Pat Leonard: John Mara’s defensive stance on family indicates lost Giants won’t change at all
John Mara discouragingly met the media on the defensive Wednesday, acting like he doesn’t intend to make meaningful change in one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional organizations.
He lazily blamed the media for creating the “perception” that his family members have “undue influence” in the football operation and vehemently denied that characterization.
“Well that perception has been created by you and others,” Mara pushed back.
Contradicting Mara’s claim, his brother Chris Mara, the Giants’ senior VP of player personnel, sat in with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch on Wednesday’s first two GM interviews with the Buffalo Bills’ Joe Schoen and the Arizona Cardinals’ Adrian Wilson.
“Chris is in those interviews ‘cause he’s part of ownership and I value his opinion,” said John Mara. “I value his skills and I want him in there. At the end of the day, I’ll listen to him, but it will be Steve and myself making the final decision.”
Mara made the same statement (“He does not have any authority here,” only the GM and head coach) about personnel influence for his brother Chris and nephew Tim McDonnell, the Giants’ co-director of player personnel.
But Mara couched his statement about Chris: “… other than the fact that I will go to him on occasion and ask him about players.”
He also called McDonnell “probably the most respected guy we have in this building.”
And while that is true, and McDonnell is highly regarded, Wednesday’s takeaway was that the family will remain steadfastly in charge, involved and less accountable for this franchise’s futility than anyone else in the building, starting with Mara himself.
They’re digging in their heels when they should be changing their shoes for hiking boots.
Give credit to Mara at least for speaking Wednesday and admitting “I haven’t given [fans] any reason to believe” he’ll get it right this time.
Co-owner Steve Tisch did not talk and has no plans to do so, outside of Monday’s statement that it’s an “understatement” to say he is “disappointed.”
Tisch should have to answer for coach Joe Judge’s firing in particular, because sources say Mara was the one who initially wanted to give the coach a third year, but Tisch pushed to blow it up after failing to achieve a full reset two years ago.
Mara knew that firing Judge after two years saddled by 19-46 GM Dave Gettleman — despite hiring him for a long-term rebuild — was not only moving the goalposts on his coach. It was ripping them down.
But Mara conceded in part on Wednesday because, according to sources, many of the GM candidates were wary of not being able to pick their own head coach. Mara admitted as much.
“I just feel given where we are right now, on the verge of bringing in a new general manager, we have to give that person the flexibility to bring in the head coach that he wants,” he said. “And I think that was a large part of the decision here in making a change.”
That said, it was ridiculous for Mara to claim that this is the most embarrassed he’s ever been for his franchise.
“Honestly I would have to say yes, yes it is,” Mara said. “I kept thinking during the season that we had hit rock bottom and then each week it got a little worse.”
The Josh Brown scandal, the Eli Manning benching for Geno Smith, the hiring of Gettleman, the summer of DeAndre Baker, the rampant quitting by defensive players in 2017 and 2019. And this is the low point?
This was dumping dirt on Judge’s grave, even as Mara called him a “good person” who has “a really good head coach inside” him.
“Where we are at the moment … certainly, certainly that is not all due to him,” Mara said, in his only acknowledgment of Gettleman’s pathetic track record at ownership’s direction.
People in the coaching community reacted to Judge’s firing by saying look at the Giants, there they go again with their M.O., making promises, firing everyone within two years and starting over to repeat the cycle.
Mara dodged questions about Gettleman’s forced retirement (read: firing) but slipped in an acknowledgment that the Giants’ last GM hiring process was rushed and disastrous.
Ya think? The Giants interviewed only four candidates to replace the fired Jerry Reese in December 2017: three from inside the ‘family’ and Louis Riddick. And they hired Gettleman to run it back with Manning.
“I don’t want to rush anything,” Mara said. “I’ve made that mistake in the past… I think looking back on our process, I wish it had been a little more extensive and we had seen more people and maybe taken our time a little bit more with it. And we’re gonna try not to make that mistake this time.”
