Lea Black on Why She Didn’t Return to RHOM, Slams Alexia
Former Real Housewives of Miami OG Lea Black is not holding back as she reveals why she is not part of the new season’s reboot. She is also coming after the show’s current stars, Alexia Echevarria and Larsa Pippen.
Speaking to the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Lea said she didn’t want to return to the show if it wasn’t going to be “different” than the previous three seasons, but she did, in fact, talk with producers about her potential comeback.
“The true answer is that I had several conversations with the casting girl,” Lea said. “And I had a couple of conversations with the producer. But I knew after the first conversation with the producers, that in my opinion, it was going to be more of the same. And it probably wasn’t going to work out for me. That’s really the truth.”
Lea went on to further elaborate that she wasn’t even in Miami at the time of shooting, but rather, she was in LA.
“If I had wanted to do it, could I have worked my way into that show one way or the other? Hell yeah,” she said.
“I was in LA when they were filming,” she continued. “And you know, there’s just so many important things going on in the world that I work on… But I’m wishing them well, I hope they all get their flowers out of it. God bless, you know, the champagne, all of it.”
Not being on the show doesn’t mean that Lea doesn’t have some strong opinions on the current season. She has recently slammed Alexia for “outing” her late husband, and she dissed Larsa as being “superficial.”
During the latest season, Alexia reached out to her late husband Herman Echevarria’s alleged gay lover on camera. Then, at a pride event, Alexia publicly dedicated her award (for her work in the LGBTQIA+ community) to Herman, who she said had learned later on in life was also a closeted gay man.
“See, I was close to Alexia’s husband. I was never close with Alexia,” Lea said on the podcast. “And I heard some things that are, if true I’m going to make a big stand-up and defend Herman… on his behalf.”
Lea went on to say that she believes “outing” a dead person is “not fair.”
“He’s not here to defend himself,” she explained. “And he did nothing but lavish [Alexia] with luxury for years.”
Elaborating further, Lea said, “I hope they don’t try to take that away from him.” She hopes Alexia would rather “celebrate” Herman and shine a light on “the contributions he made to a lot of things in the world, to the community, Miami, to his businesses, and taking care of her and her kids and his family.”
Lea took it a step further, saying, “If anyone is trying to make him look bad. I will have a hard time keeping my mouth shut.”
Next in Lea’s crossfire is former co-star Larsa Pippen, who Lea says will never show anything of substance on the show. Lea also said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians storyline meshing with her being on the show will not be “sustainable” and “it’s a buzz and it’s over.”
Lea also said she has never known Larsa to put herself out there.
“I’ve never seen her crying or complain[ing] or whining about her personal life. I’ve never seen any of that with her,” she said, adding that Larsa seems to only portray “a very see-and-be-seen superficial kind of life.”
However, Lea made sure to let us know that, despite her harsh criticism of Larsa, she and Larsa are friends.
“I’ve never seen her to be the person to put her raw feelings and self out there,” she elaborated. “I think she’s a little bit guarded that way.”
Well, there you have it. Do you miss Lea on the show? Do you agree or disagree with her criticisms of Alexia and Larsa?
The Real Housewives of Miami is available to stream now on Peacock.
Photos Credit: Shutterstock/s_bukley, Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto, Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages
Third man arrested in connection with Young Dolph’s murder
A third man has been arrested in connection with the execution-style murder of Memphis rap legend Young Dolph.
Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton, was gunned down by two masked men while buying cookies at a Memphis bakery shop on November 17. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police arrested Cornelius Smith, 32, on December 9. He was charged with theft of the getaway vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz, found abandoned behind a home that was used as the backdrop in a rap music video.
Police believe Smith (pictured) is the gunman seen wearing a Bass Pro Shops hat in surveillance video outside the cookie store.
On January, 5, Smith was extradited to Shelby County from Southaven, Mississippi. He will make his first court appearance in Memphis on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The second gunman, aspiring rapper Justin Johnson, aka “Straight Drop,” was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
A third suspect, Shundale Barnett, 27, was arrested along with Johnson in Indiana. Barnett (pictured below) is charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to first-degree murder for helping Johnson while he was on the run from the law.
“Shundale Barnett is a person who, we believe, was providing assistance to Justin since we’ve been looking for him,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller at a press conference in Memphis on Wednesday.
Detectives are also investigating links between the gunmen and two local rappers, Mario Mims, aka Yo Gotti, 40, and Sammie Benson, aka Blac Youngsta, 31, as potential co-conspirators in Young Dolph’s death.
Quebec isn’t the only one targeting the unvaxxed. But is it moral? – Macleans.ca
Taxes and fines cross a red line, taking us down a road that one ethicist warns ‘will do tremendous damage to our society’
“I think it’s reasonable for the majority who are vaccinated to feel some emotion of resentment or to feel moral disapprobation toward the unvaccinated,” says Arthur Schafer, a bioethics professor at the University of Manitoba.
Those are strong words for an ethicist, and a measure, surely, of the point we’ve reached in this pandemic: the hospitalizations of so many unvaccinated mean pain for others, including having medical procedures such as cancer or heart surgeries cancelled or postponed. Around 500,000 surgeries were delayed in just the first 15 months of the pandemic in Canada, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Now, as hospitals around the world are again being overwhelmed by patients, many of whom aren’t unvaccinated, governments across this country and abroad are tightening the rules for those who remain unvaccinated.
