Celebrities
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged — See Her Emerald & Diamond Ring
Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly! The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Jan. 12, just over a year after they started dating.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting married! The couple revealed the big news of their engagement on Jan. 12 with an Instagram video featuring her gorgeous emerald and diamond ring. Watch it below!
“‘yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022,” the rocker wrote in a caption alongside the video above.
The pair first sparked engagement speculation in January 2021 when Megan was spotted wearing a chunky ring on that finger while out and about with the “Bloody Valentine” singer. Then just days before the VMAS, Megan was spotted wearing a ring on that same finger while she was watching MGK rehearse for the show, according to a source for US Weekly. The magazine also reported that the insider teased a “surprise announcement” that the couple would be making during the star-studded awards show.
Back in October 2020, HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY that MGK was already wanting to marry the new leading lady in his life. “MGK’s friends have never seen him like this before, he’s so in love with Megan and pretty much spends all his time with her,” the source told HL. “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”
As fans would know, the pair began dating in 2020, and made their romance public after Megan’s official separation from husband Brian Austin Green in May. The Transformations actress, who shares three sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 with Brian, cited “irreconcilable differences,” and asked for joint legal/physical custody of their kids. Meanwhile, she and MGK were getting more serious, posting sweet selfies together and being photographed while out and about in Los Angeles and New York City.
The couple eventually made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November, and not only did they pose as a couple, she introduced his performance. “Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since his debut in 2012,” Megan explained about her “magical” love before he performed “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.” Congratulations to the loved-up couple!
Celebrities
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Channels ‘Baywatch’ In Red Bikini At The Beach
Sailor Brinkley-Cook definitely got it from her mama! Christie Brinkley’s daughter stunned in a recent beach photoshoot.
Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 23, may be Christie Brinkley’s daughter but she definitely channeled Pamela Anderson in a Baywatch-inspired photoshoot that she shared with her fans on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The model stood on a rock in the middle of the ocean in front of a beautiful blue sky backdrop as she showed off a barely-there red bikini top and matching bottoms. Her modeling skills shined through as she nailed a different pose for every shot.
In the first snap, Sailor grasped onto her dirty blonde ponytail. As the shoot carried on, she threw her arms up in the air, looking completely in her element. By the last section of pics, she embraced her fun side by throwing in a kick while still managing to balance on those rocks. Many fans and friends flocked to the comments section to praise the sexy look including model Patti Hansen.
Sailor previously blessed her fans with bikini pics while on a trip to the Turks and Caicos this time last year. She rocked a super sexy animal print cut-out one-piece swimsuit as she posed on the beach. The Sports Illustrated model also shared a glimpse into her spring break trip in April 2021 where she wore a high-waisted white bikini with black drawings of a woman’s body on it as her hair flowed in the wind.
The former Dancing With The Stars contestant is the daughter of Christie Brinkley and architect Peter Cook. Even though her parents’ marriage ended in a salacious affair during which he cheated on Christie with his 18-year-old assistant, she is still close with both parents. She also gets along with her step-sister, Alexa Ray Joel, whom Christie shares with Billy Joel. Sailor was present for the singer’s 36th birthday along with her mom and other step-sibling, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook.
Sailor proved she has her mother’s talents when she replaced her on Dancing With The Stars following a hip injury. Sailor didn’t have easy shoes to fill since her mother has had a stint on Broadway in 2010. The actress recently weighed in on whether she’d reprise her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago. “I doubt it! I mean, I never say never, because you never know. You never know, but it’s a real commitment and a rigorous schedule,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Celebrities
Chelsea Handler Skis In A Bikini With Vodka & Weed — Photo
The comedian stunned in a hilarious new photo, where she showed herself having plenty of fun while hitting the slopes!
