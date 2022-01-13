Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Relying’ On Family To Help ‘Pull Off Dream Wedding’ Soon
Sources close to the KarJenner clan are EXCLUSIVELY sharing with HL the details of Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming nuptials!
“In addition to hiring professional help, Kourtney is relying heavily on her mom and sisters to help every step of the way,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Kourtney wants to elicit their help and advice on every aspect including the dress, venue, décor, lighting, flowers, etc. She knows they all have impeccable taste and she completely trusts that they know her well enough to know what she’s looking for,” the source went on. “Kourtney absolutely has a vision, but she’s counting on Kris and her sisters to help pull off her dream wedding.”
In addition, another insider close to the family told us Kourtney “wants to be married in 2022” and is “setting her sights on this summer.” The reality star ideally wants to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a threat, however, so the couple does want to keep the dates flexible.
“Travis has pretty much let Kourtney handle the details of the wedding because he feels that she has a much better vision than he does, and he wants it to be perfect for her,” the insider continued. “They are not sparing any expense and have hired wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who does all the Kardashian’s big events. She will be working closely with Kourtney and Kris on this and has already gotten the ball rolling.” Although the bride-to-be is more than excited to start planning for the big day, the source also noted Kourtney is “taking a laid-back approach” and “isn’t rushing anything.” Moreover, the couple doesn’t want the wedding to be “massive,” but since their combined families are large, a packed guest list “can’t really be avoided.”
Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Video Of Herself Singing With Late Husband Kobe — Watch
Vanessa Bryant honored her favorite singing partner and late husband Kobe Bryant while celebrating Mary J. Blige’s birthday.
Vanessa Bryant, 39, honored her late husband Kobe Bryant and celebrated Mary J. Blige all at once. In a throwback video, Vanessa and the professional basketball player sat side-by-side as they sang along passionately to Mary J. Blige’s hit “I’m Goin’ Down” as she performed it on stage. “Happy birthday MJB,” Vanessa captioned the bittersweet post along with a series of heart and broken heart emojis. “Thank you so much!! Love you!!❤️❤️❤️” The R&B singer responded in the comments section.
Vanessa and the Los Angeles Lakers player were dressed to the nines. Vanessa wore a sparkly gown with a plunging neckline while Kobe sported a classy suit and tie. Their love for each other radiates through the video as they broke mid-video and started cracking up at each other.
The former dancer also celebrated what would have been her late husband’s 43rd birthday this past August. In a throwback picture, the basketball legend held Vanessa in his arms as they locked lips in front of his trophy. “Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. ❤️💔 43,” she captioned the heartfelt post. She also paid tribute to Kobe and her late daughter Gianna Bryant two years after they passed away.
Kobe and Gianna passed away tragically in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The helicopter crashed hillside in Calabasas due to foggy weather killing the father and daughter along with seven other passengers. Vanessa spoke out four days following the incident and paid tribute on behalf of her family. “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she wrote in part.
Her daughter Natalia Bryant has also had to deal with the pain of losing her father and sister all at once. While it may be tough for some children to process, she said she actually benefits from discussing the tragedy. “I love talking about my dad,” she told Teen Vogue. “It’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me.” Besides sharing stories about Kobe, Natalia also explained how the family tries to keep their dad and Gigi in mind everyday. “[For] my little sisters [we’re] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would.”
Alexandra Daddario Wears Corset Sports Bra & Jogger Pants To Enjoy ‘Winter Weather’
Alexandra Daddario looks sporty sexy chic in a new Instagram post, showing off her stellar figure with her over 21 million fans.
Alexandra Daddario is stunning and sporty! The White Lotus actress posed for her major Instagram following on Jan. 12 in a stylish look from Alo Yoga, wearing a black corset-style sports bra, black jogger pants, and a warm, cream-colored teddy coat to top off the look. The 35-year-old shared three different poses with her over 21 million followers, showing off her fit figure in what appeared to be the comfort of her backyard. “Enjoying the LA winter weather,” the New Girl actress captioned the post.
The sexy sporty look comes after the Dec. 2, 2021 news of Alexandra’s engagement to producer Andrew Form, 52. The news broke just a day after the 35-year-old actress was spotted running errands in Los Angeles and rocking a diamond ring on a very special finger. In paparazzi pics, which can be seen HERE, Alexandra’s flashy ring is fully visible as she’s dressed in a casual blue T-shirt, black yoga pants, a hat, and sunglasses for her errands around town.
Alexandra confirmed her romance with Andrew — the ex-husband of actress Jordana Brewster — on Instagram back in May 2021. The Baywatch star posted a sweet, black and white shot of the couple kissing alongside the caption, “I love you… ‘and even that is an understatement.’” Ten days prior, Alexandra posted another adorable PDA photo of she and her soon-to-be-hubby, though Andrew’s face wasn’t visible in the image. She captioned that snapshot, “It was dark and cold and rainy today, a terrible combination, and it didn’t make it warmer to wrap him up in my arms but it did make it all seem lovely and nice and joyful.”
Jordana, 41, seems to approve of her ex-husband’s new romance, given she was one of the first people to “like” Alexandra’s post in May. The Fast & Furious actress was married to Andrew, a producer for films like A Quiet Place and The Purge, from 2007 until mid-2020, when she filed for divorce. The exes have two children together: sons Rowan Brewster-Form, 5, and Julian Form-Brewster, 8.
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years Of Marriage: Our Love ‘Carries On’
Jason Moma and Lisa Bonet have called it quits after four years of marriage and an eleven-year romantic partnership.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are going their separate ways after four years of marriage. Jason announced the split on his Instagram on Jan. 12, explaining the reasoning for their separation. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” he wrote in a message posted to his social media page.
He continued, “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
Jason, 42, continued in the post by saying the “love between us carries on” and that he and his long term partner’s connection is “evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.” He went on,” We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children […] Teaching our Children What’s possible.” The Aquaman star completed the joint statement by saying he and Lisa, 54, were “Living the Prayer” and hoped for love to “Prevail.”
In addition to the breakup message, Jason also shared several photos in the post including a sunset sky and one of a person wearing a “May my soul shout love” shirt holding a baby bird.
Although the couple didn’t get married until 2017, they began dating as far back as 2005 after meeting through mutual friends. They share two children together, Lola, born 2007, and Nakoa-Wolf, born 2008.
Jason once describe himself as “a mess” when he first met Lisa back in 2005. “Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess, and you’re a degenerate,” he told Men’s Health in Nov. 2020.
When Jason and Lisa first starting dating, she was busy raising her teenage daughter, Zoe Kravitz, with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Jason also told the outlet he and Lenny “became so close to [each other] from the jump, they now refer to each other as ohana, or family.” Zoe and Jason are also close. “I love her husband,” he says. “I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family.”
