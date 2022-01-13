Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, and Fox shared a video of the proposal Wednesday (Jan. 12, 2022) on Instagram.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she captioned the post. “We asked for magic.”

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” she continued. “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

After a year and a half of dating, Machine Gun Kelly asked the actress to marry him.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

Fox claimed after the proposal the two “drank each other’s blood.”

Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, first began dating after meeting on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” She previously opened up about her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, during an interview on a podcast back in July 2020.

“The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said at the time.

Before her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green. The Jennifer’s Body actress filed for divorce in November 2020. The former couple shares three children together.

