Looted sculpture once at Denver Art Museum part of federal seizure tied to indicted art dealer Douglas Latchford
The federal government this week moved to seize 35 Cambodian and Southeast Asian antiquities connected to an indicted art dealer — including one sculpture that previously sat in the Denver Art Museum.
The items in question were sold to a private collector by Douglas Latchford, who amassed one of the world’s largest private collections of Khmer antiquities before being charged in 2019 with running a years-long scheme to sell looted relics on the international art market, federal prosecutors alleged in a civil forfeiture complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Latchford died in 2020 before he could stand trial.
Latchford “sold the collection to its present owner… with false statements and fake provenance documents intended to hide the fact that the antiquities were the products of looting, and then imported the antiquities through lies on customs paperwork,” federal prosecutors alleged in the complaint.
The collector is not named in court documents, but the New York Times on Wednesday identified the individual as James H. Clark, who co-founded Netscape, one of the earliest web browsers, in 1994.
Clark spent roughly $35 million on the art collection, he told The Times, though the pieces are now worth far more. Investigators convinced him to give it all back, he said, in the hopes that it might inspire others to do the same.
“As a naïve person,” Clark told the newspaper, “I had apparently somewhat ignorantly acquired one of the nicest private collections of Cambodian antiquities.”
One of these relics includes a late 12th-century Bayon-style sandstone sculpture depicting the eight-armed Avalokiteshvara. When Latchford sold the sculpture to Clark around 2003, it was on loan at the Denver Art Museum, where Latchford’s associate — only referred to in court documents as “the Scholar” — worked as a volunteer research consultant, prosecutors said.
Latchford had told the Denver Art Museum that the piece was acquired from an individual known as the “False Collector,” according to the complaint — someone that the art dealer would use to forge the origins of items so they could be sold on the open market without suspicion of looting.
A Denver Art Museum spokesperson said in an email that the sculpture was on loan to the museum from February 2001 through December 2003.
“The museum was not a party to the acquisition or sale of this piece, and has no details about those transactions,” Kristy Bassuener, a museum spokesperson, said in the email.
As part of the sale, prosecutors allege, Latchford provided the private collector with a letter from this “False Collector,” stating that this person had acquired the sculpture from Vietnam between 1964 and 1966.
But before and after the sale of this sculpture and a second item, Latchford “strongly implied” to an individual — known in the complaint as “the Decorator” — that he himself had acquired the items at the time of their excavation from Cambodia.
“This office continues to trace and recover the many stolen cultural treasures that Douglas Latchford sold and scattered far from their home countries,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release announcing the forfeiture. “Through this action, the United States reaffirms its commitment to redressing the wrongs committed by Latchford and other looters who would exploit and profit from the pain and disruption of war.”
The Cambodian government in recent years has been aggressively combing the globe for cultural items that were plundered from its centuries-old historical sites during Pol Pot’s dictatorial regime in the 1970s and subsequent decades of civil war and turmoil.
Latchford, authorities believe, was one of the most egregious offenders. The “Pandora Papers” investigation in October revealed a host of museums from Denver to Great Britain to Australia still counted Latchford’s items as part of their collections, and in subsequent months there has been pressure to repatriate the looted antiquities.
The Denver Art Museum in November voluntarily relinquished four Cambodian relics connected to Latchford after federal prosecutors sought their seizure. Authorities previously said Latchford repeatedly lied to the museum about the provenance — or ownership history — of other items the art dealer sold to the museum.
Latchford had a known Colorado associate named Emma Bunker, who was affiliated with the Denver Art Museum for 40 years before her death last year, serving on the museum’s board of trustees and as a volunteer helping secure lecturers and speakers. The two wrote three books together exploring Khmer art, and enjoyed a 30-year friendship.
The New York Times reported in 2017 that she was pegged by Manhattan prosecutors as “co-conspirator No. 2” involved in a scheme — along with Latchford — to help a prominent New York gallery owner falsify documentary history of looted Cambodian relics.
