Celebrities
Orlando Bloom’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones, Flynn & Daisy
Here is everything you need to know about Orlando Bloom’s two kids that he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr and current fiancée Katy Perry.
Orlando Bloom is a proud dad of two. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor first became a father with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. He and the model married in 2010. The next year, they welcomed a son into the world. Unfortunately, they split in 2013. The upside was that it brought him to his current partner Katy Perry.
He proposed to the American Idol judge on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and they’re still waiting to have the perfect marriage. Even though they aren’t married, they are a family unit. In 2020, the Hot N Cold singer gave birth to their daughter. Even though his children are from different relationships, Orlando is sure to be there for both of his kids. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lord of The Ring actor’s kids.
Flynn Bloom
Flynn Bloom, also known as Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, was born on January 6, 2011. The 11-year-old splits his time with mom Miranda Kerr and father Orlando Bloom. Even though Flynn has two famous parents, he has mostly been able to stay out of the limelight.
The Victoria Secret Angel holds no ill will towards Flynn’s father and believes that Orlando’s relationship with Katy is in Flynn’s best interest. “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” she shared with WSJ Magazine, as per People.
She even felt that her divorce from Orlando was the best decision for her family. “Even when we were separating, I thought, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it really is,’” she added. Fortunately for Flynn, the two seem to have a great co-parenting relationship.
Daisy Dove Bloom
Daisy Dove Bloom was born on August 27, 2020. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” her parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom said in a statement to UNICEF following Daisy’s birth. When she was first born, Katy noticed a resemblance between both her and Orlando. “She has kind of a combination of Orlando’s brows and my eyeballs but she now does all these like, big eyes… Everything is so new. It’s so beautiful,” she told Access Hollywood at the time.
Daisy has been growing up fast! The Teenage Dream singer provided updates on how her adorable infant was doing at nine months. “She’s crawling and she has one tooth,” she said during On-Air With Ryan Seacrest at the time. “Actually it’s kind of like one of my teeth,” she joked. “I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they’re a little interesting, but I think that’s character!”
Before the little one was born, Katy hoped that she and Orlando would have a close relationship. “I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl. I hope she’s gonna love me as much as I love her,” she said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “But that daddy-girl thing, you know, and that love of your life feeling, I think, is right around there, you know.” Based on some of the snaps we’ve seen of the actor and his daughter together, it seems that wish has come true.
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian ‘Forgot’ How To Have Fun With Kanye West: She’s Loving Being ‘Normal’ With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian often had a difficult time with her ex Kanye West. That’s why, as sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing to HL, her new flame Pete Davidson is a welcome change.
Kim Kardashian is loving her new romance with Pete Davidson, as sources are revealing how different the relationship is compared to her ex, Kanye West. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”
Another source revealed, “Despite what some people may think about Kim, she’s a super chill, down to earth girl. Of course, she loves the finer things in life, but when it comes down to it, she’s just as happy throwing on sweats and relaxing on the couch,” they shared. “Kim is having such an amazing time with Pete, and she feels happier than she has in a long time. Pete allows Kim to just be herself and she doesn’t feel she has to put on a show for anybody.”
Moreover, another insider shared with HL that Kim “feels so normal around Pete” and that the comedian “takes her back to a time when she wasn’t famous,” making her feel more comfortable in her own skin. “The lack of stress that Pete brings her in the day is something she can’t get enough of it is absolutely a wonderful experience. She can turn off being Kim Kardashian the mogul around Pete and be Kim Kardashian the person.”
The newfound couple proved they’re just like the rest of us (and that their relationship is just as the sources reveal) as they were spotted grabbing pizza and each other on Wednesday, Jan 12. While the pair waited at the counter for their pizza, the Saturday Night Live star wrapped the SKIMS founder up in an embrace with his hand around her lower back in photos captured by DailyMail. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a grey sweatshirt and leather pants that hugged her curvaceous figure while the comedian whore a white sweatshirt and funky, multicolored sweatpants.
Celebrities
Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Curves In A Full Snakeskin Bodysuit – Photos
Christina Aguilera is putting her sexy curves on display in a snakeskin bodysuit and on-trend relaxed fit jeans in a new Instagram photo series.
Snakeskin stunner! Christina Aguilera looked more gorgeous than ever in a series of recent Instagram photos, showing off her stellar curves in a snakeskin bodysuit, relaxed fit jeans, and strappy black heels. The “Lady Marmalade” singer posed in six different shots, featuring the bodysuit which covered her hands as well like full-length gloves. Christina wore her signature platinum blonde locks down and straight for the shoot, also sporting square snakeskin sunglasses to pull the whole look together.
