democrats mentioned abortion or reproductive rights as one of the issues they want the federal government to address in 2022, according to a December poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s up from less than 1% of Democrats who named it as a priority for 2021 and 3% who listed it in 2020.
Some other issues like the economy, COVID-19, health care and gun control ranked as higher priorities for Democrats in the poll, which allowed respondents to name up to five top issues. But the exponential rise in the percentage citing reproductive rights as a key concern suggests the issue is resonating with Democrats as the Supreme Court considers cases that could lead to dramatic restrictions on abortion access.
“The public have lots of things that they want to see government addressing,” said Jennifer Benz, deputy director of The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. “You ask this kind of question in a time of economic turmoil and in the time of a pandemic and all of these other things going on, we might not expect abortion to rise to the top.”
With a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court, Republicans see this as their best chance in years to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States. In December, the Supreme Court left in place a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state and signaled during arguments that they would uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. That decision will be made public in June.
Calling the abortion polling numbers “stark,” Benz noted that conventional wisdom holds that abortion is a motivating issue for Republicans and not for Democrats. Research from the 1980s and 1990s, Benz said, “regularly found that opponents of abortion had greater strength of attitudes and considered the issue important to them personally more than pro-choice people.”
That may be changing. Sam Lau, senior director for advocacy media at the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, believes more Americans are recognizing this moment as a crisis for abortion access.
“I think what we have seen is absolutely an increase in awareness, an increase in urgency, an increase in the need to fight back,” he said. “But I still actually think that huge swaths of this population still don’t quite believe that the access to abortion and the 50-year precedent that is Roe v. Wade is really hanging in the balance.”
The court’s 1973 decision, reaffirmed in the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, allows states to regulate but not ban abortion up to the point of fetal viability, at roughly 24 weeks. If Roe and Casey are overturned in June, abortion would soon become illegal or severely restricted in roughly half the states, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.
That’s just months ahead of midterm elections that are expected to be challenging for Democrats.
Lau thinks people are starting to recognize they “simply cannot rely on the courts to protect our rights and our access to essential health care.”
“We are currently pushing for elected officials who are champions of sexual and reproductive health care to be bold and to go on offense and to pass proactive legislation to protect access to abortion,” Lau said. “I think voters are going to go to the polls and want to vote for candidates who they can trust to protect their health care and their reproductive freedom.”
Polling shows relatively few Americans want to see Roe overturned. In 2020, AP VoteCast, a survey of the electorate, showed 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is; just 29% said the court should overturn the decision. In general, AP-NORC polling shows a majority of the public favors abortion being legal in most or all cases.
Still, Americans have nuanced attitudes on the issue, and many don’t think that abortion should be possible after the first trimester or that women should be able to obtain a legal abortion for any reason.
For 41-year-old Rachelle Dunn, who knew girls in high school and women in college and her adult life who have needed abortions, it’s “just health care.”
“It’s something that women I have known through my life have needed for different reasons,” said Dunn, of Tarentum, Pennsylvania. “The government needs to step in because all of these laws are being written and passed, but none of them are for medical reasons.”
She’s concerned about a domino effect from these Supreme Court cases, adding that she worries about how they will affect her two daughters’ futures, as well as her son’s.
“It just seems like, if it’s been affirmed, repeatedly, why are we still doing this?” Dunn said.
___
The AP-NORC poll of 1,089 adults was conducted Dec. 2-7 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
Democrats switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, on the eve of President Joe Biden’s visit to meet privately with Senate Democrats about the path forward. It still leaves the Democrats in need of a way to force a vote on the legislation, now blocked by a Republican filibuster.
“We will finally have an opportunity to debate voting rights legislation — something that Republicans have thus far denied,” Schumer wrote in the memo to his Democratic colleagues, which described a workaround to avoid a Republican filibuster that for months has blocked formal debate over the legislation on the Senate floor. “Senators can finally make clear to the American people where they stand on protecting our democracy and preserving the right of every eligible American to cast a ballot.”
