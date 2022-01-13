Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 60 Missouri police chiefs are supporting a lawsuit that raises concerns about a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the chiefs say some of the wording in the law “has inadvertently caused confusion and raised a number of questions that hinder law enforcement’s ability to defend and protect Missouri citizens.”
The chiefs belong to either the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association or the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.
The update follows multiple failed attempts by police, prosecutors, and federal law enforcement officials to get the Missouri Legislature to make changes to the law.
The favorite to become the Broncos’ next head coach is an offensive-minded individual, according to one oddsmaker.
Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has +300 odds — meaning a $100 bet would win $300 — to lead Denver, according to MaximBet. The 42-year-old helped Green Bay to a 26.5-points-per-game average this season, fourth-most in the NFC. The Broncos, in contrast, put up just 19.7 points per game.
According to sports gambling site Covers.com, “After moving on from a grizzled, veteran defensive coach in (Vic) Fangio, it’s not a surprise to see mostly offensive coaches listed here, with (Dan) Quinn and Leslie Frazier two prominent exceptions.”
Tied for second on the list are Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, both at +400. They’re followed by Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo (+500), Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (+600), Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (+800) and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (+1,000).
There are some familiar names further down the list of 14 candidates. San Francisco head coach and Cherry Creek High School graduate Kyle Shanahan is 10th at +1,500. His father, former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, is 13th at +3,000. And Super Bowl 50-winning quarterback Peyton Manning is last on the list at +5,000.
Update from MaximBet as of Jan. 12, 2022
NEW YORK — A judge has — for now — refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.
Stressing Wednesday that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had reached with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.
Kaplan said the $500,000 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre didn’t involve the prince and didn’t bar a suit against him now.
Giuffre sued the 61-year-old Andrew in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with him in 2001 by Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Andrew’s lawyers had said the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by the deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Epstein. They also attacked Giuffre’s credibility and motives, saying in October that the lawsuit was aimed at achieving “another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him.”
The prince’s lawyers have said that Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”
The prince himself has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations. In late 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that sex with Giuffre “didn’t happen” and he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her. His statements led critics to say he seemed insensitive to Epstein’s victims. Afterward, the prince stepped back from royal duties.
His lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday. Buckingham Palace told The Associated Press that it would not comment on the “ongoing legal matter.”
Sigrid McCawley, an attorney for Giuffre, said in a statement that Kaplan’s ruling “is another important step in Virginia’s heroic and determined pursuit of justice as a survivor of sex trafficking.”
While Andrew denies the allegations, Buckingham Palace will want him to settle the case so Queen Elizabeth II can move on without more sordid headlines that weaken the monarchy and taint every member of the royal family, said Mark Stephens, a specialist in international law at Howard Kennedy in London.
Stephens said Wednesday’s ruling means the process of delaying every technical point open to them as a matter of law has effectively played itself out. Even though Andrew is likely to appeal, the case will move forward, and he will face the embarrassment of having to testify about his alleged activities with a 17-year-old.
“The practical realities of this position have stuck a noose around Prince Andrew’s neck,’ Stephens said. “He’s got to settle. He’s got to get out. Or he’s a dead man walking.”
Kaplan noted that he was required by law, at this stage of the litigation, to assume Giuffre’s allegations are true, though the prince’s lawyers could cast doubt on the truth of the claims at trial. The judge has said a trial would not occur until late this year, at the earliest. Depositions of the prince and Giuffre would take place before then.
Giuffre’s settlement with Epstein was reached a decade before the financier killed himself at a Manhattan lockup as he awaited a sex trafficking trial in 2019, over a decade after Florida federal prosecutors struck a deal with his lawyers not to prosecute him. His lawyers claimed the Florida deal prevented the New York charges.
Similarly, Andrew’s attorneys cited language in the recently unsealed $500,000 settlement by Epstein with Giuffre that said her claims against “potential defendants” were also disallowed by the deal.
But Kaplan wrote that there were substantial indications in the settlement that Epstein and Giuffre did not clearly intend to “directly,” “primarily,” or “substantially” benefit someone such as the prince. He noted that the prince was not a party to the agreement.
He also said the agreement was “far from a model of clear and precise drafting.”
The judge’s findings mirrored comments he made during oral arguments by both sides when he was particularly dismissive of the arguments made on the prince’s behalf.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial, while his former girlfriend, Maxwell, 60, was recently convicted of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in federal court in New York. Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew were not a part of either criminal case.
The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.
AP reporter Danica Kirka contributed from London.