The cold won’t keep Chelsea Handler down! The 46-year-old comedian dressed for the beach in a marijuana leaf-covered bikini while out skiing on Tuesday January 11. She announced that she was celebrating one of her upcoming Los Angeles stand-up shows selling out, and she looked ready to drink and smoke, as she held a bottle of booze and a jar full of weed as she dashed down the mountain!
Other than the bikini, Chelsea had some clothing that was more fitting for the snow, including a cozy-looking beanie over her braided hair and high socks poking out of the tops of her ski boots. In the other slides, she shared all of her tour dates for the “Vaccinated And Horny” tour. After announcing the new show that was added, she got a little silly, sharing that she just happened to find the booze and pot laying in the snow. ” To celebrate, I thought why not ski through the woods, and then found a mason jar of weed and my favorite vodka!” she wrote in the caption. “Who knows how this got here.”
While she may have busted out the bikini to hit the ski slopes, the Chelsea Lately star has shown off sexy bikinis in more appropriate locations, like at the beach, when she went to Hawaii with her boyfriend Jo Koy. Back in September, she also shared a photo of herself sitting on a beach in Mallorca, Spain as her relationship with Jo was budding. In fact, that was where she first announced that she was “in love” with the comic.
Speaking of her boyfriend, selling out shows isn’t the only thing Chelsea has had to celebrate lately. Her relationship with Jo has been going super well. After the pair went Instagram official back in October, a source close to the comedian revealed to HollywoodLife that both the comics are crazy about each other. “They are cutely obsessed with each other. She even brags that he buys her tampons.” Yep, this is certainly a couple that can go the distance together!” they said.
Celebrities
‘American Idol’ Season 20 Trailer: Katy Perry Is An ‘Absolute Wreck’ As She Cries Over A Contestant
Katy Perry breaks down in tears over a contestant, and Luke Bryan says she’s an ‘absolute wreck’ in this first ‘American Idol’ season 20 trailer.
American Idol is back for its milestone 20th season on February 27. The search is on for the next big thing in music. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest are all back for season 20, the fifth season under ABC. From the looks of the first trailer, which dropped during the Winter Television Critics Association’s Virtual Press Conference on January 12, this is going to be one of the most emotional seasons yet.
“I’m dedicating this to my nephew who passed away this past April,” one contestant reveals, bringing tears to Katy’s eyes. “Singing is my way of healing. This song that I’m going to sing today is the song that I used to sing to him all the time when I would rock him to sleep.”
The tears just keep coming for the “Rise” singer. Katy cries in front of the contestant and wipes away a tear. “Katy is an absolute wreck,” Luke says.
Katy also reveals a new twist specifically because it’s the 20th season of American Idol, which originally premiered on FOX in 2002. She explains to a talented contestant that there’s a “platinum ticket that gets given in each city we go to. You get to go to Hollywood Week, but you get a little shortcut.”
Auditions for the new season kicked off in August 2021 with Idol Across America, the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, taking place across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The trailer showcases just a few of the talented singers we’ll meet this year.
For the past 4 years, Bobby Bones has served as a mentor on American Idol. Unfortunately, he will not be returning for season 20. Bobby revealed the news on his Instagram Story in early January 2022. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bobby explained. “Love ‘Idol,’ BTW. Was a great 4 years.” American Idol will air Sundays on ABC.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged — See Her Emerald & Diamond Ring
Ronnie Spector, ’60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Wikimedia Received Proposal to Stop Accepting Cryptocurrency Donation
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Channels ‘Baywatch’ In Red Bikini At The Beach
Omar Kelly: How did GM Chris Grier survive Dolphins’ latest purge?
Highlighting Risk: These Crypto Coins Carry The Most Leverage
Chelsea Handler Skis In A Bikini With Vodka & Weed — Photo
Denver’s MLK Marade and celebration is back live on Monday
‘American Idol’ Season 20 Trailer: Katy Perry Is An ‘Absolute Wreck’ As She Cries Over A Contestant
Four Coloradans named to USWNT January training camp roster
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1