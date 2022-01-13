Bitcoin
Metaxy Stirs Up Crypto Community with Its IDO on Top 4 Launchpads
Metaxy, a Free-to-Play and Metaverse NFT game, will conduct its IDO on four launchpads: GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, and DAOLaunch on January 17, 18 & 19, 2022.
After a fruitful year of explosive growth and success of NFT games like Axie Infinity or Gods Unchained, it was only a matter of time before blockchain gaming exploded. With tonnes of NFT games in development, the crypto and blockchain community is eagerly awaiting their release, and they certainly have good reasons to do so.
One game that has quickly risen and is set to be one of the biggest drivers for mainstream crypto adoption over the coming years is Metaxy, a blockchain-based fighting game featuring the most diverse anime-inspired characters. After raising great curiosity and creating traction and network effects, the NFT-powered game Metaxy is geared up for a big wave as it announces the IDO of its native token $MXY on January 17, 18 & 19 2022.
The IDO is a means for the Metaxy team to offer users a yield on their investment, to own a stake in the gaming platform, and reap the benefits that come along with its growth. As part of its outreach efforts, Metaxy strives to improve the end-user experience and proactively urges all crypto enthusiasts and game lovers to join its massive IDO on prominent cross-chain launchpads – GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, and DAOLaunch. All these launchpads resonate with Metaxy’s initial approach and bring forward the most innovative ideas to the crypto space.
Metaxy IDO Timeline
Date: January 17, 18 & 19, 2022
IDO time:
- GameStation: 4 PM UTC January 17, 2022
- KoiStarter: 11 AM UTC January 18, 2022
- DAOLaunch: 2 PM UTC January 18, 2022
- BinStarter: 4PM UTC January 19, 2022
Project Key Metrics:
- Token name: Metaxy
- Token symbol: MXY
- IDO price: 1 $MXY = $0.015
- Token type: BEP20
- Network: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)
- Initial market cap: $258,750
- Total public raise on four launchpads: $530,000
- Vesting schedule: 25% at TGE, 25% per month for the next 3 months
- TGE Time: 9 AM UTC, January 20, 2022
1. $MXY IDO Details on GameStation:
Metaxy will be launching its IDO on GameStation, a decentralized multi-chain gaming launchpad that encourages community growth and interaction between developers and gamers that have a stake in their game world.
GameStation Public Allocation: $100,000
IDO Time: January 17, 2022
Snapshot: 11:59 PM UTC, January 16, 2022
Top 420/FCFS/Lottery Round Start Time: 4 PM UTC, January 17, 2022
Top 420/FCFS/Lottery Round End Time: 4 AM UTC, January 18, 2022 (12 hours)
To receive a guaranteed allocation, you will need to be among the top 420 stakers.
For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on GameStation and How to Join.
2. $MXY IDO Details on KoiStarter:
The second launchpad where Metaxy is launching its IDO is KoiStarter, a cutting-edge and secure launchpad powered by Creator Platform that strives to empower the most leading projects and promising entrepreneurs with the ability to contribute to the blockchain community.
To be eligible for the whitelisting of $MXY IDO on KoiStarter, you should stake at least 500 CTR tokens in locked-pool on Creator or Staking pools on KoiStarter (7-day-locked pool and LP pool). To qualify for Tier 1 and 2, you also need to complete other required tasks.
Total public raise: $120,000
Whitelist Registration Start Time: 10 AM UTC January 13, 2022
Whitelist Registration End Time: 10 AM UTC January 17, 2022
IDO Time:
- Pre-order (for Tier 4 only): 11 AM UTC January 17, 2022 – 10 AM UTC January 18, 2022
- Guarantee Round: 11 AM – 2 PM UTC January 18, 2022
- FCFS Round: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM UTC January 18, 2022
For more information, refer to the guide on How to Join Metaxy IDO on KoiStarter.
3. $MXY IDO Details on DAOLaunch:
For the third IDO round, Metaxy will be launching its $MXY tokens on DAOLaunch, a decentralized venture capital based in Japan that provides an open and inclusive platform for blockchain startup investments.
