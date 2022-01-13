Bitcoin
League of Kingdoms Releases LOKA Token to Fuel Growth of Active Users
League of Kingdoms Arena launched the LOKA token in order to fuel the growth of its over 400,000 strong community of active users. Moreover, the token will be available to users on January 20, 2022.
League of Kingdoms’ the LOKA token adds to the present set of NFTs in order to enhance governance rights and additional utility to the community of the League of Kingdoms.
More so, the LOKA holders can stake the asset to get a portion of the platform’s fees, and also other upcoming use cases like exclusive access to special NFTs. Since the platform’s launch, League of Kingdoms shows huge growth metrics.
In Q2 2021, the community of daily active users increased 20 times to 80,000. In addition to this, the League of Kingdoms raised $3M from well-known investors which includes Hashed, a16z, Sequoia India, Binance Labs, and many angels from the GameFi sectors those includes Gabby Dizon of YGG, Aleks & Jiho of Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), and Sebastien Borget of The Sandbox Games.
Free-to-play MMO Game League of Kingdoms Arena
The League of Kingdoms Arena is a F2P MMO game. More so, the NFTs in LoK are easy to utilize and introduced to users gradually, which helps the game attract a wider audience of both hardcore crypto and traditional gamers.
Added to this, the launch of the LOKA token comes despite a number of new initiatives to enhance League of Kingdoms to a complete game metaverse. More so, these will indicate the PvP arena launch, P2E expansion, commerce platforms like NFT bazaar, esports integration and many other updates to use GameFi possibilities. Even more, the token launch will help develop a strong network of guilds and communities to attract organic P2E veterans.
League of Kingdoms Co-Founder Chan Lee said,
“This has been truly a long-time coming for us, working on LoK when nobody believed in the promise of blockchain games and play-to-earn…Now, with our friends from Axie Infinity breaking the floodgates open, we’re ready to show the wider P2E community what we’ve been working on!”
Furthermore, League of Kingdom allows the players to develop their own kingdoms and armies in order to defeat other kingdoms and monsters, as well as ally with them.
Moonbeam Network Successfully Completes its Launch Process to Polkadot
- Moonbeam network has launched on Polkadot.
- The platform allows over 80 other projects the opportunity to deploy.
Moonbeam, the first smart contract platform compatible with Ethereum, has launched on Polkadot. Moreover, Moonbeam stays as the first completely operational project on Polkadot following the launch.
Moonbeam allows over 80 other projects the opportunity to deploy. More so, Moonbeam expects to bring significant activity to Polkadot like parachain Moonriver. This Moonriver which brought DApp deployments and usage to the Kusama network.
Added to this, the launch process of Moonbeam slowly introduced new functionality for three weeks, starting on December 17. As soon as the block production and decentralization operation had been verified to be smooth, the team moved into the final launch phase, which included removing the super user key (Sudo), enabling the EVM and balance transfers, and increasing the number of collators in use to 48.
In addition, the balance transfer system allows users to stake with collators, claim crowdloan rewards, and participate in onchain governance as active network members.
In conjunction with the launch, the Moonbeam Foundation held a crowdloan campaign that received over 35M DOT (approximately $944M USD at the end of the crowdloan campaign) from over 200,000 supporters around the world. Crowdloan by Moonbeam had the highest number of contributors and DOT received of any parachain.
A total of 45 million GLMR tokens have been awarded to the first 30% of participants based on the contribution percentage they made. Over the duration of the 96-week parachain lease period, the remaining 70% (105M GLMR tokens) vest linearly.
GLMR tokens have been vested for three weeks since the lease period began on December 17, 2021. Thus, it equates to an additional 2.6% of the pool or over 3.9M GLMR. Additionally, the Moonbeam Foundation’s DApp makes available the distributed tokens, and any tokens vested to date can be claimed.
All-in-all, the week after the launch is expected to add the deployment of many infrastructure projects such as bridges, multisignature support, The Graph, Chainlink oracles, and many more. Notably, the GLMR tokens are transferable tokens where users can connect Moonbeam to MetaMask to utilize them.
Read more: Moonbeam (GLMR) listed on Binance
When Art Meets Automobile
Since their inception, cars have captivated artists. Cars have been featured in studios and galleries worldwide as objects of love, hate, and even as a fetish. And, more often than not, this is because artists are self-proclaimed fans of the art they create.
With Web3 being a powerhouse of revolution, art has taken a whole new direction. NFTs are the new canvases auctioned and sold off on digital marketplaces within seconds. Artists genuinely have a new way of expressing themselves, and the sky’s the limit.
Traditional artists like Phillipe Pasqua have taken the NFT route with beautiful collections that have been sold out in seconds. Philippe Pasqua is a modern French painter, sculptor, and draughtsman recognized for his paintings, sculptures, and drawings.
He is a self-taught artist well renowned for his Portrait paintings and is regarded as one of his generation’s greatest painters. Phillipe has had two collection drops on his website, both of which sold out in minutes.
“Vanity by Philippe” was his debut collection, a collection of the most beautiful human skulls; it was an instant hit. Those are now very expensive, ranging from 3 to 7 ETH.
The second collection was no exception—a magnificent combination of 8 rare numbered images of living butterflies landing on a human skull covered in paint, hence the name Papillon (French for “butterfly”). The collection took off with a floor price of 2.2 ETH.
Phillipe is back with another beautiful collection that is a fantastic investment and a massive potential for participants to win something exciting after two considerable successes.
Philippe Pasqua’s third collection is titled WEN? A Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera, coated in Hermès leather and tattooed by Philippe Pasqua, will be given away free to the owner of this fantastic collection. During a private sale at the Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo in 2014, the Lamborghini was sold for over 800 000 dollars (605 295 dollars minus costs). This Lamborghini was created to be fixed on a wall, positioning it right between a relief painting and a mural sculpture.
