Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, and Fox shared a video of the proposal Wednesday (Jan. 12, 2022) on Instagram.
“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she captioned the post. “We asked for magic.”
“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” she continued. “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”
After a year and a half of dating, Machine Gun Kelly asked the actress to marry him.
“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”
Fox claimed after the proposal the two “drank each other’s blood.”
Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, first began dating after meeting on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” She previously opened up about her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, during an interview on a podcast back in July 2020.
“The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said at the time.
Before her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green. The Jennifer’s Body actress filed for divorce in November 2020. The former couple shares three children together.
The music world has lost a legend. Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the iconic 60s girl group The Ronettes, has died at the age of 78 on January 8. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan,” read a statement on Ronnie’s official website. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”
Ronnie was a major force on the pop charts. Alongside her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, they formed The Ronettes and scored huge hits with “Baby, I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain,” and “Be My Baby.” The group was even nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Sadly, much of her career was overshadowed by her tumultuous relationship with music producer Phil Spector. Keep reading to find more about Ronnie, below.
1. Ronnie was born in Spanish Harlem
The lead singer was born Veronica Bennett in Spanish Harlem on Aug. 10, 1943. Ronnie, Estelle and Nedra would first begin performing small gigs around New York as Ronnie and the Relatives until they changed their name to The Ronettes, according to Variety. The group eventually called up Phil’s office one day and they were granted an audition, where Phil jumped up afterwards and exclaimed, “That’s the voice I’ve been looking for!” per the outlet.
2. She began an affair with her producer Phil Spector
By the time The Ronettes popularity was wavering, Ronnie was having an affair with Phil, who was still married to his first wife Annette Merar. After the couple divorced, Ronnie and Phil got married in 1968, with Ronnie taking his surname professionally.
3. She claims Phil was abusive
Ronnie claimed in her 1990 autobiography Be My Baby,: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness that Phil was “possessive, jealous and emotionally abusive.” She alleges Phil kept her as a prisoner in their Beverly Hills home for years, which caused her to descend into alcoholism. In the book, she wrote that her mother, Beatrice, made her leave Phil after a huge fight in 1972. Their divorce was finalized in 1974.
4. Her ex-husband would go on to murder an actress
On February 3, 2003, Phil fatally shot actress Lana Clarkson in the mouth while in his home in Alhambra, California. After a mistrial, he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life in state prison. Phil died in prison on Jan. 16, 2021 at the age of 81.
5. Ronnie is survived by five sons
Ronnie adopted three sons while she was married to Phil: Donte, Louis and Gary. In 1982, Ronnie married her manager Jonathan Greenfield, who helped her get her career back on track and was also a driving force to get her drinking under control. They share sons Austin and Jason.
Christie Brinkley looked sexier than ever in a recent Instagram post, showing off a plunging, long-sleeve one piece swimsuit at a beautiful beach locale.
Christie Brinkley is ready for the beach! The 67-year-old looked as gorgeous as ever in a recent Instagram post, sharing photos of herself in a plunging navy blue one piece swimsuit at a gorgeous beach locale. The suit, which had white parallel stripes down the sides of her arms, was covered by a chic white wrap with blue designs which she tied around her waist.
The mother-of-three accessorized the look with a beige sun hat with a green tie and navy blue flip-flops, also carrying a water bottle to stay hydrated under the bright rays. “I never brush my hair, I just beach comb!” Christie exclaimed in the caption, adding the hashtag #beachlife to share how much she enjoys the vacation life style.
Also featured in the photos was her son, her middle child, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 26, walking along the rocks with a stick in a long-sleeve black shirt and swim shirts as he also enjoyed the sunshine.
The model is known to show off her stellar figure on the beach. She also loves sharing her travels with her family on social media! Last spring, Christie shared a series of photos again with Jack, sporting a strapless one-piece swimsuit along with a skirt around her waist for a cover up. ““I’ve got SONSHINE on a cloudy day,” Christie captioned the pic. “I love you @jackbrinkleycook.”
Jack is Christie’s son from her third marriage to Richard Taubman. She also shares a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with second husband Billy Joel, and daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, with her third husband, Peter Cook, who she divorced in 2008.
At the end of 2020, Christie had hip replacement surgery to alleviate pain that that stemmed from a helicopter crash she was in in 1994. After the procedure, she revealed she took up swimming as her primary source of exercise to increase mobility — so the beach has been the perfect place for her recovery! Of course, it doesn’t hurt that it’s the perfect place to soak up the sun and relax, too — especially with her adoring kids.
Pizza and chill? In these new photos, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are seen packing on hot PDA while waiting for food during their pizza date.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson,28, proved they’re just like the rest of us as they were spotted grabbing pizza and each other on Wednesday, Jan 12. While the pair waited at the counter for their pizza, the Saturday Night Live star wrapped the SKIMS founder up in an embrace with his hand around her lower back in photos captured by DailyMail. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a grey sweatshirt and leather pants that hugged her curvaceous figure while the comedian whore a white sweatshirt and funky, multicolored sweatpants.
While the two looked super affectionate at this moment, this was the most PDA they shared during the date. In an attempt to blend in, the stars reportedly kept it very low-key. “It was a very casual date without much flirting. No-one in the restaurant barely noticed them and Kim was on her phone at one point,” an on-looker at the pizza place told DailyMail.
Kim and Pete have been acting like a regular married couple lately going on casual dates and running errands together. On Saturday, Jan. 8 the reality TV star and actor were caught scoring deals at the Camarillo Premium Outlet. The couple wore all-black to blend in as they window-shopped at a discount store.
Hollywood’s latest A-list couple is taking it easy after their getaway to the Bahamas. Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West reportedly wasn’t thrilled about the trip. Kim took Kanye to the same exact spot at Baker’s Bay for his 40th birthday and felt taking Pete there was “disrespectful,” sources close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife.
While the Kim and Pete dating rumors started off as a joke after they did a sketch together on SNL, the relationship has become very serious for the King of Staten Island actor. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” an insider close to the actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up.”