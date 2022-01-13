Celebrities
Roddy Ricch Replaced On ‘SNL’ This Week Over COVID-19 Exposure, Looking To ‘Lock In A New Date’
Roddy Ricch will not be performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend after a recent COVID exposure.
The Los Angeles native announced that he’s working on “lock[ing] in a new date” after being replaced as the musical guest on the live sketch comedy show.
NBCUniversal announced in a recent press release that Saturday Night Live would be making its return on January 15 with host Ariana DeBose and musical guest Bleachers, who will be serving as Roddy’s replacement.
Though the initial press release didn’t provide a reason for the rapper dropping out of his previously scheduled performance, he has since explained the decision in an Instagram Story, also going on to confirm that he is still aiming to perform on the show sometime in the future.
“Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” Roddy wrote on Wednesday. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though!”
While his SNL gig didn’t work out this time around, Roddy Ricch still has a lot of exciting performances coming up.
Earlier this week, he was among the artists announced for the 2022 edition of the beloved Bonnaroo festival. Roddy will be joining other big names from the lineup including J. Cole, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Tinashe, and more to perform in Manchester, Tennessee in June.
Madonna Reveals Massive Bruise Down Her Entire Thigh While Rocking Versace In New Photos
Ouch! The pop diva proved she was one tough cookie while showing off her injury wearing designer duds for an Instagram.
Madonna, 63, is no wuss. And the pop diva made that much clear while revealing a giant bruise on her thigh in a stylish new Instagram on Jan. 13. Madonna managed to still look sultry as she stuck her leg out and pulled up her striking gold and black Versace frock to show the massive blue and purple mark on her gams. The bruise was only accentuated by her thigh-high stockings and heeled boots in the sassy set of photos. Despite the injury, the “Like A Virgin” songstress seriously stunned in her robed frock, which featured the Italian fashion house’s iconic Greek key motif along with rows of chevrons. Madonna continued to amp up the glamour with long, blonde braids, blackout shades, and a full nude pout.
She struck a number of edgy poses in the photos, pointing her hands at the camera like a gun while also sharing a close-up of her bikini region and another of her bra-clad chest to highlight her jewelry collection. Reflecting on her injury in a poetic manner, Madge captioned the shot saying, “Life has beaten me up! Do you think I give a F***?” She went on, “Only the Devil Cares…. HOMEWEAR”, while tagging Versace at the end.
Madonna is no stranger to a serious injury. The star revealed that she had undergone hip replacement surgery following an on-stage during her 2019 Madame X tour, calling herself a “bionic woman”.
She opened about her injury in her Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A special for Paramount+ in Nov. 2021. While answering a question from A-lister Conor McGregor about how she stays fit, she said, “Let me be really honest with you—I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac. You probably know that right?… During my [2019 Madame X] tour—I don’t know if you’ve noticed it, but I’m limping a lot—I was in more pain than I’ve ever been in in my life. I’m a bionic woman—I had hip replacement surgery.”
“Love During Lockup” Exclusive: Indie’s Bounty Hunter Mama Believes She’s Being Hustled By Her Prison Bae Harry
Another day, another hustle…
Have y’all been watching the latest in the “Lockup” franchises on WeTV? WE tv’s hit franchise has now premiered a new series – “Love During Lockup” – airing Fridays at 9 pm ET. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from this week’s new episode for your viewing pleasure!
On Friday night’s upcoming episode of “Love During Lockup,” Indie’s mom Yolanda blames her bounty hunter history for not trusting Indie’s boyfriend Harry, who she believes is hustling her daughter. While Indie insists she’s not being taken advantage of and is “spiritually married,” Yolanda disagrees. Check out the clip below:
Do you think Indie is being hustled? Is Harry wrong to expect Indie to put something on his books when she has kids to take care of? What would you do if Indie was your daughter?
Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:
Indie’s bounty-hunter mom uncovers the truth about her felon fiancé. Gabby has a meltdown over a wedding dilemma, but will their secret stash save the day? Haley’s ex lays down the law. Tai fears her romance with inmate Hottie is just a con.
Tune in to WeTV Friday at 9PM EST for a brand new episode of “Love During Lockup.”
Priyanka Chopra Jokes She & Nick Jonas Aren’t ‘Too Busy To Practice’ Making Babies
Though Priyanka Chopra sees kids in her future with Nick Jonas, the actress says they’re not in a rush to become parents – but that doesn’t mean they’re not willing to try.
It’s coming up to four years since Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas, and they’ve yet to welcome a bundle of joy into the world. Though some couples opt not to have kids, children are “a big part of our desire for the future,” Priyanka tells Vanity Fair in the magazine’s new cover story. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Vanity Fair’s Rebecca Ford mentioned that Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, seem busier than ever. Are their schedules too packed for them to make a family? “No, we’re not too busy to practice,” said Priyanka.
The Matrix Resurrections star recognized that her and Nick’s lives would have to slow down when/if they start a family. “I’m okay with that,” said Priyanka. “We’re both okay with that.” Nick has said in interviews that he hopes for “many” kids with Priyanka but has adopted the same attitude as his wife. “We’re blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of that,” he said in 2021.
Later in the Vanity Fair interview, Priyanka reflected on trying to maintain that work-life balance. “I’ve always been such a worker bee. My priority has always been the next job. I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance. I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”
Priyanka also said she’s becoming “a lot more introverted” as she pursues her career. “I’m starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much it takes out of you,” she said, adding that “constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch” takes a considerable toll, a “part of your soul.”
In December, Priyanka revealed how she had a moment of self-doubt while filming The Matrix: Resurrections. Her co-star, Keanu Reeves, took a moment to reassure her when she was having “a tough day one day. “I’d come back from quarantine, [and] it was a lot of words. I was stumbling over them a little bit.” Priyanka admitted she was “terrified” by her performance, but she got through it. Afterward, she said that Keanu “just came up to me so kindly, and said the things, you know, when you have a tough day, you need to hear from a colleague maybe that might have been in the same situation. He comes in and goes, ‘That was a really tough day, and you got through it. You did a great job, and you should feel proud of that.’ ”