Mara granted that he “wasn’t thrilled” with Judge’s Chicago press conference and that the quarterback sneaks in Sunday’s season finale “weren’t my favorite play calls in the world.” But he said neither instance dealt Judge the convincing blow.
“We just got to a point where I thought we had dug ourselves a hole so deep that I didn’t see a clear path to getting out of it unless we completely blew it up and started all over again with a new general manager and head coach,” he said.
Unfortunately, when Mara was asked if he, Chris Mara and his family need to take a step back from the football operation to fix it, Mara indicated that wasn’t in the cards.
“Well what we need to do is hire the right general manager to oversee the football operations, and that’s what this process is about,” Mara said. “I mean you make it sound like we’re having undue influence on the football operations here.”
These are all discouraging signals for prospective GM and head coaching candidates, many of whom already are wary of the Giants’ lack of salary cap space for 2022.
Mara also balked later when asked if his new GM will have full autonomy to pick a coach.
“He will lead the search for a head coach, but those decisions always are subject to final approval by ownership,” Mara said.
And that is how a “perception” of a family’s lack of accountability is created. By reality.
Broncos coaching search: Making the case for each of the 10 current candidates
Broncos Coaching Search 2022 is already significantly different from Broncos Coaching Search 2019, which ended with the hiring of then-Chicago defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Three years ago, John Elway interviewed five candidates: Fangio, Mike Munchak, Chuck Pagano, Zac Taylor and Brian Flores. The search lasted 10 days.
Contrast that to this week. General manager George Paton has submitted 10 permission requests with the NFL office and the Broncos will start the interview process this week.
Who has the best case to be the Broncos’ fifth coach in nine years?
In alphabetical order, here is a case for each of the confirmed candidates:
Eric Bieniemy
Current position: Kansas City offensive coordinator.
Key statistic: Although not the play caller, the Chiefs have finished first, fifth, sixth and fourth in scoring during Bieniemy’s four years in the coordinator role.
Case for: Bieniemy has been a part of a Chiefs team that has won 13 consecutive games over the Broncos so why not raid a chief rival? He has worked for an all-time coach in Andy Reid and helped develop a potentially all-time quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. Bieniemy’s offense will stress opponents with a Kansas City-type variety of shifts, formations and plays.
Brian Callahan
Current position: Cincinnati offensive coordinator.
Key statistic: Although not the play caller, the Bengals increased their scoring average from 19.4 points (29th) last year to 27.1 points (seventh) this year.
Case for: Callahan has area ties from his six years on the Broncos’ coaching staff (2010-15), so he knows what it looks like here when things are going right. If the Broncos go the veteran or rookie route at quarterback, Callahan will be prepared after coaching Matthew Stafford in Detroit and Derek Carr with the Raiders and young star Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.
Jonathan Gannon
Current position: Philadelphia defensive coordinator.
Key statistic: The Eagles allowed 107.9 yards rushing per game (ninth in the league) compared to 125.8 (23rd) last year.
Case for: A first-year coordinator, Gannon would need to secure a quality offensive staff while he likely calls the plays on defense. He coached in Minnesota from 2014-17 when Paton was in the Vikings’ front office, so that familiarity will help the duo quickly assemble a staff. Also intriguing are Gannon’s three years as a college/pro scout with the Rams (2009-11), which will help in assessing the current roster and also making changes.
Luke Getsy
Current position: Green Bay quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator.
Key statistic: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has 111 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in Getsy’s three years as his position coach.
Case for: Getsy has experience calling plays (Mississippi State), coaching receivers and quarterbacks (Packers) and carrying game-planning responsibilities (Packers). Don’t discount the value of working with/coaching Rodgers … especially if Rodgers ends up with the Broncos.
Aaron Glenn
Current position: Detroit defensive coordinator.
Key statistic: In the Week 14 loss at the Broncos, the Lions rushed five or more players on only four of 27 drop-backs (14.8%) and had four disruptions (one sack).
