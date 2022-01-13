Connect with us

Celebrities

Klowns All Around: Lamar Odom Kalls Tristan Thompson ‘Korny’ Over Kontinuously Kreepin’ On Khloé, Knows Ex-Wife Will ‘Stay Strong’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Klowns All Around: Lamar Odom Kalls Tristan Thompson ‘Korny’ Over Kontinuously Kreepin’ On Khloé, Knows Ex-Wife Will ‘Stay Strong’
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

What in the Barnum and Bailey back and forth?

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lamar Odom wants his old thang back and it looks like the former Lakers star still has a lot of love for his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

During an interview with TMZ this week, Odom slammed into the Good American founder’s on-again/off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, calling the NBA star “corny” for kontinously stepping out on Khloe and getting Marilee Nichols pregnant.

When asked if he had spoken to the 37-year-old reality TV maven, Odom revealed that they hadn’t been in contact for a long time.

“Nah, I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her. It’s too bad, but she’s going to be alright,” he told the outlet. “She’s a strong girl.”

Odom said that he would give Khloe “a big hug” if he had the opportunity to see her again. He also gave a few words of loving encouragement to the youngest Kardashian sister, telling Khloe to ‘”keep her faith in God and stay strong for her daughter.”

Lamar and Khloe jumped the broom in 2009 but later filed for divorce in 2015 amid the former basketball player’s struggles with drug addiction. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, following Odom’s near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel. It seems like Lamar may still be holding on to hope that one day he and Khloe will rekindle their relationship. Towards the end of the interview, the 42-year-old revealed that it would “be a blessing to be around” the mother of one if they had a chance to reconnect in the future.

 

This is Lamar’s latest attempt to swoon Khloe back into his arms. Following the news of Tristan Thompson’s positive paternity test, the retired baller weighed in on the controversy by sending a few loving words to his ex-wife.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom wrote underneath a post about the incident, adding, “she is a good person and deserves the world.”

Back in July, the Lakers alum and Thompson got into a brief social media spat after the star posted “hottie” underneath a photo of Khloe taking a shower on Instagram. The Sacramento Kings power forward clapped back at Odom, threatening the ex-basketball player to stand down.

“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results” he replied.

Yikes!

Now if you remember, this isn’t the first time that Lamar and Tristan have been involved in messy shenanigans with one another. Odom accused his ex-fiancé Sabrina Parr of sleeping with Thompson back in 2021. While speaking with Wendy Williams in February of that year, Lamar claimed that Parr slept with Tristan out of spite, only to upset Khloe.

 

 

Well, despite his flirty attempts, it doesn’t appear as though Khloe is looking to rekindle their former romance. As BOSSIP previously reported, a source close to the influencer told E! News that she had “no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband. “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” they added.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

TikTok Star Rory Teasley, 28, Strangled to Death After Fight Over Video Game

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

Oakland County Jail

TikTok influencer Rory Teasley (right) died after his boyfriend of 10 years allegedly strangled him during a fight over a video game. He was 28.

According to Michigan’s Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a 911 call from Docquen Jovo Watkins in Pontiac, Michigan on Thursday.

Watkins, 31, told the 911 dispatcher that he and Teasley had a fight over a video game, according to Click On Detroit.

Watkins, 31, told police that Teasley was now “sleeping” on the couch.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Teasley unresponsive at the apartment. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Watkins told investigators he and Teasley fought over a shooting game called “Overwatch.”

He was arrested and charged with homicide and is being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail.

Teasley was best known for posting comedy and dance videos on TikTok under the username @too2pump4tv. He had over 200,000 followers and millions of views on his videos.

@too2pump4tv The Queen @Beyoncé On Tik Tok Awe Shiiit ???????? #Fyp #ForYouPage #Beyonce #BeyonceChallenge #Mood #TeamAries #Aries #2Pump4Tv ? Freakumdresschallenge – b.beyonce

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, celebrity deaths, crime news, strangulation, TikTok star

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

John Mulaney’s Ex Reveals She’s Freezing Her Eggs After ‘Shocking & Surreal’ Divorce

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Anna Marie Tendler
google news

Anna Marie Tendler opened up about her heartbreaking split from the ‘Kid Gorgeous’ comedian in a new interview.

Anna Marie Tendler isn’t shutting down the idea of motherhood. The 36-year-old artist admitted that she’s planning on freezing her eggs after her surprising breakup from John Mulaney, 39, in May 2021 in a new profile from Harper’s Bazaar, published on Tuesday January 11. Even though she’s keeping the possibility of having children open, Anna did explain that she’s “always held partnership above having kids,” in relationships.

Anna revealed her plan to freeze her eggs after the divorce from John Mulaney in a new interview. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In light of her divorce from the comedian, Anna explained that she’s open to experiences she wouldn’t have expected prior to the split from John. “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door,” she explained, while sounding very open to the possibility in the future. “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

John had frequently joked about his relationship with Anna in his stand-up comedy, and he had joked about the pair not having kids during his 2015 special The Comeback Kid, during a bit about their real estate agent pitching them on turning rooms in a home to a nursery. “I didn’t mean to make it sound like we don’t want children,” he said. “We don’t, but I didn’t mean to make it sound like that.”

1642096519 508 John Mulaneys Ex Reveals Shes Freezing Her Eggs After ‘Shocking
John and Anna were married for seven years before announcing their divorce. (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Since the split in May, John sparked a relationship with actress Olivia Munn, 41, and the pair had a baby boy Malcom in December 2021. Amid the whirlwind of John and Olivia’s relationship in addition to the divorce, Anna opened up about how difficult it was to see it all play out. “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal,” she said in the interview, after she’d admitted to having a pretty rough spring. “I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer.”

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Andy Cohen Teases Upcoming “Jaw-Dropping” RHOSLC Moment

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Andy Cohen Teases “Jaw-Dropping” RHOSLC Episode That Will “Rock The Foundation” of Two Castmates, Talks Season 2 Reunion and Mary Cosby’s Absence
google news

Earlier this month, sources told Page Six that Mary M. Cosby refused to attend the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

The insider said Mary wished to avoid the controversy of her recent remarks on the show, which triggered allegations of racism.

According to host Andy Cohen, the reunion is still “excellent.” On his Radio Andy talk show, he revealed, “The women saw the remaining six or seven episodes before the reunion, and there’s something coming up that is jaw-dropping that no one knows about that will rock the foundation of two of the Housewives.”

He went on to say, “When you see this play out and you realize that this was shown to the women the day before they shot the reunion and then they had to deal with it at the reunion, you will be quite engaged.”

Andy promised that viewers will see the jaw-dropping event in an upcoming episode during the trip to Zion National Park.

The host was disappointed that Mary refused to show up for the reunion, but he knew it was coming: “I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air [for my CNN special]. We had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

“This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion — you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture,” Andy continued. “I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is… she was a big part of the success of this show.”

Andy said he would have “liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high.”

Bravo has also released the photos from the RHOSLC season 2 reunion which are below –

google news
Continue Reading

Trending