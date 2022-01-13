Missouri COVID hospitalizations have jumped 53% in one month

Suggest a Correction
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Missouri has brought with it an increase in hospitalizations. The latest data from state health officials shows a 52.98% increase in hospital stays compared to this time a month ago.
As of Jan. 9, Missouri is reporting 3,310 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 3,101. The rolling average on Dec. 9, 2021, was 2,027. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 22% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 692 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 22%.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 918,312 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 9,687 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,501 total deaths as of Wednesday, Jan. 12, an increase of 13 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.47%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state has administered 115,471 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 61.6% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 72.7% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 4.43% of 3.33 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 147,876 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 951 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin and St. Louis County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, and Cole, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 9,214; yesterday, it was 9,128. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 2,106.
Approximately 51.3% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 111,296 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 80,339 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.0% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|102,481
Missouri has administered 8,749,617 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Jan. 11, 19.2% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 33.2% positivity rate as of Jan. 9. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Jan. 11, the CDC identified 61,732,283 cases of COVID-19 and 837,274 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.36%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Colorado exceeded the delta wave’s peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, but fewer of the people hospitalized during the current omicron surge are being treated primarily for symptoms from the virus — though estimates vary widely on how many patients just happened to test positive after being admitted.
State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said 1,577 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, which is one more hospitalization than when the delta wave peaked on Nov. 23. At the worst point of the pandemic, in early December 2020, 1,847 people were hospitalized with the virus.
“Our hospitals obviously continue to be under significant strain,” she said during a news briefing.
But the fast-spreading omicron variant that has sent new infections skyrocketing in Colorado is less likely to cause severe illness than the delta variant, which drove the state’s fifth wave.
Colorado currently has more beds available in intensive-care units than it did during that wave, said Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander. An average of 91% of intensive-care beds and 93% of general hospital beds statewide were in use over the last week.
Herlihy said the state estimates about 65% of current COVID-positive patients are in the hospital because they have the virus, with COVID-19 either contributing to the hospitalization or playing no role at all for the others.
In previous waves, 80% to 90% of patients who had COVID-19 were hospitalized because of complications from the virus, she said.
UCHealth and Denver Health have reached almost the opposite conclusion about why the majority of their COVID-19 patients are there, reporting 60% to 65% came to the hospital for some other reason and were then found to have the virus.
It’s possible that those hospitals are seeing a different mix of patients than those in other parts of the state, or that they and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are using different methods of classifying patients.
Whether a hospitalization would have been avoided but for COVID-19 isn’t always easy to parse. A person who broke their leg skiing and happened to test positive with an asymptomatic infection is clearly an incidental hospitalization. A person with diabetes who comes in with a blood sugar crisis is harder to label, because viral infections can exacerbate chronic conditions.
Even when the virus isn’t the primary reason someone sought care, it creates difficulties, because those patients must be isolated from others and anyone caring for them needs to don full protective equipment before going in, Herlihy said. It also may cause complications that keep a person in the hospital longer, she said.
“In many cases, COVID-19 is continuing to complicate their hospitalization, extend their hospitalization,” she said.
Models project the current surge could peak as soon as this weekend, with about 2,100 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, Herlihy said, though an outside scenario shows the wave peaking later, with more than 3,000 hospitalizations.
So far, the percentage of tests coming back positive — generally the first weathervane to turn when a wave of COVID-19 is ramping up or coming to its end — has continued to increase, averaging 30% over the last week. There’s also no sign cases are dropping, with more than 12,000 new infections reported over the previous 24 hours on Wednesday.
In previous waves, the positivity rate would fall first, followed by cases, and a week or so later, hospitalizations.
The state is looking at local data, as well as what happened in South Africa, the United Kingdom and other states, Herlihy said. New York City just hit its peak in cases, and Colorado can learn from how long it takes hospitalizations to start declining there, she said.
In December 2020, at the pandemic’s peak for hospitalizations, conditions were different: businesses were operating under significant capacity restrictions, and Colorado had a statewide mask mandate in place — but the virus was less transmissible. In November 2021, during the peak of the delta wave, the restrictions were over, and a committee was preparing guidelines for implementing crisis standards in case Colorado should have to ration care.
Colorado currently has crisis standards in place to allow hospitals and emergency medical providers to stretch their staffing in ways that could mean less than optimal care for patients, but there’s no sign that rationing care is on the horizon, Bookman said. He noted that frontline health care workers have been dealing with the pandemic for almost two years.
“They’re going to need to surge again,” he said.
By Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat Colorado
The Adams 14 school board voted Tuesday night to end its contract with its management company, prompting the State Board of Education on Wednesday to reconsider more drastic actions to improve the district.
It’s the second time the local board has attempted this school year to cut ties with the company that has control over the district under a state order. The State Board of Education forced the district to take the company back after the first attempt, pulling Adams 14’s accreditation for a few days. But the State Board left the door open to end the relationship if the district went through a process to show the state it had good cause.
Even though both MGT leaders and the district’s superintendent have made public statements about their willingness to work together, tensions only have continued to escalate. The district paid a consultant to do a fiscal audit of MGT’s spending, and MGT directed an investigation into employees allegedly being told to lie to those fiscal auditors. And last week the district filed a lawsuit against MGT claiming the company is violating open records laws by not sharing documents about the investigation it directed.
Meanwhile, the district has withheld releasing results of the fiscal audit.
Read more at co.chalkbeat.org.
Former Bears tight end Desmond Clark is scheduled to be among several retired football stars signing autographs at a COVID vaccination clinic in Englewood on Saturday.
NFL Alumni Health members, including former Bears defensive back Charlie Brown, former Green Bay Packers running back Michael Blair, Simon Chandler of the Kansas City Chiefs, Michael Harris of the Oakland Raiders, and former NFL coach Angel Lopez, also are scheduled to attend.
The players also plan to hold a raffle to give away footballs signed by all of them.
The Chicago Department of Public Health clinic will offer first, second and booster shots including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hamilton Park field house, 513 W. 72nd St.
Participants may register online, and walk-ins are welcome.
Ruben Brown, a former Pro Bowl offensive lineman and member of the 2007 Bears’ Super Bowl team, won’t be able to attend, but helped promote the vaccinations, particularly for Black and brown recipients who may be reluctant to get the shots.
“We encourage people to get in contact with their health care providers so they can be informed about getting the vaccine,” Brown said. “This was all new for everyone. Everyone’s a little nervous. I’ve been on that fence also. I went to my doctor and asked him what’s the situation. He informed me so I can make good choices.”
During an interview with the Tribune, Brown, who is retired, offered his services as a coach for the Bears, who are looking for a head coach. He also weighed in on the Bears’ potential move to Arlington Heights, saying he likes Soldier Field.
“Unless there’s some logistical issues,” he said, “where they are is fine.”
rmccoppin@chicagotribune.com