It’s a Lamborghini, to be precise!! It’s not just any Lambo; it’s one that Phillipe himself has tattooed; the design is based on his general aesthetic, and owning one would be a dream come true!
There will be 222 NFTs for the third collection. 5 NFTs of the third collection will be given away to the holders of the first and second collections.
Not only that, but those who hold all three collections will receive a framed Philippe Pasqua lithograph. Each NFT is basically a Golden Ticket for Philippe Pasqua’s planned Funny Death Maze, a physical and virtual maze.
Wikipedia Considers To Stop Accepting Crypto Donations Because Of The ESG FUD
Even Wikipedia fell for the environmental FUD surrounding Proof-Of-Work mining. A proposal to “stop accepting cryptocurrency donations” is currently under discussion. It starts with the same very thin arguments that the whole mainstream media irresponsibly uses. However, it gets better and more interesting. In general, it’s amazing to see both sides of the argument unfolding. Even though there might be some information suppression going on.
Related Reading | Human Rights Foundation Accepts Fully Open Source Bitcoin Donations
Well do our best to summarize the whole thing, but people interested in the topic should take time to read it all. It’s full of twists and turns. The most amazing thing about the document is that real people wrote it. Wikipedia editors are not a sample of the world’s population, but, they’re heterogeneous enough to make the discussion interesting.
Wikipedia Falls For The Environmental FUD
The original proposal poses three problems with receiving cryptocurrency donations, but, in reality, we can summarize them all in the ESG FUD category. The three points are:
-
“Accepting cryptocurrency signals endorsement of the cryptocurrency space.”
-
“Cryptocurrencies may not align with the Wikimedia Foundation’s commitment to environmental sustainability.”
-
“We risk damaging our reputation by participating in this.”
It’s a shame that, to try to prove their points, the original author uses a questionable source and a discredited one.
“Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most highly-used cryptocurrencies, and are both proof-of-work, using an enormous amount of energy. You can read more about Bitcoin’s environmental impact from Columbia or Digiconomist.”
Counterpoint: That Data Is Compromised
Even though it’s widely cited, an “employee of the Dutch Central Bank” posing as a neutral journalist runs Digiconomist. That fact alone disqualifies him as a credible source. However, his data is also under question because “Digiconomist Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index is not being driven by real world metrics and profitability as stated in the methodology.” So, we’re dealing with an intellectually dishonest individual who’s presumably paid to attack the Bitcoin network.
For more information on this shady character, go to the section “The Digiconomist is Disinformation.”
The Columbia report is newer, but it cites outdated data and debunked studies. Like the ridiculous one that doesn’t understand how PoW scales, or even works, and irresponsibly claims that crypto-mining could raise the Earth’s temperature by two degrees. Columbia’s main source, though, is the “University of Cambridge analysis.” That same organization literally said that “There is currently little evidence suggesting that Bitcoin directly contributes to climate change.”
However, they suspiciously erased that part from their report. They changed the wording and now their FAQ just contains a “radical thought experiment” in which “all this energy comes exclusively from coal.” Even under those extreme circumstances, which are far-far away from reality, the energy use would be marginal. “In this worst-case scenario, the Bitcoin network would be responsible for about 111 Mt (million metric tons) of carbon dioxide emissions1, accounting for roughly 0.35% of the world’s total yearly emissions.”
ETH price chart for 01/13/2022 on Poloniex | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
Protecting The Process Or Information Suppression?
Under the whole thread, there’s a section called “Discussion moved from proposal section.” It contains several suppressed pro-cryptocurrencies arguments. The reason is that the accounts that made them had “no other editing records”. What do the people proposing that those opinions should be removed argue? That they “risk that both vote gaming and manipulation of discussion to introduce bias and fake “bitcoin” news.”
Coincidentally, those low-edit accounts are the ones bringing forward the information on how bogus the original poster’s sources are. Someone had to say it and they did. And the administrators removed them from the main thread. Is this really what Wikipedia is about.
Luckily, other Wikipedia contributors managed to say that “Bitcoin is therefore a green energy stimulus, aligned with the Wikimedia Foundation’s commitment to environmental sustainability. “ Another user urged “everyone to understand more about Bitcoin as a whole package beyond its energy footprint (negligible when compared to the cost in oil and warfare of backing the US Dollar) as well as the continual exponential progress that has been made in making Bitcoin greener and greener.” Yet another one said “bitcoin core is a FLOSS project attempting to promote monetary freedom.”
In any case, the crypto detractors trying to game the vote might have a point. Except for the ridiculous “fake “bitcoin” news” claim. The header of the discussion says, “this is not a majority vote, but instead a discussion among Wikimedia contributors”. And the administrator tells them that they can’t remove their opinions or votes. However, “an optimal RfC scenario would not actively silence any voices, but would allow community members to inform each other which participants are not community members, who may have alternative interests.” That’s fair.
What About The Votes? Is Wikipedia Banning Crypto Donations?
The vote doesn’t look good for crypto donations, but that doesn’t mean Wikipedia will ban them. At the time of writing, the “support” votes are approximately double than the “oppose” ones. Plus, roughly 150 Wikipedia persons have voted. Does this mean the ESG FUD worked and cast a shadow over the whole crypto space that will be hard to shake? Absolutely it does.
Related Reading | New Contender Emerges Despite Wikipedia’s Begrudging Listing of Cardano
It also means that people WANT to believe. And are not willing to accept the overwhelming evidence that points to PoW mining being a net positive for the environment.
Fortunately, Bitcoin doesn’t care. Tick tock, next block.
Featured Image by James on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
