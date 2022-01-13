Celebrities
Pete Davidson Wraps His Arms Around Kim Kardashian After Low-Key Pizza Date — Photos
Pizza and chill? In these new photos, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are seen packing on hot PDA while waiting for food during their pizza date.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson,28, proved they’re just like the rest of us as they were spotted grabbing pizza and each other on Wednesday, Jan 12. While the pair waited at the counter for their pizza, the Saturday Night Live star wrapped the SKIMS founder up in an embrace with his hand around her lower back in photos captured by DailyMail. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a grey sweatshirt and leather pants that hugged her curvaceous figure while the comedian whore a white sweatshirt and funky, multicolored sweatpants.
While the two looked super affectionate at this moment, this was the most PDA they shared during the date. In an attempt to blend in, the stars reportedly kept it very low-key. “It was a very casual date without much flirting. No-one in the restaurant barely noticed them and Kim was on her phone at one point,” an on-looker at the pizza place told DailyMail.
Kim and Pete have been acting like a regular married couple lately going on casual dates and running errands together. On Saturday, Jan. 8 the reality TV star and actor were caught scoring deals at the Camarillo Premium Outlet. The couple wore all-black to blend in as they window-shopped at a discount store.
Hollywood’s latest A-list couple is taking it easy after their getaway to the Bahamas. Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West reportedly wasn’t thrilled about the trip. Kim took Kanye to the same exact spot at Baker’s Bay for his 40th birthday and felt taking Pete there was “disrespectful,” sources close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife.
While the Kim and Pete dating rumors started off as a joke after they did a sketch together on SNL, the relationship has become very serious for the King of Staten Island actor. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” an insider close to the actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up.”
Celebrities
Noella Bergener Shares Divorce Update, Ex James’ Biggest Lie, Says Affair Claims to Air on RHOC
Has Noella Bergener made any progress with her divorce from estranged husband James Bergener?
Amid their ongoing dispute on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she offered an update on the end of her marriage and shared what she believes to be the “biggest falsehood” shared by her former partner.
“It’s so ridiculous,” Noella admitted of her divorce on WWHL. “He still hasn’t finalized our agreement so currently right now, a big part of our settlement was him having an NDA on me. So the fact that he’s having me out here being able to talk to him, I mean, come on dude, like wrap this thing up!”
According to Noella, she would stop talking about James if he would sign off on their divorce. But because he has refused to do so, she is legally allowed to say whatever she pleases — and he’s done the same.
After mentioning just that, Andy Cohen questioned guest Noella about the “biggest falsehood” her ex has posted on Instagram.
“All that can be disproven because he’s the one who signed up for this show, who filmed for this show, who signed releases for this show… But that he’s saying that I held him up from seeing his son for, we’re going on month six now, that’s just absolutely absurd,” Noella replied. “See your kid.”
Noella also revealed that her credit cards still haven’t been “turned back on” amid their “messy” split and noted that the claims she made regarding James’ alleged affair will be addressed on a future episode of RHOC.
“Sign, buddy. If you want this to stop, sign. Let’s be done with this,” she added.
During another segment of WWHL, Noella admitted that while she “saw everything that the viewers saw” in terms of Nicole James‘ supposed lack of compassion during their lunch date, the two of them “had a heart-to-heart” afterward. And soon, viewers will likely see more in regard to how Nicole was “robbed of her voice.”
“I can’t wait. I hope she has an opportunity to tell [her side of the story] because it’s pretty shocking stuff,” Noella teased.
Also on WWHL, after being asked about the questions Dr. Jen Armstrong raised about the authenticity of her marriage and her mental stability, Noella threw some shade at her castmate.
“Who?” she asked.
RHOC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, which airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged — See Her Emerald & Diamond Ring
Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly! The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Jan. 12, just over a year after they started dating.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting married! The couple revealed the big news of their engagement on Jan. 12 with an Instagram video featuring her gorgeous emerald and diamond ring. Watch it below!
“‘yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022,” the rocker wrote in a caption alongside the video above.
