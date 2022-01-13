Bitcoin
Moonbeam Network Successfully Completes its Launch Process to Polkadot
- Moonbeam network has launched on Polkadot.
- The platform allows over 80 other projects the opportunity to deploy.
Moonbeam, the first smart contract platform compatible with Ethereum, has launched on Polkadot. Moreover, Moonbeam stays as the first completely operational project on Polkadot following the launch.
Moonbeam allows over 80 other projects the opportunity to deploy. More so, Moonbeam expects to bring significant activity to Polkadot like parachain Moonriver. This Moonriver which brought DApp deployments and usage to the Kusama network.
Added to this, the launch process of Moonbeam slowly introduced new functionality for three weeks, starting on December 17. As soon as the block production and decentralization operation had been verified to be smooth, the team moved into the final launch phase, which included removing the super user key (Sudo), enabling the EVM and balance transfers, and increasing the number of collators in use to 48.
In addition, the balance transfer system allows users to stake with collators, claim crowdloan rewards, and participate in onchain governance as active network members.
In conjunction with the launch, the Moonbeam Foundation held a crowdloan campaign that received over 35M DOT (approximately $944M USD at the end of the crowdloan campaign) from over 200,000 supporters around the world. Crowdloan by Moonbeam had the highest number of contributors and DOT received of any parachain.
A total of 45 million GLMR tokens have been awarded to the first 30% of participants based on the contribution percentage they made. Over the duration of the 96-week parachain lease period, the remaining 70% (105M GLMR tokens) vest linearly.
GLMR tokens have been vested for three weeks since the lease period began on December 17, 2021. Thus, it equates to an additional 2.6% of the pool or over 3.9M GLMR. Additionally, the Moonbeam Foundation’s DApp makes available the distributed tokens, and any tokens vested to date can be claimed.
All-in-all, the week after the launch is expected to add the deployment of many infrastructure projects such as bridges, multisignature support, The Graph, Chainlink oracles, and many more. Notably, the GLMR tokens are transferable tokens where users can connect Moonbeam to MetaMask to utilize them.
Read more: Moonbeam (GLMR) listed on Binance
Bitcoin
When Art Meets Automobile
Since their inception, cars have captivated artists. Cars have been featured in studios and galleries worldwide as objects of love, hate, and even as a fetish. And, more often than not, this is because artists are self-proclaimed fans of the art they create.
With Web3 being a powerhouse of revolution, art has taken a whole new direction. NFTs are the new canvases auctioned and sold off on digital marketplaces within seconds. Artists genuinely have a new way of expressing themselves, and the sky’s the limit.
Traditional artists like Phillipe Pasqua have taken the NFT route with beautiful collections that have been sold out in seconds. Philippe Pasqua is a modern French painter, sculptor, and draughtsman recognized for his paintings, sculptures, and drawings.
He is a self-taught artist well renowned for his Portrait paintings and is regarded as one of his generation’s greatest painters. Phillipe has had two collection drops on his website, both of which sold out in minutes.
“Vanity by Philippe” was his debut collection, a collection of the most beautiful human skulls; it was an instant hit. Those are now very expensive, ranging from 3 to 7 ETH.
The second collection was no exception—a magnificent combination of 8 rare numbered images of living butterflies landing on a human skull covered in paint, hence the name Papillon (French for “butterfly”). The collection took off with a floor price of 2.2 ETH.
Phillipe is back with another beautiful collection that is a fantastic investment and a massive potential for participants to win something exciting after two considerable successes.
Philippe Pasqua’s third collection is titled WEN? A Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera, coated in Hermès leather and tattooed by Philippe Pasqua, will be given away free to the owner of this fantastic collection. During a private sale at the Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo in 2014, the Lamborghini was sold for over 800 000 dollars (605 295 dollars minus costs). This Lamborghini was created to be fixed on a wall, positioning it right between a relief painting and a mural sculpture.