The strategy does little to resolve the central problem Democrats face — they lack Republican support to pass the elections legislation on a bipartisan basis, but also don’t have support from all 50 Democrats for changing the Senate rules to allow passage on their own. But the latest tactic could create an off-ramp from their initial approach, which was to force a vote by Monday on Senate filibuster changes as a way to pressure Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to go along.
By setting up a debate, Schumer will achieve the Democrats’ goal of shining a spotlight that spurs senators to say where they stand. The floor debate could stretch for days and carry echoes of civil rights battles a generation ago that led to some of the most famous filibusters in Senate history.
“I wouldn’t want to delude anybody into thinking this is easy,” Schumer told reporters Wednesday. He called the push an “uphill fight.”
Democrats have vowed to counteract a wave of new state laws, inspired by Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, that have made it harder to vote. But after an initial flurry of activity, the Democrats’ efforts have stalled in the narrowly divided Senate, where they lack the 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster, leading to their calls for a rule change.
Recently they have tried to breathe new life into the effort. Biden gave a fiery speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, where he told senators they would each be “judged by history” if they failed to act. He is to meet with Democratic senators at the Capitol on Thursday in a bid to jolt the effort forward.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell gave a scathing rebuttal to Biden’s speech Wednesday, objecting to his comparison of opponents of the voting legislation to racist historical figures, including George Wallace, the segregationist Alabama governor who ran for the presidency, and Jefferson Davis, who was the president of the Confederacy.
“You could not invent a better advertisement for the legislative filibuster than what we’ve just seen: a president abandoning rational persuasion for pure demagoguery,” McConnell, R-Ky., said from the Senate floor. “A president shouting that 52 senators and millions of Americans are racist unless he gets whatever he wants is proving exactly why the framers built the Senate to check his power. “
Asked Wednesday for a response to McConnell’s comments, Biden turned, removed his black mask and said: “I like Mitch McConnell. He’s a friend.” That response came during Biden’s trip to the Capitol to pay his respects to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died last month and was lying in state in the Rotunda.
Republicans are nearly unanimous in opposing the voting legislation, viewing it as federal overreach that would infringe on states’ abilities to conduct their own elections. And they’ve pointed out that Democrats opposed changes to the filibuster that Trump sought when he was president.
For Democrats and Biden, the legislation is a political imperative. Failure to pass it would break a major campaign promise to Black voters, who helped hand Democrats control of the White House and Congress, and would come just before midterm elections when slim Democratic majorities will be on the line. It would also be the second major setback for Biden’s agenda in a month, after Manchin halted work on the president’s $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives shortly before Christmas.
The current package of voting and ethics legislation would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reducing the influence of big money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts. The package would create national election standards that would trump the state-level GOP laws. It would also restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.
Many civil rights activists think Biden’s push on voting rights is too-little-too-late in aggressively going after GOP-backed changes in state voting laws, which they view as a subtler form of ballot restrictions like literacy tests and poll taxes once used to disenfranchise Black voters. Some boycotted Biden’s speech in Atlanta on Tuesday.
The New Georgia Project, a group founded by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, was among those that called on Biden to skip the speech.
“We’ve heard rhetoric like this before,” the group said in a statement. “A goal without a plan is just a wish.”
Schumer had set the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, on Jan. 17, as a deadline to either pass the voting legislation or consider revising the filibuster rules. It’s unclear if the planned vote on rule changes will still happen.
Manchin, who played a major role writing Democrats’ voting legislation, threw cold water on the hopes Tuesday, saying any changes should be made with substantial Republican buy-in — even though there aren’t any Republican senators willing to sign on.
That befuddled South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House and a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Clyburn questioned the wisdom of reflexively seeking bipartisanship, noting that the right to vote was granted to newly freed slaves on a party-line vote.
“He seems to be supporting a filibuster of his own bill,” Clyburn said of Manchin. “That, to us, is very disconcerting.”
___
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed.
Australian Open 2022 – Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds
The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam event of the tennis season each year, as players have the chance to make their mark at the beginning of the 11-month tennis season.
Ahead of the Australian Open 2022, there are multiple contenders to come away with the title, and some juicy storylines going into the fortnight down under. Rust is also a key component to this tournament each year, as top players haven’t had much time on court in a competitive setting between the offseason and Australian Open.
