Connect with us

Bitcoin

Nervos Network Joins With Pastel to Provide High-End Security for NFT Space

Published

51 seconds ago

on

McDonald's McRib NFT Project Creates Controversy Regarding Racial Insult
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem officially partners with Pastel Network which empowers all NFT platforms. Through this collaboration, Nervos plans to provide a high-end security to all NFTs. As a result, the NFT marketplace grows wider protecting users from all disturbances such as threats, scams, hacks or any duplications. 

Moreover, the Pastel network integrates two main protocols namely ‘Sense’ and ‘Cascade’ into the Nervos ecosystem to empower the security of NFTs. Thus, these protocols provide a high reliability for current and future non-fungible tokens. 

Empowering NFT Space

Pastel community is a peer-to-peer decentralized platform that operates as a security for all NFT users. It helps its users to securely register, trade, and collect NFTs. More so, it is a network, purposefully  built for NFT space on blockchain technology. 

So, implementing Pastel’s ‘Sense’ protocol detects the nearby duplicate metadata for NFTs. And, through this it safeguards the NFT creators, collectors, buyers, and sellers from copyright violations and scams. On the other hand, Pastel’s Cascade protocol offers a permanent storage solution for NFTs.  Thus to prevent NFT lost cases, data missing, and manipulation. 

Furthermore, Pastel Co-founder Anthony Georgiades comments,  

“The high security ecosystem will be more beneficial for all new NFT users joining the community. And the world of NFTs can appear daunting from afar, knowing that what you are purchasing is proveably rare, boosts the users with huge confidence.”

Even though there are many opportunities available in the NFT industry, the security and storage requirements are lacking till now. Thus, using Pastel protocols, Nervos network plans to fix those issues securing NFT users and digital assets on NFT dApps, adds Nervos co-founder Kevin Wang. 

Significantly, now all Nervos users can become a part of NFT platforms connected in the network with additional layers of security either to mint or purchase NFTs. Hence it will be a remarkable benefit for all existing and new entrants into the NFT world.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Ethereum 2.0 Contract Hits New ATH of 9 Million ETH!

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Ethereum 2.0 Contract Hits New ATH of 9 Million ETH!
google news
Ethereum News
  • ETH 2.0 Contract reaches a new ATH of 9 million ETH.
  • Total value amounts to more than $30 Billion.
  • Previous ATH was about 8.8 million ETH.

The Ethereum 2.0 Contract strongly shoots up without a pause, even amidst the recent market crash. Currently, the Ethereum 2.0 Deposit Contract plays a vital role upon the entire Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. Despite the recent market crash upon which ETH suffered miserably along with other cryptos, ETH was the worst affected, and Bitcoin (BTC) being the second. 

However, this never hindered investors and validators from investing upon the Beacon Chain Ethereum 2.0 Deposit Contract. 

The New ATH of 9 Million ETH

Accordingly, on January, 12, 2022, the Ethereum 2.0 Deposit Contract attained a massive ATH of 9 million ETH. This overall 9 million ETH staked upon the Ethereum 2.0 Contract currently amounts to about $30 Billion. However, the new ATH did not give a rise to ATH in terms of price value. The previous ATH amounted to 8.8 million ETH, on January 3, 2022 which corresponded to about a whopping $34 Billion, as the price of ETH at that time was at $3.8K.

Despite the recent market crash, ETH being the worst affected, the current price of ETH stands at $3.3K, and therefore, approximating to only around $30 Billion. Moreover, within a span of only about 10 days, the Ethereum 2.0 Contract has managed to accumulate more ETH and surpass the previous ATH. 

Furthermore, as the statistics suggest, the value of ETH 2.0 Contract is surging up at an astonishing rate of 1% gain for every week.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Crypto Startup Conned of $300K in Fresh Bitcoin Scam!