By Kate Ruder, Kaiser Health News
The Colorado wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes last month has forced the temporary closure of a hospital and upended the lives of health care workers as the state’s already strained health care system braces for another surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, a community outside Boulder that was devastated in the wildfire that erupted Dec. 30, has been closed due to smoke damage and officials have not announced when it might reopen. In addition, at least 36 people who work in hospitals in the region lost their homes, while others sustained smoke damage to their homes that may prevent them from returning home.
The temporary loss of a single 114-bed hospital out of more than 25 hospitals in the Denver-Boulder metropolitan area might not normally be cause for concern. But it comes at a time when the state’s health care system is near capacity, health workers are stressed by the nearly two-year-old pandemic, and hospitalizations are rising as the omicron variant drives a new spike in COVID cases.
“We have been stretched in our capacity for months now,” said Cara Welch, a spokesperson for the Colorado Hospital Association. “We have been mostly over 90% capacity for ICU and acute care beds. So, any loss of bed availability is challenging.”
On Jan. 7, COVID hospitalizations were up 37% compared with a recent low on Dec. 25 of 1,055 hospitalizations. About 94% of acute care hospital beds were full as of Jan. 7. Hospital bed capacity reflects not just the physical beds, but also the health care staff needed to support those patients. State health officials say Colorado likely won’t see the peak of the omicron surge for a couple of weeks, and it’s difficult to predict how many hospitalizations may result.
“While bed availability statewide and across all hospital systems remains at a level that is concerning, the state is closely monitoring the impact of the Marshall fire,” Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson AnneMarie Harper said in an email.
The highly transmissible variant has resulted in a huge spike of cases in the U.S. and Colorado, but hospitalizations have not risen proportionately. Still, the sheer number of new cases translates to a significant rise in hospitalizations. The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the U.S. is up more than 50% in the past two weeks, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker.
“A small percentage of a large number of people is still a large number of people,” said Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
The Marshall fire killed at least one person and destroyed 550 homes in Louisville, 378 in the nearby community of Superior and 156 in unincorporated parts of Boulder County. Seven commercial structures were destroyed, and an additional 30 businesses and 149 homes were damaged.
For a time on Dec. 30, Avista Adventist Hospital workers feared the worst. Wind gusts topping 100 mph drove the winter blaze directly toward the community hospital owned by Centura Health, the flames moving fast and hot embers igniting homes and businesses in surrounding neighborhoods.
Hospital workers used water buckets and hoses to beat back flames that came within yards of igniting flammable liquid-oxygen tanks outside the building. Inside, doctors and nurses moved 51 patients to safety before ambulances drove them to nearby hospitals or they were discharged.
“The fire was raging and moving along so quickly. The fact that we are here is nothing short of a miracle,” said president and CEO Isaac Sendros in recounting the two-hour ordeal.
A handful of staffers working that afternoon had homes in the direct path of the fire. After making sure their families were safe, they selflessly stayed to take care of patients, said Sendros.
Reopening as quickly and safely as possible is now the top priority, he said, though he did not provide an estimate on when that might happen. The hospital had no running water. A crew of 100 people worked to repair the smoke damage and employees had been temporarily reassigned to area Centura hospitals, Sendros said.
“The sooner we can reopen, we can also help our community heal,” he said.
Welch confirmed the Marshall fire puts additional strain on a health care workforce already stretched thin. “Community spread of omicron is incredibly high, so staff are getting sick and quarantining, and we have the impact of the fire on top of that. There is a lot that is driving the staffing issue right now,” she said.
Minutes away from the Louisville hospital, Shelley Shields, a forensic nurse examiner at St. Anthony North Hospital, received a text at home from her boss on Dec. 30 alerting her that the threat from the blaze was growing more serious.
Shields was at her home in Louisville’s Coal Creek Ranch neighborhood with her husband and two teenagers. The smoke was thick and ashes floated in the air. They turned off the house’s furnace, put on masks and frantically collected childhood photos and other keepsakes before fleeing with their dog, cat and hamster.
“We thought we would be home the next day,” said Shields. Instead, they returned on Jan. 3 to find the home destroyed.
The hospital and her husband’s employer have allowed them to take time off work and consider their next steps. She said that dealing with the fire’s aftermath only adds to the tremendous stress that she and other health care workers were under from the pandemic.
She doesn’t know when she’ll go back to work, and hospital officials said she could take off as much time as she needs.
“It’s unbelievable. It’s one thing after another. It’s overwhelming,” Shields said.
Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
