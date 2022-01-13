News
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 2021 season | COMMENTARY
The 2021 season will go down as one of the strangest in NFL history, especially in Baltimore.
The Ravens lost their top three running backs, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, and Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters before the start of the season. And then they lost Ronnie Stanley, one of the top left tackles in the NFL, after the season opener against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Regardless, the Ravens kept plugging through the season even as the injuries kept mounting. Some games they won on their own; in others, they were lucky. It didn’t matter. Fans will tell you, “a win is a win is a win.”
That’s true, at least in the early part of the season, but not going into December and January. Contending teams want to win, but they also want style points because that means they are getting better. The idea is to peak going into the postseason, not keep surviving.
After improving to 8-3 after a 16-10 win against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 28, the Ravens went on a six-game losing streak. They went from being the top seed in the AFC at one point to not making the expanded field after a 16-13 loss overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
It was only a matter of time before luck or fate turned its back on the Ravens. A team can’t depend on an NFL record 66-yard field goal, a fumble, a blocked field goal or missed 2-point conversion plays to win every week. Sooner or later, talent takes over, especially when the opposing quarterbacks are, in succession, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Ben Roethlisberger, and the receivers are Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.
If the Ravens thoroughly examine their program — trainers, offseason conditioning programs, doctors, coaches — and make the proper modifications, they should be a serious contender in 2022.
“I really only have one message for all of the questions, you know what I’m saying?,” asked Ravens safety Chuck Clark after the season-ending loss to Pittsburgh. “So, every question that is going to come after this, as respectfully as I can say as possible, just watch how we bounce back. That’s all I have to say.”
That’s all we needed to hear.
But before we move away from 2021, here is my final report card of the season:
Quarterbacks
Starter Lamar Jackson played well for nearly a half of the season but started to have accuracy problems in Week 7, a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that signaled the beginning of his downward spiral. The 22-10 loss to Miami on Nov. 11 showed that he had problems reading blitzes, coping with pressure and being able to get rid of the ball quickly. Compared to 2020, Jackson regressed a little despite completing 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was also sacked 38 times and threw 13 interceptions, both career highs. Tyler Huntley proved he was serviceable as a backup, completing 122 of 188 passes for 1,081 yards and three touchdowns, but also showed he needs more playing time. He has to learn to go through his progressions. Josh Johnson was a late-season addition and was impressive during the limited time he played, completing 28 of 40 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his only start against the Bengals.. Grade: B-
Running backs
The Ravens were without their top three performers all season because of injuries, and they got as much out of this group as possible. Neither Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray had the consistent speed and acceleration to bounce outside, but occasionally would fool teams and both got better in the second half of the season. Freeman finished with 576 yards and five touchdowns on 133 carries and Murray had 501 yards and six touchdowns on 119 carries. The player who had the speed to get outside was Ty’Son Williams, but he fell out of favor with coach John Harbaugh. Williams had 35 carries for 185 yards and one touchdown and might have gotten more playing time if he worked and practiced harder. Grade: C+
Offensive line
This was a group general manager Eric DeCosta hoped to improve on during the offseason, but it didn’t work out. Quarterbacks were often under duress and sacked 57 times. Stanley was expected to be the cornerstone but played in only one game because he wasn’t fully recovered from an ankle injury suffered last November and had to undergo another surgery. The Ravens anticipated that Alejandro Villanueva would provide stability at right tackle but had to move him to the other side to replace Stanley. It didn’t make a difference. Villanueva, the long-time Steeler, had problems with knee bend, lateral movement and struggled with speed rushers. Kevin Zeitler, a free agent acquisition, played well at right guard and Bradley Bozeman was solid at center, even though he occasionally struggled snapping out of the shotgun formation. The Ravens tried several players at left guard, but none worked. Overall, this group could run block, but lack of athleticism was a problem in pass blocking. Grade: C-
Receivers
