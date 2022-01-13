LaMelo Ball Sued By Publicist, Claims She Was Stiffed Out Of Millions In PUMA Deal

LaMelo Ball has been sued by a publicist after he reportedly stiffed her out of millions in his PUMA deal.

On the court, LaMelo Ball is exactly what Lavar Ball told us he would be: a killer. He has made the Hornets must-see TV and already showcased he can carry his own in the league and will be here to stay.

While Lavar’s dream of his sons wearing Big Baller Brand while playing in the NBA didn’t happen, LaMelo, for one, was able to secure a massive deal with PUMA. His shoe deal includes his own signature shoe, which was released to positive reception from fans and consumers. Unfortunately, with more money comes more problems and his PUMA deal is now the center of a lawsuit brought against LeMelo by former publicist Amber Johnson.

According to reports from TMZ, Johnson claims she scored LaMelo a streaming deal with Caffeine and it went so well, she was brought on to help get him more business deals in exchange for 10% of the deals she brought in. Eventually, she allegedly began talking to PUMA about LaMelo and they went on to sign him for over $100 million.

Johnson reportedly never received her percentage and is now suing LaMelo Ball. She is suing for damages in excess of $10 million as well as $4,800 she claims she was never reimbursed from other projects. Hopefully, she has this agreement in writing, because if not, it’s going to be a long process in court.