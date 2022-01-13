Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged — See Her Emerald & Diamond Ring

Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly! The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Jan. 12, just over a year after they started dating.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting married! The couple revealed the big news of their engagement on Jan. 12 with an Instagram video featuring her gorgeous emerald and diamond ring. Watch it below!

“‘yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022,” the rocker wrote in a caption alongside the video above.

The pair first sparked engagement speculation in January 2021 when Megan was spotted wearing a chunky ring on that finger while out and about with the “Bloody Valentine” singer. Then just days before the VMAS, Megan was spotted wearing a ring on that same finger while she was watching MGK rehearse for the show, according to a source for US Weekly. The magazine also reported that the insider teased a “surprise announcement” that the couple would be making during the star-studded awards show.

Back in October 2020, HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY that MGK was already wanting to marry the new leading lady in his life. “MGK’s friends have never seen him like this before, he’s so in love with Megan and pretty much spends all his time with her,” the source told HL. “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

As fans would know, the pair began dating in 2020, and made their romance public after Megan’s official separation from husband Brian Austin Green in May. The Transformations actress, who shares three sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 with Brian, cited “irreconcilable differences,” and asked for joint legal/physical custody of their kids. Meanwhile, she and MGK were getting more serious, posting sweet selfies together and being photographed while out and about in Los Angeles and New York City.

The couple eventually made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November, and not only did they pose as a couple, she introduced his performance. “Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since his debut in 2012,” Megan explained about her “magical” love before he performed “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.” Congratulations to the loved-up couple!