Total Public Raise: $80,000
IDO Schedule:
- Whitelist campaign: From 2 PM UTC, January 10, 2022, to 2 PM UTC, January 16, 2022
- Whitelist result announcement: 2 PM UTC, January 17, 2022
- IDO Date: 2 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
- IDO Rounds:
- Guaranteed Round: 2 PM UTC – 6 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
- FCFS Round (Gleam Round): 6 PM UTC – 8 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
In order to join Metaxy’s IDO on DAOLaunch, you need to stake either 100 or more of DAOLaunch’s native token $DAL or BUSD-DAL Liquidity pool tokens. The allocation for DAOLaunch IDO varies depending on how much $DAL or LP tokens you have staked. The more tokens you stake, the higher will your tier be, and the bigger will be your allocation.
For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on DAOLaunch and How to Join.
4. $MXY IDO Details on BinStarter:
Lastly, Metaxy will be launching its IDO on BinStarter, a decentralized insurance protocol that has a mining-style approval mechanism that brings together projects and liquidity providers.
Total Public Allocation: $150,000
Whitelist Registration at: From 4 PM UTC, January 7, 2022 to 4 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
Whitelist result announcement: 2 PM UTC, January 19, 2022
IDO Time: January 19, 2022
- Phase 1 (Guaranteed Allocation and Gleam): 4 PM – 7 PM UTC January 19, 2022
- Phase 2 (FCFS on remaining cap for $BSR stakers): 8 PM – 8:30 PM UTC or sold out, January 19, 2022
- Phase 3 (Public FCFS if Phase 2 isn’t sold out): 8:30 PM UTC – sold out, January 19, 2022
Receiving Token Time: January 20, 2022
In order to join Metaxy’s IDO on BinStarter, you need to stake at least 500 $BSR tokens to get a lottery ticket, or you can stake at least 2,000 $BSR tokens to get a guaranteed ticket for IDO.
IDO Page: https://bsr.binstarter.io/ido/project/61db5449115f0020f3bef72e
Staking Link (Pools): https://bsr.binstarter.io/stakes
For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on BinStarter and How to Participate
The detailed guide on how to participate in the $MXY IDO will be shared across all digital platforms of Metaxy. Stay tuned for more details and updates on Metaxy’s official channels.
What is Metaxy?
Metaxy is a decentralized NFT based fighting game, featuring the most diverse anime-inspired characters, that creates a Multiverse where players can summon their favorite superheroes to battle and earn massive rewards of NFT collectibles and MXY tokens.
What makes Metaxy stand out from other NFT games?
With the advancement of blockchain technology, the Metaxy team is expected to drive innovation forward on the conventional gaming platform. Metaxy also aspires to stretch the boundaries of the logical world with the fighting game genre, the most diverse collection of anime-inspired characters and gripping stories.
The Metaxy team also proudly announces the Free-to-Play feature, which means there will be no entry costs for players. When players start, they can select one amongst four Metaxy superheroes to try out for free and still have the chance to earn in-game coins to explore more game elements and functions of Metaxy.
Metaxy’s Backers
With great potential and outstanding features, Metaxy has incredible backers including
- V2B Labs – a prestigious laboratory pioneering in providing top-notch blockchain-oriented services,
- Creator – top 50 BaaS platform, and
- Onegame Studio – top game studio in Vietnam
These backers together ensure the promising future prospects of the NFT game project. Metaxy proudly welcomes more prominent ventures and backers such as Oddiyana Ventures, GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, DAOLaunch, Seedthrift, Maven Ventures, Kommunitas, JLaunchpad, Capital Launch, Solster, Gaigangs, CSP DAO, etc.
What to expect after Metaxy IDO?
With the immense growth and progress toward mainstream adoption of NFT and blockchain gaming recently, Metaxy is certainly a prospective candidate to spark a euphoria wave across the crypto sphere. While quality and substance take time, Metaxy strives to craft compelling digital assets that come into reality in a vivid, fantasy game world. After the initial momentum of IDO, Metaxy is still up for the Chest Boxes Sale and Game MVP Release in Q1/2022. Metaxy seeks to propel the upcoming significant landmarks into the spotlight of the NFT gaming space in 2022. As the play-to-earn movement continues to thrive, it is positive that Metaxy is well on its way to accomplishing greater achievements ahead.
Bitcoin
Cash App Set To Bring Bitcoin Lightning Network To Its 36 Million Users
The Lightning Network has been integrated into Cash App, a peer-to-peer payment service operated by Block, previously Square Inc.