Case for: The Broncos would have to overlook Glenn’s inexperience (one year as the coordinator) and the Lions’ dreary statistics (29th in yards allowed, 31st in points allowed). But he played for Bill Parcells and played/coached for Sean Payton, two coaches who are respected league-wide. The 12th overall draft pick in 1994, Glenn’s 205-game playing career would give him instant credibility in the locker room.
Nathaniel Hackett
Current position: Green Bay offensive coordinator.
Key statistic: As the play-calling coordinator in Jacksonville in 2017, Hackett directed the league’s best running game (141.4 yards per game).
Case for: If another candidate can match Hackett’s energy level, we would like to see it. And he has also earned this opportunity, serving as the play-calling coordinator in Buffalo and Jacksonville, and the coordinator in Green Bay. The son of former NFL/college coach Paul Hackett, Nathaniel knows how to deal with the ups and downs of a season. And a potential Hackett-Rodgers combo would change the Broncos’ currently dreary narrative.
Jerod Mayo
Current position: New England inside linebackers coach.
Key statistic: The Patriots finished the regular season ranked second in fewest points allowed (17.8) and fourth in fewest yards allowed (310.8) per game.
Case for: The second-youngest of the candidates at 35, Mayo has coached for only three years (all with the Patriots), but he was a first-round pick in 2008. The Broncos have tried the Belichick Tree before (see: McDaniels, Josh), but the expectation is Mayo has learned from the mistakes other Belichick assistants-turned-head-coaches have made through the years. Maybe a possible play-calling defensive coordinator candidate if the Broncos go offense at head coach?
Kellen Moore
Current position: Dallas offensive coordinator.
Key statistic: At age 33, Moore would become the NFL’s youngest head coach if hired by the Broncos or another team.
Case for: Sean McVay 2.0? In 2019, McVay was 30 years old when hired by the Los Angeles Rams. They were in the Super Bowl 13 months later. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy retained Moore in 2020 and kept him in the play-calling role. If Moore has a plan for a defensive staff and how to mirror Dak Prescott’s production with a to-be-determined Broncos quarterback, he could be a fine choice.
Kevin O’Connell
Current position: Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator.
Key statistic: Although O’Connell is not the play caller, the Rams’ offense finished fifth in the league in passing yards per game (273.1) during the regular season.
Case for: Hire him just to hear his stories of coaching Johnny Manziel in 2015 with Cleveland! Seriously, it makes sense to visit with O’Connell because he has spent two years working for McVay and the Broncos would seek to create that kind of success. O’Connell played two regular-season games in five years as a quarterback so he knows about the struggle and what players go through at that position.
Dan Quinn
Current position: Dallas defensive coordinator.
Key statistic: In Quinn’s first year with the Cowboys, he helped improve the scoring defense from 28th (29.6 points per game) to seventh (21.1).
Case for: The safest choice in theory. If Paton hired Quinn, he would not have to potentially deal with the pratfalls that plague first-time head coaches. Quinn has big whistle experience from Atlanta and has likely known Paton the longest (2005-06 in Miami). What would be interesting is if he would hire one of the aforementioned offensive coordinators who don’t call the plays and thus can’t be blocked from moving.
PHOTOS: King Soopers workers on strike
Thousands of grocery workers started walking the picket lines at King Soopers stores from Boulder to Parker early Wednesday morning, a day after the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 rejected the company’s latest contract offer.
The strike is being called on claims of unfair labor practices and is expected to last three weeks. The union Tuesday rejected what King Soopers called its “last, best” offer that included $170 million for wage increases and health care benefits as well as bonuses ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for ratification of the contract.
Click to read the full story and see a map of locations where union members are on strike.
Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information
By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic acknowledged Wednesday that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, and he also confessed to an “error of judgment” in taking part in an interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement posted to his social media accounts, the tennis star blamed “human error” by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia.
Giving false information on the form could be grounds for deportation, the latest twist in a saga over whether the athlete should be allowed stay in Australia despite not being vaccinated. The initial news that Djokovic was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules to enter the country provoked an outcry and the ensuing dispute has since overshadowed the lead-up to the Australian Open.
