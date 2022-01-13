Manchester father charged with abuse after 4-year-old son dies

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man is charged with abuse resulting in the death of a child. Blake Dopirak, 23, has been charged with the death of his 4-year-old son.
The probable cause statement says police were called to an apartment on Huntington Hill Drive in Manchester for an unresponsive child.
The child was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with multiple head injuries, including hematomas and retinal hemorrhaging. The boy died. The court documents say his death was a result of non-accidental closed head trauma.
The defendant told police he was alone with the child when the boy became unresponsive.
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday marks the 15 year anniversary of the “Missouri Miracle”, the day missing boys Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby were found.
Hornbeck had been missing for more than 4 years, Ownby four days. The boys were discovered in a Kirkwood apartment. Michael Devlin is serving life in prison after being convicted of kidnapping them.
Hornbeck vanished on October 6, 2002, while riding his bike near his home in Richwoods, Missouri, about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis.
A man behind the wheel of a white pickup truck knocked young Shawn off his lime-green bike. The driver grabbed Shawn, put him in his truck, and left. That man later turned out to be Devlin.
A search went on for Hornbeck and his parents eventually started a foundation in his name to assist in searches of abducted children.
What nobody knew at the time was that Shawn was still alive and had been taken to an apartment in Kirkwood, where he’d live with his kidnapper for the next four years. He was even made to pose like his abductor’s son.
On Jan. 8, 2007, Ben Ownby was taken while waiting at a bus stop in Beaufort, located in Franklin County. The kidnapper put the 13-year-old in a white Nissan pickup truck and sped away, but not before Mitchell Hults, one of Ownby’s friends, got a good look at the vehicle and provided a detailed description to authorities.
The FBI followed a tip on a white pick-up truck that brought them to a pizzeria in Kirkwood. One of the store managers, a man named Michael Devlin, owned the truck.
An FBI agent was able to get a confession from Devlin. Devlin led the agents to his apartment where the two boys were sitting playing video games.
In a 2013 interview with FOX2, Hornbeck spoke about how he survived. “I knew my family was out there and they would never give up. And I’m sure these girls felt the same way. I mean you just have to hold on to your life because if you don’t, you’re just going to be lost within yourself and you can’t have that,” said Hornbeck.
Hornbeck also said he’s been able to put what happened behind him. “It’s a part of my life that I’ve had to accept and I have. With my family there, they’ve just made me strong and I’ve been able to move on with my life because they’ve been there to help me move on with my life.”
Shawn Hornbeck married and became a father. Both he and Ben Ownby still live in the St. Louis area.
Devlin pleaded guilty to all the charges and received 74 life sentences and an additional term of 2,020 years. He was transferred to Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri. He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s 100.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Could hemp be a secret ingredient in the fight against COVID-19?
According to the newly released results of a study at Oregon State University, the answer to that question is promising.
Scientists at the school in Corvallis say they’ve determined that compounds contained in hemp show “the ability to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.”
According to the release from the university, those hemp compounds are commonly found in such products as make-up, lotions, dietary supplements and food.
Researchers determined that two cannabinoid acids found in hemp can bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and prevent it from infecting people, much in the same way COVID-19 vaccines and treatments work.
Richard van Breemen, the lead researcher on the study, made sure to clarify where the specific compounds were found.
“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts,” he said. “They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans.”
Researchers say the compounds have been found to be effective in preventing both the alpha and beta variants from infecting the body and more studies are being done on additional variants.
Currently, there are only three COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized or approved for use in the U.S. to prevent the coronavirus: the two-dose mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
No criminal charges are warranted for two unidentified Colorado corrections officers who shot dead an armed man in Denver in October, the Denver district attorney said.
On Oct. 20, 2021, Aaron Lang, 38, was shot by the officers, part of the the Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit, in the 1000 block of South Parker Road. Lang was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The officers were serving an arrest warrant for Lang, who was wanted on an alleged parole violation.
After an investigation, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Wednesday released a “decision letter” on the police shooting and “concluded that no criminal charges are warranted,” according to a news release.
The day of the shooting Lang attempted to evade the officers and his arrest, the release said. When confronted by the officers, Lang refused to put down his weapon and raised it instead.
“After officers issued further commands that he drop his weapon, Mr. Lang pulled his handgun up as if to point it at them before being fatally shot,” McCann said. “Under these circumstances, these two DOC officers were justified in using lethal force.”
The decision letter, a review of the shooting, was dated Wednesday and sent to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Dean Williams, executive director of the state corrections department. In the letter, a public document, McCann describes the officers as part of an “elite unit” and that “disclosing their identities will place them in danger.” In the letter they are referred to as DOC1 and DOC2.
McCann will present details about the shooting and discuss her conclusions during a virtual community meeting scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, on Microsoft Teams.
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1