The feature allows transactions between parties that aren’t connected to the blockchain network. It was created to address the scalability issues with the flagship cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Lightning Important For Speedy Transactions
Block (previously Square), a fintech firm co-founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, owns Cash App. The news of the BTC L2 integration was announced as a notification on the official Cash App app, which Crypto Twitter picked up:
The news are real! @CashApp added #Bitcoin Lightning ⚡️Network 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zbbdqcx0dC
— Yegor Petrov 🔑⚡️ (@yeg0rpetrov) January 11, 2022
With a throughput of five transactions per second (TPS) and an average transaction price of $1.79, Bitcoin falls far short of the mark in terms of payments.
$1.79 is a bargain compared to the highs of April 2021, when transactions cost an average of $62.78. Nonetheless, any transaction costing more than a few cents is impracticable as a widely accepted payment method.
With its layer-2 solution, the Lightning Network provides tremendous scalability and cheap transaction costs.
It operates by diverting transactions from the main chain and placing them into peer-to-peer “payment channels” between two parties, such as a buyer and a coffee shop. Once the channel is created, it can handle an endless number of transactions in real-time.
The payer must first lock Bitcoin into the network to open a payment channel. After the recipient has been locked, they can invoice amounts based on the cost of the items and services sold.
Fees are a mix of routing fees for sending payment information between Lightning Nodes and Bitcoin transaction fees for opening and closing channels. These, however, are still far less than direct main chain transactions.
In November 2021, the Lightning Network’s total USD value locked (TVL) peaked at $216 million. Since that time, the TVL has reduced.
TVL locked in the lightning network. Source: DeFiPulse
Block CEO Jack Dorsey, who was previously the CEO of Twitter, has long advocated for the tool’s inclusion. “It’s not a ‘if,’ it’s more of a ‘when,’” he told podcaster Stephan Livera in 2019 that they would combine the scaling technology with payments provider Block’s mobile app.
“We don’t think it stops at [bitcoin] buying and selling,” he remarked.
Steve Moser, editor-in-chief of TheTapeDrive and a contributor to MacRumors, tweeted in November that Cash App “is working on Lightning network integration.” Moser said he discovered proof that Cash App was preparing to implement the additional features in December.
Square’s Cash app is working on Lightning network integration. $SQ #Bitcoin #cashapp #LightningNetwork pic.twitter.com/AzMIfU2xex
— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) November 15, 2021
According to the most recent data from Business of Apps, Cash App had over 36 million users in the United States and the United Kingdom.
BTC/USD trades below $%k. Source: TradingView
Related article | Number Of Bitcoin Lightning Network Nodes Jumps 23% In Three Months
Cash App Is Not The Only One Adding The Feature
Belo App, based in Argentina, said on Monday that it has partnered with infrastructure provider OpenNode to enable Lightning Network access to its users.
Julie Landrum, OpenNode’s Head of Growth, stated that the deal allows millions of people in Latin America to conduct quick Bitcoin transactions.
Last month, ConsenSys, the Ethereum blockchain software startup, announced a solution that makes blockchain technology scalable on the Ethereum Mainnet or for private use, in conjunction with Mastercard.
Related article | Lightning Speed: Taproot And The Lightning Network, A Match Made In Heaven
Featured image from The Block, chart from TradingView.com, and DeFiPulse
Bitcoin
Wikimedia Received Proposal to Stop Accepting Cryptocurrency Donation
- Wikimedia Foundation is undergoing pressure for accepting crypto donations.
- Molly White has submitted a proposal to stop accepting crypto donations.
- The decision for this proposal will not taken by the majority of support.
An American foundation, Wikimedia Foundation is undergoing pressure from users after three years of accepting cryptocurrency donations. In 2019, a non-profit organization behind Wikipedia has started accepting crypto donations through BitPay. But it was in the pressure from contributors to disable the crypto donation option over environmental concerns.
Furthermore, Molly White (GorillaWarfare) has submitted a proposal to stop accepting cryptocurrency donations. According to the proposal, crypto acceptance does not align with Wikimedia’s commitments to making active efforts to improve environmental sustainability. White stated Wikimedia and it team support for crypto an endorsement of the cryptocurrency industry but suggested that the risk of the organization’s reputation will spoiled as a result of it prolonged acceptance of crypto.