This group has potential but was underused. Jackson struggled with pressure and the changes at quarterback hurt continuity. Tight end Mark Andrews was one of the best at his position in the NFL, catching 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a factor all over the field in the short, mid- and long-range passing attack. The quarterbacks, though, focused too much on Andrews and seldom went to the second receiver in their progressions. Marquise Brown had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns, but wasn’t dependable, especially after Jackson suffered an ankle injury late in the season. The Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman in the first round in April but he often disappeared after the first half of a lot of games. Bateman, though, still finished with 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens had a lot of speed in Brown and Devin Duvernay but never took advantage of it with Duvernay catching only 33 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Sammy Watkins had 27 catches for 394 yards but became another free agent wideout who contributed little in this run-first offense. Grade: C+
Defensive line
Few teams can run against the Ravens and 2021 was no exception. The Ravens allowed only 1,436 yards and 3.8 yards per carry. Despite injuries, both end Calais Campbell and tackle Brandon Williams were forces in the middle, even though Williams didn’t play well until the second half of the season. Campbell was eighth on the team in tackles with 49 and Williams was 12th with 35. The problem for both is their age, as Campbell is 35 and Williams is 32. The Ravens need an infusion of young talent. Campbell will probably be invited back if he chooses but the Ravens might part ways with Williams. Justin Madubuike, who finished his second season, might be able to step into a starting position. He had 36 tackles last season but it’s questionable if tackles Justin Ellis (18 tackles) and Broderick Washington (16 tackles) are ready to become full-time starters. The Ravens might look to the draft to find starters, especially pass rushers, because only Madubuike and Campbell provided pressure. Derek Wolfe, expected to start at end, never got onto the field in 2021 because of injuries. Grade: B-
Linebackers
If this defense was going to play well, the linebackers and linemen had to take control and dominate. The linemen did their jobs. The linebackers struggled. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (59 tackles) was playing well up until the last game against Pittsburgh when he suffered an Achilles heel injury. Veteran Josh Bynes (76) came in and did a decent job taking over for Patrick Queen (team-leading 97) in the middle. Bynes, though, was a liability in pass coverage. No linebacker had more of a disappointing season than Queen. He played poorly at middle linebacker to start the season but was moved to the weak side several games into the schedule. He flourished for a game or two but then went back to missing tackles and not being able to cover in passing situations. Queen missed a lot of tackles, most from trying to arm tackle instead of putting his body on the ball carrier. Justin Houston had 34 tackles and 4 ½ sacks but didn’t give the Ravens the type of pass rush they needed. Third-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson gave the team little and veteran Pernell McPhee gave them even less. Grade: C-
Secondary
The Ravens will point to injuries being the problems for the miscommunication on the back end, but this unit struggled in the same areas when three of the four starters opened the season. There is something missing, especially when receivers consistently run wide open, especially in the middle of the field. The Ravens started the season without Peters, and then it just kept getting worse with season-ending injuries to cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety DeShon Elliott Humphrey, though he wasn’t playing well before he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a Week 13 loss in Pittsburgh. Safety Chuck Clark (80 tackles) was playing well at the end of the season and was starting to emerge as a team leader. But the Ravens couldn’t matchup physically at the end of the year, not with cornerbacks like Chris Westry and Kevon Seymour. Who? That’s my point. The Pittsburgh game might have been the last for veterans Jimmy Smith, a cornerback, and safety Anthony Levine Sr. Grade: D
Special teams
Justin Tucker continues to prove he might be the best placekicker in NFL history. He made 35 of 37 field goals, his two missed coming in the 40- to 49-yard range. But he was six of six from beyond 50 yards, including the NFL record 66-yard game-winner he kicked in Detroit. Overall, the Ravens kicking game was sound. Punter Sam Koch averaged 44.4 yards a punt on 71 attempts and put 26 inside the 20-yard line. Koch, though, didn’t get as much distance in the final four games compared to earlier in the season. Duvernay averaged 24.1 yards on 28 kickoff returns and had a 13.9 average on 26 punt returns. Grade: B+
Coaching
Harbaugh and his staff deserve a lot of credit for keeping this team together despite a depleted roster. They played hard and competed every week and came within a game of going to the playoffs. A head coach’s job is to get his players to the final four minutes of a game and then playmakers have to make plays. Well, the Ravens didn’t have many playmakers left, so the coaching staff had to come up big. On game days, this staff didn’t. “We fell short in numerous games here down the stretch in the sense that we just couldn’t find a play,” said Harbaugh. “We couldn’t find a play that we needed. We couldn’t find a way to put them in position to make the play that would make the difference in the game, and that’s what I feel worse about as a coach.” He got that one right. Grade: C
Goldberg: Just meeting with Putin is a concession
On Monday, Russian president-for-life Vladimir Putin explained that the “peacekeeper” paratroopers he sent to Kazakhstan to help quash civil unrest were part of his larger policy of preventing “color revolutions” in former Soviet-bloc countries.
