RHOC Kelly Dodd Asks Raunchy Question About Emily’s Sex Life

Published

1 min ago

on

RHOC Alum Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal Make Awkward and Invasive Depictions and Questions Toward Gina Kirechenheiter and Emily Simpson Call Them "A** Kissers"
Real Housewives of Orange County alum and outspoken critic of pretty much any and everything Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal are stirring the pot yet again. This time is all seems to be about RHOC cast members Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson and all things butt-related. Yes, you read that correctly.

On a recent episode of Rick and Kelly UNMASKED, the couple went on the offense, claiming Gina and Emily are all up in Heather Dubrow’s “a** .” They even demonstrated an, um, interesting depiction and posted it with, “Gina all up in Heather’s butt like… that’s not even kissing a** that’s, like, licking it!”

 

The two also claimed that Emily doesn’t move “the needle,” and she is “flying under the radar” and not making for good television. Kelly then stated, “There’s no way she’ll be back on next year.”

Taking it a step further, after Emily appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and posted a tweet promoting it, Kelly jumped in the comments, where she tweeted a loaded and awkwardly inappropriate question at Emily.

Kelly tweeted, “We all want to know if you had butt sex or not! I love that was the cliff hanger!! Did he use lube or spit?”

Well, this is a new shocker even for Kelly. Where is she getting all the “butt sex” stuff from? You can’t say the woman doesn’t lack opinions or impropriety.

What do you think of Kelly and Rick’s rather invasive form of questions? Too much?

The Real Housewives of Orange County currently airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Photos Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages, startraksphoto

Celebrities

Black Man Spent 6 Days In Jail On Warrant Intended For A Blue-Eyed Bearded White Man With Same Name

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Black Man Spent 6 Days In Jail On Warrant Intended For A Blue-Eyed Bearded White Man With Same Name
Are you stupid? Are you racist? Are you both?

Source: William Nation / Getty

If police officers were even half-way competent, then a lot of innocent people wouldn’t have to suffer the consequences. That said, you really can’t even give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to stories like this because it’s SUCH an easy thing to avoid. We just gotta assume that they are doing this stuff on purpose.

According to a story over on NewsOne, a 23-year-old Black man in Las Vegas named Shane Lee Brown was arrested by Henderson County Police on a bench warrant that was not meant for him. The man that police were looking for was also named Shane Brown except he is a 49-year-old white man with a “white bushy beard and blue eyes”. It literally would have taken 60 seconds to cross-reference this information before hauling someone off to jail.

When it was all said and done, Shane Lee Brown spent 6 days behind bars until he appeared in front of a judge and his photograph and the offender’s photograph were displayed for all to see. Brown is now suing Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, the city of Henderson, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, and Henderson Police Department Chief Thedrick Andres for about $1 million.

We hope he takes much more than that.

Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed, But Husband’s Still a Defendant

Published

16 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed, But Husband’s Still a Defendant
By Sandra Rose  | 

Best Image / BACKGRID

The harassment lawsuit filed against Nicki Minaj by a New York woman has been dropped. TMZ reports that Jennifer Hough voluntarily dropped the lawsuit, but Nicki is planning to sue Hough for legal fees.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on August 13, 2021, claimed the rapper harassed and threatened Hough who accused Nicki’s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, of sexual assault.

A source close to the case tells TMZ there was no financial settlement. Nicki’s husband is still a defendant in the lawsuit.

Photo may have been deleted

TBI, Getty Images

“The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!” Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, told PEOPLE.

Nicki’s attorney, Judd Bernstein, tells TMZ Hough and her lawyers tried to shake Nicki down for some easy money.

An email Bernstein sent to Blackburn reads in part, “In my view, your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw enough dirt.”

Kenneth was convicted of rape in 1995, and he served time in prison. He must register as a sex offender whenever he moves to another state.

“I’m tired of being afraid,” Hough said on The Real talk show. She said Nicki used her platform to intimidate and harass her and she was forced to move to multiple states to avoid the harassment.

Posted in Lawsuits

Tags: harassment, Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty, lawsuit, Nicki Minaj

Celebrities

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Tee Tee Picks Out A Wedding Band That Costs A Whopping $30K

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Tee Tee Picks Out A Wedding Band That Costs A Whopping $30K
Tee Tee and Shawn go shopping for wedding bands in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop,’ and Tee Tee picks out a band that costs $30,000!

To the jewelry store! Tee Tee Francis and Shawn Rogers are headed down the aisle, but they have to pick out their wedding bands first. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 13 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, the couple starts by looking at eternity wedding bands for Tee Tee.

The expensive wedding band that Tee Tee tries on. (WE tv)

She tries on one diamond wedding band and wants it to be bigger. The next size up is exactly what she’s looking for in a wedding band. “Wow, that’s a hand, though,” Tee Tee says. The wedding band costs $30,000!

“Don’t you want people to know it’s serious?” Tee Tee asks Shawn, who replies, “It’s not?” After hearing about the ring’s price tag, the jeweler chimes in, “Happy wife, happy life.”

Tee Tee and Shawn decide to go over to the other side to look for his wedding band. Shawn doesn’t want anything flashy for his. “Whatever’s on sale,” he jokes. He doesn’t need all the “glitz and glam” that Tee Tee wants.

He tries one wedding band on and says the band is “so big.” He asks how to get the ring off, and both Tee Tee and the jeweler note that the whole point is not taking it off. “Can’t I wear it around my neck?” Shawn asks. Tee Tee claps back, “I’m gonna punch you in your face.”

Tee Tee
Tee Tee Francis in the January 13 episode. (WE tv)

“Shawn needs a ring on 24/7, so Shawn can be reminded he is married 24/7,” Tee Tee says, “All these other people in the streets need to be reminded that Shawn is married 24/7.”

The synopsis for the January 13 episode reads, “All hell breaks loose at a party when a beef erupts, and fists fly. Twist faces gun charges in court. Cree visits Angela’s new home in Atlanta and reveals a heartbreaking secret. Tee Tee and Shawn clash over wedding rings in their rush to the altar.” Growing Up Hip Hop season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