By the end of this guide to Australian Open 2022 betting, you’ll find out everything you need to know about wagering on the first major of this season and which the best sports betting sites in Colorado are to bet on the season’s first Grand Slam.
We’ll break down the men’s and women’s tournaments, giving you insight into who and what decides the outcome of Australian Open 2022. The only thing you’ll need to worry about is finding the caffeine to stay up late enough to watch the matches.
Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the event will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.
Best Colorado Sportsbooks to Bet on Australian Open 2022
With the Australian Open being one of the marquee events in tennis each year, it’s no surprise there are a large number of sportsbooks with which you can bet on the tournament. Here, we’ve compiled a list of the best Australian Open 2022 sportsbooks.
These sites should meet the needs of virtually every bettor looking to test their tennis knowledge from down under.
The Men’s Australian Open 2022 Betting
The Australian Open 2022 men’s draw has a favorite betting pick that isn’t Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer (more on Djokovic later). Instead, it’s Daniil Medvedev with the top betting odds to win the tournament, as he enters the event at somewhere in the neighborhood of +140 odds to claim his second straight major after winning the US Open. Medvedev’s defensive tennis is tough for anyone to breach, and he’ll work to build off of his first major triumph at the 2020 US Open.
A concern for Medvedev, perhaps, will be his response to the Australian heat. Medvedev made the Australian Open final last year, but could not compete with Djokovic once he got there. His frequent cramping is always something that could derail a brilliant campaign, but the Russian will be the favored betting pick in every match he plays heading into the final, should he get there.
Also on the short list of betting picks is Alexander Zverev, who is still looking for his first major championship. Zverev seems to have cut down on his double faults, and his first serve is close to servebot quality while he possesses more movement than players like Isner and Opelka. Coming into the tournament in third place in Australian Open 2022 outright betting odds, Zverev may just be the player to get the job done.
How Nadal performs will also be a focus in the Australian Open as he enters the campaign at around +900 betting odds. Nadal had a good week of tune-up action in Melbourne during the lead up to the Australian Open 2022. The question for Nadal is if he has enough in the gas tank to get through some of the younger players, as he failed to do last year when getting tripped up by Stefanos Tsitsipas. Still, Nadal is always a great betting pick.
As far as players who can create upsets and make a deep run in this tournament, Ugo Humbert is a player worth watching. Humbert beat Medvedev during this year’s ATP Cup and gave Nick Kyrgios all he could handle in last year’s Australian Open. For that matter, Kyrgios’ rabid fan base during matches in Melbourne could give him the lift he needs to take down some big names as the tournament rolls on.
No matter what your betting strategy is for this Grand Slam, you should know that tennis is not exactly suited for parlay betting.
Previous Men’s Australian Open Winners
No player in the history of tennis has won as many Australian Open titles as Novak Djokovic. The current World No. 1 has won this tournament nine times, including the last three dating back to 2019. Djokovic has won nearly half of his 20 Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, dominating that tournament the way that Nadal has dominated the French Open and Roger Federer has dominated Wimbledon.
However, due to COVID-19 issues, Djokovic nearly wasn’t allowed into the country to compete. Djokovic is unvaccinated and was quarantined upon arrival in Australia. He’s since been released from detention and had to appeal to keep his work visa. He’ll be allowed to compete, though certainly not without controversy.
Speaking of Federer, he ranks second all-time with six Australian Open titles during the Open Era. Federer is the only other player with five or more Australian Open titles in the Open Era, combining with Djokovic for 15 titles at this tournament since 2004. While this isn’t Federer’s best event, he’s proven he can win on hard courts in addition to his typical domination of the grass court season.
The Women’s Australian Open 2022 Betting
The favorite betting pick to win the 2022 Australian Open on the women’s side is Ash Barty. Barty is the world’s number one in women’s tennis, and is coming off her first major championship last year when she won the Wimbledon crown. For Barty to win the Australian Open title, she’ll not only have to beat the tournament field, but also the pressure placed upon her by playing with high expectations in her home country.
