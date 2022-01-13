Nervos Network Joins With Pastel to Provide High-End Security for NFT Space

- ETH 2.0 Contract reaches a new ATH of 9 million ETH.
- Total value amounts to more than $30 Billion.
- Previous ATH was about 8.8 million ETH.
The Ethereum 2.0 Contract strongly shoots up without a pause, even amidst the recent market crash. Currently, the Ethereum 2.0 Deposit Contract plays a vital role upon the entire Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. Despite the recent market crash upon which ETH suffered miserably along with other cryptos, ETH was the worst affected, and Bitcoin (BTC) being the second.
However, this never hindered investors and validators from investing upon the Beacon Chain Ethereum 2.0 Deposit Contract.
The New ATH of 9 Million ETH
Accordingly, on January, 12, 2022, the Ethereum 2.0 Deposit Contract attained a massive ATH of 9 million ETH. This overall 9 million ETH staked upon the Ethereum 2.0 Contract currently amounts to about $30 Billion. However, the new ATH did not give a rise to ATH in terms of price value. The previous ATH amounted to 8.8 million ETH, on January 3, 2022 which corresponded to about a whopping $34 Billion, as the price of ETH at that time was at $3.8K.
Despite the recent market crash, ETH being the worst affected, the current price of ETH stands at $3.3K, and therefore, approximating to only around $30 Billion. Moreover, within a span of only about 10 days, the Ethereum 2.0 Contract has managed to accumulate more ETH and surpass the previous ATH.
Furthermore, as the statistics suggest, the value of ETH 2.0 Contract is surging up at an astonishing rate of 1% gain for every week.