It’s a Lamborghini, to be precise!! It’s not just any Lambo; it’s one that Phillipe himself has tattooed; the design is based on his general aesthetic, and owning one would be a dream come true!
There will be 222 NFTs for the third collection. 5 NFTs of the third collection will be given away to the holders of the first and second collections.
Not only that, but those who hold all three collections will receive a framed Philippe Pasqua lithograph. Each NFT is basically a Golden Ticket for Philippe Pasqua’s planned Funny Death Maze, a physical and virtual maze.
Bitcoin
Wikipedia Considers To Stop Accepting Crypto Donations Because Of The ESG FUD
Even Wikipedia fell for the environmental FUD surrounding Proof-Of-Work mining. A proposal to “stop accepting cryptocurrency donations” is currently under discussion. It starts with the same very thin arguments that the whole mainstream media irresponsibly uses. However, it gets better and more interesting. In general, it’s amazing to see both sides of the argument unfolding. Even though there might be some information suppression going on.
Related Reading | Human Rights Foundation Accepts Fully Open Source Bitcoin Donations
Well do our best to summarize the whole thing, but people interested in the topic should take time to read it all. It’s full of twists and turns. The most amazing thing about the document is that real people wrote it. Wikipedia editors are not a sample of the world’s population, but, they’re heterogeneous enough to make the discussion interesting.
Wikipedia Falls For The Environmental FUD
The original proposal poses three problems with receiving cryptocurrency donations, but, in reality, we can summarize them all in the ESG FUD category. The three points are:
-
“Accepting cryptocurrency signals endorsement of the cryptocurrency space.”
-
“Cryptocurrencies may not align with the Wikimedia Foundation’s commitment to environmental sustainability.”
-
“We risk damaging our reputation by participating in this.”
It’s a shame that, to try to prove their points, the original author uses a questionable source and a discredited one.
“Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most highly-used cryptocurrencies, and are both proof-of-work, using an enormous amount of energy. You can read more about Bitcoin’s environmental impact from Columbia or Digiconomist.”
Counterpoint: That Data Is Compromised
Even though it’s widely cited, an “employee of the Dutch Central Bank” posing as a neutral journalist runs Digiconomist. That fact alone disqualifies him as a credible source. However, his data is also under question because “Digiconomist Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index is not being driven by real world metrics and profitability as stated in the methodology.” So, we’re dealing with an intellectually dishonest individual who’s presumably paid to attack the Bitcoin network.
For more information on this shady character, go to the section “The Digiconomist is Disinformation.”
The Columbia report is newer, but it cites outdated data and debunked studies. Like the ridiculous one that doesn’t understand how PoW scales, or even works, and irresponsibly claims that crypto-mining could raise the Earth’s temperature by two degrees. Columbia’s main source, though, is the “University of Cambridge analysis.” That same organization literally said that “There is currently little evidence suggesting that Bitcoin directly contributes to climate change.”
However, they suspiciously erased that part from their report. They changed the wording and now their FAQ just contains a “radical thought experiment” in which “all this energy comes exclusively from coal.” Even under those extreme circumstances, which are far-far away from reality, the energy use would be marginal. “In this worst-case scenario, the Bitcoin network would be responsible for about 111 Mt (million metric tons) of carbon dioxide emissions1, accounting for roughly 0.35% of the world’s total yearly emissions.”
ETH price chart for 01/13/2022 on Poloniex | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
Protecting The Process Or Information Suppression?
Under the whole thread, there’s a section called “Discussion moved from proposal section.” It contains several suppressed pro-cryptocurrencies arguments. The reason is that the accounts that made them had “no other editing records”. What do the people proposing that those opinions should be removed argue? That they “risk that both vote gaming and manipulation of discussion to introduce bias and fake “bitcoin” news.”
Coincidentally, those low-edit accounts are the ones bringing forward the information on how bogus the original poster’s sources are. Someone had to say it and they did. And the administrators removed them from the main thread. Is this really what Wikipedia is about.