Bunker was never charged with a crime and is not named in Tuesday’s civil complaint.
Pat Leonard: John Mara’s defensive stance on family indicates lost Giants won’t change at all
John Mara discouragingly met the media on the defensive Wednesday, acting like he doesn’t intend to make meaningful change in one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional organizations.
He lazily blamed the media for creating the “perception” that his family members have “undue influence” in the football operation and vehemently denied that characterization.
“Well that perception has been created by you and others,” Mara pushed back.
Contradicting Mara’s claim, his brother Chris Mara, the Giants’ senior VP of player personnel, sat in with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch on Wednesday’s first two GM interviews with the Buffalo Bills’ Joe Schoen and the Arizona Cardinals’ Adrian Wilson.
“Chris is in those interviews ‘cause he’s part of ownership and I value his opinion,” said John Mara. “I value his skills and I want him in there. At the end of the day, I’ll listen to him, but it will be Steve and myself making the final decision.”
Mara made the same statement (“He does not have any authority here,” only the GM and head coach) about personnel influence for his brother Chris and nephew Tim McDonnell, the Giants’ co-director of player personnel.
But Mara couched his statement about Chris: “… other than the fact that I will go to him on occasion and ask him about players.”
He also called McDonnell “probably the most respected guy we have in this building.”
And while that is true, and McDonnell is highly regarded, Wednesday’s takeaway was that the family will remain steadfastly in charge, involved and less accountable for this franchise’s futility than anyone else in the building, starting with Mara himself.
They’re digging in their heels when they should be changing their shoes for hiking boots.
Give credit to Mara at least for speaking Wednesday and admitting “I haven’t given [fans] any reason to believe” he’ll get it right this time.
Co-owner Steve Tisch did not talk and has no plans to do so, outside of Monday’s statement that it’s an “understatement” to say he is “disappointed.”
Tisch should have to answer for coach Joe Judge’s firing in particular, because sources say Mara was the one who initially wanted to give the coach a third year, but Tisch pushed to blow it up after failing to achieve a full reset two years ago.
Mara knew that firing Judge after two years saddled by 19-46 GM Dave Gettleman — despite hiring him for a long-term rebuild — was not only moving the goalposts on his coach. It was ripping them down.
But Mara conceded in part on Wednesday because, according to sources, many of the GM candidates were wary of not being able to pick their own head coach. Mara admitted as much.
“I just feel given where we are right now, on the verge of bringing in a new general manager, we have to give that person the flexibility to bring in the head coach that he wants,” he said. “And I think that was a large part of the decision here in making a change.”
That said, it was ridiculous for Mara to claim that this is the most embarrassed he’s ever been for his franchise.
“Honestly I would have to say yes, yes it is,” Mara said. “I kept thinking during the season that we had hit rock bottom and then each week it got a little worse.”
The Josh Brown scandal, the Eli Manning benching for Geno Smith, the hiring of Gettleman, the summer of DeAndre Baker, the rampant quitting by defensive players in 2017 and 2019. And this is the low point?
This was dumping dirt on Judge’s grave, even as Mara called him a “good person” who has “a really good head coach inside” him.
“Where we are at the moment … certainly, certainly that is not all due to him,” Mara said, in his only acknowledgment of Gettleman’s pathetic track record at ownership’s direction.
People in the coaching community reacted to Judge’s firing by saying look at the Giants, there they go again with their M.O., making promises, firing everyone within two years and starting over to repeat the cycle.
Mara dodged questions about Gettleman’s forced retirement (read: firing) but slipped in an acknowledgment that the Giants’ last GM hiring process was rushed and disastrous.
Ya think? The Giants interviewed only four candidates to replace the fired Jerry Reese in December 2017: three from inside the ‘family’ and Louis Riddick. And they hired Gettleman to run it back with Manning.
