News
No. 10 Michigan State avoids Minnesota upset bid with last-second shot
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joey Hauser made a low-post shot with a tenth of a second left, lifting No. 10 Michigan State to a 71-69 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night for a ninth straight win.
The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) had the ball with 18.1 seconds left, and A.J. Hoggard drove into the lane in the final seconds to set up the much-maligned Hauser for the final basket.
“I was happy for Joey, and the players were happy for Joey,” coach Tom Izzo said. “I appreciate all the fans that chanted his name.”
Michigan State freshman Max Christie had 16 points, Gabe Brown scored 13 points and Tyson Walker added 10 points.
The Gophers (10-4, 1-4) were very competitive throughout the game and had opportunities to pull off the upset.
Minnesota’s chances to win were hurt when Eric Curry injured his left ankle with a minute left, putting him on the bench with 19 points.
“EC got the ankle pretty good,” coach Ben Johnson said. “I don’t know the extent of it.
“If Eric can go, Eric’s going to go. He’s a grown man. He’s kind of the leader of our team and he did a great job of showing that.”
Eylijah Stephens scored 18 points, Payton Willis had 15 and Jamison Battle added 13 points for the Gophers. Stephens made four free throws late, putting the teams in a 69-all tie.
The Spartans started strong but couldn’t sustain success against a scrappy team.
The Spartans led 27-17 late in the first half, but they got sloppy and Minnesota took advantage to cut its deficit to three at halftime.
The Gophers scored seven straight points, five off turnovers, to take a 52-51 lead midway through the second half. Michigan State went ahead by six points a couple times but could not put Minnesota away.
“I don’t think I’ve been in a game where you shoot 52% from field and 43% from the 3 and almost 85% from the line and could’ve lost,” Izzo said.
In the conference opener for both teams last month, Michigan State beat Minnesota 75-67 in Minneapolis.
“They were introduced to Big Ten basketball,” Johnson said. “That was the first game like, ‘Welcome to the show.’ I didn’t feel like we responded well.
“We’ve slowly figured out how to play in this league to give yourself a chance with physicality and mental toughness. We’re in a growing process with a lot of guys who have never been here. That’s the fun part of this group because you can see it develop.”
PIVOTAL PLAY
Minnesota guard Luke Loewe was called for a flagrant foul for tripping Brown when Michigan State was leading 42-40 with 15:18 left. Brown made two free throws and Walker had a layup, making it a four-point swing.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: Johnson was disappointed his team didn’t win, but was proud of how hard and well his team played against a top-10 opponent on the road.
“If you play like that with that type of intensity, aggressiveness and connectivity we’re going to have a fun second half,” Johnson said.
Michigan State: Izzo’s team has taken care of a relatively easy schedule, beating the Gophers twice, Penn State, Northwestern and Nebraska.
“I know what’s coming up,” Izzo said. “I know we’ve got to get better.”
FACE IN THE CROWD
Hall of Famer Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, had courtside seats across from Michigan State’s bench and was with the Spartans in the locker room after the game.
“He had to remind me that we’re 14-2,” Izzo said.
Williams retired last April after winning more than 900 games and three national titles at North Carolina and Kansas. He watched the ninth-ranked Jayhawks beat No. 15 Iowa State 62-61 on Tuesday night.
“He called me a couple weeks ago and said he wanted to go to six or seven places,” Izzo said.
LETDOWN
Michigan State’s previous game against rival Michigan last Saturday was postponed because the Wolverines had fewer than seven scholarship players, who cleared COVID-19 protocols to play. That might have led to the Spartans lacking energy at times against Minnesota.
“We’re coming off a disappointing no-play, and it’s no excuse,” Izzo said.
News
St. Louis pop-up testing site slammed for bad practices, false tests
ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau are looking into complaints against a pop-up COVID testing company.
The company is called the Center for Covid Control, which has more than 275 locations across the country, including five sites in St. Louis.
On its website, the company advertises free rapid COVID testing, and you will receive your results by the end of the day.
When FOX 2 News crews walked up to the site, no one was running the tent located in the corner of a parking lot on McPherson, and there was equipment and other items left on the ground.
“It’s in a parking lot, there’s minimal signage, but someone told me that it was free, so I didn’t take the time to do my homework before I go into the site,” Liz Gerard said.
Gerard is one of the many who came to the Center for Covid Control site to get tested. She said she had to give personal information like a photo of her driver’s license and her insurance information, but never got her results.
“They asked for my driver’s license number along with quite a bit of personal data, which I thought was a bit excessive but, at the moment, I was desperate and sick, so I just went along with it,” Gerard said.
Kristen Rupel, her sister, and her co-worker, all got tested there last week. They say the staff was not in full protective equipment, everyone in line was not social distancing, and they got their results just minutes after they were tested.
“I’m just really upset and devastated because I told so many people that it was a good resource to get the Covid test,” Rupel said.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) tells FOX 2 the Center for COVID Control is based out of Chicago and has been listed on their website for about a year. The company currently has an “F” rating on BBB’s website.
Suggest a Correction
News
Some area school districts searching for more rapid COIVD tests
ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis area school districts believe it’s been a key to keeping healthy students in classrooms. A state program providing COVID rapid testing kits has allowed districts to test consenting students and staff.