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Crypto Startup Conned of $300K in Fresh Bitcoin Scam!
google news
  • 7.18 Bitcoin were exchanged for 23,166,023,166,023 RMTX.
  • Mike Pazuki, CEO of RMTX, has been a victim of Bitcoin fraud.

In tandem with the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, frauds related to Bitcoin have also increased in number. Scams using Bitcoin have cost several hundred thousand dollars to crypto-startups recently. Three such cryptocurrency firms, RematicEGC (RMTX), Taboo token (TABOO), and InstantXRP (INSTANT XRP), have been the targets of scams.

It was recently revealed that Mike Pazuki, CEO of RMTX, has been a victim of Bitcoin fraud. He remembered being approached by two LinkedIn investors who claimed to be interested in investing in his company. These two individuals made an investment offer of $500k in response to their interest in his proposal.

Cleared Verification

When Pazuki and the team researched these individuals, everything looked fine, Pazuki remarked. In addition, they were able to identify the investment firm the con artists were pretending to represent. For Pazuki’s proposed use, a budget of $300,000 is all they needed to get started.

The fraudsters agreed to swap $300,000 in Bitcoin for the current market value of RMTX tokens. 7.18 Bitcoin were exchanged for 23,166,023,166,023 RMTX. Pazuki built an Exodus wallet for the Bitcoin transaction in response to the fraudsters’ requests.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

The fraudster thereafter transferred $1000 in Bitcoin for 77.3 billion RMTX through a live zoom call as an initial test transfer. Pazuki got a “visual receipt” for the remaining 7.12 BTC after receiving confirmation from both sides. He then sent the remaining 19.9 trillion RMTX to the fraudsters’ accounts. 

However, the 7.12 Bitcoin transaction had been “deleted” and reversed after Pazuki had transferred the RMTX tokens. Afterwards, the fraudsters abandoned the connection, removing their original Bitcoin and RMTX tokens.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Top 3 Metaverse Tokens by Volume: SAND, WEMIX and MANA

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

To Watch Out in 2022: 3 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Games
google news
  • WEMIX has gained 22.43% in the past 24 hours.
  • The two tokens utilised by Decentraland are MANA and LAND.

In terms of volume, SAND, WEMIX, and MANA are the three most popular Metaverse tokens.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox COO and co-founder Sebastien Borget recently said that the Ethereum metaverse is “a digital nation” in an interview with Bloomberg. Founded by Pixowl in 2011, The Sandbox is a virtual environment where users may create, construct, purchase, and trade digital assets in the manner of a game. DAOs and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) work together to establish a decentralized gaming platform free of central authority.

SAND/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the SAND price today is $5.12 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,179,455,291 USD. The Sandbox has been up 10.96% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $4,712,365,719 USD.

WEMIX (WEMIX)

Blockchain-based global gaming platform WEMIX was created by WEMADE Tree, a subsidiary of WEMADE and the company’s primary provider of gaming services based on blockchain technology. A wallet and marketplace for digital assets are included in the platform for gaming Dapps. Users’ “experiential value” lies at the heart of WEMIX’s blockchain gaming ecosystem, while other blockchain gaming companies concentrate on digital asset exchange.

According to CoinMarketCap, the WEMIX price today is $7.63 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,219,769,537 USD. WEMIX has gained 22.43% in the past 24 hours, with a market cap of $933,462,880 USD.

Decentraland (MANA)

Virtual reality platform Decentraland (MANA) lets users produce, consume, and sell digital content and apps using the Ethereum blockchain. 

Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction

The two tokens utilised by Decentraland are MANA and LAND. In order to obtain non-fungible ERC-721 LAND tokens, MANA tokens must be burnt. Avatars, wearables, names, and more may be purchased on the Decentraland marketplace with MANA tokens.

1642016066 846 Top 3 Metaverse Tokens by Volume SAND WEMIX and MANA
MANA/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Decentraland price today is $3.07 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $621,006,902 USD. Decentraland is up 5.58% in the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $5,603,212,787 USD.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending