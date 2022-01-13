Connect with us

News

Manchester father charged with abuse after 4-year-old son dies

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Manchester father charged with abuse after 4-year-old son dies
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man is charged with abuse resulting in the death of a child. Blake Dopirak, 23, has been charged with the death of his 4-year-old son.

The probable cause statement says police were called to an apartment on Huntington Hill Drive in Manchester for an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with multiple head injuries, including hematomas and retinal hemorrhaging. The boy died. The court documents say his death was a result of non-accidental closed head trauma.

The defendant told police he was alone with the child when the boy became unresponsive.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle’: How two kidnapped boys were found

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle’: How two kidnapped boys were found
google news

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday marks the 15 year anniversary of the “Missouri Miracle”, the day missing boys Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby were found.

Hornbeck had been missing for more than 4 years, Ownby four days. The boys were discovered in a Kirkwood apartment. Michael Devlin is serving life in prison after being convicted of kidnapping them.

Hornbeck vanished on October 6, 2002, while riding his bike near his home in Richwoods, Missouri, about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis.

A man behind the wheel of a white pickup truck knocked young Shawn off his lime-green bike. The driver grabbed Shawn, put him in his truck, and left. That man later turned out to be Devlin.

A search went on for Hornbeck and his parents eventually started a foundation in his name to assist in searches of abducted children.

What nobody knew at the time was that Shawn was still alive and had been taken to an apartment in Kirkwood, where he’d live with his kidnapper for the next four years. He was even made to pose like his abductor’s son.

On Jan. 8, 2007, Ben Ownby was taken while waiting at a bus stop in Beaufort, located in Franklin County. The kidnapper put the 13-year-old in a white Nissan pickup truck and sped away, but not before Mitchell Hults, one of Ownby’s friends, got a good look at the vehicle and provided a detailed description to authorities.

The FBI followed a tip on a white pick-up truck that brought them to a pizzeria in Kirkwood. One of the store managers, a man named Michael Devlin, owned the truck.

An FBI agent was able to get a confession from Devlin. Devlin led the agents to his apartment where the two boys were sitting playing video games.

  • Shawn Hornbeck, 15, gets a hug from his mother Pam Akers as his stepfather Craig Akers touches his head Saturday, Jan. 13, 2007 in Richwoods, Mo. Shawn, who was missing since Oct. 2002, was recovered Friday with another missing boy, Ben Ownby. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
  • 1642033100 427 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    Shawn Hornbeck, 15, seated right, listnes as his mother Pam Akers talks to the media while his father Craig Akers, sits by his side Saturday, Jan. 13, 2007 in Richwoods, Mo. Shawn, who was missing since Oct. 2002, was recovered Friday with another missing boy, Ben Ownby, at a suburban St. Louis apartment. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
  • 1642033100 160 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    Law enforcement officers congregate outside the apartment complex in the 400 block of South Holmes where police found two missing boys in the apartment of Michael J. Devlin on Friday, Jan. 12, 2007, in Kirkwood, Mo. The boys, Ben Ownby and Shawn Hornbeck, were found together in Devlin’s apartment. (AP Photo/Kyle Ericson)
  • 1642033100 833 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    Hired mover Scott Boettler helps pack up the contents of Michael Devlin’s apartment Monday, Feb. 12, 2007 in Kirkwood, Mo. Devlin is the 41-year-old pizzeria manager charged with kidnapping 11-year-old Shawn Hornbeck in 2002 and 13-year-old Ben Ownby on Jan. 8, both from rural areas of eastern Missouri. Both boys were found alive in Devlin’s apartment Jan. 12. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • 1642033100 343 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    A law enforcement officer walks through the apartment complex in the 400 block of South Holmes where police found two missing boys in the apartment of Michael J. Devlin on Friday, Jan. 12, 2007, in Kirkwood, Mo. The boys, Ben Ownby and Shawn Hornbeck, were found together in Devlin’s apartment. (AP Photo/Kyle Ericson)
  • 1642033100 752 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    News media continue to monitor the building, right, where kidnapping victims Ben Ownby, 13, and Shawn Hornbeck,15, were discovered three days ago in the Kirkwood suburb of St. Louis Monday, Jan. 15, 2007. Michael Devlin, 41, of Kirkwood is accused of abducting Hornbeck four years ago and Ownby who was missing for four days. (AP Photo/Bill Boyce)
  • 1642033100 596 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    Mitchell Hults, right, is greeted by applause after Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt introduced him Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2007, during the governor’s State of the State address to the Missouri Legislature at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Hults helped authorities find missing boys Ben Ownby and Shawn Hornbeck. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • 1642033100 939 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    Officer Chris Nelson, left, and Officer Gary Wagster of the Kirkwood police department wait to be interviewed about their part in the recovery of Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2007 at city hall in Kirkwood, Mo. Wagster and Nelson observed a white pickup truck, that fit the description of one sought by the Franklin County Sherrif’s office in the Ownby abduction, while serving an unrelated warrant.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
  • 1642033100 81 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    The sign in front of the Richwoods Baptist church welcomes home Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby before dawn Saturday, Jan. 13, 2007 in Richwoods, Mo. Shawn, who was missing since Oct. 2002, was recovered Friday with Ben Ownby. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
  • 1642033100 196 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    A sign outside of the volunteer fire department welcomes home Shawn Hornbeck Saturday, Jan. 13, 2007 in Richwoods, Mo. Shawn, who was missing since Oct. 2002, was recovered Friday with another missing boy, Ben Ownby. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
  • 1642033100 268 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    Michael Devlin is helped out of a police van and into the Washington County courthouse under tight security Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2007, in Potosi, Mo. Inside the courthouse, Devlin pleaded guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and attempting to murder young Shawn Hornbeck in 2002, a day after pleading guilty to kidnapping another boy. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • 1642033100 506 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle How two kidnapped boys
    A small sign sits beneath a tree, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2007, planted after the disappearance of Shawn Hornbeck in his hometown of Richwoods, Mo. Prosecutors have charged Michael Devlin with the 2002 kidnapping of Shawn Hornbeck who was discovered alive along with Ben Ownby in Devlin’s apartment last week in Kirkwood, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