Putin made his remarks at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which the New York Times described as “a body equivalent to NATO that includes six countries from the former Soviet Union.”
I bring this up not to indulge in media criticism but to point out how easy it is to fall for Russian propaganda and the logic of false equivalence when discussing relations with Russia and authoritarian regimes generally. Yes, CSTO is, like NATO, a military alliance, but the similarities end there. Commitment to democratic principles is a membership requirement for NATO. None of CSTO’s members — Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan — are democracies. Armenia comes closest; Freedom House designates it a “semi-consolidated authoritarian regime” with a “Democracy Score” of 33 out of 100. The rest are “consolidated authoritarian regimes.”
In short, CSTO is a dictators’ club in which authoritarians agree to protect each another’s grip on power, including from internal threats from their own people. NATO doesn’t send troops into member countries to prop up failed autocrats.
CSTO is also a tool for Putin to rebuild the lost empire of the Soviet Union.
Putin uses another tool toward the same end: military force, or the threat of it. That’s what he’s doing to Ukraine. Putin has deployed about 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border in preparation for what could be yet another invasion of Russia’s neighbor. The U.S. and Russia are in Geneva this week to figure out a diplomatic exit from the crisis Putin has created.
The mere fact that the U.S. is meeting with Putin to discuss a diplomatic solution is a concession. He loves superpower summits like this because they buttress his government’s propaganda about Russia’s prestige. The fact that Ukraine itself has largely been sidelined in these talks is also a gift to Putin, because it bolsters his claim that a great power like Russia needn’t consult with — never mind recognize the sovereignty of — the little countries it wants to bully.
None of this is to say that the U.S. shouldn’t try to talk Putin out of invading Ukraine. But it does inform what the U.S. should say.
Putin’s case for invading Ukraine is based on his nostalgia for the Soviet Union and Russian imperialism generally. Ukraine once belonged to Russia, and if Russia can’t have it back — still an “if” in Putin’s mind — it should at least be able to dictate Ukraine’s destiny and alliances.
Putin subscribes to the myth — promoted by Russian state propaganda — that America and the West promised not to expand NATO during the negotiations over German reunification and other agreements in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union. No such assurances were made, but the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia did agree to the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances. In 1994, in exchange for Ukraine voluntarily giving up Soviet nuclear weapons on its soil — then the third-largest arsenal in the world — signatories agreed to defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and security. Putin declared that agreement null and void when Ukrainians elected a government that wasn’t a vassal to Putin.
Putin’s appetite is bigger than just Ukraine. According to draft treaties released by Russia, Putin wants a sphere of influence where smaller nations along its “near abroad” would have to defer to Russia’s priorities. They would be barred from ever joining NATO, and countries that joined NATO after 1997 would be barred from hosting or training with NATO troops or military assets.
These demands are almost surely a nonstarter, and rightly so. Giving into them would undermine NATO, reward military blackmail and leave our Eastern European allies vulnerable to a regime that has already established it is willing to invade neighbors for its own aggrandizement — most recently in the 2014 military seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.
But Putin is a master of asking for the whole store so he can settle for a shopping cart full of free goodies. And it sounds like the White House is considering concessions, including delaying military assistance to Ukraine.
The political temptation to appease Putin — just a little — is understandable. The last thing Biden needs is yet another international crisis, never mind a war. But one thing is certain: Any concessions to Putin will be little more than down payments on more down the road.
Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.
Gallery: Bruins destroy Canadiens 5-1
Matt Stone is an award-winning photojournalist who has been working at the Boston Herald for the past 26 years. Matt has won numerous awards for his work in the area of spot news, sports, photo essays and features. Thanks to the success of our New England sports teams, Matt has been able to bring Herald readers along for the championship runs of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins.
Bruins thump hapless Habs, 5-1
The Bruins’ ancient rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens will be rekindled one day, no doubt. It has flared up in just about every decade the two teams have been playing hockey over the past century.
But on Wednesday at the Garden, some of the age-old animosities may have sparked up but the suddenly rebuilding Habs are simply in no position to make the B’s lives too miserable these days.
Thanks to a Brad Marchand hat trick — his 17th, 18th and 19th goals of the year, which gave him seven in the last three games — the B’s raced out to a 4-0 lead and cruised to a 5-1 victory. The B’s matched their season-long win streak with their third straight victory, and it was their sixth win in seven games since returning from the Christmas/COVID break.
