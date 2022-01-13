On opening day of session, Colorado lawmakers vow to address crime, housing costs, omicron and more

Suggest a Correction
Colorado’s 2022 legislative session started Wednesday under the shadow of a still critical pandemic, and with party leaders primed to spend months debating how to apportion a historically flush state budget, and make the state safer and more affordable.
The parties identify many of the same pressing problems, but present largely opposing ideas to address them. For the fourth straight year, however, Democrats control both the state House and Senate, plus the governor’s office, so they can always claim final say if they want it.
It’s evident once again that the COVID-19 pandemic is one subject area with little common ground. The politicization of this pandemic was evident as Democrats in both chambers donned masks and all but a couple Republicans did not. Health care workers administered rapid virus tests outside the Capitol, and guests — unlike lawmakers — were required to mask up indoors. However, partitions between lawmakers’ desks that were taken down at the end of last year’s session did not go back up.
“Health care and public health will continue to guide many of the decisions we make in this building,” House Speaker Alex Garnett of Denver said. “Despite our exhausting and fatigue, COVID has not relented yet.”
This is the final year for many term-limited staples of Colorado state politics, including Garnett, Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo, Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert of Douglas County and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar of Pueblo.
In their opening-day speeches, both Holbert and House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland argued that Colorado has become less affordable and safe, with students falling behind in their education.
Holbert promised that his caucus would bring forth bills to allow “struggling Coloradans” to deduct rent from their income taxes, and to exempt food from state sales taxes. He said the caucus would bring a bill to hire more police officers and to fully pay off longstanding state debt to the public K-12 system.
McKean pledged to fight for Coloradans’ costs of living to go down by “eliminating excessive taxes and fees” and a return to “the broken window theory of policing that puts an emphasis on all our laws,” focused on increased training and reporting for police.
Garcia, in his speech, was more sweeping and included fewer policy specifics than Holbert. He did allude to the fact that this legislature’s work will be largely defined by the historic influx of about $4 billion in federal stimulus money, which gives lawmakers about 10 times the discretionary spending power this year than in previous years.
“It has become somewhat of a tradition for the Senate president to declare on opening day that this upcoming session will be the most consequential in history,” Garcia said. “That declaration has never felt more appropriate, … with a once-in-a-lifetime gift that that puts the wind at our backs as we choose how to shape Colorado’s future.”
Garnett applauded policies passed last year to make health care more affordable for Coloradans and said lawmakers would continue that work this year. He added that lawmakers would work on passing bills to make historic investments in education, affordable housing and mental and behavioral health, and that they would introduce bills to address “pandemic-induced crime” through policies to prevent crime and reduce recidivism.
“If we do our jobs as well as I know we can, then we will be treating the underlying causes of the afflictions that face our state, not just managing the symptoms,” he said.
He also focused a significant portion of his speech on addressing “the creeping menace of climate change,” calling for holding polluters accountable, improving permitting and monitoring systems and reducing emissions.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 60 Missouri police chiefs are supporting a lawsuit that raises concerns about a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the chiefs say some of the wording in the law “has inadvertently caused confusion and raised a number of questions that hinder law enforcement’s ability to defend and protect Missouri citizens.”
The chiefs belong to either the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association or the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.
The update follows multiple failed attempts by police, prosecutors, and federal law enforcement officials to get the Missouri Legislature to make changes to the law.
The favorite to become the Broncos’ next head coach is an offensive-minded individual, according to one oddsmaker.
Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has +300 odds — meaning a $100 bet would win $300 — to lead Denver, according to MaximBet. The 42-year-old helped Green Bay to a 26.5-points-per-game average this season, fourth-most in the NFC. The Broncos, in contrast, put up just 19.7 points per game.
According to sports gambling site Covers.com, “After moving on from a grizzled, veteran defensive coach in (Vic) Fangio, it’s not a surprise to see mostly offensive coaches listed here, with (Dan) Quinn and Leslie Frazier two prominent exceptions.”
Tied for second on the list are Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, both at +400. They’re followed by Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo (+500), Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (+600), Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (+800) and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (+1,000).
There are some familiar names further down the list of 14 candidates. San Francisco head coach and Cherry Creek High School graduate Kyle Shanahan is 10th at +1,500. His father, former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, is 13th at +3,000. And Super Bowl 50-winning quarterback Peyton Manning is last on the list at +5,000.
Update from MaximBet as of Jan. 12, 2022
NEW YORK — A judge has — for now — refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.
Stressing Wednesday that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had reached with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.
Kaplan said the $500,000 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre didn’t involve the prince and didn’t bar a suit against him now.
Giuffre sued the 61-year-old Andrew in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with him in 2001 by Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Andrew’s lawyers had said the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by the deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Epstein. They also attacked Giuffre’s credibility and motives, saying in October that the lawsuit was aimed at achieving “another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him.”
The prince’s lawyers have said that Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”
The prince himself has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations. In late 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that sex with Giuffre “didn’t happen” and he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her. His statements led critics to say he seemed insensitive to Epstein’s victims. Afterward, the prince stepped back from royal duties.
His lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday. Buckingham Palace told The Associated Press that it would not comment on the “ongoing legal matter.”
Sigrid McCawley, an attorney for Giuffre, said in a statement that Kaplan’s ruling “is another important step in Virginia’s heroic and determined pursuit of justice as a survivor of sex trafficking.”
While Andrew denies the allegations, Buckingham Palace will want him to settle the case so Queen Elizabeth II can move on without more sordid headlines that weaken the monarchy and taint every member of the royal family, said Mark Stephens, a specialist in international law at Howard Kennedy in London.
Stephens said Wednesday’s ruling means the process of delaying every technical point open to them as a matter of law has effectively played itself out. Even though Andrew is likely to appeal, the case will move forward, and he will face the embarrassment of having to testify about his alleged activities with a 17-year-old.
“The practical realities of this position have stuck a noose around Prince Andrew’s neck,’ Stephens said. “He’s got to settle. He’s got to get out. Or he’s a dead man walking.”
Kaplan noted that he was required by law, at this stage of the litigation, to assume Giuffre’s allegations are true, though the prince’s lawyers could cast doubt on the truth of the claims at trial. The judge has said a trial would not occur until late this year, at the earliest. Depositions of the prince and Giuffre would take place before then.
Giuffre’s settlement with Epstein was reached a decade before the financier killed himself at a Manhattan lockup as he awaited a sex trafficking trial in 2019, over a decade after Florida federal prosecutors struck a deal with his lawyers not to prosecute him. His lawyers claimed the Florida deal prevented the New York charges.
Similarly, Andrew’s attorneys cited language in the recently unsealed $500,000 settlement by Epstein with Giuffre that said her claims against “potential defendants” were also disallowed by the deal.
But Kaplan wrote that there were substantial indications in the settlement that Epstein and Giuffre did not clearly intend to “directly,” “primarily,” or “substantially” benefit someone such as the prince. He noted that the prince was not a party to the agreement.
He also said the agreement was “far from a model of clear and precise drafting.”
The judge’s findings mirrored comments he made during oral arguments by both sides when he was particularly dismissive of the arguments made on the prince’s behalf.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial, while his former girlfriend, Maxwell, 60, was recently convicted of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in federal court in New York. Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew were not a part of either criminal case.
The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.
AP reporter Danica Kirka contributed from London.