Luckily, other Wikipedia contributors managed to say that “Bitcoin is therefore a green energy stimulus, aligned with the Wikimedia Foundation’s commitment to environmental sustainability. “ Another user urged “everyone to understand more about Bitcoin as a whole package beyond its energy footprint (negligible when compared to the cost in oil and warfare of backing the US Dollar) as well as the continual exponential progress that has been made in making Bitcoin greener and greener.” Yet another one said “bitcoin core is a FLOSS project attempting to promote monetary freedom.”
In any case, the crypto detractors trying to game the vote might have a point. Except for the ridiculous “fake “bitcoin” news” claim. The header of the discussion says, “this is not a majority vote, but instead a discussion among Wikimedia contributors”. And the administrator tells them that they can’t remove their opinions or votes. However, “an optimal RfC scenario would not actively silence any voices, but would allow community members to inform each other which participants are not community members, who may have alternative interests.” That’s fair.
What About The Votes? Is Wikipedia Banning Crypto Donations?
The vote doesn’t look good for crypto donations, but that doesn’t mean Wikipedia will ban them. At the time of writing, the “support” votes are approximately double than the “oppose” ones. Plus, roughly 150 Wikipedia persons have voted. Does this mean the ESG FUD worked and cast a shadow over the whole crypto space that will be hard to shake? Absolutely it does.
Related Reading | New Contender Emerges Despite Wikipedia’s Begrudging Listing of Cardano
It also means that people WANT to believe. And are not willing to accept the overwhelming evidence that points to PoW mining being a net positive for the environment.
Fortunately, Bitcoin doesn’t care. Tick tock, next block.
Featured Image by James on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin
How To Turn Unused Internet Bandwidth Into Cash?
Monetizing your internet connection
According to OpenVault’s broadband study from 2021, the average US household uses approximately 435GB of data per month. However, many internet service providers (ISPs) offer 1TB+ monthly data allowances or unlimited data plans. Many internet users waste hundreds of millions of gigabytes worth of unused bandwidth every month.
Now there is an innovative technology called PKT, which enables internet-connected customers to earn passive income from a home or office internet connection worldwide. PKT is not a company and has no investors or CEO. It is a common good network that is being built by the people who connect, with the goal of providing low-cost access and helping connect the next 1 billion people to the internet.
Since many internet users rely on their computers for their jobs or general internet access, PKT Pal has created a dedicated hardware solution called the PKT Cube to help anyone easily participate and get paid. The PKT Cube enables the average person to easily maximize the income from their unused internet bandwidth, without relying on their personal computer or laptop.
Over the last decade, ISPs have steadily increased bandwidth prices by about 4 percent annually. So now it is more important than ever to maximize the income from the bandwidth that is already paid for in a service plan. In this article, you will learn everything you need to know about monetizing the unused internet bandwidth you are already paying for.
What is the PKT Cube?
The PKT Cube is a hardware device created by PKT Pal that monetizes a home or office internet connection. When the device is plugged into the internet, it simply identifies sources of bandwidth and pays the user every 60 seconds. Internet users who have surplus bandwidth can now turn their used internet bandwidth capacity into cash. The PKT Cube is not actually “using” bandwidth, so there are no privacy concerns and no unique data is transmitted through the PKT Cube.
The PKT Cube is plug & play and very easy to use. Simply connect the PKT Cube to an internet connection as well as a power source and it instantly begins earning every 60 seconds. The PKT Cube comes preloaded with an operating system called the PkteerOS. The operating system automatically pairs with the customer’s mobile device on set up to ensure the security of the PKT Cube. PKT Cube customers can view a dashboard on their phone or computer, which shows the daily income and provides analytics, such as daily bandwidth usage.
How Does The PKT Cube Work?
