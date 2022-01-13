News
Omar Kelly: How did GM Chris Grier survive Dolphins’ latest purge?
There are a couple of things Steve Ross has never done during his decade-plus run of being the Miami Dolphins’ owner.
Along with never hiring a veteran head coach, Ross has never started fresh by hiring a new general manager in the same offseason he’s replacing his head coach.
At this point, considering we’re now on our seventh major football hire during Ross’ tenure as the majority owner, it seems as if that’s the one thing he’s gone out of his way to avoid, even though this seemed like the perfect time to follow the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings’ lead.
Resetting the Dolphins seems like right approach, especially since the franchise fell short of expectations and is no better off than when this three-year rebuild started.
So why not remove general manager Chris Grier at the same time they fired Brian Flores as the head coach earlier this week?
They came into power together. Yet here we are, saying goodbye to Flores and putting the franchise’s future in Grier’s hands — again.
Why does Ross keep allowing Grier to escape accountability? It’s because he’s “non-threatening,” according to a league source, who has worked with both.
Grier is accommodating and humble to a fault, and definitely a collaborator who works well with others. That’s why it was easy for Ross to identity Flores as the problem in the latest shakeup.
Those are all great traits you want when searching for a friend, or a play date for your child. But they don’t necessarily correlate to leadership — and that’s what this organization has been lacking for decades.
“We had an old, aging roster before that was leading us nowhere but to mediocrity and I think that if you look at our roster today,” Ross said Monday explaining why Grier remains safe and begins his 23rd year in the Dolphins front office.
“You see our salary cap [space] and the players we have?” Ross said, referring to the team’s league-leading $74 million in spending power. “I think we are well suited for the future.”
A future a man who has failed time and time again will continue to create.
According to his own words, Grier said his top priority when this latest rebuild started was to the build the Dolphins through the trenches.
While the defensive front seems fortified because of the emergence of Emmanuel Ogbah, who is a free agent this offseason, the development of Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, and the promise of Jaelan Phillips, the offensive line remains terrible.
And that’s with the selection of five offensive linemen taken in the early rounds of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 NFL drafts.
This unit will likely require a massive overhaul — again — because Robert Hunt is the only player who has proven he’s capable of playing at a relatively high level.
Grier tried and failed to fix Miami’s run game, which has produced below the NFL average for rushing yards for three straight seasons.
Free agent after free agent, trade after trade, draft pick after draft pick, it has become abundantly clear Grier has little respect for a tailback’s value because of the plethora of decisions he’s made.
And then there’s quarterback. No general manager should get to pick three quarterbacks for one franchise unless some kind of serious injury or abrupt retirement enters the equation. Grier swung and missed on Josh Rosen, wasting valuable resources in that 2019 trade for the former NFL starter, who failed in Miami and is now on his fifth NFL team in five years.
The jury is still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as an NFL starter the past two years. But Tagovailoa’s limited arm strength has contributed to the Dolphins’ wondering eye, as Miami’s decision-makers privately and publicly covet other NFL quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.
Even Ross acknowledged Tagovailoa’s future in Miami depends on how the next coach feels about him.
Then we’ve got the free-agent spending spree of 2020, deals which mostly got undone in the offseason of 2021 when Miami cut Kyle Van Noy, traded away Shaq Lawson and Eric Flowers, and let Ted Karras and many others leave in free agency.
And last offseason’s lackluster moves in the offseason — signing receiver Will Fuller, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, tailback Malcolm Brown, cornerback Justin Coleman and Jason McCourty, and punter Michael Palardy and trading for linebacker Benardrick McKinney, who was then cut before the season began — fail to generate excitement for this offseason’s shopping spree.
All those moves had very little impact on the 2021 team’s performance. In fact, many of them were more of a hindrance than beneficial.
While everything was supposedly done in a collaborative manner, meaning the coach and general manager came to a consensus on the decisions made, it’s clear that Grier’s passive demeanor allowed Flores to take a heavy-handed approach.
