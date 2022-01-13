RHOSLC: Jen Shah On Why She Got Physical With Lisa Barlow, Shades “Fake” Friendship With Meredith

Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow came to blows during a bus trip on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and after the show, they looked back on the drama that went down between them.
As Kevin (the same driver that was behind the wheel when Jen was arrested) drove the ladies to their Mother’s Day getaway destination in Zion, Jen lashed out at Lisa for failing to pick a side and have her back against Meredith Marks, who Jen believes hired a private investigator in an effort to slander her name.
“I thought we were having a great time. We were joking when we took off… but it quickly turned into, literally, like The Shining,” Lisa recalled on the January 9 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show. “At first, I was like, ‘She’s kidding,’ and then I’m like, ‘Oh no, she’s serious. Jen has a real issue right now.’ And I thought it was going to turn into something physical.”
According to Jen, she got onto the bus with information given to her by her castmates in regard to who may have called the feds and tipped them off about her appearance at Beauty Lab, where she was ultimately taken into custody.
“[Heather Gay] has told me about Meredith saying she has some involvement with calling the feds. So when we’re on the bus, [Jennie Nguyen] has told me that she hired a private investigator. On the bus, too, she said they lied about having the memorial,” Jen explained. “And Lias’s just sitting there.”
Because she and Lisa are friends, Jen expected Lisa to speak up, at least in an effort to clarify that Meredith was wrong in what she potentially did.
“So Lisa, that’s your friend for 20 fake years, or whatever, what is this?” she wondered. “Lisa tries to play this, she’s like, ‘I don’t talk about you to Meredith and I don’t talk to Meredith about you.’ Okay but b-tch, when it’s time to vote, vote. Meaning, you can be friends with whoever but you should have an opinion about what’s right and wrong.”
As Jen confronted Lisa about the behavior of her friend Meredith, Lisa insisted that she wasn’t responsible for anyone else’s behavior. Meanwhile, Jen became further infuriated with Lisa’s refusal to condemn their castmate.
“Tensions were high with me, and emotions, because this is my life,” Jen explained, looking back. “This is a real thing that can affect my family and my livelihood so this is not okay if your friend is going around calling private investigators and calling the feds. So that’s why I looked at Lisa like, ’That’s your girl? You defend her? Then defend her right now. How can you defend this?”
“This is like real-life sh-t and now Lisa wants to be hypocritical and like, turn a blind eye and be like, ‘I’m disengaging and it’s not my problem.’ That’s what pissed me off,” Jen added.
Looking back at the ladies’ encounter in their own segments for the RHOSLC: After Show, Heather admitted that the tense moment was the first time she actually believed Jen and Lisa had a legitimate friendship.
“I saw some actual emotion between the two. It was like, Lisa had to answer for the fact that she was still kind of pretending to be Meredith’s friend but Jen was like, ‘You’re not Meredith’s friend and you better own it right now.’ Lisa was going to fight for her reputation at all costs and the fight just escalated like, immediately,” she shared.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Did you catch the premiere of OWN’s new series “Kings of Napa” Tuesday night? The series follows a successful Black family who own and operate their own prosperous vineyard in Northern California and the series stars none other than Isiah Whitlock Jr. as the family patriarch, Reggie King.
Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network
BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chopped it up with Isiah Whitlock Jr. and “Kings of Napa” creator Janine Sherman Barrois about the messiness of monied melanated folks, the inspiration behind the show, on set dynamics and much much more. In the process we also learned that Isiah makes his own wine and is now inspired (thanks to Janeé) to try making a Shiraz next. We were probably most excited to hear Isiah talk about a shocking scene at the dinner table that called for him to tap into his highest skills as an ACTOR.
We don’t want to give too much away, so if you haven’t seen the first episode yet, go watch that first and then come back and watch our full interview below:
Amid Novak Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccination controversy, Howard Stern blasted the ‘big dumb tennis player’ for not caring about anyone else and that he should be thrown ‘right the f— out of tennis.’
Howard Stern did not hold back his feelings about Novak Djokovic during Tuesday’s Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM. “That f-cknut, Djokovic,” said Howard, 68, on Jan. 11. “The joker, I call him the joker. What a f-cking a–hole.” Novak, 34, has refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and Australian authorities detained him when he flew into the country on Jan. 5, ahead of the Australian Open. Australian national law requires people to be vaccinated against COVID before entering, and after a legal back-and-forth, Novick was allowed to stay – for now.
This didn’t sit well with Howard. “The first I’ve heard of this guy is that he doesn’t wanna get his vaccine, and he’s running around, nobody’s [clear what his status is], they should throw him right the fuck out of tennis. That’s it. Goodbye,” he said. Howard’s co-host, Robin Quivers, brought up how Novak and his wife came down with COVID, which didn’t calm Howard down. “He’s a douchebag. Douche. He’s a f-ckwit,” said Stern.
“He doesn’t care about anyone else,” continued Howard. “His statement was, ‘Getting vaccinated is a private decision and it shouldn’t be mandated.’ Well, stay away from other people. That’s like saying smoking is a private decision. Well, that’s true. But don’t smoke in my face, f-cknut. What a dummy. Just a big dumb tennis player.”
Though he was one of the “handful” of people granted a medical exemption to Australian law, Djokovic was detained when he arrived at the Australian border, and his visa was canceled. A judge ruled that the tennis star was treated unfairly, and ordered his release from an immigration detention center, per The New York Times. “I am pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation,” he posted on Instagram afterward. “Despite all that has happened in the past week, I want to stay and to try to compete at the Australian Open. I remain focused on that.”
Djokovic’s stance on vaccines isn’t a secret. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” he said during a Facebook Live session, per Newsweek. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”
New York City is under a vaccine mandate that prevents Irving from playing at the Barclays center in Brooklyn. But a loophole in former mayor Bill de Blasio’s executive order could allow Irving to play at the Barclays Center.
According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the maximum penalty for breaking the executive order is a $5,000 fine. That’s pocket change for billionaire Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Prince Williams/ATLPics.net
However, sports analysts say Irving should be forced to get the vaccines since $5,000 would be a hardship for the average New Yorker.
MSN Sports’ writer Ricky O’Donnell argues:
“A $5K fine is a huge deterrent for any normal person that wants to break the NYC mandate. Tsai and Irving are not normal people. They are ridiculously rich. Just because the fine would be chump change for them doesn’t make it right.”
Question: Would you pay the fine so Irving can play at home?