Fans were quick to show their appreciation for the Jan. 12 social media share, with one person simply appreciating the “great photos” while another said how “obsessed” they were with the shots.
The “Fighter” singer is no stranger to showing off a stunning Instagram photo series! Just last month Christina shared a carousel of sexy pics in celebration of her 41st birthday on Dec. 18. The pop star went topless and wore nothing but long, black leather gloves and dark, exaggerated shades. Christina wore her signature platinum blonde locks down, styled stick straight. The Grammy Award-winning singer opted for super glam makeup which highlighted her ageless beauty and youthful looks.
Fans also flocked to the comment section for those shots of the former Voice coach. One fan wrote, “I think I’ve liked this 5000000000 times!!” Another follower responded, “You have a way of putting it out there with class.”
Meanwhile, the mom-of-two has more than to celebrate, as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7. The pop star was definitely a total knockout at the star-studded event, stunning in a glamorous black dress, an outfit that included chaps, and a yellow dress while on stage and belting out her hit songs, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” and “Dirrty.” Christina did her due diligence as a performer and got the crowd into the music, encouraging them to sing along. She also gave a memorable speech about how grateful she was to receive the award.
Celebrities
Demi Moore’s Daughters: Everything To Know About Her 3 Girls Rumer, Scout & Tallulah
Here is everything you need to about Demi Moore’s three adult daughters that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.
Demi Moore, 59, has three beautiful adult children that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, 66. The Ghost actress married the Die Hard actor in 1987. The two shared a quaint life raising their three daughters together in Hailey, Idaho. They ultimately ended up getting divorced in 2000. The About Last Night actress went on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2005 but as we know, that didn’t last as he’s now with his That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis. Bruce, meanwhile, has gone on to marry Emma Heming and the two are still together to this day.
Demi and Bruce may not still be together but that doesn’t mean they can’t live together. In fact, the divorced couple moved back into their family home in Idado with their three adult daughters to quarantine as a happy family unit during the coronavirus pandemic. While it’s certainly not a situation most families of divorce could live through, they all seemed to thrive during this time. Here are the three daughters Bruce and Demi raised together.
Rumer Glenn Willis
At this point in her career, Rumer Willis is just as famous as her parents. The 33-year-old who was born on August 16, 1988, knew she wanted to follow in her parents’ footsteps at a young age as she attended Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan as a kid. She has gone on to star in a number of films including Sorority Row, Hostage and The House Bunny. She also is a singer and recently showed off her vocal chops on The Masked Singer as Lion.
Even though her parents are divorced, Rumer appreciates how hard they’ve worked to co-parent her and her sisters. “I’m incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them,” she told PEOPLE.
“I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays,” she added. “And I didn’t have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different.”
Scout LaRue Willis
Scout Willis was born on July 20, 1991. Like her older sister, the 30-year-old moved to LA to pursue a career in acting and even had a role in her father’s film Bandits. Nowadays, her focus is geared towards singing. She released her first single called “Love Without Permission” in 2021. Even though she just launched her music career, it’s something she’s passionate and fans can likely expect more music soon.
Demi recently doted on her daughter in an Instagram post for her 30th birthday. “You were already carving out your unique path when you decided to arrive 3.5 weeks early 30 years ago,” Demi captioned the post. “You continue to do so with every courageous, thoughtful, and meaningful move you make in this life. I learn from you everyday. I am inspired by you. I really like you. And I am honored to be your mother. Excited to be sharing this life with you. I love you madly!”
Tallulah Belle Willis
Tallulah Willis was born on February 3, 1994. The youngest of the Willis sisters also has a background in acting as she has starred in films like The Whole Ten Yards and also had a role in Bandits. Most recently, the 27-year-old launched a clothing line called Wyllis that promotes body inclusivity. As for her personal life, she recently got engaged to film director Dillon Buss. He proposed on May 4, 2021, with a beautiful emerald engagement ring.
She recently confessed to feeling resentment toward her father Bruce. “I punished myself for not looking like my mom [Demi Moore] after being told I was [my dad, Bruce Willis‘] twin since birth,” Tallulah admitted in an Instagram post. “I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my “masculine” face was the sole reason for my unlovability.” Fortunately, it seems she has embraced her appearance and gotten over her past insecurities.