In a 2013 interview with FOX2, Hornbeck spoke about how he survived. “I knew my family was out there and they would never give up. And I’m sure these girls felt the same way. I mean you just have to hold on to your life because if you don’t, you’re just going to be lost within yourself and you can’t have that,” said Hornbeck.

Hornbeck also said he’s been able to put what happened behind him. “It’s a part of my life that I’ve had to accept and I have. With my family there, they’ve just made me strong and I’ve been able to move on with my life because they’ve been there to help me move on with my life.”

Shawn Hornbeck married and became a father. Both he and Ben Ownby still live in the St. Louis area.

Devlin pleaded guilty to all the charges and received 74 life sentences and an additional term of 2,020 years. He was transferred to Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri. He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s 100.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Compounds in hemp can help control COVID-19 spread, researchers say

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Compounds in hemp can help control COVID-19 spread, researchers say
google news

by: Ian Costello, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Could hemp be a secret ingredient in the fight against COVID-19?

According to the newly released results of a study at Oregon State University, the answer to that question is promising.

Scientists at the school in Corvallis say they’ve determined that compounds contained in hemp show “the ability to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.”

According to the release from the university, those hemp compounds are commonly found in such products as make-up, lotions, dietary supplements and food.

Researchers determined that two cannabinoid acids found in hemp can bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and prevent it from infecting people, much in the same way COVID-19 vaccines and treatments work.

Richard van Breemen, the lead researcher on the study, made sure to clarify where the specific compounds were found.

“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts,” he said. “They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans.”

Researchers say the compounds have been found to be effective in preventing both the alpha and beta variants from infecting the body and more studies are being done on additional variants.

Currently, there are only three COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized or approved for use in the U.S. to prevent the coronavirus: the two-dose mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Two Colorado corrections officers justified in shooting death of armed fugitive

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Two Colorado corrections officers justified in shooting death of armed fugitive
google news

No criminal charges are warranted for two unidentified Colorado corrections officers who shot dead an armed man in Denver in October, the Denver district attorney said.

On Oct. 20, 2021, Aaron Lang, 38, was shot by the officers, part of the the Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit, in the 1000 block of South Parker Road. Lang was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The officers were serving an arrest warrant for Lang, who was wanted on an alleged parole violation.

After an investigation, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Wednesday released a “decision letter” on the police shooting  and “concluded that no criminal charges are warranted,” according to a news release.

The day of the shooting Lang attempted to evade the officers and his arrest, the release said. When confronted by the officers, Lang refused to put down his weapon and raised it instead.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending