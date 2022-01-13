Celebrities
Pump Rules’ James Kennedy Reveals If He’d Date Lala After Split, Shades Brock as “Embarrassing”
James Kennedy and Lala Kent appeared alongside one another on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live. And not surprisingly, they faced questions about a potential rekindling of their past romance.
Following their splits from Randall Emmett and Raquel Leviss, respectively, the Vanderpump Rules stars shared their thoughts on a reunion before James addressed Brock Davies‘ odd proposal plans and revealed where he stands today with his former fiancé.
“Honestly, we’ve both done so much growing up… I’d like to just continue this beautiful friendship that we do have [but] I never say never to anything nowadays. Honestly, after everything I’ve been through, I never say never to anything,” James admitted on the January 11 episode of WWHL.
In addition to noting that James’ comments were a “good answer,” Lala said she wasn’t so sure the DJ was ready for the responsibilities that come along with dating her now that she’s a single mom to nine-month-old daughter Ocean.
“I mean, I don’t think James Kennedy is really to be like, a stepdad. So much has changed since we got together but he’s one of my best friends,” Lala noted.
When James was then asked about his ongoing issues with Brock, James admitted he was “pretty uncomfortable watching it back” and added that he wasn’t sure why Brock didn’t mention his plans to propose to Scheana Shay at his and Raquel’s engagement party venue.
“Not sure why, still, he didn’t just talk to me about it. But the longer you keep a secret, I guess it’s got longer time to simmer. So yeah, watching it back it’s kind of embarrassing,” James reflected. “As a man I do think a little bit different… I think everybody can see that.”
Although James and Raquel called it quits on their relationship prior to last month’s Pump Rules reunion taping, James confirmed on WWHL that they are still in touch, saying they had most recently spoken just one day prior.
“Yesterday… Me and Raquel [are] talking on the phone still. Raquel and I still remain friends after the breakup,” he shared.
Since their split, amid which Raquel returned her engagement ring, James has been living at a new apartment in Los Angeles and is “still smoking weed.”
“I’ve got a nice apartment on Wilshire. We both moved out of the apartment. The lease is done. It’s all sorted out. I’ve got a beautiful apartment/loft,” he revealed.
Also on the show, James said he was always puzzled about Lala and Randall’s relationship.
“I was forced to accept Lala and Randall. I was the last person on the planet to accept it so by the time I did, it was over. [It was] very confusing,” he stated.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Sakoya Receives A Lukewarm Welcome At Twist’s Kickback [VIDEO]
“Growing Up Hip Hop” JUST premiered their newest season and the DRAMA is on a hundo already!
This season on “Growing Up Hip Hop,” a fight draws lines in the sand between legendary families while a wedding teases hope for new beginnings. A new OG joins the cast and stakes are raised when close calls with law enforcement encourage the parents to intervene like never before. Just wait until you see the EXCLUSIVE sneak preview clip we’ve got for your viewing pleasure this week.
In the clip, the Hailey cousins Devin and Sakoya (children of K-Ci and Jo Jo of Jodeci) pull up to Lil Twist’s kickback and Savannah and Aaliyah are less than happy to see Sakoya, who left the WRONG impression at the showcase last season. Check out the clip below:
Yikes… Do you think Sakoya will apologize and make things right? Or will she and Devin end up leaving early to avoid conflict?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
All hell breaks loose at a party when a beef erupts, and fists fly. Twist faces gun charges in court. Cree visits Angela’s new home in Atlanta and reveals a heartbreaking secret. Tee Tee and Shawn clash over wedding rings in their rush to the altar.
The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” premieres Thursday, January 13 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV
Will you be watching?
Howard Stern’s Wife: Meet His Spouse Beth, Plus Learn All About His Previous Marriage
Learn all about Howard Stern’s wife of 13 years, Beth Stern, as well as his ex-wife and the mother of his three children, Alison Berns.
Howard Stern has got it all. Of course, the 67-year-old “King Of All Media” has his widely successful radio show, The Howard Stern Show, where he interviews actors, politicians, and more. He’s also published several best-selling books and was previously a judge on America’s Got Talent. But outside of his massive career, Howard has a gorgeous wife named Beth Stern, who is an author, actress, model, and animal-rights activist. Howard and Beth, 49, have been happily married for over a decade now, and she’s been so supportive of all his media endeavors. Before Beth, Howard was married to Alison Berns, 67, who is the mother of his three children.
Although Howard’s relationship with Alison didn’t work out, it appears that he and Beth are in it for the long haul together. Here’s everything to know about the women that have been married to Howard Stern.
