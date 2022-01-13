Roddy Ricch: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Pulled Out Of ‘SNL’ Due To COVID

Despite originally being announced as the performer for the Jan. 15 episode of ‘SNL,’ Roddy Rich had to pull out of the gig due to coronavirus exposure.
Saturday Night Live is taking all necessary precautions amidst the rising cases of COVID in the United States. Sadly, that includes pulling Roddy Rich from the show’s Jan. 15 line-up after he was exposed to the virus. A rep for Roddy Rich confirmed that the artist had to cancel his performance on the upcoming episode due to someone on his team being exposed to COVID. Jack Antonoff’s band, Bleachers, will step in as a replacement.
So far, it has not been confirmed whether or not Roddy will return for another chance at performing on the SNL stage. The rapper first made a splash on the hip-hop scene in Jan. 2020 with his viral song “The Box,” which led to major performances, including one at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Show and at the 2020 BET Awards. Learn more about Roddy below:
1. He’s A Young Hip-Hop Artist
Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., the man who would become Roddy Ricch grew up in Compton, California. He started rapping as a youth and began his career as a teen. “I bought some equipment, and then I started recording real heavy, in my room, when I was like 16,” he told XXL in 2018. “I was just playin’ with it.” That hobby led to him putting out his first mixtape, Feed Tha Streets, in 2017. The sequel, Feed Tha Streets II, would be his breakthrough. A single from it, “Die Young,” released in July 2018, blew up online, eventually going double Platinum.
Following “Die Young,” it seems that everything Roddy touched turned to Platinum. He had a run of singles – “Every Season,” “Project Dreams,” “Start wit Me,” “The Box,” and “High Fashion” (featuring his fellow Savage X Fenty performer, Mustard) – that were successful hits.
“My best friend died in a high-speed chase. Before he went to jail, he told me, ‘Roddy, chase the bag, do what you gotta do, put this before anything.’ I looked up to him, ’cause he was getting money before me. It’s more about chasing it, for me,” Roddy told XXL. “I don’t really be putting no limitations or projections on myself. I just go do it.”
2. He Has A Hit Album & Singles
Roddy released his debut studio album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, on Dec. 6, 2019. It premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent the next two months hovering near the top of the chart. It would take the No. 1 spot for the fourth time in mid-February, before slowly sliding down. As of October 2020, ten months after its release, it’s at No. 32. The album won the 2020 BET Award for Album of the Year and will likely be a contender in the 2021 Grammy Awards. He’s already a Grammy winner, picking up Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle” during the 2020 ceremony.
Roddy will likely end 2020 with the title of “Most Weeks Spent At The Top Of The Billboard Hot 100.” His single “The Box” dominated the first three months of 2020, occupying the No. 1 spot for eleven weeks, from Jan. 18 to March 28. From there, the No. 1 spot was a revolving door, with The Weeknd, Drake, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga all taking the crown. Roddy returned the No. 1 position as a featured artist on DaBaby’s “Rockstar.” The track spent five weeks at the top, giving Roddy 16 total weeks of being No. 1 this year.
3. Does Roddy Rich Have A Baby?
Roddy became a father for the first time in 2020 when his girlfriend Allie Minati gave birth to their son. She announced the happy news in a now-deleted Instagram post in April of that year, writing, “Baby boy is Here.” In the photo, a beaming Roddy cradled his newborn son and smiled as he gazed at him.
4. Who Is Roddy Rich’s Wife?
Roddy Rich is not married, but he was in a longtime relationship with Allie Minati before they had a son together in 2020. Roddy and Allie kept their relationship off of social media until they announced the birth of their baby boy. Even after their son’s birth, Allie and Roddy have been very private about their relationship, to the point where fans are constantly wondering whether or not they’re even still together.
Being low-key and private is something that Roddy has done every since he first rose to fame, though. “I don’t really partake in the celebrity aspect of it all,” Roddy said to GQ in January 2020. “I don’t go to parties, I don’t hang out, I don’t really talk to nobody. I don’t really consider myself a celebrity. When the world catches me outside, then it’s like, ‘Oh s***, it’s Roddy!’ I’m cool about it, as long as my personal space isn’t threatened. It’s funny, I’m not a celebrity, I guess I’m just known.”
