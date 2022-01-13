Connect with us

Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed, But Husband's Still a Defendant

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed, But Husband’s Still a Defendant
By Sandra Rose  | 

Best Image / BACKGRID

The harassment lawsuit filed against Nicki Minaj by a New York woman has been dropped. TMZ reports that Jennifer Hough voluntarily dropped the lawsuit, but Nicki is planning to sue Hough for legal fees.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on August 13, 2021, claimed the rapper harassed and threatened Hough who accused Nicki’s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, of sexual assault.

A source close to the case tells TMZ there was no financial settlement. Nicki’s husband is still a defendant in the lawsuit.

Photo may have been deleted

TBI, Getty Images

“The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!” Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, told PEOPLE.

Nicki’s attorney, Judd Bernstein, tells TMZ Hough and her lawyers tried to shake Nicki down for some easy money.

An email Bernstein sent to Blackburn reads in part, “In my view, your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw enough dirt.”

Kenneth was convicted of rape in 1995, and he served time in prison. He must register as a sex offender whenever he moves to another state.

“I’m tired of being afraid,” Hough said on The Real talk show. She said Nicki used her platform to intimidate and harass her and she was forced to move to multiple states to avoid the harassment.

