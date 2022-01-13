Power of the Dog, House of Gucci top SAG nominations

Los Angeles (AFP) – Jane Campion’s gothic Western “The Power of the Dog” and campy true-crime drama “House of Gucci” on Wednesday jointly topped the film nominations from Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild — usually a key indicator in the race to the Oscars.
Days after “The Power of the Dog” won the Golden Globe for best drama, the film’s stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smith-McPhee each received nods from the actors’ union, tying the film with Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” on three.
But offering hope to its rivals, Campion’s presumed frontrunner failed to land a nomination for best cast — the top prize at the SAG ceremony on February 27.
“The Power of the Dog,” a tale of two feuding brothers in 1920s Montana, first screened at September’s prestigious Venice film festival, where Campion won the best director award.
It has since drawn rave reviews, and was released by Netflix with a limited theatrical run.
SAG overlooked widespread mockery of Jared Leto’s exuberant Italian accent to nominate him for best supporting actor in “House of Gucci,” alongside Lady Gaga and the ensemble cast, which also includes Adam Driver and Al Pacino.
Also nominated for best cast — the SAG equivalent of the best picture Oscar — were “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up” and “King Richard.”
But Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” — which depicts the violence of late-1960s Northern Ireland from a child’s view and had been seen by pundits as a strong awards contender — landed only one individual nod, for Caitriona Balfe.
Other surprising snubs included Kristen Stewart’s much-touted portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer,” and “West Side Story” Golden Globe-winning star Rachel Zegler.
Voted for by actors, the SAG awards are seen as a strong indicator of Oscars glory, since actors represent the largest branch of the roughly 10,000 Oscar voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The SAG awards will be unveiled in Santa Monica, California exactly one month before the Oscars.
On the television side, SAG handed five nominations apiece to “Succession” and “Ted Lasso.”
Netflix’s South Korean smash hit “Squid Game” became the first non-English-language series nominated by SAG for best cast in a TV drama.
Stars Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae also earned individual nominations.
It comes two years after “Parasite” — also from South Korea — became the first non-English-language winner of SAG’s best cast film prize, a key step on its way to Oscars success.
“Yellowstone,” the hugely popular cable series about a wealthy ranch-owning family in Montana which has been largely overlooked by tastemakers on the US coasts, finally earned its first SAG nomination for best cast.
Starring Kevin Costner, its fourth season finale was watched by more than 11 million people earlier this month — numbers comparable to “Game of Thrones” in its heyday.
And Cynthia Erivo was nominated for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the limited TV series “Genius: Aretha” — on the same day that SAG recognized Jennifer Hudson for playing the Queen of Soul in the film “Respect.”
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, and Fox shared a video of the proposal Wednesday (Jan. 12, 2022) on Instagram.
“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she captioned the post. “We asked for magic.”
“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” she continued. “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”
After a year and a half of dating, Machine Gun Kelly asked the actress to marry him.
“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”
Fox claimed after the proposal the two “drank each other’s blood.”
Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, first began dating after meeting on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” She previously opened up about her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, during an interview on a podcast back in July 2020.
“The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said at the time.
Before her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green. The Jennifer’s Body actress filed for divorce in November 2020. The former couple shares three children together.
Ronnie Spector’s chart-topping career was often overshadowed by her rocky marriage with producer and convicted murderer, Phil Spector. Find out all about Ronnie here.
The music world has lost a legend. Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the iconic 60s girl group The Ronettes, has died at the age of 78 on January 8. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan,” read a statement on Ronnie’s official website. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”
Ronnie was a major force on the pop charts. Alongside her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, they formed The Ronettes and scored huge hits with “Baby, I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain,” and “Be My Baby.” The group was even nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Sadly, much of her career was overshadowed by her tumultuous relationship with music producer Phil Spector. Keep reading to find more about Ronnie, below.
1. Ronnie was born in Spanish Harlem
The lead singer was born Veronica Bennett in Spanish Harlem on Aug. 10, 1943. Ronnie, Estelle and Nedra would first begin performing small gigs around New York as Ronnie and the Relatives until they changed their name to The Ronettes, according to Variety. The group eventually called up Phil’s office one day and they were granted an audition, where Phil jumped up afterwards and exclaimed, “That’s the voice I’ve been looking for!” per the outlet.
2. She began an affair with her producer Phil Spector
By the time The Ronettes popularity was wavering, Ronnie was having an affair with Phil, who was still married to his first wife Annette Merar. After the couple divorced, Ronnie and Phil got married in 1968, with Ronnie taking his surname professionally.
3. She claims Phil was abusive
Ronnie claimed in her 1990 autobiography Be My Baby,: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness that Phil was “possessive, jealous and emotionally abusive.” She alleges Phil kept her as a prisoner in their Beverly Hills home for years, which caused her to descend into alcoholism. In the book, she wrote that her mother, Beatrice, made her leave Phil after a huge fight in 1972. Their divorce was finalized in 1974.
4. Her ex-husband would go on to murder an actress
On February 3, 2003, Phil fatally shot actress Lana Clarkson in the mouth while in his home in Alhambra, California. After a mistrial, he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life in state prison. Phil died in prison on Jan. 16, 2021 at the age of 81.
5. Ronnie is survived by five sons
Ronnie adopted three sons while she was married to Phil: Donte, Louis and Gary. In 1982, Ronnie married her manager Jonathan Greenfield, who helped her get her career back on track and was also a driving force to get her drinking under control. They share sons Austin and Jason.
Christie Brinkley looked sexier than ever in a recent Instagram post, showing off a plunging, long-sleeve one piece swimsuit at a beautiful beach locale.
Christie Brinkley is ready for the beach! The 67-year-old looked as gorgeous as ever in a recent Instagram post, sharing photos of herself in a plunging navy blue one piece swimsuit at a gorgeous beach locale. The suit, which had white parallel stripes down the sides of her arms, was covered by a chic white wrap with blue designs which she tied around her waist.
The mother-of-three accessorized the look with a beige sun hat with a green tie and navy blue flip-flops, also carrying a water bottle to stay hydrated under the bright rays. “I never brush my hair, I just beach comb!” Christie exclaimed in the caption, adding the hashtag #beachlife to share how much she enjoys the vacation life style.
Also featured in the photos was her son, her middle child, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 26, walking along the rocks with a stick in a long-sleeve black shirt and swim shirts as he also enjoyed the sunshine.
The model is known to show off her stellar figure on the beach. She also loves sharing her travels with her family on social media! Last spring, Christie shared a series of photos again with Jack, sporting a strapless one-piece swimsuit along with a skirt around her waist for a cover up. ““I’ve got SONSHINE on a cloudy day,” Christie captioned the pic. “I love you @jackbrinkleycook.”
Jack is Christie’s son from her third marriage to Richard Taubman. She also shares a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with second husband Billy Joel, and daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, with her third husband, Peter Cook, who she divorced in 2008.
At the end of 2020, Christie had hip replacement surgery to alleviate pain that that stemmed from a helicopter crash she was in in 1994. After the procedure, she revealed she took up swimming as her primary source of exercise to increase mobility — so the beach has been the perfect place for her recovery! Of course, it doesn’t hurt that it’s the perfect place to soak up the sun and relax, too — especially with her adoring kids.