French President Emmanuel Macron recently proposed new measures against the unvaxxed, including restricting their ability to travel by public means and barring them from communal venues such as restaurants, theatres and arenas. “When some make from their freedom…a motto, not only do they put others’ lives at risk, but they are also curtailing others’ freedom,” Macron said. “That I cannot accept.” And in Quebec, the unvaxxed now can’t enter liquor and cannabis stores.
The question is when those restrictions cross ethical lines, and even become counterproductive.
For bioethicists, who have grappled with a steady stream of moral dilemmas during this pandemic, there is a big difference between rules that restrict access to non-essential venues, and the imposition of taxes. “I think vaccine mandates—restrictions on who has access to restaurants, gyms, concerts, sporting events, liquor stores, bingo halls—are all justifiable,” says Schafer. They protect the health-care system, those who work in those places and other patrons, he says.
Kerry Bowman, a bioethics professor at the University of Toronto, agrees that such restrictions are, in principle, fine during a pandemic, though he’d like to see consistent operational definitions of what is and isn’t governed by such rules (such as buying alcohol, which now requires vaccine proof in Quebec but not in Ontario).
More controversial is a new trend for governments to impose a tax, fee or levy on those who are unvaccinated by choice (as opposed to those who have very real and rare medical reasons why they can’t be vaccinated and are exempt from such levies). This week, Quebec Premier François Legault said his government was considering such a plan, though the exact mechanism and amount aren’t clear.
As of now, at least three countries have either announced or are implementing plans to essentially tax the voluntarily unvaccinated.
- Singapore: Those who are unvaccinated by choice were required to pay their own hospital bills, as of Dec. 8. The government estimates such people could be charged a median price of US$25,000 if they end up in the ICU, reports the Straits Times.
- Austria: The country is making vaccinations compulsory for residents for a year starting in February. Those who flout the law may be fined up to 3,600 euros every three months.
- Greece: Its compulsory vaccination program for those 60 and older goes into effect this month, and carries a monthly fine of 100 euros for those who remain unvaxxed.
However, to many experts, such governmental decisions cross a bioethical red line. “In Canada, people are allowed to make any kind of medical decision they choose, as long as it’s informed,” says U of T’s Bowman. “The line we are crossing is, ‘We don’t like the decisions you’re making.’” To him, such fees are essentially punitive, putting pressure on people to do something that curtails basic human autonomy: “It’s an ethical horror show that will do tremendous damage to our society.”
“Good ethics should be grounded in good science,” Bowman continues, pointing out that Quebecers who get a first dose today won’t be fully vaccinated for six to nine months, based on the timing intervals for getting three doses. By then, the dangers of Omicron will likely have passed.
Schafer notes that many of those who haven’t got immunized are likely members of marginalized communities, who have historical reasons to distrust the health-care system. “I think that making it an offence punishable by a special tax or fine, or however you dress it up, will be counterproductive,” he says. “Many will see it as unfair.”
Both Schafer and Bowman are alarmed by any consideration that those who are unvaccinated shouldn’t receive the same medical care as those who are. “We distribute health care according to need, and refuse to turn doctors and hospitals into moral judges,” says Schafer. What’s next, the experts ask, when it comes to making such decisions: “Did you have a glass of wine with dinner last night? Do you really need that 10 extra pounds?” asks Bowman. “There is no bottom to this.
“Us-and-them thinking brings out the worst of humankind. It’s not something you want to see.”
John Mayer Cries While Retrieving Late Friend Bob Saget’s Car From LAX — Watch
John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross live-streamed their emotional journey bringing Bob Saget’s car home from the airport. They talked fondly of the late actor and his ‘universal love’.
John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross did a very kind deed after their friend Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 on January 9. The pair picked up Bob’s car at LAX Airport on Wednesday, January, 12, and live-streamed their emotional ride home on Instagram. As Jeff, 56, sat in the passenger seat and recorded from his phone, John, 44, drove his late friend’s Prius and, while holding back tears at moments, reflected on the impact that Bob left in their lives.
“I’ve just never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” John said about the Full House star. He added, “Everyone is so aware how universal Bob’s love for people was that nobody wants to step on anyone else’s toes. And the fear for me is that everyone, out of respect, demurs and defers and that’s just because people understand how important their personal relationship with Bob was. The biggest fear would be talking about the love of Bob in a way that would supersede someone else’s love of Bob.”
“Everyone can go ‘he loved you. He said this and that and that about you,’ ” the “No Such Thing” crooner said. “Bob’s effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going and we don’t have to worry bout the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us.” John went on to joke that “this is the only time in my life I’ve been honored to help a friend out at LAX.” Before signing off, John and Jeff implored fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which was near and dear to Bob’s heart. “What can we say other than ‘We love you, Bob.’ Long live King Saget,” the pair added.
The entire world has been mourning Bob for days now. He was found unresponsive in his hotel on at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where he was staying for his comedy tour. The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, though detectives have said they didn’t find signs of foul play or drug use on the scene.
After Bob’s death was announced, tributes began pouring in from some of his closest pals in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel honored the late comedian during the Jan. 10 episode of his talk show. Meanwhile, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and the rest of the Full House cast have shared powerful and heartfelt messages about Bob.