“I don’t want to rush anything,” Mara said. “I’ve made that mistake in the past… I think looking back on our process, I wish it had been a little more extensive and we had seen more people and maybe taken our time a little bit more with it. And we’re gonna try not to make that mistake this time.”
Mara granted that he “wasn’t thrilled” with Judge’s Chicago press conference and that the quarterback sneaks in Sunday’s season finale “weren’t my favorite play calls in the world.” But he said neither instance dealt Judge the convincing blow.
“We just got to a point where I thought we had dug ourselves a hole so deep that I didn’t see a clear path to getting out of it unless we completely blew it up and started all over again with a new general manager and head coach,” he said.
Unfortunately, when Mara was asked if he, Chris Mara and his family need to take a step back from the football operation to fix it, Mara indicated that wasn’t in the cards.
“Well what we need to do is hire the right general manager to oversee the football operations, and that’s what this process is about,” Mara said. “I mean you make it sound like we’re having undue influence on the football operations here.”
These are all discouraging signals for prospective GM and head coaching candidates, many of whom already are wary of the Giants’ lack of salary cap space for 2022.
Mara also balked later when asked if his new GM will have full autonomy to pick a coach.
“He will lead the search for a head coach, but those decisions always are subject to final approval by ownership,” Mara said.
And that is how a “perception” of a family’s lack of accountability is created. By reality.
Broncos coaching search: Making the case for each of the 10 current candidates
Broncos Coaching Search 2022 is already significantly different from Broncos Coaching Search 2019, which ended with the hiring of then-Chicago defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Three years ago, John Elway interviewed five candidates: Fangio, Mike Munchak, Chuck Pagano, Zac Taylor and Brian Flores. The search lasted 10 days.
Contrast that to this week. General manager George Paton has submitted 10 permission requests with the NFL office and the Broncos will start the interview process this week.
Who has the best case to be the Broncos’ fifth coach in nine years?
In alphabetical order, here is a case for each of the confirmed candidates:
Eric Bieniemy
Current position: Kansas City offensive coordinator.
Key statistic: Although not the play caller, the Chiefs have finished first, fifth, sixth and fourth in scoring during Bieniemy’s four years in the coordinator role.
Case for: Bieniemy has been a part of a Chiefs team that has won 13 consecutive games over the Broncos so why not raid a chief rival? He has worked for an all-time coach in Andy Reid and helped develop a potentially all-time quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. Bieniemy’s offense will stress opponents with a Kansas City-type variety of shifts, formations and plays.
Brian Callahan
Current position: Cincinnati offensive coordinator.
Key statistic: Although not the play caller, the Bengals increased their scoring average from 19.4 points (29th) last year to 27.1 points (seventh) this year.
Case for: Callahan has area ties from his six years on the Broncos’ coaching staff (2010-15), so he knows what it looks like here when things are going right. If the Broncos go the veteran or rookie route at quarterback, Callahan will be prepared after coaching Matthew Stafford in Detroit and Derek Carr with the Raiders and young star Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.
Jonathan Gannon
Current position: Philadelphia defensive coordinator.
Key statistic: The Eagles allowed 107.9 yards rushing per game (ninth in the league) compared to 125.8 (23rd) last year.
Case for: A first-year coordinator, Gannon would need to secure a quality offensive staff while he likely calls the plays on defense. He coached in Minnesota from 2014-17 when Paton was in the Vikings’ front office, so that familiarity will help the duo quickly assemble a staff. Also intriguing are Gannon’s three years as a college/pro scout with the Rams (2009-11), which will help in assessing the current roster and also making changes.
Luke Getsy
Current position: Green Bay quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator.
Key statistic: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has 111 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in Getsy’s three years as his position coach.
Case for: Getsy has experience calling plays (Mississippi State), coaching receivers and quarterbacks (Packers) and carrying game-planning responsibilities (Packers). Don’t discount the value of working with/coaching Rodgers … especially if Rodgers ends up with the Broncos.
