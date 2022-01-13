Celebrities
“Love During Lockup” Exclusive: Indie’s Bounty Hunter Mama Believes She’s Being Hustled By Her Prison Bae Harry
Another day, another hustle…
Have y’all been watching the latest in the “Lockup” franchises on WeTV? WE tv’s hit franchise has now premiered a new series – “Love During Lockup” – airing Fridays at 9 pm ET. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from this week’s new episode for your viewing pleasure!
On Friday night’s upcoming episode of “Love During Lockup,” Indie’s mom Yolanda blames her bounty hunter history for not trusting Indie’s boyfriend Harry, who she believes is hustling her daughter. While Indie insists she’s not being taken advantage of and is “spiritually married,” Yolanda disagrees. Check out the clip below:
Do you think Indie is being hustled? Is Harry wrong to expect Indie to put something on his books when she has kids to take care of? What would you do if Indie was your daughter?
Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:
Indie’s bounty-hunter mom uncovers the truth about her felon fiancé. Gabby has a meltdown over a wedding dilemma, but will their secret stash save the day? Haley’s ex lays down the law. Tai fears her romance with inmate Hottie is just a con.
Tune in to WeTV Friday at 9PM EST for a brand new episode of “Love During Lockup.”
Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra Jokes She & Nick Jonas Aren’t ‘Too Busy To Practice’ Making Babies
Though Priyanka Chopra sees kids in her future with Nick Jonas, the actress says they’re not in a rush to become parents – but that doesn’t mean they’re not willing to try.
It’s coming up to four years since Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas, and they’ve yet to welcome a bundle of joy into the world. Though some couples opt not to have kids, children are “a big part of our desire for the future,” Priyanka tells Vanity Fair in the magazine’s new cover story. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Vanity Fair’s Rebecca Ford mentioned that Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, seem busier than ever. Are their schedules too packed for them to make a family? “No, we’re not too busy to practice,” said Priyanka.
The Matrix Resurrections star recognized that her and Nick’s lives would have to slow down when/if they start a family. “I’m okay with that,” said Priyanka. “We’re both okay with that.” Nick has said in interviews that he hopes for “many” kids with Priyanka but has adopted the same attitude as his wife. “We’re blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of that,” he said in 2021.
Later in the Vanity Fair interview, Priyanka reflected on trying to maintain that work-life balance. “I’ve always been such a worker bee. My priority has always been the next job. I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance. I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”
Priyanka also said she’s becoming “a lot more introverted” as she pursues her career. “I’m starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much it takes out of you,” she said, adding that “constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch” takes a considerable toll, a “part of your soul.”
In December, Priyanka revealed how she had a moment of self-doubt while filming The Matrix: Resurrections. Her co-star, Keanu Reeves, took a moment to reassure her when she was having “a tough day one day. “I’d come back from quarantine, [and] it was a lot of words. I was stumbling over them a little bit.” Priyanka admitted she was “terrified” by her performance, but she got through it. Afterward, she said that Keanu “just came up to me so kindly, and said the things, you know, when you have a tough day, you need to hear from a colleague maybe that might have been in the same situation. He comes in and goes, ‘That was a really tough day, and you got through it. You did a great job, and you should feel proud of that.’ ”
Celebrities
Lea Black on Why She Didn’t Return to RHOM, Slams Alexia
Former Real Housewives of Miami OG Lea Black is not holding back as she reveals why she is not part of the new season’s reboot. She is also coming after the show’s current stars, Alexia Echevarria and Larsa Pippen.
Speaking to the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Lea said she didn’t want to return to the show if it wasn’t going to be “different” than the previous three seasons, but she did, in fact, talk with producers about her potential comeback.
“The true answer is that I had several conversations with the casting girl,” Lea said. “And I had a couple of conversations with the producer. But I knew after the first conversation with the producers, that in my opinion, it was going to be more of the same. And it probably wasn’t going to work out for me. That’s really the truth.”
Lea went on to further elaborate that she wasn’t even in Miami at the time of shooting, but rather, she was in LA.
“If I had wanted to do it, could I have worked my way into that show one way or the other? Hell yeah,” she said.
“I was in LA when they were filming,” she continued. “And you know, there’s just so many important things going on in the world that I work on… But I’m wishing them well, I hope they all get their flowers out of it. God bless, you know, the champagne, all of it.”