Barty is Australian and gunning for her first Australian Open final this year. Her previous best at this event was a run to the semifinals in 2020, but Australian fans are expecting more from her this time around. She enters Australian Open 2022 at around +350 to claim the title and is a threat to win every match she plays.
Right behind Barty on the list of Australian Open betting picks is Naomi Osaka, who is around +500 betting odds to earn the first major of the year in women’s tennis. Osaka had to pull out of a tune-up event prior to the tournament due to an injury concern, but she’s expected to be good to go for the Australian fortnight. Osaka has won two of the last three Australian Opens, and to get her at a plus price with that in mind could turn out to be a bargain.
Aryna Sabalenka is one of the better value picks on the board ahead on the women’s side of the Australian Open. Sabalenka is one of the biggest hitters on tour and has been getting deeper and deeper in major tournaments. This year’s Australian Open could finally be the major where she breaks through.
In women’s tennis, it often pays to look at longshots to win majors, as there’s more variance in general than there is in the men’s game. Longshot picks like Ons Jabeur, Sofia Kenin and Leylah Fernandez have all proven they can win matches in major tournaments. If they can get to the second week of the tournament, they suddenly become great value picks at their pre-tournament prices.
And if you’re thinking about getting your money in from the comforts of your home, then it may pay off to read a bit about the best betting apps in Colorado first.
Previous Women’s Australian Open Winners
Serena Williams is the greatest winner in the history of the Australian Open on the women’s side. She’s won seven Australian Open titles, three more than anyone else during the Open Era. Amazingly, she won the 2017 event while she was eight weeks pregnant, dominating in a way no one on the men’s side could replicate.
Australian competitor Margaret Court has won more Australian Open titles all-time, though the majority of them came before the Open Era. Court has 11 total titles, but seven of those 11 titles came before the Open Era, during a time where the best players in tennis weren’t as densely populated in these types of tournaments.
Monica Seles and Steffi Graf also deserve some credit as two of the all-time great winners in the history of this event. They both have four Open Era titles and both have won three consecutive titles at some point in their careers. Seles and Graf won eight of the 10 Australian Open championships from 1988 to 1997, in one of the great all-time runs by two players in this sport.
Australian Open 2022 Doubles
The Australian Open has a doubles competition to go along with the men’s and women’s singles competitions. These events don’t get quite the same level of attention as the singles draws, but that could open the door for additional betting picks. There are three doubles competitions at the Australian Open 2022: men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
Ivan Dodig and Filip Polášek won last year’s men’s doubles title, but the favorites to win the event this year might be from France. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won the ATP Finals doubles competition at the end of last season and have proven they’re elite competitors. They should be a factored betting pick in this event as long as the draw isn’t too arduous for them.
On the women’s side, the pairing of Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won the 2020 Australian Open doubles crown. Mertens should be a factor in this year’s women’s doubles tournament again, this time with partner Hsieh Su-wei. They’re the top women’s doubles team in the world and will look to prove it here. We’d say they’d be our pick to win in Melbourne.
Mixed doubles isn’t an event that takes priority for the competitors, whether at the Australian Open or elsewhere. The teams are somewhat thrown together just before the tournament without much fanfare. But it’s still one of the more fun ways to watch tennis during major events.
Australian Open 2022 Prize Money
One of the great things about tennis is that the men and women get equal prize money at major tournaments like the Australian Open. At Australian Open 2022, the men’s and women’s champions can make more than $4 million each in Australian dollars.
Here’s a look at the prize money that the top players in each draw are set to make in Melbourne.
Men’s Australian Open 2022
- Winner: $4.4 million
- Runner-up: $2.2 million
- Third: $1.1 million
- Fourth: $1.1 million
- Fifth: $600,000
Women’s Australian Open 2022
- Winner: $4.4 million
- Runner-up: $2.2 million
- Third: $1.1 million
- Fourth: $1.1 million
- Fifth: $600,000
Australian Open 2022 ATP Points
Success at the Australian Open can pay off in a big way from a ranking points perspective. The winners of the men’s and women’s Australian Open can earn 2,000 ranking points, with players eliminated in earlier rounds receiving significantly less than that.