Aaron Glenn
Current position: Detroit defensive coordinator.
Key statistic: In the Week 14 loss at the Broncos, the Lions rushed five or more players on only four of 27 drop-backs (14.8%) and had four disruptions (one sack).
Case for: The Broncos would have to overlook Glenn’s inexperience (one year as the coordinator) and the Lions’ dreary statistics (29th in yards allowed, 31st in points allowed). But he played for Bill Parcells and played/coached for Sean Payton, two coaches who are respected league-wide. The 12th overall draft pick in 1994, Glenn’s 205-game playing career would give him instant credibility in the locker room.
Nathaniel Hackett
Current position: Green Bay offensive coordinator.
Key statistic: As the play-calling coordinator in Jacksonville in 2017, Hackett directed the league’s best running game (141.4 yards per game).
Case for: If another candidate can match Hackett’s energy level, we would like to see it. And he has also earned this opportunity, serving as the play-calling coordinator in Buffalo and Jacksonville, and the coordinator in Green Bay. The son of former NFL/college coach Paul Hackett, Nathaniel knows how to deal with the ups and downs of a season. And a potential Hackett-Rodgers combo would change the Broncos’ currently dreary narrative.
Jerod Mayo
Current position: New England inside linebackers coach.
Key statistic: The Patriots finished the regular season ranked second in fewest points allowed (17.8) and fourth in fewest yards allowed (310.8) per game.
Case for: The second-youngest of the candidates at 35, Mayo has coached for only three years (all with the Patriots), but he was a first-round pick in 2008. The Broncos have tried the Belichick Tree before (see: McDaniels, Josh), but the expectation is Mayo has learned from the mistakes other Belichick assistants-turned-head-coaches have made through the years. Maybe a possible play-calling defensive coordinator candidate if the Broncos go offense at head coach?
Kellen Moore
Current position: Dallas offensive coordinator.
Key statistic: At age 33, Moore would become the NFL’s youngest head coach if hired by the Broncos or another team.
Case for: Sean McVay 2.0? In 2019, McVay was 30 years old when hired by the Los Angeles Rams. They were in the Super Bowl 13 months later. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy retained Moore in 2020 and kept him in the play-calling role. If Moore has a plan for a defensive staff and how to mirror Dak Prescott’s production with a to-be-determined Broncos quarterback, he could be a fine choice.
Kevin O’Connell
Current position: Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator.
Key statistic: Although O’Connell is not the play caller, the Rams’ offense finished fifth in the league in passing yards per game (273.1) during the regular season.
Case for: Hire him just to hear his stories of coaching Johnny Manziel in 2015 with Cleveland! Seriously, it makes sense to visit with O’Connell because he has spent two years working for McVay and the Broncos would seek to create that kind of success. O’Connell played two regular-season games in five years as a quarterback so he knows about the struggle and what players go through at that position.
Dan Quinn
Current position: Dallas defensive coordinator.
Key statistic: In Quinn’s first year with the Cowboys, he helped improve the scoring defense from 28th (29.6 points per game) to seventh (21.1).
Case for: The safest choice in theory. If Paton hired Quinn, he would not have to potentially deal with the pratfalls that plague first-time head coaches. Quinn has big whistle experience from Atlanta and has likely known Paton the longest (2005-06 in Miami). What would be interesting is if he would hire one of the aforementioned offensive coordinators who don’t call the plays and thus can’t be blocked from moving.
PHOTOS: King Soopers workers on strike
Thousands of grocery workers started walking the picket lines at King Soopers stores from Boulder to Parker early Wednesday morning, a day after the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 rejected the company’s latest contract offer.
The strike is being called on claims of unfair labor practices and is expected to last three weeks. The union Tuesday rejected what King Soopers called its “last, best” offer that included $170 million for wage increases and health care benefits as well as bonuses ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for ratification of the contract.
Click to read the full story and see a map of locations where union members are on strike.
