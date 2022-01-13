Connect with us

Celebrities

“Kings Of Napa” Exclusive: Isiah Whitlock Jr. Speaks On Shocking “Moment At The Dinner Table” In Premiere Episode!

Published

21 seconds ago

on

“Kings Of Napa” Exclusive: Isiah Whitlock Jr. Speaks On Shocking “Moment At The Dinner Table” In Premiere Episode!
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Warning — spoilers ahead!

Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

Did you catch the premiere of OWN’s new series “Kings of Napa” Tuesday night? The series follows a successful Black family who own and operate their own prosperous vineyard in Northern California and the series stars none other than Isiah Whitlock Jr. as the family patriarch, Reggie King.

Kings of Napa cast photo

Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chopped it up with Isiah Whitlock Jr. and “Kings of Napa” creator Janine Sherman Barrois about the messiness of monied melanated folks, the inspiration behind the show, on set dynamics and much much more. In the process we also learned that Isiah makes his own wine and is now inspired (thanks to Janeé) to try making a Shiraz next. We were probably most excited to hear Isiah talk about a shocking scene at the dinner table that called for him to tap into his highest skills as an ACTOR.

We don’t want to give too much away, so if you haven’t seen the first episode yet, go watch that first and then come back and watch our full interview below:

“Kings of Napa” airs Tuesdays at 8PM EST on OWN!

Will you be watching?

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Howard Stern Goes Off On Novak Djokovic For Not Getting Vaccinated: ‘Throw Him Out Of Tennis’

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Howard Stern Goes Off On Novak Djokovic For Not Getting Vaccinated: ‘Throw Him Out Of Tennis’
google news

Amid Novak Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccination controversy, Howard Stern blasted the ‘big dumb tennis player’ for not caring about anyone else and that he should be thrown ‘right the f— out of tennis.’

Howard Stern did not hold back his feelings about Novak Djokovic during Tuesday’s Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM. “That f-cknut, Djokovic,” said Howard, 68, on Jan. 11. “The joker, I call him the joker. What a f-cking a–hole.” Novak, 34, has refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and Australian authorities detained him when he flew into the country on Jan. 5, ahead of the Australian Open. Australian national law requires people to be vaccinated against COVID before entering, and after a legal back-and-forth, Novick was allowed to stay – for now.

This didn’t sit well with Howard. “The first I’ve heard of this guy is that he doesn’t wanna get his vaccine, and he’s running around, nobody’s [clear what his status is], they should throw him right the fuck out of tennis. That’s it. Goodbye,” he said. Howard’s co-host, Robin Quivers, brought up how Novak and his wife came down with COVID, which didn’t calm Howard down. “He’s a douchebag. Douche. He’s a f-ckwit,” said Stern.

“He doesn’t care about anyone else,” continued Howard. “His statement was, ‘Getting vaccinated is a private decision and it shouldn’t be mandated.’ Well, stay away from other people. That’s like saying smoking is a private decision. Well, that’s true. But don’t smoke in my face, f-cknut. What a dummy. Just a big dumb tennis player.”

(JAMES ROSS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Though he was one of the “handful” of people granted a medical exemption to Australian law, Djokovic was detained when he arrived at the Australian border, and his visa was canceled. A judge ruled that the tennis star was treated unfairly, and ordered his release from an immigration detention center, per The New York Times. “I am pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation,” he posted on Instagram afterward. “Despite all that has happened in the past week, I want to stay and to try to compete at the Australian Open. I remain focused on that.”

Djokovic’s stance on vaccines isn’t a secret. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” he said during a Facebook Live session, per Newsweek. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kyrie Irving can play at home if Brooklyn Nets pay a small penalty

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Returns to Brooklyn Nets Lineup
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

The Brooklyn Nets is considering paying a small penalty so Kyrie Irving can play at home in the Barclays Center.

Just a few months ago, the unvaccinated star guard was banned from playing for the Nets at home or on the road.
 
RELATED: Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving – Get Vaccinated Or Lose $34 Million
 
However, the Nets had a change of heart after a losing slump left them 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie Irving Considers Taking Plant Based Covid 19 Vaccine

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

After entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol, Irving was allowed to return to the Nets for away games only.

Irving made an immediate impact, scoring 22 points in a win against the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday.

New York City is under a vaccine mandate that prevents Irving from playing at the Barclays center in Brooklyn. But a loophole in former mayor Bill de Blasio’s executive order could allow Irving to play at the Barclays Center.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the maximum penalty for breaking the executive order is a $5,000 fine. That’s pocket change for billionaire Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Kyrie Irving can play at home if Brooklyn Nets pay

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

However, sports analysts say Irving should be forced to get the vaccines since $5,000 would be a hardship for the average New Yorker.

MSN Sports’ writer Ricky O’Donnell argues:

“A $5K fine is a huge deterrent for any normal person that wants to break the NYC mandate. Tsai and Irving are not normal people. They are ridiculously rich. Just because the fine would be chump change for them doesn’t make it right.”

Question: Would you pay the fine so Irving can play at home?

Posted in Sports

Tags: Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving, mRNA vaccines, NBA, vaccine hesitancy, vaccine mandates

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Here’s What Happened When Simon Got Porsha’s Name Tatted On His Back

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Here’s What Happened When Simon Got Porsha’s Name Tatted On His Back
google news

Oh Simon…

Well, it certainly appears that Simon is expecting to be with Porsha foreverrrr based on his questionably sketched tattoo of her name on his back.

The grand gesture comes just weeks after he was scrunched in the middle of Porsha’s family fisticuffs with her baby daddy Dennis and his mother during an explosive kerfuffle on “Porsha’s Family Matters.”

As previously reported, the spicy spin-off follows former Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams as she blends her family with new fiancé Simon who continues to find himself in the midst of chaos.

At this point, it’s safe to assume Simon enjoys MESS based on his involvement with Porsha and extended beef with ex-wife Falynn Pina and her newest baby daddy Jaylan Banks.

In an extra messy Instagram post, the petty businessman fired shots at Jaylan during another a shady back-and-forth on Instagram.

“The disrespect continues after cheating with the help for a whole year before filing for divorce, having a baby by the jobless help, and living off and having a child whose very welfare today depends on my money,” he wrote.

“The disrespect and ingratitude never ends. Both of you have learned absolutely nothing.”

Naturally, Jaylan clapped back, claiming his daughter doesn’t need Simon’s “chump change.” He also alleged that Simon missed one of his children’s birthdays because he was “too busy” getting Porsha’s name tatted on him.

He also shared an alleged text from Simon from December 2020 where Simon said that his divorce from Falynn had “nothing to do with him. “I wish you the very best,” Simon allegedly texted the man he now says was sleeping with his wife for over a year.

“Simon stop playing with me because I can really start embarrassing you,” warned Jaylan in his InstaStory alongside the alleged receipts.

Do you think Simon getting Porsha tatted is a mistake? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the questionable ink on the flip.

“Porsha thought that ugly lil tattoo on Simon was gonna distract us from the foolishness that aired tonight… That is embarrassing” – yiiikes

“I find it so bizarre that Porsha and Simon flex their love through tattoos. Dennis having women’s names on his body was a point of contention between her and Kandi when Dennis and Porsha got together, no?” – mmhmmm

google news
Continue Reading

Trending