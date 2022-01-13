Connect with us

Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law

Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 60 Missouri police chiefs are supporting a lawsuit that raises concerns about a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the chiefs say some of the wording in the law “has inadvertently caused confusion and raised a number of questions that hinder law enforcement’s ability to defend and protect Missouri citizens.”

The chiefs belong to either the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association or the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.

The update follows multiple failed attempts by police, prosecutors, and federal law enforcement officials to get the Missouri Legislature to make changes to the law.

