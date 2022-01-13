Klowns All Around: Lamar Odom Kalls Tristan Thompson ‘Korny’ Over Kontinuously Kreepin’ On Khloé, Knows Ex-Wife Will ‘Stay Strong’

What in the Barnum and Bailey back and forth?

Lamar Odom wants his old thang back and it looks like the former Lakers star still has a lot of love for his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

During an interview with TMZ this week, Odom slammed into the Good American founder’s on-again/off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, calling the NBA star “corny” for kontinously stepping out on Khloe and getting Marilee Nichols pregnant.

When asked if he had spoken to the 37-year-old reality TV maven, Odom revealed that they hadn’t been in contact for a long time.

“Nah, I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her. It’s too bad, but she’s going to be alright,” he told the outlet. “She’s a strong girl.”

Odom said that he would give Khloe “a big hug” if he had the opportunity to see her again. He also gave a few words of loving encouragement to the youngest Kardashian sister, telling Khloe to ‘”keep her faith in God and stay strong for her daughter.”

Lamar and Khloe jumped the broom in 2009 but later filed for divorce in 2015 amid the former basketball player’s struggles with drug addiction. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, following Odom’s near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel. It seems like Lamar may still be holding on to hope that one day he and Khloe will rekindle their relationship. Towards the end of the interview, the 42-year-old revealed that it would “be a blessing to be around” the mother of one if they had a chance to reconnect in the future.

This is Lamar’s latest attempt to swoon Khloe back into his arms. Following the news of Tristan Thompson’s positive paternity test, the retired baller weighed in on the controversy by sending a few loving words to his ex-wife.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom wrote underneath a post about the incident, adding, “she is a good person and deserves the world.”

Back in July, the Lakers alum and Thompson got into a brief social media spat after the star posted “hottie” underneath a photo of Khloe taking a shower on Instagram. The Sacramento Kings power forward clapped back at Odom, threatening the ex-basketball player to stand down.

“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results” he replied.

Yikes!

Now if you remember, this isn’t the first time that Lamar and Tristan have been involved in messy shenanigans with one another. Odom accused his ex-fiancé Sabrina Parr of sleeping with Thompson back in 2021. While speaking with Wendy Williams in February of that year, Lamar claimed that Parr slept with Tristan out of spite, only to upset Khloe.

Well, despite his flirty attempts, it doesn’t appear as though Khloe is looking to rekindle their former romance. As BOSSIP previously reported, a source close to the influencer told E! News that she had “no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband. “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” they added.