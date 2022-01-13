LisaRaye says Ari Fletcher deserved to be fired by Rihanna

LisaRaye commented on the news that Fenty brand boss Rihanna fired Ari Fletcher for making inappropriate remarks online.
Ari angered domestic abuse victims when she made light of her boyfriend, rapper MoneyBaggs Yo, putting a gun to her head if she tried to leave him.
When social media users protested, Ari allegedly told one follower, “We don’t care, you’re ugly. You don’t have a man who wants to pull out a gun on you.”
Rihanna promptly handed Ari her walking papers and cancelled her corporate credit card.
Chatting with the ladies of Fox Soul’s Cocktail Queens, actress LisaRaye agreed with Rihanna’s decision.
“Shout out to Rihanna for standing up and being an example of a woman of her word and making sure that her brand is not tarnished with any foolishness,” LisaRaye said.
LisaRaye continued:
“It’s levels to this… it’s respectable. People respect you. Now you can have your opinion. But even when you have your opinion, you gotta wait until you get to a certain level to be able to be heard because we’ve seen the history of your words.”
LisaRaye said she hopes Ari apologizes to domestic violence victims.
Actress Vivica A. Fox suggested Ari’s termination will have a domino affect on her career — though it isn’t clear exactly what Ari does for a living.
“Once a big one drops you, they all start to drop you,” Vivica said.
The ‘Brazen’ star didn’t hold back when dishing on a 2019 meeting with the Texas Republican senator and imploring him for stricter gun laws.
Alyssa Milano, 49, called out Senator Ted Cruz, 51, while recounting a meeting she had with the Texas Republican during a Wednesday January 12 interview on The View. Alyssa said she went into the 2019 meeting trying to connect with the senator’s humanity as a gun violence prevention advocate. The actress and activist left thinking that Cruz was a “jacka**,” that did not care about preventing gun violence.
Alyssa explained that she went into the meeting, which is detailed in her book Sorry Not Sorry, with the best intentions of finding middle ground. “I feel like so often in these divisive times, we villainize people that think differently than we do, and we sometimes forget that they’re human, and I wanted to try to tap into his humanity and find common ground,” she said before revealing the heart-wrenching question that solidified her opinion of Cruz. “I looked at him in the eye, and I said, ‘How many more children, innocent children, have to die by AR-15s before you actually do something?’ And it was really that moment that I realized that he really is a jacka** and just does not care.”
Besides saying that Cruz didn’t care, Alyssa theorized that he had been paid by gun lobbyists, and she called for politicians to be more transparent in how they are funded. “He’s been completely bought. I feel like he’s been bought by the gun lobbyists, and part of me feels like we should make politicians wear sponsorship uniforms, like NASCAR drivers do. So we can see where the money is and where their allegiance lies,” she said.
Other than calling out Cruz, the Charmed star did admit that she felt like politicians do need to come together rather than stand on partisan lines. She explained that division isn’t going to help Americans. “I want people to understand I truly do believe that obstructionist politics will not accomplish anything for the American people and we have to figure out how to work together, because that’s what this should all be about,” she said.
To the surprise of many, Kristen Stewart’s performance as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ did not snag a nomination for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and Kristen Stewart was surprisingly left off the list. The 31-year-old star wasn’t recognized by the acting union for her critically acclaimed performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain‘s film Spencer. Kristen was expected to be nominated by the SAGs for Best Actress. Instead, that category’s honorees are Jennifer Hudson for Respect, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, and Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Many of Kristen’s fans were not happy about her SAGs snub. And those die-hard fans took to Twitter to make their opinions on the topic very clear.
“Out of every actress that could have been snubbed, they had to choose the best one out of the lot. Kristen Stewart gave the best performance of 2021 and it’s a shame that’s about to miss out on the top prize,” one fan wrote. Another Twitter user called Kristen’s snub “a disgrace,” while someone else said, “Kristen Stewart missing out at SAG is a huge shocker. Like, I knew the film was divisive but I thought her performance was pretty universally acclaimed?”