Beth Ostrosky Stern
Beth Stern (nee Ostrosky) is successful in her own right. She grew up in Pennsylvania and studied at the University of Pittsburg, before she moved to New York City to pursue modeling. She landed many calendar magazine covers and was even landed on For Him Magazine‘s Top 100 Sexiest Women of the Year lists in 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2007. Beth is also an actress. She made her acting debut in Ben Stiller‘s 1996 film Flirting With Disaster. She later appeared in the movie Whipped and on the shows Filter and Casino Cinema. She’s also hosted Kitten Bowl, which airs annually on the Hallmark Channel as a counter programming to the Super Bowl. As an avid animal activist, Beth is a spokesperson for North Shore Animal League of America. It is the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption center.
Howard started dating Beth in 2000. He had already been separated from his first wife, Alison, but they didn’t finalize their divorce until 2001. Howard reportedly met Beth at a mutual friend’s party, and they started dating shortly after. He announced their engagement on his radio show on February 14, 2007, and they married the following year at Le Cirque restaurant in New York City on October 3, 2008. They’ve been happily married ever since.
Howard has such a sweet romance with Beth. In fact, the radio show host re-proposed to his wife on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in October 2019. He explained the romantic gesture when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few days later. “I go on Jimmy’s show and I thought it would be funny if I showed him how she will turn me down,” Howard said. “And I got one one knee and I said, ‘Darling I love you.’ It was going to be great. It was going to get big laughs when she turned me down. And she said, ‘Yes.’ I don’t know why.” Ellen then surprised Howard and Beth, who was in the audience during the interview, by enlisting The Bachelor star Colton Underwood to re-marry the couple on the spot.
Alison Berns
Alison, a former actress and radio hostess, was Howard’s first wife. The exes met while studying at Boston University in the early ’70s. She appeared in his documentary about Transcendental Meditation, and they started dating shortly after. “Within a week after our relationship began, I knew I was going to marry her,” Howard wrote in his 1993 book Private Parts, which was adapted into a film four years later. After they both graduated college, they got married at Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline, Massachusetts on June 4, 1978. They were both 24 years old at the time of their wedding.
Howard and Alison had three daughters together: Emily Beth Stern, now 38, Deborah Jennifer Stern, now 35, and Ashley Jade Stern, now 28. Ashley and Deborah have low-key lives, unlike Emily, who has worked as an actress and singer in the entertainment industry. She’s appeared in films like The Elevator Game and Remembered Mein and the Netflix show The Kominsky Method. Her debut album, Birth Day, came out in 2012.
Howard’s marriage to Alison came to an end in 1999, when they decided to separate. They finalized their divorce in 2001 with an amicable divorce settlement. He told Rolling Stone in 2011, “My marriage ending blew my mind. I was upset that I failed, let down my family, my kids, my ex-wife; it all was very painful.“ He added, “I felt like such a failure. It’s so complicated, and it’s hard for me to even figure out at this point what went wrong and how things that were so good could go so bad. It’s tough. I think I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to analyze that.”
Outrage: USA Today says pedophilia ‘is determined in the womb’
USA Today deleted tweets following public backlash to its article attempting to normalize abnormal adult attraction to children.
The article, titled “What the public keeps getting wrong about pedophilia,” was quickly moved behind a paywall.
The writer quoted researchers who claimed there’s a difference between pedophiles who harm children and people who only think about it.
The writer claimed scientific studies found “pedophilia is determined in the womb, though environmental factors may influence whether someone acts on an urge to abuse.”
“Not all people who sexually abuse children are pedophiles. Some pedophiles never abuse children, experts say, and some people who sexually abuse children do not sexually prefer them, but use them as a surrogate for an adult partner. They may be disinhibited and anti-social, with impulse control problems.”
“The evidence suggests it is inborn. It’s neurological,” said James Cantor, a clinical psychologist and sex researcher. “Pedophilia is the attraction to children, regardless of whether the (person) ever … harms.”
Cantor said there’s no treatment for pedophilia, but pedophiles can be taught self-control and strategies to compensate, which he said is more likely if they’re under the care of a professional.
“There are the people who are sexually attracted to children … (and then) there are some people who molest kids who are not pedophiles,” said Anna Salter, a psychologist, author, and internationally recognized expert. “They molest kids because of anger. They molest kids because they’re scared of adult women. They molest kids to get revenge, but they don’t actually have an age preference for prepubescent children.”
After deleting the tweets, USA Today explained:
“A previous thread did not include all information and the story it was written about is behind a paywall. We made the decision to delete the thread.”
