Roddy Ricch Replaced On ‘SNL’ This Week Over COVID-19 Exposure, Looking To ‘Lock In A New Date’

Though Priyanka Chopra sees kids in her future with Nick Jonas, the actress says they’re not in a rush to become parents – but that doesn’t mean they’re not willing to try.

It’s coming up to four years since Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas, and they’ve yet to welcome a bundle of joy into the world. Though some couples opt not to have kids, children are “a big part of our desire for the future,” Priyanka tells Vanity Fair in the magazine’s new cover story. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Vanity Fair’s Rebecca Ford mentioned that Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, seem busier than ever. Are their schedules too packed for them to make a family? “No, we’re not too busy to practice,” said Priyanka.

The Matrix Resurrections star recognized that her and Nick’s lives would have to slow down when/if they start a family. “I’m okay with that,” said Priyanka. “We’re both okay with that.” Nick has said in interviews that he hopes for “many” kids with Priyanka but has adopted the same attitude as his wife. “We’re blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of that,” he said in 2021.

Later in the Vanity Fair interview, Priyanka reflected on trying to maintain that work-life balance. “I’ve always been such a worker bee. My priority has always been the next job. I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance. I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”

Priyanka also said she’s becoming “a lot more introverted” as she pursues her career. “I’m starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much it takes out of you,” she said, adding that “constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch” takes a considerable toll, a “part of your soul.”

In December, Priyanka revealed how she had a moment of self-doubt while filming The Matrix: Resurrections. Her co-star, Keanu Reeves, took a moment to reassure her when she was having “a tough day one day. “I’d come back from quarantine, [and] it was a lot of words. I was stumbling over them a little bit.” Priyanka admitted she was “terrified” by her performance, but she got through it. Afterward, she said that Keanu “just came up to me so kindly, and said the things, you know, when you have a tough day, you need to hear from a colleague maybe that might have been in the same situation. He comes in and goes, ‘That was a really tough day, and you got through it. You did a great job, and you should feel proud of that.’ ”