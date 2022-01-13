Celebrities
Lamar Odom Trashes Tristan As ‘Corny’ For Cheating On Khloe & Fathering A Child — Watch
When asked by paparazzi about the Khloe-Tristan infidelity drama, Lamar Odom said that Khloe should ‘be strong’ for her daughter True.
Lamar Odom, 42, dissed Tristan Thompson, 30, when he was asked about the fellow NBA star’s latest cheating scandal. TMZ reporters caught up with Lamar in Atlanta on Wednesday (Jan. 12) and got his response to Tristan cheating on their mutual ex, Khloe Kardashian, 37, and fathering a child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, 31. “That dude is corny for that,” Lamar, who was married to Khloe from 2009 until 2016, told the paparazzi. “But that’s all good,” he added.
The paparazzi also asked Tristan if he’s spoken to Khloe in the wake of the infidelity drama. “Nah, I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her,” he said. “It’s too bad. But she’s gonna be alright. She’s a strong girl.” When asked what he would say to his ex-wife if they talked, the retired pro basketball player said he would “give her a hug” first, before advising that Khloe should “just to be strong. Keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter.”
As fans know, Tristan recently confirmed that he fathered his third child. Court documents that were filed before Tristan took the paternity test revealed that he admitted to having sex with Maralee in March 2021. At that time, the Sacramento Kings player was still dating Khloe, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson, 3. They later broke up in June 2021.
After confirming that Maralee’s newborn baby boy was his, Tristan also shared a direct apology to Khloe. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.
WELP: Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Slams Jennifer Hough’s ‘Bottom-Feeding’ Attorney For TRYING IT — Vows To Recoup $300K In Legal Fees
“In my view, your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw enough dirt.”
YIIIIIKES!
A peeved Bernstein is not just annoyed by Hough and Blackburn, but he’s also vowing to get back Nicki’s $300,000 in legal fees while comparing the logic of the sexual assault accuser and her attorney to that of his pet labradoodle’s.
“You forced my client to spend over $300,000 in fees to defend a case which even my labradoodle, Gracie, could see was frivolous on both the facts and the law.”
Earlier this summer, Minaj and her husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty were being sued by Jennifer Hough after she claimed that he and Minaj tried to intimidate her into silencing rape allegations against him from 1994. Hough claimed that Nicki hired associates to reach out and offer her $500,000 to rescind her story.
Kenneth’s part of the lawsuit is still pending.
As previously reported Tyrone Blackburn is also representing several women who are accusing T.I. and Tiny of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation.”
Julian King Turns ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Heartbreak Into Healing With ‘Can We Go Back’
After experiencing ‘one of the most trying dating experiences to date,’ R&B and soul singer Julian King achieves a new ‘era’ of his career and emotional life with the steamy jam ‘Can We Go Back.’
At the start of “Can We Go Back,” Julian King is caught up in a steamy memory while sitting alone on the floor inside his darkened apartment. In the video, premiering here on Hollywood Life, the R&B singer and The Voice alum reviews all the good times with his lover, quick to admit how he’s “not over” them. “I want to love you more / and get past arguments,” he sings, pleading for a chance for a “second chance” at love. From there, with a silky voice glowing with emotion, Julian goes into the chorus, asking if he and his unnamed lover could “go back” to when things between them were good.
“I remember sitting in my room recording this record, not knowing it would be the very song that would begin my healing, from one of the most trying dating experiences to date,” Julian tells HollywoodLife. “I found my heart in the palm of what now feels like a stranger, and making the decision to walk away was utterly gut-wrenching. That universal feeling of wanting to go back to the days where your stomach fluttered at the sight of his name on my phone, is something I will always credit him the author for.”
“Yet, it’s from this song on that I started writing and feeling in a way that directly mirrored the exact chapter in my story of love, which was something I didn’t do often or as intentionally,” continues Julian. “I describe this song as the backbone to the emotion of this next era of mine, and the catalyst for boys like me feeling seen. Ironically before I let him go, he ended up loving the song and requesting to hear it all the time. As much as I loved that he loved it, I knew it was over at that point. This song is for all the lovers.”
“Can We Go Back” sees Julian continue the momentum he picked up in 2021. In addition to the viral double-dutch video, Julian marked last year with the release of “Gone Do,” the first single since his 2020 EP, Takeout. “Gone Do” makes use of the backing of Ginuwine’s “Differences” and reminded everyone of the talent he first showed when teaming with John Legend on The Voice in 2019. Since then, Julian has forged his path in the R&B world. As an openly queer man, Julian has blazed a trail, making room in R&B for a greater LGBTQ+ presence, showing that this music can be for everyone. And everyone will be tuning in to see what Julian does next.
“Can We Go Back” is out now.
RHOC Kelly Dodd Asks Raunchy Question About Emily’s Sex Life
Real Housewives of Orange County alum and outspoken critic of pretty much any and everything Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal are stirring the pot yet again. This time is all seems to be about RHOC cast members Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson and all things butt-related. Yes, you read that correctly.
On a recent episode of Rick and Kelly UNMASKED, the couple went on the offense, claiming Gina and Emily are all up in Heather Dubrow’s “a** .” They even demonstrated an, um, interesting depiction and posted it with, “Gina all up in Heather’s butt like… that’s not even kissing a** that’s, like, licking it!”
Gina all up in Heather’s butt like… Check out our #RHOC recap on our Rick & Kelly Unmasked YouTube channel & subscribe to our show on https://t.co/ZFGL823TAP for much more pic.twitter.com/v1veNZR51J
— Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) January 7, 2022
The two also claimed that Emily doesn’t move “the needle,” and she is “flying under the radar” and not making for good television. Kelly then stated, “There’s no way she’ll be back on next year.”
Taking it a step further, after Emily appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and posted a tweet promoting it, Kelly jumped in the comments, where she tweeted a loaded and awkwardly inappropriate question at Emily.
Kelly tweeted, “We all want to know if you had butt sex or not! I love that was the cliff hanger!! Did he use lube or spit?”
Well, this is a new shocker even for Kelly. Where is she getting all the “butt sex” stuff from? You can’t say the woman doesn’t lack opinions or impropriety.
What do you think of Kelly and Rick’s rather invasive form of questions? Too much?
The Real Housewives of Orange County currently airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Photos Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages, startraksphoto