Djokovic acknowledged the lapses when he sought to clarify what he called “continuing misinformation” about his movements after he became infected last month — though he did not spell out what inaccuracies he was referring to.
The statement was posted while the men’s tennis No. 1 was in Rod Laver Arena holding a practice session, his third on the tournament’s main court since being released from four nights in immigration detention.
The nine-time and defending Australian Open champion remains in limbo before the year’s first tennis major starts Monday. The stakes are particularly high since he is seeking a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
His visa was canceled on arrival last week when his vaccination exemption was questioned, but he won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country. He still faces the prospect of deportation — a decision that is entirely at the discretion of Australia’s immigration minister if deemed to be in the public interest for health and safety reasons.
Deportation could result in sanctions ranging up to a three-year ban from entering Australia, a daunting prospect for a player who has won almost half of his 20 Grand Slam singles titles here.
Court documents detailing Djokovic’s positive test sparked speculation over the star player’s attendance at events in his native Serbia last month. Further questions also were raised about errors on his immigration form that could potentially result in the cancellation of his visa yet again.
On the form, Djokovic said he had not traveled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia, despite being seen in Spain and Serbia in that period.
In his statement, Djokovic described recent commentary as “hurtful” and said he wanted to address it in the interest of “alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia.”
The 34-year-old Serb said he’d taken rapid tests that were negative and he was asymptomatic before he received his positive result from a PCR test he undertook out of an “abundance of caution” after attending a basketball game in Belgrade on Dec. 14.
He received the result late Dec. 17, he said, and scrapped all his commitments except a long-standing interview with L’Equipe newspaper the following day.
“I felt obliged to go ahead … but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken,” Djokovic said.
The L’Equipe reporter who interviewed the athlete wrote in the newspaper that he and a photographer were also masked during the session — and kept their distance except for a brief moment as Djokovic said goodbye. The reporter said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, and did not mention the photographer’s status.
“While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgment,” Djokovic said.
At the time, Serbia required those who were infected with COVID-19 to isolate for at least 14 days. But Djokovic was seen a little over a week after his positive test on the streets of Belgrade, though he said he had tested negative in between.
Meanwhile, Djokovic addressed the Australian travel declaration by saying it was submitted by his support team and “my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box.”
“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” he wrote. “My team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.”
The decision could take a while — but there is time pressure since the draw to determine brackets for the Australian Open is set to take place Thursday.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s office issued a statement saying Djokovic’s legal team had filed further documents and added: “Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision.”
At issue is whether he has a valid exemption to strict rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia since he recently recovered from COVID-19.
His exemption to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.
But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa upon arrival before a federal judge overturned that decision. Lawyers for the government have said an infection was only grounds for an exemption in cases in which the coronavirus caused severe illness — though it’s not clear why he was issued a visa if that’s the case.
The initial decision to let him compete sparked complaints that Djokovic was being given special treatment — and the subsequent cancellation of his visa raised allegations that he was being targeted once the issue became political. The saga is playing out against the backdrop of growing concern in Australia over surging COVID-19 cases — and the government’s strategy to contain them.
Australia-based lawyer Greg Barns, who is experienced in visa cases, told The Associated Press that the immigration minister has the “personal power” to cancel the visa without having to give written notice or a reasonable time for Djokovic to respond.
If Djokovic’s visa is canceled, his lawyers could go back to court to apply for an injunction that would prevent him from being forced to leave the country.
If the government decides instead to first give notice, Barns said it could give Djokovic up to nine days to respond.
“That might be a way of giving Djokovic a chance in the tournament and then kicking him out at the end of that,” Barns said.
Sydney-based immigration lawyer Simon Jeans said there’s “a lot of fudges” in the law and the immigration department would be taking its time to make sure any visa cancellation was “appeal-proof.”
___
This story has been updated to correct quoted portions of Djokovic’s statement. It said continuing misinformation, not ongoing misinformation; obliged, not obligated; my team, not the team. It has also been updated to correct Serbia’s rules on isolation after a positive COVID-19 test in December.
___
McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia. Associated Press wrtiers Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed.
