Celebrities
LisaRaye Shades Ari Fletcher For ‘Immature’ & ‘Out Of Line’ Domestic Violence Comments That Allegedly Got Her Savage X Fenty Ambassadorship Pulled
“That’s the difference between a social media influencer and a celebrity…”
26-year-old social media star Ari Fletcher is still getting slammed with backlash following her disparaging remarks about victims of domestic violence. Fans of Rihanna have since praised the star for swiftly dropping the influencer from Savage X Fenty and now, some critics on social media are demanding for Fletcher to come forward with an apology, including actress LisaRaye.
The Players Club star lit into Fletcher on a recent episode of Fox’s Soul’s Cocktails with Queens podcast, stating that the brand partnership guru was completely “out of line” for her insensitive comments.
“Shout out to Rihanna for standing up and being an example of a woman of her word and making sure that her brand is not tarnished with any foolishness!” she said.
Raye argued that as a social media influencer, Fletcher has an “obligation” to her young aspiring fans and that she should be cognizant about how she conducts herself being in the limelight.
“See that’s the difference between a social media influencer and a real celebrity and star,” she continued. “There’s a difference…Respectable people, respect you. She was out of line, out of place. She was immature. For the women that look up to her, I hope that they hold her accountable for what she says. I hope that she is learning a lesson to at least come back and say, ‘you know what I apologize.’ But she needs to give us some type of apology or narrative…”
LisaRaye’s co-hosts also chimed in with their thoughts on the topic. Singer Syleena Johnson said she believed Fletcher made the questionable comments for clout while actress Vivica A. Fox shared that she feared the influencer’s bad move would impact other areas of her career.
“Once a big one drops you, they all start to drop you,” Fox added.
Yikes!
Fletcher, who has raked in millions on Instagram from brand deals with companies like Fashion Nova and Rih’s famous lingerie brand, said that she didn’t care about domestic violence victims during a cringe-worthy Instagram live session. Fletcher’s questionable remarks came in response to her appearance on The Don’t Call Me White Girl Podcast where she admitted that she used to throw petty tantrums towards her current partner and rapper, Money Bagg Yo. Fletcher confessed that she used to pretend as though she was going to leave him, hoping that he would pull his gun out on her to make her stay.
Very toxic and deranged, we know…
The comment drew in widespread criticism from victims of domestic violence and it certainly didn’t sit well with Rihanna, who was viciously assaulted by her ex-boyfriend and singer Chris Brown in 2009.
After the Instagram live video went viral, Ari tried to do a bit of damage control, claiming that she was only “exaggerating.”
“Y’all find the negative sh*t in everything and try to blow it up,” the entrepreneur explained via her Instagram Story. “I was exaggerating, nobody want a gun pulled on them. Please STFU.”’
On Twitter, Fletcher added in a since-deleted post:
“I got so much power over the internet that it’s scary.”
Fletcher has yet to issue a statement about her insensitive comments, and it appears as though she looks rather unbothered by the backlash on social media, but what do you think? Should Ari come forward with SOME type of apology?
Sound off in the comments and check out LisaRaye’s full comments on “Cocktails with Queens” below.
Celebrities
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Why She ‘Removed Herself’ From Helping Britney Amidst Conservatorship
Jamie Lynn said fan theories about her not supporting Britney during the conservatorship are ‘ridiculous.’
Jamie Lynn Spears is standing up for herself! After sister Britney Spears repeatedly criticized her family — including Jammie Lynn, mom Lynne Spears and dad Jamie Spears — over the 13-year conservatorship she deemed “abusive,” the Zooey 101 alum is finally speaking out. In a new interview on January 12, Jamie Lynn, 30, wants to set the record straight amid fans slamming her for abandoning the “Toxic” singer and even sending her death threats. “I’ve only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous,” she told People.
As for why it may appear she didn’t make more of an effort in being Team Britney, Jamie Lynn said she had to protect her own family. “It was really important for me to separate myself from my family to focus on the family I’ve created,” said the actress, who is raising Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3, with husband Jamie Watson. She went on to say she “loves and supports” Britney as the pop singer works through the “painful process” of returning to a life of normalcy after the conservatorship ended in November. “This is a complicated situation,” she explained. “It gets to a certain point where you can’t help someone who doesn’t want you to. If it starts to become harmful or unhealthy for you and your well-being, then you have to remove yourself. My intentions have always been pure when it comes to my family.”
Jamie Lynn also wanted to emphasize that she was only 17 and a new mom when the court ordered Britney to be under a conservatorship in 2008. “I didn’t have a say when [the conservatorship] happened. My sister was going through a hard time, I was still a child, and that’s what everybody, I think, forgets: I was just a kid going through my own crap.” She revealed she was asked to be a part of the conservatorship, but “declined it nicely.” “I just wanted to remain her sister, very simply,” Jamie Lynn added. “It’s unfortunate that I’ve been grouped into this, but the facts are I had nothing to do with anything.”
As for Britney, it appears she won’t be offering an olive branch anytime soon. “Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through,” a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. To that point, Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram in the beginning of the new year.
Celebrities
Dismissed: Jennifer Hough Voluntarily Tosses $20M Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit, Kenneth Petty’s Still Pending
Nicki Minaj is reportedly in the clear in regards to the harassment lawsuit brought forth against her by Jennifer Hough. New documents from the lawsuit have surfaced online from The Jasmine Brand reportedly showing that Hough voluntarily dropped it, although Nicki’s husband’s case is still pending.
Court documents received by The Jasmine Brand confirm that the lawsuit was dismissed as Hough’s attorney revealed the status of Petty’s case in a statement.
In an exclusive statement from Jennifer’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, revealed “The case was voluntarily dismissed as to Nicki in NY.” He adds,“The case against Kenneth is ongoing. As for anything further concerning Nicki, stay tuned!”
In case you missed it, Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty is being sued by Jennifer Hough after she claimed that he and Minaj tried to intimidate her into silencing rape allegations against him from 1994. Hough claimed that Nicki hired associates to reach out and offer her $500,000 to rescind her story. In addition to that, Hough alleged that Nicki is affiliated with a blood gang subset allegedly running rampant in Queens, NY. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in New York state prison. Petty previously alleged that Hough was a “willing participant.”
Celebrities
Emma Watson Reveals How Often She & Tom Felton Speak Amidst Fan Frenzy Over Friendship
Emma Watson has finally reacted to the ‘Harry Potter’ fandom obsessing over her adorable friendship with co-star Tom Felton.
The friendship between Emma Watson, 31, and Tom Felton, 34, has been celebrated by Harry Potter fans, especially when the pair reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special. Emma, a.k.a. Hermoine Granger, spoke to British Vogue after the special aired on Jan. 1 about her close bond with Tom, who plays Draco Malfoy in the film franchise. “We speak most weeks,” Emma revealed.
The British actress also reacted to the Harry Potter fandom becoming increasingly obsessed (in a good way, of course) with her and Tom’s real-life friendship. “We just think it’s sweet,” she told British Vogue.
Harry Potter fans couldn’t contain themselves when Emma and Tom reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Tom said, before Emma explained the moment on set when she actually “fell in love” with her co-star. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she said. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And… I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.” The pair also clarified that their relationship was never romantic. “Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us. We just love each other,” Emma said. “That’s all I can say about that.”
In her British Vogue interview, Emma also spoke about the sweet moment from the special that she shared with co-star Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films. “That was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them,” she explained. “I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly.”
Emma said that the same went for Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, in terms of how kindly her male co-stars treated her throughout her experience on the movies. “It really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl,” she said.
