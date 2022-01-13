News
Rocky Mountain National Park to require reservations again this summer
The temporary timed-entry permit reservation system implemented at Rocky Mountain National Park last year to reduce crowding and congestion will be back again this year, park officials announced Wednesday, but they are making more permits available per two-hour entry window than last year.
The number of reservations last year was based on 75% to 85% of the park’s parking lot capacity. This year, that number will be 90%, according to a news release.
Timed reservation entry permits will be required from May 27 (the Friday before Memorial Day) through Oct. 10. Permits for May 27 through the end of June will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 2. Permits for July will go on sale June 1, and so on (that is, July 1 for August permits, Aug. 1 for September permits and Sept. 1 for October).
Reservations can be made through recreation.gov.
Like last year, park officials are calling it a temporary pilot program while they continue the process of developing what they call “long-range visitor access strategies.” Park officials say those are necessary to counter “increased negative impacts to visitor and staff safety, resource protection, visitor experience and operational capacity” caused by crowding in the nation’s third-busiest national park. Informational meetings were held last year, followed by a public comment period.
This year’s reservation system will look a lot like last year’s, with two kinds of reservations available. Entry reservations for the Bear Lake corridor (and the rest of the park) will be required from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations for the rest of the park (excluding access to the Bear Lake corridor) will be required from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each permit is for entry anytime during a designated two-hour window.
Some permits will be held back and be made available for purchase at 5 p.m. the day before. Initially, that number will be 30%, according to the release.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Man involved in fatal north St. Louis crash on run after leaving scene
ST. LOUIS – A man involved in a fatal crash in north St. Louis ran away from the scene Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a call for an accident with injuries just before 10:15 a.m. at West Florissant and Riverview. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it is unknown at this time if the man who fled on foot was a driver or a passenger involved in the crash.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
St. Louis officers call for backup after shooting near downtown gas station
ST. LOUIS, MO. – Police called for backup after a shooting at a gas station in downtown St. Louis. The “Officer in need of aid” call went out at around 11:00 am today and that typically brings a massive police presence to the scene.
Someone was shot at near the intersection of North Tucker and Convention Plaza, according to police. The shooting may have occurred at the nearby Shell gas station. Many people fled the scene.
Witnesses tell FOX 2 reporter Kelley Hoskins that there was an attempted carjacking at the gas station. The victim pulled out a weapon and fired multiple shots. The suspects fled on Tucker and crashed.
Pictures from the scene show one vehicle flipped and another with front-end damage.
One person was taken into police custody during the incident and no officers were injured.
This is a developing story. More details are still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this article for the latest update.
Suggest a Correction
News
Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy.
Prices rose sharply in 2021 for cars, gas, food and furniture as part of a rapid recovery from the pandemic recession. Vast infusions of government aid and ultra-low interest rates helped spur demand for goods, while vaccinations gave people confidence to dine out and travel.
As Americans ramped up spending, supply chains remained squeezed by shortages of workers and raw materials and this magnified price pressures.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that a measure of inflation that excludes volatile food and gas prices jumped 5.5% in December, also the highest in decades. Overall inflation rose 0.5% from November, down from 0.8% the previous month.
Price gains could slow further as snags in supply chains ease, but most economists say inflation won’t fall back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.
“U.S. inflation pressures show no sign of easing,’ said James Knightley, chief international economist at the financial services company ING. “It hasn’t been this high since the days of Thatcher and Reagan. We could be close to the peak, but the risk is that inflation stays higher for longer.’
High inflation isn’t only a problem for the U.S. In the 19 European countries that use the euro currency, inflation rose 5% in December compared with a year earlier, the biggest increase on record.
Companies large and small are adapting as best they can.
Nicole Pomije, a bakery owner in the Minneapolis area, said she plans to raise prices for cookies because of surging ingredient costs.
Her basic cookies were priced at 99 cents each, while premium versions were selling for $1.50 each. But Pomije said she will have to jack up the prices of her basic cookies to the premium price.
“We have to make money,” she said. “We don’t want to lose our customers. But I think we might.”
Businesses struggling to hire have hiked pay, but rising prices for goods and services have eroded those income gains for many Americans. Lower-income families have felt it the most, and polls show that inflation has started displacing even the coronavirus as a public concern.
High inflation has put President Biden on the defensive. His administration, echoing officials at the Fed, initially suggested that price increases would be temporary. Now that inflation has persisted, Biden and some congressional Democrats have begun to blame large corporations. They say meat producers and other industries are taking advantage of pandemic-induced shortages to drive up prices and profits. But even some left-of-center economists disagree with that diagnosis.
On Wednesday, the president issued a statement arguing that the drop in gas prices in December and a smaller increase in food costs showed progress.
One trend experts fear is a wage-price spiral. That happens when workers seek more pay to offset higher costs, and then companies raise costs further to cover that higher pay. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate panel that he has yet to see evidence that wages are broadly driving up prices across the economy.
The biggest driver of inflation, according to economists, are mismatches between supply and demand. Used car prices have soared more than 37% over the past year because a shortage of semiconductors has prevented auto companies from making enough new cars. Supply-chain constraints have driven furniture prices nearly 14% higher over the past year.
Shoppers are feeling the pinch all around them, from the gas station to the grocery store.
Vicki Bernardo Hill, 65, an occupational therapist in Gaithersburg, Maryland, says she no longer throws extra canned food, boxes of cereal or bakery items into her shopping cart at the Giant Food store.
“I am trying to stick to my list and buying things that are on sale, ” said Hill.
Because she couldn’t find a good deal on a used car, Hill recently bought a new Mazda, spending $5,000 more than she had planned.
Inflation could ease as the omicron wave fades and as Americans shift more of their spending to services such as travel, eating out and movie-going. That would reduce the demand for goods and help clear supply chains.
But some higher prices, such as rents, could prove to be stickier. Rental costs, which have accelerated since summer, rose 0.4% in December, the third consecutive monthly increase. That’s significant because housing costs make up one-third of the government’s consumer price index.
Powell told Congress that if it becomes necessary to fight high inflation more aggressively, the Federal Reserve is prepared to accelerate the interest rate hikes it plans to begin this year. The Fed’s benchmark short-term rate, now pegged near zero, is expected to be bumped up at least three times this year.
Rate increases would make borrowing for a home or car more expensive, and therefore help to cool off the economy.
Some economists and members of Congress fear the Fed has acted too slowly to head off inflation and that this could eventually force even sharper rate increases that could damage the economy.
Republicans in Congress and even some liberal economists say Biden deserves at least some of the blame for high inflation, arguing that the financial rescue package he pushed through Congress last March added significant stimulus to an already strengthening economy.
______
AP Writers Paul Wiseman and Josh Boak in Washington, Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit and Anne D’Innocenzio in New York contributed to this report.
Rocky Mountain National Park to require reservations again this summer
Kathleen Buhle: 5 Things To Know About Hunter Biden’s Ex Wife Releasing a Book On Their Divorce
Man involved in fatal north St. Louis crash on run after leaving scene
This Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Alternative Is Just As Good & A Quarter Of The Price
St. Louis officers call for backup after shooting near downtown gas station
Ethereum 2.0 Contract Hits New ATH of 9 Million ETH!
Kendall Jenner Slays Leather Mini Skirt For Night Out With Hailey Baldwin
Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden
‘The Blacklist’ Preview: Alina Threatens To Expose Ressler Cheating His Drug Test
St. Louis Cardinals lose potential pitching depth with Jon Lester’s retirement
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1