Fans also expressed their concerns that Kristen’s SAGs snub will mean she isn’t nominated for the 2022 Oscars. “Hate to say it, but I honestly don’t know how Kristen Stewart can still pull off the Oscar win now, and I guess I should start mentally preparing myself for the fact she may not even be nominated,” one fan said. Another pointed out that only two stars, Christopher Waltz for Django Unchained and Marcia Gay Harden for Pollock are the only actors to be snubbed by the SAGs but then win an Oscar for the same role.
Out of every actress that could have been snubbed, they had to choose the best one out of the lot. Kristen Stewart gave the best performance of 2021 and it’s a shame that’s about to miss out on the top prize. pic.twitter.com/3nYA774Rx2
Although it wasn’t recognized by the SAGs, Kristen’s performance in Spencer has been universally praised. She scored a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards, where she lost to Nicole Kidman, as well as a nomination at the upcoming Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. Kristen started getting Oscar buzz for Spencer even before the film came out. Fans will find out if the Twilight alum gets an Oscar nom when the Academy unveils this year’s nominees on February 8.
Directed by Pablo Larrain, Spencer is inspired by three days in Diana’s life, as she navigated the difficult decision of divorcing Prince Charles, who is played by Jack Farthing. Kristen previously revealed that she started working on her British accent months before shooting the film, which came out on November 5.
“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” she said in an October 2020 interview with InStyle. “I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”
Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow came to blows during a bus trip on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and after the show, they looked back on the drama that went down between them.
As Kevin (the same driver that was behind the wheel when Jen was arrested) drove the ladies to their Mother’s Day getaway destination in Zion, Jen lashed out at Lisa for failing to pick a side and have her back against Meredith Marks, who Jen believes hired a private investigator in an effort to slander her name.
“I thought we were having a great time. We were joking when we took off… but it quickly turned into, literally, like The Shining,” Lisa recalled on the January 9 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show. “At first, I was like, ‘She’s kidding,’ and then I’m like, ‘Oh no, she’s serious. Jen has a real issue right now.’ And I thought it was going to turn into something physical.”
According to Jen, she got onto the bus with information given to her by her castmates in regard to who may have called the feds and tipped them off about her appearance at Beauty Lab, where she was ultimately taken into custody.
“[Heather Gay] has told me about Meredith saying she has some involvement with calling the feds. So when we’re on the bus, [Jennie Nguyen] has told me that she hired a private investigator. On the bus, too, she said they lied about having the memorial,” Jen explained. “And Lias’s just sitting there.”
Because she and Lisa are friends, Jen expected Lisa to speak up, at least in an effort to clarify that Meredith was wrong in what she potentially did.
“So Lisa, that’s your friend for 20 fake years, or whatever, what is this?” she wondered. “Lisa tries to play this, she’s like, ‘I don’t talk about you to Meredith and I don’t talk to Meredith about you.’ Okay but b-tch, when it’s time to vote, vote. Meaning, you can be friends with whoever but you should have an opinion about what’s right and wrong.”
As Jen confronted Lisa about the behavior of her friend Meredith, Lisa insisted that she wasn’t responsible for anyone else’s behavior. Meanwhile, Jen became further infuriated with Lisa’s refusal to condemn their castmate.
“Tensions were high with me, and emotions, because this is my life,” Jen explained, looking back. “This is a real thing that can affect my family and my livelihood so this is not okay if your friend is going around calling private investigators and calling the feds. So that’s why I looked at Lisa like, ’That’s your girl? You defend her? Then defend her right now. How can you defend this?”
“This is like real-life sh-t and now Lisa wants to be hypocritical and like, turn a blind eye and be like, ‘I’m disengaging and it’s not my problem.’ That’s what pissed me off,” Jen added.
Looking back at the ladies’ encounter in their own segments for the RHOSLC: After Show, Heather admitted that the tense moment was the first time she actually believed Jen and Lisa had a legitimate friendship.
“I saw some actual emotion between the two. It was like, Lisa had to answer for the fact that she was still kind of pretending to be Meredith’s friend but Jen was like, ‘You’re not Meredith’s friend and you better own it right now.’ Lisa was going to fight for her reputation at all costs and the fight just escalated like, immediately,” she shared.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.