The B’s have been a new team since coach Bruce Cassidy changed his lines coming out of the break. They have scored 33 goals in the seven games, with 16 different goal-scorers. There is no doubt some of the puck luck that eluded them earlier in the season has found their back pocket, but this sample size is getting big enough to suggest that the B’s can be a more explosive team than they showed in their first 26 games.
“It’s tough to score five goals every night in this league, nobody does. But we shouldn’t be around two, either,” said Cassidy. “Some nights you’re going to run into a hot goaltender. Nights at the start of the year, there were a lot of games where we’d walk out of here or a game on the road and their goalie would be first star. That hasn’t happened as much lately.”
Cassidy believes his team’s pace of play has gotten up to speed. And since this bonanza started, the B’s have been going to where the goals are scored, the difficult area in and around the crease. That trait is epitomized by the battle-scarred Marchand.
“As a group, we’ve focused on it more recently. It’s something we’ve had to add to our game,” said Marchand, nose broken and eye blackened by a high-stick in Washington. “The majority of the goals in this league are scored from there. We had to get some more guys in front, get rebounds, get in front of the net, focus a little more on being around there. Our group’s been doing that since the break and it’s really paying off for us right now.”
The Canadiens, playing their first game since Jan. 1 because of four postponements, are in contention to be the worst team in the league and it didn’t take long to see how they earned their spot at the bottom of the standings. In little more than a blink of an eye — 15 seconds to be exact — the player who was front and center in big road wins in Tampa and Washington got the B’s in the right frame of mind late in the period.
Marchand changed onto the ice for Anton Blidh and went straight to the net. From the top of the crease he was able to redirect home a great feed from Tomas Nosek, playing in his first game back from COVID protocol.
The B’s completed their line change for the ensuing faceoff and, 15 seconds later, they had a two-goal lead. Craig Smith fired a shot from the slot that produced a high rebound. Marchand zeroed in on the puck and was able to bat it past Jake Allen at 14:58. It marked Marchand’s third consecutive two-goal game.
An injured Allen was pulled from the game in favor of Sam Montembeault. Before the period was out, Montembeault would give one up, too.
Jake DeBrusk, also playing his first game back from protocol, fired a shot from the right half board at the net and Curtis Lazar, battling for net-front position with Christian Dvorak, had it bounce off his skate with 50 seconds left in the period. He’d add another one before the night was out for a 2-2-4 night.
Marchand completed the hat trick at 7:10 of the second with a shorthanded goal. He started and finished the play, winning the puck deep in his own end and zipping it up to Patrice Bergeron for a breakout. John Moore (who’d later leave the game with a possible head injury) jumped up into the play and took the initial shot that Montembeault stopped, but Marchand followed up the rebound to make it 4-0, igniting a shower of chapeaus. Marchand’s pick was a stylish purple straw cowboy hat.
At that point, the Habs figured it was a good time to show up. Ben Chiarot drilled Oskar Steen with a hard hit for which he was whistled for roughing. Then fourth-line scrapper Michael Pezzetta got them on the board at 10:46 with a turnaround shot from the slot that beat Linus Ullmark.
Shortly after that, Pezzetta drew the B’s ire with a big hit on Matt Grzelcyk, inducing Bergeron to slam him to the ice, earning two minutes. Pezzetta also delivered the hit that knocked Moore from the game. Cassidy had no problem with his captain taking the penalty.
“Trust me, when these hits happen, if Bergy’s not on the ice, he points it out on the bench right away, ‘We finish every check,’ ” said Cassidy. “We got to let them know we’re not going to take that, whether it’s in our building or your building. We’re missing a bit of size with (Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno) going out on the last trip, but other guys have to step up and know when it’s your turn, be physical.”
Things continued to get messy in the third. Marchand drilled Nick Suzuki on a hit that landed him in the box for two minutes. Then in a third-period scrum, Chris Wideman threw a sideways head butt at Erik Haula, infuriating the Bruin forward and quite possibly earning him a call from the league.
But too-little-too-late aggression was about all the Habs had to offer in way of pushback.
Before too long, the Garden fans serenaded the Habs with the “Ole’! Ole’! Ole’!’ song so often sung by the fans in the Bell Centre in better times. There was another punch-up between Haula and Laurent Dauphin.
Yes, the hate may still be there. Hopefully the competitiveness will return soon.