The pair first sparked engagement speculation in January 2021 when Megan was spotted wearing a chunky ring on that finger while out and about with the “Bloody Valentine” singer. Then just days before the VMAS, Megan was spotted wearing a ring on that same finger while she was watching MGK rehearse for the show, according to a source for US Weekly. The magazine also reported that the insider teased a “surprise announcement” that the couple would be making during the star-studded awards show.
Back in October 2020, HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY that MGK was already wanting to marry the new leading lady in his life. “MGK’s friends have never seen him like this before, he’s so in love with Megan and pretty much spends all his time with her,” the source told HL. “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”
As fans would know, the pair began dating in 2020, and made their romance public after Megan’s official separation from husband Brian Austin Green in May. The Transformations actress, who shares three sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 with Brian, cited “irreconcilable differences,” and asked for joint legal/physical custody of their kids. Meanwhile, she and MGK were getting more serious, posting sweet selfies together and being photographed while out and about in Los Angeles and New York City.
The couple eventually made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November, and not only did they pose as a couple, she introduced his performance. “Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since his debut in 2012,” Megan explained about her “magical” love before he performed “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.” Congratulations to the loved-up couple!
Celebrities
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Channels ‘Baywatch’ In Red Bikini At The Beach
Sailor Brinkley-Cook definitely got it from her mama! Christie Brinkley’s daughter stunned in a recent beach photoshoot.
Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 23, may be Christie Brinkley’s daughter but she definitely channeled Pamela Anderson in a Baywatch-inspired photoshoot that she shared with her fans on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The model stood on a rock in the middle of the ocean in front of a beautiful blue sky backdrop as she showed off a barely-there red bikini top and matching bottoms. Her modeling skills shined through as she nailed a different pose for every shot.
In the first snap, Sailor grasped onto her dirty blonde ponytail. As the shoot carried on, she threw her arms up in the air, looking completely in her element. By the last section of pics, she embraced her fun side by throwing in a kick while still managing to balance on those rocks. Many fans and friends flocked to the comments section to praise the sexy look including model Patti Hansen.
Sailor previously blessed her fans with bikini pics while on a trip to the Turks and Caicos this time last year. She rocked a super sexy animal print cut-out one-piece swimsuit as she posed on the beach. The Sports Illustrated model also shared a glimpse into her spring break trip in April 2021 where she wore a high-waisted white bikini with black drawings of a woman’s body on it as her hair flowed in the wind.
The former Dancing With The Stars contestant is the daughter of Christie Brinkley and architect Peter Cook. Even though her parents’ marriage ended in a salacious affair during which he cheated on Christie with his 18-year-old assistant, she is still close with both parents. She also gets along with her step-sister, Alexa Ray Joel, whom Christie shares with Billy Joel. Sailor was present for the singer’s 36th birthday along with her mom and other step-sibling, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook.
Sailor proved she has her mother’s talents when she replaced her on Dancing With The Stars following a hip injury. Sailor didn’t have easy shoes to fill since her mother has had a stint on Broadway in 2010. The actress recently weighed in on whether she’d reprise her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago. “I doubt it! I mean, I never say never, because you never know. You never know, but it’s a real commitment and a rigorous schedule,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Pete Davidson Wraps His Arms Around Kim Kardashian After Low-Key Pizza Date — Photos
Chicago Bears envision an ‘entertainment destination with multiple facets’ in Arlington Heights. But the team cautions it still is in the exploration phase.
Noella Bergener Shares Divorce Update, Ex James’ Biggest Lie, Says Affair Claims to Air on RHOC
Chicago Bears coaching candidate: Doug Pederson, former Super Bowl-winning coach of the Philadelphia Eagles
Cash App Set To Bring Bitcoin Lightning Network To Its 36 Million Users
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged — See Her Emerald & Diamond Ring
Ronnie Spector, ’60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Wikimedia Received Proposal to Stop Accepting Cryptocurrency Donation
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Channels ‘Baywatch’ In Red Bikini At The Beach
Omar Kelly: How did GM Chris Grier survive Dolphins’ latest purge?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1