The PKT Cube is designed to support the PKT Network. The PKT Network is a blockchain-based network that identifies high-quality data streams around the world. As people connect, the PKT Network automatically pays participants in a cryptocurrency called PKT Cash every 60 seconds. PKT Cash payments incentivize people to connect to the PKT Network. In effect, this builds a network powered by the people and thereby provides an economic incentive for people worldwide to contribute infrastructure to the network. As more users connect to the PKT Network, the more distributed and secure it becomes, by the people, for the people.
Paying users in a cryptocurrency is important because people are participating from around the world. Since nearly every country uses its own unique local currency, PKT Cash enables users to easily convert to their local fiat currency when needed.
The PkteerOS has numerous features and technologies built-in. Bandwidth scheduling enables users to customize how much bandwidth they use at specific times of the day. For example, the PKT Cube can be programmed to use maximum bandwidth at night and reduce bandwidth usage during the daytime. Or if there is no one home, the PKT Cube can be programmed to increase bandwidth output and maximize income.
The PKT Cube is also planning to introduce new features, like Bill Pay, and alternate ways for users to monetize their internet connection, including VPN and WiFi Sharing. Bill Pay is a service that will debut in 2022, which enables users to pay their utility and subscription bills with the PKT Cash currency being earned from the PKT Cube. More can be learned about VPN and WiFi Sharing when those services debut.
Is Using Bandwidth Legal?
Many corporate businesses such as airports, coffee shops, and stadiums often share and resell internet bandwidth globally. Selling their extra bandwidth allows these establishments to earn extra income and subsidize their internet costs. However, the PKT Cube is not sharing or reselling bandwidth. The PKT Cube is simply connecting to the PKT Network and identifying a quality bandwidth source in the network. Once a quality bandwidth source is established, in the near future, each customer can decide whether they want to share or resell their bandwidth. Since PKT Network is end-to-end encrypted, connecting each user’s internet will become more private and secure than their current internet connection. It is important to review each ISPs terms of service. Some ISPs may change their permissions on a state by state or country by country basis.
Why Try The PKT Cube?
The PKT Cube makes earning money from unused internet bandwidth as simple as plug & play. For example, when at work or sleeping, now it’s possible to monetize that unused bandwidth. The PKT Cube turns an available resource into passive income. For people that are interested in a simple passive income stream, the PKT Cube is an easy way to turn idle bandwidth resources into profits.
Thanks to the Internet and the globalization of the digital world, getting a job or starting a business online has become relatively simple. But nothing is as good as earning money legitimately from a resource that was previously being wasted. All you have to do is connect the PKT Cube to an internet connection and start earning PKT Cash.
The PKT Network is being built and supported by the people who connect. The bigger vision of the PKT Network is to build a network powered by the people, which can offer low-cost connectivity to help the next 1 billion people get onto the internet. The PKT Network
PKT Pal’s PKT Cube is making it easy to stop losing money from letting bandwidth go unused every month. Besides the financial gains, each person is supporting a vision of global access to high-speed internet for people worldwide. Therefore, by simply connecting unused bandwidth, the PKT Network is able to do significant good for the world at large.
Click here to learn more about the PKT Cube and converting unused bandwidth into passive income.
Moonbeam Network Successfully Completes its Launch Process to Polkadot
RHOC Recap: Heather Confronts Noella for Talking Smack
Horse photographed during Marshall fire is safe after rescue
Colorado had hottest six months in history, new data shows
Kanye West Holds Hands With Julia Fox As She Rocks Leather Crop Top On Date Night
Charging infrastructure for electrical vehicles in Colorado to get a jolt from feds as EV sales continue to grow
So Sad: Young Dolph’s Longtime Love Mia Jaye Does First Sit-Down Interview With ABC News [Video]
Experts share how to stay safe in Colorado backcountry after snowshoer deaths
Lucas: Biden’s dagger all sound and fury signifying nothing
Dear Abby: My porn-addicted ex gave up on everything, why?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1