“It helps us test them on the spot, said Julie Tadros, Kirkwood School District lead nurse. “There’s no waiting and there’s no charge to families or staff.”
The district’s superintendent, David Ulrich, believes having results quickly helped the district maintain its goal of maximizing in-person learning. The district is now looking for ways to find more kits because the state no longer has enough to meet school districts’ demands.
Kirkwood requested 1,300 kits from the state but received 80. A spokesperson for the Rockwood School District reports receiving about one-third of the kits requested.
Parkway School District said through a statement, “The lack of tests has been a concern. It could delay the return to school for staff and students. Parkway applied for free tests from the state but unfortunately, there are none available at this time. We are on a waitlist.”
Ulrich said, “We’re no longer able to test students,” but the district does have enough kits to test symptomatic staff members wanting to be tested.
“We’re in a situation where there is a shortage of rapid tests not only in the region but all across the state,” he said.
State officials say a spike in demand led to the manufacturer being unable to fill orders.
“This is going to be a real challenge for schools that have relied on this resource,” said Mallory McGowin, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s chief communications officer.
“We will let schools know just as soon as we get word from the manufacturer that we are going to be receiving new tests and get this program back up and running as quickly as we can.”
For now, it’s not clear when that will be.
Ulrich said the district will be looking each day for ways to find available rapid tests. The state is making saliva-based PCR testing available to districts. School districts say those tests are not ideal because the results are not immediate. They are available within 48 hours.
For more details about the information state officials have shared, visit the DESE website.
Suggest a Correction
News
Illinois Blue Ribbon elementary school could close
BOUND COUNTY, Ill. – The Bond County Community Unit #2 District’s Board of Education is weighing closing one of its elementary schools.
District Superintendent, Wes Olson, proposed closing the school, and many parents have spoken out in opposition.
The district held a public hearing on the matter Wednesday night. The superintendent gave a 45-minute presentation on the reasons for the proposal.
“Here’s the facts, we have a declining enrollment in our district. We still have a class size equity issue,” Olson said during his presentation Wednesday night.
The superintendent detailed the following reasons for a closure:
- DECLINING ENROLLMENT AND CLASS SIZE EQUITY
- GREATER STUDENT NEEDS DUE TO THE PANDEMIC
- ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY AND INFLATION
- LABOR SHORTAGES
Sorento is a Blue-Ribbon Elementary school with 107 students enrolled in its K-8 classrooms and approximately a 9:1 student to teacher ratio.
According to the superintendent’s presentation, closing Sorento would save approximately $125,000 annually.
“I think these numbers are conservative,” Olson said. “It’s about student need, however, to say it’s not about finances, or that Dr. Olson said it wasn’t about finances, isn’t accurate, because there is a financial component here.”
According to data from the district, it spends the most amount of money per student for those who attend Sorento Elementary School.
After his presentation, the board members asked questions and then held public comments for an hour. The board did not make a decision on the future of Sorento Elementary School Wednesday night but could vote to close it at its next board meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 19.
If approved, the plan calls for the school to close at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
“We really don’t want the school to close because it is the heart of our community,” said Melissa Goymerec, a parent of three students who attend Sorento.
She recently moved from Ballwin, Missouri, to Sorento, Illinois, for the school.
“Here I am in this beautiful place, this Blue-Ribbon school with one class per grade. The school is within walking distance from our house, I have three kids in this school, kindergarten, fifth and seventh grade,” Goymerec said.
“It’s really the center of our community. It’s the main employer in our town. To lose that community, to lose that smaller environment with one class per grade is just devastating for our town.”
Another community member said, “A good board doesn’t make decisions for the community, but with the community.” The comment was which was greeted with applause from some of the audience members.
Some parents and at least one board member said they would like an outside expert to look into the numbers and determine if this is the smartest move for the district.
If the board votes to close the school, the superintendent’s presentation showed that most staff would be reassigned to other schools in the district.
The estimate showed about five staff members losing their jobs. Students would be sent to the other schools in the district. It is still up in the air on how students would be redistributed; whether it would be open-enrollment or boundaries.
“It’s the main employer in our town, to lose that community, to lose that smaller environment with one class per grade is just devastating for our town,” Goymerec said.
During Olson’s presentation, he said he understands this is difficult for the community.
“Certainly, it has an impact on the community and the surrounding areas, it’s been heard and acknowledged and it is real,” he said.
The board had asked for other options, and Olson presented the board the following Wednesday night:
Suggest a Correction
No. 10 Michigan State avoids Minnesota upset bid with last-second shot
TA: Ethereum Dips Turn Attractive, Bulls Could Aim $3,500
Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Curves In A Full Snakeskin Bodysuit – Photos
St. Louis pop-up testing site slammed for bad practices, false tests
Demi Moore’s Daughters: Everything To Know About Her 3 Girls Rumer, Scout & Tallulah
Some area school districts searching for more rapid COIVD tests
Illinois Blue Ribbon elementary school could close
Australian Open draw delayed amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic
Investigation continues after man found dead in apartment basement
What to know about Glenn Cook, the Cleveland Browns VP of player personnel, who interviewed for the Chicago Bears GM job
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1