Here’s a look at the ranking points that the top finishers at the Australian Open are set to receive this year.
Men’s Australian Open 2022
- Winner: 2,000 Points
- Runner-up: 1,200 Points
- Third: 720 Points
- Fourth: 720 Points
- Fifth: 360 Points
Women’s Australian Open 2022
- Winner: 2,000 Points
- Runner-up: 1,300 Points
- Third: 780 Points
- Fourth: 780 Points
- Fifth: 430 Points
Australian Open 2022 Trophies
The trophies awarded to the winners of the Australian Open are some of the most sought after in all of tennis. The winners of the men’s and women’s draws each get an iconic trophy to celebrate their accomplishments. Runners-up in both tournaments also get a trophy to commemorate their performance in getting to the Australian Open final.
Winners of the men’s Australian Open receive the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. This trophy has been awarded since 1934 and has been held by some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. It’s been the centerpiece of some memorable celebrations, such as Rafael Nadal biting the handle while being photographed with the trophy after one of his triumphs in Melbourne.
The women’s champion at the Australian Open receives the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. This trophy comes with two golden tennis racquets placed across one another at the top of the trophy and on the base of the trophy. The Akhurst Cup is the taller of the two trophies.
Runners-up receive a plate-shaped trophy to commemorate their run to the Australian Open final. While this is the type of trophy players don’t necessarily want to win, as they’d rather win the final, it does serve to memorialize two great weeks of tennis from the players who have earned it.
Australian Open 2022 Schedule
The Australian Open schedule consists of a qualifying tournament, which starts on the 10th of January 10 and lasts until January 14. These qualifying matches determine who’ll occupy the final spots in the tournament. While these players aren’t likely to win the tournament, qualifiers have a history of putting plenty of scare into top players.
After the Australian Open qualifying tournament, the main draw of the event is set to last from January 17 to January 30. There are two weeks of action at the tournament, with each player taking the court approximately every other day until the late rounds of the tournament.
The extra day off between matches compared to smaller tournaments is a huge deal, especially in the men’s draw. With the men’s draw consisting of best-of-five set matches, the added rest time can help players recover after potentially grueling matches the round prior.
Australian Open 2022 Venues
Melbourne Park is the home of a massive amount of tennis courts on which the Australian Open is played. The show courts for this tournament are Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.
Rod Laver Arena is the main court where the highest profile matches take place. This court is typically the home of matches from top players like Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty. Margaret Court Arena is the second biggest venue at the Australian Open, and is the home of several big matches as well.
The most interesting of the Australian Open 2022 venues is John Cain Arena. This venue is perhaps the rowdiest of the Australian Open venues, with Australian fans flocking here to back Australian players in a more intimate setting than that of Laver or Court Arenas.
Australian Open 2022 COVID-19 Update
Before the Australian Open, the ATP Sydney event served as the final opportunity to tune up for the year’s first major. It’s an ATP 250 level event, meaning that it’s the lowest level of tour event, with winners getting 250 ranking points. However, that doesn’t mean there’s no value to that tournament.
Players looking to find some form going into the Australian Open used events like Sydney to get on track. With so few events on the tour schedule prior to Melbourne, the Sydney event allowed players who aren’t among the favorites to pick up some wins and hit the ball as well as possible before the first serve at the Australian Open.
Brief History of the ATP Sydney Tennis Tournament
The ATP Sydney event is one that dates all the way back to the late 1800s. Recent editions of the tournament have seen some top-tier players make deep runs, including Daniil Medvedev, Alex De Minaur and Juan Martin Del Potro.
It’s worth noting the 2020 and 2021 seasons did not include the ATP Sydney tournament on its schedule. The introduction of the ATP Cup combined with the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year hiatus from this event, though the 2022 season saw the tournament return to the calendar.
This article was provided by Betting.com, a betting community website where you can find the latest promo codes, sportsbook bonuses, expert predictions, and betting picks on all major leagues in the United States and beyond. You’ll also be able to compare odds between different betting sites, have access to high-tech betting calculators, and sports stats to help you place winning bets.
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. Whilst we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.
