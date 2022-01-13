News
Missouri Representatives once again try to withdraw funding from Planned Parenthood
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — The debate over defunding the state’s only abortion provider continues at the Missouri Capitol.
The goal of some Republican lawmakers and the Speaker of the House is to stop public funds from going towards any abortion provider. In Missouri, there’s only one left, Planned Parenthood.
While legislators were back in Jefferson City in June to renew the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) tax, Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, offered up a similar proposal, in hopes of defunding Planned Parenthood.
The bill managed to pass the House 109-45 but failed to pass the finish line in the Senate.
“The Speaker did assure me that if that were to happen, that this would be one of the first bills that moves this year,” Schroer told the House Special Committee on Government Oversight Wednesday.
“Defund Planned Parenthood pursuant to the Supreme Court decisions, giving guidance to the legislature and it also enacts protections at the state level to ensure that your taxes are not subsidizing the heinous act of abortion.”
A concern for some, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars for Missouri and services that fall under the state’s Medicaid program.
“One of the big concerns that I have with your bill is just flipping a switch, shutting it down and no more funding,” Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann, said. “Where do these folks go?”
Schroer told committee members he does not believe this legislation risk any funds.
“Even if was a dollar or a million dollars, what is the cost of the lives lost?” Schroer said. “It’s quite simple, stop partaking in the heinous act of abortion and you can be a qualified provider.”
House Bill 1854 states that the public funds cannot be used on any abortion facility, an affiliate, or an associate of such an abortion facility.
In 2020, there were 167 abortions performed in the state, 46 of those were at Planned Parenthood, the rest at hospitals across the state, like BJC. Previously, in 2019, there were 1,368 abortions, compared to 2010 when there were more than 6,000.
Planned Parenthood in St. Louis is Missouri’s only abortion clinic, leaving women driving hours for services.
“Missouri has gotten so conservative on abortion, that people are seeking out states like Kansas and Oklahoma to get an abortion,” Rep Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, said.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, is worried about how Missourians who use Planned Parenthood as a provider would be able to find a new practitioner.
“I’m really concerned about the nuts and bolts of this bill and whether or not places like BJC like you highlighted are going to be able to provide care to thousands of people who live here,” Quade said.
Clemens questioned Schroer why this is being rushed when there are other priorities lawmakers have to accomplish because they are on a deadline.
“I see a supplemental budget we have to put to bed; we have to finish redistricting, we’ve got COVID running across the state of Missouri, we have work to do right here and I’m sitting here in this committee asking you questions about something we don’t need yet,” Clemens said.
Executive director of Missouri Family Health Council Michelle Trupiano warned committee members if this legislation is passed, the state’s safety net of providers will break.
“The system is stretched beyond capacity,” Trupiano said. “What we know is that through our network providers, that almost 40,000 patients were served in 2020. Of that, about 45% of them were served by Planned Parenthood.”
Another part of this bill would nullify the federal government from saying the state has to use federal money to fund abortions.
“Very similar to the Second Amendment Preservation Act, a provision where we say this is our 10th Amendment Right, we are not going to follow any federal law or any guidance that is going to require our taxpayer dollars to subsidize abortion,” Schroer said.
Chairman of the committee, Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, said members are expected to vote next week before the General Assembly gets to debate the topic again.
“We continue to be concerned about the number, the dollars, the checks that are being written by the state that are being sent to Planned Parenthood,” executive director of Missouri Right to Life Susan Klein said. “Nobody should be forced to pay for somebody else’s abortion.”
Back in 2019, the General Assembly passed a bill banning abortions in Missouri after eight weeks. The law does not allow exemptions for rape or incest survivors. A day before it took effect, a federal judge blocked it.
This fall, a federal court of appeals in St. Louis heard the case but has not said when a ruling would be released.
News
St. Louis native Maya Angelou is first black woman to appear on U.S. quarter
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native Maya Angelou is the first black woman to appear on the U.S. quarter. The U.S. Mint is shipping out new quarters featuring five trailblazing American women beginning with Angelou who was a renowned author, poet, entertainer, and activist.