More so, one of the Wikimedia users Gamaliel has also supported the proposal by White. Gamaliel mentions, “Long overdue, accepting cryptocurrency makes a joke out of the WMF’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
Eventually, the other user ATDT, questioned whether continuing to accept cryptocurrency donations in 2022 is a particularly meaningful signal. Also, the user mentioned that, accepting USD signals endorsement of the system of labor exploitation and environmental despoliation that underpin global capitalism.
Meanwhile, many other Wikimedia users opposed the proposal which was made by White. Even more, the page notes that the decision for this proposal will not be taken by the majority of support, it taken by the merits of the arguments presented.
Hence more, during the discussion, Mozilla’s decision to stop crypto donations also cited. In the past week, Jamie Zawinski, co-founder of Mozilla has publicly opposed the Mozilla Foundation’s continued accepting cryptocurrency donations to support its browser.
Bitcoin
Highlighting Risk: These Crypto Coins Carry The Most Leverage
Crypto leverage has been high across some particular digital assets in the space. Global open Interest in the space still sits at a reasonable point currently, but some assets boast significantly higher open interest to market cap ratios than others. Thus, this report will be examining the leverage for these assets to see which ones carry elevated leverage.
Altcoins Lead In Leverage
Bitcoin and ethereum no doubt still command the largest share of the global crypto open interest but when it comes to the percentage of their market cap which their open interest commands, it falls short when compared to other digital assets in the space.
Related Reading | Cardano Foundation Completes Funding To Plant 1 Million Trees
A good number of these altcoins have found popularity in recent months, spending less time in the spotlight than their beloved counterparts bitcoin and ethereum. However, these digital assets have shown a far higher open interest to market cap ratio than bitcoin and ethereum.
For perspective, the open interest to market cap ratio for crypto coins such as bitcoin and ethereum sit at 1.97% and 2.19% respectively. Each of these assets has an open interest at $15.5 billion and $8 billion. Other cryptocurrencies with newfound fame boast of a much higher ratio despite only boasting a small percentage of the global open interest in the crypto space.
Altcoins lead open interest to market cap ratio | Source: Arcane Research
The highest of these is SUSHI, which leads the charge with a whopping 10.09% open interest to market cap ratio. The relatively new cryptocurrency leads the second-highest by almost 1.5%. YFI placed second at 8.59%, with CRV and EOS at third and fourth position with 8.30% and 5.95% respectively.
Metaverse Crypto Coins On The Come-Up
Metaverse Crypto coins had an incredible come-up in the last quarter of 2021. The boom caused by Facebook’s announcement that it was rebranding to Meta has continued on into the new year, placing the top metaverse tokens in the list for cryptocurrencies with the most elevated leverage.
Related Reading | ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood On What Will Drive Bitcoin Correction
Of the 16 coins featured in an Arcane Research report showing elevated leverage in some of the most popular altcoins, four metaverse tokens made the list. SAND, MANA, AXS, and GALA all had an open interest to market cap ratio at 3.29% and higher.
AXS led the pack with a 4.44% ratio, showing the highest and MANA with the lowest. Both of these are indicative of traders using both MANA and AXS to hedge their metaverse exposure.
Layer 1 tokens were not left out of the action though as both FTM and Near recorded open interest to market cap ratios higher than that of the large cap coins. FTM’s ratio sat at 4.02%, while Near recorded a 3.15% OI to market cap ratio.
Crypto total market recovers above $2 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Featured image from Crypto News, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Metaxy Stirs Up Crypto Community with Its IDO on Top 4 Launchpads
Dolphins look to interview with Bills’ defensive coordinator for head coaching job
Father and 5-year-old child rescued Wednesday from Cherry Creek in Denver
Kiszla: Would Broncos Country rather have Peyton Manning or John Elway on team of next ownership group?
St. Louis Rhodes scholar has honor revoked after investigation reveals past
Alexandra Daddario Wears Corset Sports Bra & Jogger Pants To Enjoy ‘Winter Weather’
St. Louis area hospitals break records for COVID patients, again
Over 100 Missouri police departments clear backlog of untested sexual assault kits
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years Of Marriage: Our Love ‘Carries On’
COVID testing firm with St. Louis locations gets F rating from BBB
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1