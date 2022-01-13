Pump Rules’ James Kennedy Reveals If He’d Date Lala After Split, Shades Brock as “Embarrassing”

James Kennedy and Lala Kent appeared alongside one another on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live. And not surprisingly, they faced questions about a potential rekindling of their past romance.

Following their splits from Randall Emmett and Raquel Leviss, respectively, the Vanderpump Rules stars shared their thoughts on a reunion before James addressed Brock Davies‘ odd proposal plans and revealed where he stands today with his former fiancé.

“Honestly, we’ve both done so much growing up… I’d like to just continue this beautiful friendship that we do have [but] I never say never to anything nowadays. Honestly, after everything I’ve been through, I never say never to anything,” James admitted on the January 11 episode of WWHL.

In addition to noting that James’ comments were a “good answer,” Lala said she wasn’t so sure the DJ was ready for the responsibilities that come along with dating her now that she’s a single mom to nine-month-old daughter Ocean.

“I mean, I don’t think James Kennedy is really to be like, a stepdad. So much has changed since we got together but he’s one of my best friends,” Lala noted.

When James was then asked about his ongoing issues with Brock, James admitted he was “pretty uncomfortable watching it back” and added that he wasn’t sure why Brock didn’t mention his plans to propose to Scheana Shay at his and Raquel’s engagement party venue.

“Not sure why, still, he didn’t just talk to me about it. But the longer you keep a secret, I guess it’s got longer time to simmer. So yeah, watching it back it’s kind of embarrassing,” James reflected. “As a man I do think a little bit different… I think everybody can see that.”

Although James and Raquel called it quits on their relationship prior to last month’s Pump Rules reunion taping, James confirmed on WWHL that they are still in touch, saying they had most recently spoken just one day prior.

“Yesterday… Me and Raquel [are] talking on the phone still. Raquel and I still remain friends after the breakup,” he shared.

Since their split, amid which Raquel returned her engagement ring, James has been living at a new apartment in Los Angeles and is “still smoking weed.”

“I’ve got a nice apartment on Wilshire. We both moved out of the apartment. The lease is done. It’s all sorted out. I’ve got a beautiful apartment/loft,” he revealed.

Also on the show, James said he was always puzzled about Lala and Randall’s relationship.

“I was forced to accept Lala and Randall. I was the last person on the planet to accept it so by the time I did, it was over. [It was] very confusing,” he stated.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.