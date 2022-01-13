Man falls under RTD bus on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora and dies at the scene

A man got off of an RTD bus on Wednesday morning in Aurora, collapsed and fell under the bus which pulled away and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident happened at about 6:25 a.m. on East Colfax Avenue at Havana Street, according to a police news release.

Emergency responders found the man “suffering from apparent traumatic injuries” at the scene where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and found surveillance footage from the area determining that the man was “struck by an RTD bus,” police said.

“After reviewing the video footage, the man is seen exiting the rear doors of the bus. The man suffers what appears to be a medical issue, collapses to the ground and falls under the bus,” the release said. “The bus, after passengers were done exiting and entering the bus, pulls away from the stop not knowing that the man was underneath.”

Investigators tracked the bus and driver to Union Station, where the driver was contacted and evidence found “linking the bus to the tragic incident,” police said.

“We are saddened about the unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” said Tina Jaquez, an RTD spokeswoman. “We are working with authorities.”

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the incident. The driver volunteered and submitted to a blood draw to rule out impairments, police said.

The bus driver’s name was not released. The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office and his identity released after family is notified of the death.

The incident is being investigated by the Aurora Police Traffic Section.