Not being on the show doesn’t mean that Lea doesn’t have some strong opinions on the current season. She has recently slammed Alexia for “outing” her late husband, and she dissed Larsa as being “superficial.”
During the latest season, Alexia reached out to her late husband Herman Echevarria’s alleged gay lover on camera. Then, at a pride event, Alexia publicly dedicated her award (for her work in the LGBTQIA+ community) to Herman, who she said had learned later on in life was also a closeted gay man.
“See, I was close to Alexia’s husband. I was never close with Alexia,” Lea said on the podcast. “And I heard some things that are, if true I’m going to make a big stand-up and defend Herman… on his behalf.”
Lea went on to say that she believes “outing” a dead person is “not fair.”
“He’s not here to defend himself,” she explained. “And he did nothing but lavish [Alexia] with luxury for years.”
Elaborating further, Lea said, “I hope they don’t try to take that away from him.” She hopes Alexia would rather “celebrate” Herman and shine a light on “the contributions he made to a lot of things in the world, to the community, Miami, to his businesses, and taking care of her and her kids and his family.”
Lea took it a step further, saying, “If anyone is trying to make him look bad. I will have a hard time keeping my mouth shut.”
Next in Lea’s crossfire is former co-star Larsa Pippen, who Lea says will never show anything of substance on the show. Lea also said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians storyline meshing with her being on the show will not be “sustainable” and “it’s a buzz and it’s over.”
Lea also said she has never known Larsa to put herself out there.
“I’ve never seen her crying or complain[ing] or whining about her personal life. I’ve never seen any of that with her,” she said, adding that Larsa seems to only portray “a very see-and-be-seen superficial kind of life.”
However, Lea made sure to let us know that, despite her harsh criticism of Larsa, she and Larsa are friends.
“I’ve never seen her to be the person to put her raw feelings and self out there,” she elaborated. “I think she’s a little bit guarded that way.”
Well, there you have it. Do you miss Lea on the show? Do you agree or disagree with her criticisms of Alexia and Larsa?
The Real Housewives of Miami is available to stream now on Peacock.
Photos Credit: Shutterstock/s_bukley, Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto, Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages
Celebrities
Third man arrested in connection with Young Dolph’s murder
A third man has been arrested in connection with the execution-style murder of Memphis rap legend Young Dolph.
Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton, was gunned down by two masked men while buying cookies at a Memphis bakery shop on November 17. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police arrested Cornelius Smith, 32, on December 9. He was charged with theft of the getaway vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz, found abandoned behind a home that was used as the backdrop in a rap music video.
Police believe Smith (pictured) is the gunman seen wearing a Bass Pro Shops hat in surveillance video outside the cookie store.
On January, 5, Smith was extradited to Shelby County from Southaven, Mississippi. He will make his first court appearance in Memphis on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The second gunman, aspiring rapper Justin Johnson, aka “Straight Drop,” was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
A third suspect, Shundale Barnett, 27, was arrested along with Johnson in Indiana. Barnett (pictured below) is charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to first-degree murder for helping Johnson while he was on the run from the law.
“Shundale Barnett is a person who, we believe, was providing assistance to Justin since we’ve been looking for him,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller at a press conference in Memphis on Wednesday.
Detectives are also investigating links between the gunmen and two local rappers, Mario Mims, aka Yo Gotti, 40, and Sammie Benson, aka Blac Youngsta, 31, as potential co-conspirators in Young Dolph’s death.
“Love During Lockup” Exclusive: Indie’s Bounty Hunter Mama Believes She’s Being Hustled By Her Prison Bae Harry
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a “gut punch”
Velas Network Blasts off Through Partnership with SpaceChain into the New-Age Space Race
Priyanka Chopra Jokes She & Nick Jonas Aren’t ‘Too Busy To Practice’ Making Babies
Abortion grows as priority issue for Democrats, new poll shows
Lea Black on Why She Didn’t Return to RHOM, Slams Alexia
Democrats switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
Third man arrested in connection with Young Dolph’s murder
Solrise Hires TradFi Exec To Bring Solana DeFi To Institutional Players
Quebec isn’t the only one targeting the unvaxxed. But is it moral? – Macleans.ca
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1