That’s a problem because Grier is responsible for the talent selection. The coach is responsible for coaching and player development.
I wouldn’t expect Grier to step on the field and call plays, so why is it acceptable for the coach to strong-arm his way into making decisions about the roster?
That means something is either wrong with the process, or the person who’s supposed to be running the show isn’t capable.
Either way, at this point Ross is running out of excuses for Grier. So why is he still the Dolphins GM, again?
Denver’s MLK Marade and celebration is back live on Monday
After gathering virtually last year because of the pandemic, Denver’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is back in person on Monday and organizers expect thousands of participants in the long-running, annual event.
This year’s event, the 37th anniversary, will once again start in City Park at Denver’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the traditional marade route will flow east on East Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park, specifically the 1400 block of Bannock Street.
Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission – Metro Denver, the 2022 program, “A Day On Not A Day Off: Renewed Dedication to Humanity,” commences at 9:30 a.m. and a food bank collection, hygiene drive and clothing collection will take place at both locations, organizers said in a news release.
There will be a laying of the wreath ceremony at the MLK memorial at 10:30 a.m. and the marade is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. with the Civic Center segment, featuring entertainment, awards and celebration, at noon.
Organizers expect the crowd to be smaller, because of COVID-19 concerns, than in years past. Participants are expected to wear face masks. Parts of Civic Center Park remains cordoned off for rehabilitation work and the downtown event will be on Bannock Street along the Denver City and County Building. On Monday, parts of the east side of the park, along Broadway, will be open to allow for the anticipated heavy foot traffic and the Greek Theatre portion of the park will also be open to accommodate celebrants.
Former Denver Mayor Welliington Webb and former state Rep. Wilma Webb, D-Denver, will be the featured speakers. A vaccination bus and voter registration and information efforts will be part of the day. At 1 p.m. participants will help clean-up the park and Civic Center and many celebrants will embark on Dr. MLK Service Projects.
Denver’s MLK celebration is among the largest in the nation. Although the coronavirus stopped the marade last year, organizers fed hot meals to about 5,000 people over the course of a week in King’s honor and memory.
Four Coloradans named to USWNT January training camp roster
The first training camp of 2022 for the United States Women’s National Team was released Wednesday, and several familiar faces from Colorado soccer made the cut.
A total of four Coloradans made head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s 25-player roster for training camp, which runs Jan. 19-28 in Austin, Texas. Among the Centennial State standouts are Golden’s Lindsey Horan, Littleton’s Mal Pugh and Sophia Smith of Windsor. Jaelin Howell of Lone Tree, who won her second straight MAC Hermann Trophy last week and left Florida State in December as a two-time national champion, also made the roster.
Howell went No. 2 overall in the NWSL Draft and was selected by Racing Louisville. She became just the sixth player to win the MAC Hermann Trophy back-to-back, joining women’s soccer icons Mia Hamm, Christine Sinclair, Morgan Bryan (current U.S. Soccer president), Cindy Parlow Cone, and fellow USWNT teammate Catarina Macario.
This will be a big year for Howell, 22, and Smith, 21, to earn significant playing time after the program had a bronze-medal finish at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Events for 2022 include the annual SheBelieves Cup in February and the new Concacaf W Championship in July. The latter will serve as the region’s World Cup qualifying event for the expanded 32-team 2023 FIFA World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.
The January camp will consist of intense training and full-field scrimmages. When asked about the development from the top two picks from the draft, Naomi Girma and Howell, Andonovski believes the training camp will help both players.
“Both of them have some experience but nowhere near the experience they need to play top-level international games,” he said. “But this is part of the process … we need to help them incorporate into our system.”
Looted sculpture once at Denver Art Museum part of federal seizure tied to indicted art dealer Douglas Latchford
The federal government this week moved to seize 35 Cambodian and Southeast Asian antiquities connected to an indicted art dealer — including one sculpture that previously sat in the Denver Art Museum.
