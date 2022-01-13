News
Over 100 Missouri police departments clear backlog of untested sexual assault kits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – More than 100 Missouri law enforcement agencies have cleared their backlog of reported, untested sexual assault kits, the attorney general’s office said.
It’s all part of the SAFE Kit Initiative, which aims to clear the thousands of untested sexual assault kits in Missouri. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office launched the initiative in 2019 after a state audit found over 5,000 untested kits.
Schmitt said Wednesday that 115 police departments and sheriff’s offices have cleared their backlogs as of Dec. 31, 2021. Schmitt’s office has sent 2,745 sexual assault kits to private labs for testing.
“Since launching the SAFE Kit Initiative in 2019, my office has made major strides in our mission to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in the state. Helping 115 law enforcement agencies across the state clear their backlog of untested, reported kits is a huge step forward,” Schmitt said.
“From the outset, my office has kept victims top of mind in everything we do. It takes immense courage for victims to step forward and submit a sexual assault kit – it’s been my mission since launching the SAFE Kit Initiative to honor that courage and bravery by ensuring these kits get tested and that a backlog like this never happens again.”
The Springfield Police Department was the first major police department in the state to clear its backlog of untested kits.
Here’s a breakdown of where law enforcement agencies that cleared their backlog are located:
- 14 police departments in mid-Missouri
- 58 in southwest Missouri
- 32 in southeast Missouri
- 5 in St. Louis County
- 4 in the Kansas City area
There are also several other departments across the state that have shipped all their reported, untested kits.
FOX4 has reached out to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to determine which four agencies in the KC area are included in this list.
The attorney general’s office plans to continue working with Missouri law enforcement agencies into 2022, hoping to increase the number of agencies that will eliminate their sexual assault kit backlog.
News
COVID testing firm with St. Louis locations gets F rating from BBB
ST. LOUIS- Amid the scramble for access to COVID-19 testing across the country, local and state governments have been joined in the effort by private companies which have popped up with locations around the U.S. and in the St. Louis region. But the Better Business Bureau has issued a failing grade for one such company that has locations in Chesterfield, Eureka, and the city of St. Louis, including one at Ballpark Village.
The Center for COVID Control, headquartered in the Chicago area, hasn’t responded to consumer complaints, which are largely focused on the lack of follow-up after testing is done. That has earned the company a grade of F.
The St. Louis area chapter of the Better Business Bureau has not reported complaints about the firm. In a statement first reported by WGN in Chicago, a spokesman for the company said it regretted the grade. A spokesman said in part:
“As with any fast-growing organization, we are constantly working to improve processes, develop and train staff, and continue innovating in keeping with our commitment to provide accurate, timely Covid status and peace of mind to our many customers. We are fully committed to our many customers and communities and our more than 3,000 employee partners across the country.”
A company spokesman did not return a FOX2 message seeking comment Wednesday.
The company’s website says it is no longer offering PCR testing due to a national shortage, but recorded voicemails to some of the local locations in St. Louis say that testing is available. The company’s website FAQ section says PCR results are available within 24-48 hours, while antigen results can be ready in 15 minutes with an email confirmation in three hours.
“The omicron variant has compelled many residents to seek COVID-19 testing in order to protect themselves and their families. The increased need for testing has also resulted in testing shortages, leading people to visit so-called ‘pop-up’ testing locations,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release Tuesday. “It is important for people to know that these sites are not licensed or regulated by a government agency, and they should ask questions before visiting a pop-up testing location – or try to utilize a state-sponsored testing site.”
An organizer of the Ballpark Village Center for COVID Control location who did not want to be identified said he wasn’t aware of any local complaints, and only learned of issues nationally with the firm within the last few days. The publicity that has come about now has Ballpark Village looking for a new partner, he said, adding that the company’s issues look to him to be more of a product of staffing, human error, and the sheer number of tests pouring in. The company only processed rapid tests at that location.
Sarah Wetzel, with the St. Louis chapter of the Better Business Bureau, said “there’s no one red flag” when it comes to dealing with COVID testing companies. If you can’t get tested through a government site, the best bet is to do your research about the company beforehand and remember what information you may have given to the company, so in the event you don’t get results back, you can file the appropriate hold or freeze on credit card information, for example. “Beware and trust your gut,” Wetzel said.
FOX2 has compiled a list of state-sponsored COVID testing locations to help you find a spot.
News
Mines football coach Gregg Brandon announces retirement
The Gregg Brandon Era at the Colorado School of Mines is over. And the most successful major college football program in the area on Wednesday announced it is now looking to replace its most successful coach.
Brandon, 65, announced Wednesday that he is retiring from coaching, effective Feb. 1, ending a seven-year tenure over six seasons that featured four RMAC titles and four Division II NCAA playoff berths — including an appearance in the national semifinals this past fall.
“After many thoughtful conversations with my wife Robyn, family, and close friends, we made the decision to retire from the coaching profession,” Brandon said in a statement released by the university.
“I want to thank (athletic director) David Hansburg for the opportunity to lead Mines to new heights. What a great place to coach! I’m excited for the 2022 Orediggers and the future of Mines Football. We are leaving the program in a better place.”
Brandon posted a sterling 59-15 record (.797) at Mines, including a 12-2 mark in 2021, his second Oredigger squad to reach at least a dozen wins.
As a head coach at Bowling Green from 2003-08 and at Mines from 2015-21, Brandon will retire with a career head coaching record of 103-45 (.696).
Of his 12 seasons as a head coach, 10 ended with his teams posting a winning record and seven finished with a postseason berth — three bowl games with the Falcons and four playoff berths at Mines.
A two-time RMAC Coach of the Year and three-time National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter Coach of the Year, Brandon’s Colorado roots run deep. The Arizona native played wide receiver and defensive back at Colorado Mesa (1974) and at UNC (1975-77) and his first professional opportunity as a football coach was at Ellicott High School from 1978-80.
Brandon later coached wide receivers at Wyoming (1987-90) before joining Gary Barnett’s staff at Northwestern in 1992. Brandon would follow Barnett to CU after the fall of 1998 and coach Buffs wideouts from 1999-2000.
Brandon’s final autumn with the Diggers will be likely be recalled for its success on the field and for one incident off of it.
Mines Professor Ning Lu accused Brandon and some associates of interrupting one of his lectures this past October. Lu told the Post in November that the university relayed to him that it had investigated the incident and that appropriate action had been taken, but that those actions were not shared with him at the time.
Hansburg told The Post on Wednesday that the Lu incident didn’t play a factor in Brandon’s retirement announcement.
“Coach Brandon informed me this past summer that it was his plan to retire following the season,” Hansburg said in a statement released to The Post.
News
Missouri COVID hospitalizations have jumped 53% in one month
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Missouri has brought with it an increase in hospitalizations. The latest data from state health officials shows a 52.98% increase in hospital stays compared to this time a month ago.
As of Jan. 9, Missouri is reporting 3,310 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 3,101. The rolling average on Dec. 9, 2021, was 2,027. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 22% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 692 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 22%.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 918,312 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 9,687 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,501 total deaths as of Wednesday, Jan. 12, an increase of 13 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.47%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state has administered 115,471 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 61.6% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 72.7% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 4.43% of 3.33 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 147,876 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 951 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin and St. Louis County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, and Cole, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 9,214; yesterday, it was 9,128. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 2,106.
Approximately 51.3% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 111,296 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 80,339 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.0% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|102,481
Missouri has administered 8,749,617 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Jan. 11, 19.2% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 33.2% positivity rate as of Jan. 9. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Jan. 11, the CDC identified 61,732,283 cases of COVID-19 and 837,274 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.36%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