5. Roddy Wanted To Be In The NBA
“I used to be like Michael Jordan in high school, no cap,” he told XXL in 2018. “[I was a] point guard. I was more like an Allen Iverson type of n—a, I ain’t gon lie. Jordan was a dunking type of n—a. I was more like that cross-a-n—a-up, breaking-his-ankles type situation.”
Lamar Odom wants his old thang back and it looks like the former Lakers star still has a lot of love for his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.
During an interview with TMZ this week, Odom slammed into the Good American founder’s on-again/off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, calling the NBA star “corny” for kontinously stepping out on Khloe and getting Marilee Nichols pregnant.
When asked if he had spoken to the 37-year-old reality TV maven, Odom revealed that they hadn’t been in contact for a long time.
“Nah, I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her. It’s too bad, but she’s going to be alright,” he told the outlet. “She’s a strong girl.”
Odom said that he would give Khloe “a big hug” if he had the opportunity to see her again. He also gave a few words of loving encouragement to the youngest Kardashian sister, telling Khloe to ‘”keep her faith in God and stay strong for her daughter.”
Lamar and Khloe jumped the broom in 2009 but later filed for divorce in 2015 amid the former basketball player’s struggles with drug addiction. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, following Odom’s near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel. It seems like Lamar may still be holding on to hope that one day he and Khloe will rekindle their relationship. Towards the end of the interview, the 42-year-old revealed that it would “be a blessing to be around” the mother of one if they had a chance to reconnect in the future.
This is Lamar’s latest attempt to swoon Khloe back into his arms. Following the news of Tristan Thompson’s positive paternity test, the retired baller weighed in on the controversy by sending a few loving words to his ex-wife.
“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom wrote underneath a post about the incident, adding, “she is a good person and deserves the world.”
Back in July, the Lakers alum and Thompson got into a brief social media spat after the star posted “hottie” underneath a photo of Khloe taking a shower on Instagram. The Sacramento Kings power forward clapped back at Odom, threatening the ex-basketball player to stand down.
“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results” he replied.
Yikes!
Now if you remember, this isn’t the first time that Lamar and Tristan have been involved in messy shenanigans with one another. Odom accused his ex-fiancé Sabrina Parr of sleeping with Thompson back in 2021. While speaking with Wendy Williams in February of that year, Lamar claimed that Parr slept with Tristan out of spite, only to upset Khloe.
Well, despite his flirty attempts, it doesn’t appear as though Khloe is looking to rekindle their former romance. As BOSSIP previously reported, a source close to the influencer told E! News that she had “no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband. “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” they added.
Anna Marie Tendler opened up about her heartbreaking split from the ‘Kid Gorgeous’ comedian in a new interview.
Anna Marie Tendler isn’t shutting down the idea of motherhood. The 36-year-old artist admitted that she’s planning on freezing her eggs after her surprising breakup from John Mulaney, 39, in May 2021 in a new profile from Harper’s Bazaar, published on Tuesday January 11. Even though she’s keeping the possibility of having children open, Anna did explain that she’s “always held partnership above having kids,” in relationships.
In light of her divorce from the comedian, Anna explained that she’s open to experiences she wouldn’t have expected prior to the split from John. “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door,” she explained, while sounding very open to the possibility in the future. “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”
John had frequently joked about his relationship with Anna in his stand-up comedy, and he had joked about the pair not having kids during his 2015 special The Comeback Kid, during a bit about their real estate agent pitching them on turning rooms in a home to a nursery. “I didn’t mean to make it sound like we don’t want children,” he said. “We don’t, but I didn’t mean to make it sound like that.”
Since the split in May, John sparked a relationship with actress Olivia Munn, 41, and the pair had a baby boy Malcom in December 2021. Amid the whirlwind of John and Olivia’s relationship in addition to the divorce, Anna opened up about how difficult it was to see it all play out. “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal,” she said in the interview, after she’d admitted to having a pretty rough spring. “I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer.”