The items in question were sold to a private collector by Douglas Latchford, who amassed one of the world’s largest private collections of Khmer antiquities before being charged in 2019 with running a years-long scheme to sell looted relics on the international art market, federal prosecutors alleged in a civil forfeiture complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Latchford died in 2020 before he could stand trial.
Latchford “sold the collection to its present owner… with false statements and fake provenance documents intended to hide the fact that the antiquities were the products of looting, and then imported the antiquities through lies on customs paperwork,” federal prosecutors alleged in the complaint.
The collector is not named in court documents, but the New York Times on Wednesday identified the individual as James H. Clark, who co-founded Netscape, one of the earliest web browsers, in 1994.
Clark spent roughly $35 million on the art collection, he told The Times, though the pieces are now worth far more. Investigators convinced him to give it all back, he said, in the hopes that it might inspire others to do the same.
“As a naïve person,” Clark told the newspaper, “I had apparently somewhat ignorantly acquired one of the nicest private collections of Cambodian antiquities.”
One of these relics includes a late 12th-century Bayon-style sandstone sculpture depicting the eight-armed Avalokiteshvara. When Latchford sold the sculpture to Clark around 2003, it was on loan at the Denver Art Museum, where Latchford’s associate — only referred to in court documents as “the Scholar” — worked as a volunteer research consultant, prosecutors said.
Latchford had told the Denver Art Museum that the piece was acquired from an individual known as the “False Collector,” according to the complaint — someone that the art dealer would use to forge the origins of items so they could be sold on the open market without suspicion of looting.
A Denver Art Museum spokesperson said in an email that the sculpture was on loan to the museum from February 2001 through December 2003.
“The museum was not a party to the acquisition or sale of this piece, and has no details about those transactions,” Kristy Bassuener, a museum spokesperson, said in the email.
As part of the sale, prosecutors allege, Latchford provided the private collector with a letter from this “False Collector,” stating that this person had acquired the sculpture from Vietnam between 1964 and 1966.
But before and after the sale of this sculpture and a second item, Latchford “strongly implied” to an individual — known in the complaint as “the Decorator” — that he himself had acquired the items at the time of their excavation from Cambodia.
“This office continues to trace and recover the many stolen cultural treasures that Douglas Latchford sold and scattered far from their home countries,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release announcing the forfeiture. “Through this action, the United States reaffirms its commitment to redressing the wrongs committed by Latchford and other looters who would exploit and profit from the pain and disruption of war.”
The Cambodian government in recent years has been aggressively combing the globe for cultural items that were plundered from its centuries-old historical sites during Pol Pot’s dictatorial regime in the 1970s and subsequent decades of civil war and turmoil.
Latchford, authorities believe, was one of the most egregious offenders. The “Pandora Papers” investigation in October revealed a host of museums from Denver to Great Britain to Australia still counted Latchford’s items as part of their collections, and in subsequent months there has been pressure to repatriate the looted antiquities.
The Denver Art Museum in November voluntarily relinquished four Cambodian relics connected to Latchford after federal prosecutors sought their seizure. Authorities previously said Latchford repeatedly lied to the museum about the provenance — or ownership history — of other items the art dealer sold to the museum.
Latchford had a known Colorado associate named Emma Bunker, who was affiliated with the Denver Art Museum for 40 years before her death last year, serving on the museum’s board of trustees and as a volunteer helping secure lecturers and speakers. The two wrote three books together exploring Khmer art, and enjoyed a 30-year friendship.
The New York Times reported in 2017 that she was pegged by Manhattan prosecutors as “co-conspirator No. 2” involved in a scheme — along with Latchford — to help a prominent New York gallery owner falsify documentary history of looted Cambodian relics.
Bunker was never charged with a crime and is not named in Tuesday’s civil complaint.