Angelou’s birth name was Marguerite Johnson and she was born in a brick two-story in the city of St. Louis.
“She said ‘I’m so pleased to be here among the world’s first African American women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,’ ” said Peggy Lewis LeCompte, a former international officer of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
“I remember it cause in moments like that, you’re just overwhelmed to see the real person in the flesh.”
Owner of Blueberry Hill, Joe Edwards, fondly remembers spending time with Angelou.
“She could do everything,” he said. “She could write poetry or write books, or teach at Wake Forest in North Carolina. She could act in Roots and was just unbelievable.”
The new quarter, which went into circulation Monday, features George Washington on one side and Angelou, the outspoken civil rights activist, on the other.
“It’s a beautiful quarter with her arms stretched out in a wing design behind her, and her name is on the quarter as well. And it’s a beautiful coin because she was a performer as well and an actress,” said Clay Teague, Numismatist Scotsman Coin & Jewelry. “A very elegant lady who looks great on a quarter.”
LeCompte won’t forget meeting the larger-than-life Angelou, making her mark in U.S. history.
“This will remind us in a very first-class way of what women have done,” she said. “How far women have come and how far people have come.”
News
Belleville police search for man who shot woman while stealing purse
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville Police are looking for a gunman they say shot a woman in what nearly became a deadly tragedy.
The woman was shot in the head and transported to the hospital, according to police. She was recovering at home by Wednesday afternoon. The bullet wound turned out to be a graze wound.
It happened at the Trover Food Company in the 9200 block of West Main Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the gunman had been waiting at a bus stop and he demanded the woman’s purse as she arrived at work and was getting out of her vehicle. They struggled over the purse; he shot her and ran off with it.
Signal Hill Elementary School is less than a half-mile away from where the incident happened. The school went on lockdown for about 40 minutes until police could canvass the area to make sure the suspect was no longer around.
Police posted a description of the suspect on their Facebook page. He is described as “A black male appearing to be in his late teens or early 20’s, approximately 5’7” to 5’9” and thin build, wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket, and tennis shoes.”
The suspect fled the scene on foot westbound on West Main Street, according to police. A K-9 from Caseyville Police responded to the scene to assist. Belleville Police Crime Scene Unit and Detectives responded to begin an investigation. The suspect, in this case, remains at large.
Belleville Police request residents in the area check home surveillance cameras for the suspect around the time of this incident. If anyone has footage of the suspect, please contact Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 and ask for the Investigations Division.
Police called the crime a random act of violence and urged anyone with information to contact Belleville Police or Crimestoppers.
News
Father apprehends suspected carjacker to protect his children
ST. LOUIS – A father was spending time with his two children Wednesday and were traveling through downtown St. Louis when the day of fun turned into a nightmare.
Around 11 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at a Shell gas station downtown off North Tucker Boulevard. Witnesses say two people approached a woman with a gun and demanded she hand over her car keys.
Fox 2’s Kelley Hoskins was told that the intended victim pulled out her gun and fired multiple shots. The suspects then fled in their stolen car.
The father of two, Michael Fields, said the driver of the stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed into his vehicle at the corner of North Tucker and Convention Plaza, which caused the suspect’s vehicle to flip over.
“The guy stole a car and ran through a light, smashed onto me, and landed on the sidewalk,” he said.
One of the suspects was trying to run from the scene of the crash when Fields said he confronted him. The suspect then pulled out a gun.
“One of the guys was trying to get away and get his stuff out of the car. I apprehended him until the police came,” Fields said. “By the grace of God, he was protecting me. I’m one of God’s children and my car completely totaled out.”
The suspect was taken into police custody. No officers were injured.
Residents want the violence to end.
“I have been living here for 63 years. This is an area (that) has become a hot spot where the action is happening,” Richard Taylor said.
