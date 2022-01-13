News
Massachusetts’ use of breath tests back on after judge tosses out Breathalyzer pause
Breathalyzers are back in business in the Bay State after a judge dropped the suspension on breath tests, which cops use to bust and prosecute drunk drivers.
Salem Judge Robert Brennan, who in November ordered the statewide exclusion of breath test results, has tossed out the police Breathalyzer pause.
The Draeger Alcotest 9510 breath tests have come under fire for several years, as a Springfield OUI attorney represents defendants in statewide Breathalyzer litigation. Lead defense attorney Joseph Bernard has been raising concerns about the software problems impacting the scientific reliability of the breath test.
But the Salem judge in the ruling vacating the Breathalyzer suspension said the Draeger Alcotest 9510 “produces scientifically reliable breath test results.”
“As this Court observed in its February 16, 2017 Memorandum of Decision, there is no perfect source code; there is no flawless machine,” Brennan wrote in the ruling. “Nor is that the standard for admissibility of scientific evidence in this Commonwealth.
“This Court remains satisfied that the public can have full confidence in the results produced by the Alcotest 9510,” he added.
Before the breath test suspension was issued in November, 10 of the 14 Massachusetts DAs had elected to forgo Breathalyzer evidence for much of the past year.
Bernard, the OUI attorney, told the Herald that he’s “concerned” with the judge lifting the suspension.
The lawyer claims the Office of Alcohol Testing has hidden key information from prosecutors, DAs and the Salem judge. Bernard alleges OAT implemented a new software program that defense experts claim changes the source code and the calibration process of the machines, and may directly impact the breath test result.
“I’m concerned because of the Office of Alcohol Testing, and their lack of candor and transparency,” Bernard said. “The entire legal community, prosecutors and legal defense should be concerned. It’s a huge problem.”
The Massachusetts State Police oversees OAT. When asked to respond to Bernard, a State Police spokesman wrote, “We have no additional comment. The rulings speak for themselves.”
The judge did note that there will be a future hearing about OAT.
Brennan wrote, “Whether OAT … can achieve a level of transparency, communication, competence, and trust with all in the legal community and thereby inspire public confidence in this aspect of the criminal justice system remains an open question that will be addressed in a further hearing as ordered by the Court.”
Stay high-drated: Cannabis compounds can blunt COVID-19 infection, researchers find
New research showing cannabis compounds could blunt the virus that causes COVID-19 can really toke one’s breath away.
Hemp compounds, known scientifically as Cannabis sativa, can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells, according to Oregon State University researchers.
The scientists found that a pair of cannabinoid acids bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people.
“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts,” said Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute.
“They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans,” he added.
Their research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2 — including the alpha variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, and the beta variant B.1.351, first detected in South Africa.
Hemp is a source of fiber, food and animal feed, and multiple hemp extracts and compounds are added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements and food.
The pair of cannabinoid acids that bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein are cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, CBDA. Also, the spike protein is the same drug target used in COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy.
“These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans,” van Breemen said. “They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2.
“CBDA and CBGA are produced by the hemp plant as precursors to CBD and CBG, which are familiar to many consumers,” he added. “However, they are different from the acids and are not contained in hemp products.”
Findings of the study led by van Breemen were published in the Journal of Natural Products.
“As a complement to vaccines, small-molecule therapeutic agents are needed to treat or prevent infections by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) and its variants, which cause COVID-19,” the paper reads.
“Orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, isolated or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2,” the research states.
Van Breemen said resistant variants could still pop up amid widespread use of cannabinoids, but that the combination of vaccination and CBDA/CBGA treatment should make for a much more challenging environment for the virus.
Patriots-Bills injury report: Kyle Dugger, Christian Barmore limited, two players out
Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore participated in practice Wednesday, the team’s first since he was carted off the field in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Miami.
Barmore’s limited participation is an encouraging sign for his availability in Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game at Buffalo.
Safety Kyle Dugger also participated in practice after sitting out all last week with a hand injury. Only two players were absent Wednesday: left tackle Isaiah Wynn and backup linebacker Jamie Collins. Both are dealing with ankle injuries.
In Buffalo, the Bills fielded their entire roster.
Both teams’ complete reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Did not participate
LB Jamie Collins (ankle)
OT Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle)
Limited participation
DL Christian Barmore (knee)
S Kyle Dugger (hand)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
C David Andrews (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
DB Cody Davis (wrist)
LB Brandon King (toe)
BILLS
Limited participation
WR Cole Beasley (veteran rest)
Full participation
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
DE Efe Obada (ankle)
MBTA, Commuter Rail facing COVID-induced staffing shortages, trim routes
Facing mounting numbers of COVID cases among their ranks, both the T’s buses and the Commuter Rail have made cuts to services for at least two weeks.
The MBTA announced last week that the Commuter Rail would cancel all Haverhill Line trains originating or terminating in Reading starting on Jan. 10, due to “the current surge in COVID-related staffing,” a press release said. All Haverhill Line trains that previously ran express will make local stops through the Haverhill Line, rather than operating on the Lowell Line and Wildcat Branch. All remaining trains will make all stops.
On the Framingham/Worcester Line, Framingham local trains are canceled, and all Worcester express trains will make additional stops along the way to accommodate customers between Framingham and Boston. Weekend service will remain the same.
“We have proactively adjusted the schedule based on projected staffing shortages due to COVID-19 that will be further strained if the number of positive cases continues to surge,” said Abdellah Chajai, Keolis CEO and general manager, in a statement. “We are making these temporary modifications now in order to avoid last minute cancellations and to enable our riders to plan their trips accordingly.”
Because of these proactive cuts, a Commuter Rail spokesperson said that only 10 trips have been canceled out of over 5,800 due to COVID-19, or approximately 0.2% of all total planned operations.
The MBTA workforce currently counts 50 active COVID cases. “That does not capture the full number of absences,” MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said. “For every active case reported, there are – on average – another two employees not available because they are quarantining, not feeling well or awaiting test results.”
These outages have not impacted subway service but have caused the bus to cut 5% of trips, though ridership is still at about half of pre-COVID levels.
Pesaturo added that the T is aggressively hiring, with a goal of adding 180 bus drivers, “but the tight labor market is presenting some challenges,” he said. Still, 27 new drivers started last week, while another class starts later this month.
