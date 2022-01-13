Celebrities
Ronnie Spector: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Ronettes’ Singer Who Died At 78
Ronnie Spector’s chart-topping career was often overshadowed by her rocky marriage with producer and convicted murderer, Phil Spector. Find out all about Ronnie here.
The music world has lost a legend. Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the iconic 60s girl group The Ronettes, has died at the age of 78 on January 8. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan,” read a statement on Ronnie’s official website. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”
Ronnie was a major force on the pop charts. Alongside her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, they formed The Ronettes and scored huge hits with “Baby, I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain,” and “Be My Baby.” The group was even nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Sadly, much of her career was overshadowed by her tumultuous relationship with music producer Phil Spector. Keep reading to find more about Ronnie, below.
1. Ronnie was born in Spanish Harlem
The lead singer was born Veronica Bennett in Spanish Harlem on Aug. 10, 1943. Ronnie, Estelle and Nedra would first begin performing small gigs around New York as Ronnie and the Relatives until they changed their name to The Ronettes, according to Variety. The group eventually called up Phil’s office one day and they were granted an audition, where Phil jumped up afterwards and exclaimed, “That’s the voice I’ve been looking for!” per the outlet.
2. She began an affair with her producer Phil Spector
By the time The Ronettes popularity was wavering, Ronnie was having an affair with Phil, who was still married to his first wife Annette Merar. After the couple divorced, Ronnie and Phil got married in 1968, with Ronnie taking his surname professionally.
3. She claims Phil was abusive
Ronnie claimed in her 1990 autobiography Be My Baby,: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness that Phil was “possessive, jealous and emotionally abusive.” She alleges Phil kept her as a prisoner in their Beverly Hills home for years, which caused her to descend into alcoholism. In the book, she wrote that her mother, Beatrice, made her leave Phil after a huge fight in 1972. Their divorce was finalized in 1974.
4. Her ex-husband would go on to murder an actress
On February 3, 2003, Phil fatally shot actress Lana Clarkson in the mouth while in his home in Alhambra, California. After a mistrial, he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life in state prison. Phil died in prison on Jan. 16, 2021 at the age of 81.
5. Ronnie is survived by five sons
Ronnie adopted three sons while she was married to Phil: Donte, Louis and Gary. In 1982, Ronnie married her manager Jonathan Greenfield, who helped her get her career back on track and was also a driving force to get her drinking under control. They share sons Austin and Jason.
Christie Brinkley Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit & Wrap Skirt On Family Vacation
Christie Brinkley looked sexier than ever in a recent Instagram post, showing off a plunging, long-sleeve one piece swimsuit at a beautiful beach locale.
Christie Brinkley is ready for the beach! The 67-year-old looked as gorgeous as ever in a recent Instagram post, sharing photos of herself in a plunging navy blue one piece swimsuit at a gorgeous beach locale. The suit, which had white parallel stripes down the sides of her arms, was covered by a chic white wrap with blue designs which she tied around her waist.
The mother-of-three accessorized the look with a beige sun hat with a green tie and navy blue flip-flops, also carrying a water bottle to stay hydrated under the bright rays. “I never brush my hair, I just beach comb!” Christie exclaimed in the caption, adding the hashtag #beachlife to share how much she enjoys the vacation life style.
Also featured in the photos was her son, her middle child, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 26, walking along the rocks with a stick in a long-sleeve black shirt and swim shirts as he also enjoyed the sunshine.
The model is known to show off her stellar figure on the beach. She also loves sharing her travels with her family on social media! Last spring, Christie shared a series of photos again with Jack, sporting a strapless one-piece swimsuit along with a skirt around her waist for a cover up. ““I’ve got SONSHINE on a cloudy day,” Christie captioned the pic. “I love you @jackbrinkleycook.”
Jack is Christie’s son from her third marriage to Richard Taubman. She also shares a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with second husband Billy Joel, and daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, with her third husband, Peter Cook, who she divorced in 2008.
Pete Davidson Wraps His Arms Around Kim Kardashian After Low-Key Pizza Date — Photos
Pizza and chill? In these new photos, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are seen packing on hot PDA while waiting for food during their pizza date.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson,28, proved they’re just like the rest of us as they were spotted grabbing pizza and each other on Wednesday, Jan 12. While the pair waited at the counter for their pizza, the Saturday Night Live star wrapped the SKIMS founder up in an embrace with his hand around her lower back in photos captured by DailyMail. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a grey sweatshirt and leather pants that hugged her curvaceous figure while the comedian whore a white sweatshirt and funky, multicolored sweatpants.
While the two looked super affectionate at this moment, this was the most PDA they shared during the date. In an attempt to blend in, the stars reportedly kept it very low-key. “It was a very casual date without much flirting. No-one in the restaurant barely noticed them and Kim was on her phone at one point,” an on-looker at the pizza place told DailyMail.
Kim and Pete have been acting like a regular married couple lately going on casual dates and running errands together. On Saturday, Jan. 8 the reality TV star and actor were caught scoring deals at the Camarillo Premium Outlet. The couple wore all-black to blend in as they window-shopped at a discount store.
Hollywood’s latest A-list couple is taking it easy after their getaway to the Bahamas. Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West reportedly wasn’t thrilled about the trip. Kim took Kanye to the same exact spot at Baker’s Bay for his 40th birthday and felt taking Pete there was “disrespectful,” sources close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife.
While the Kim and Pete dating rumors started off as a joke after they did a sketch together on SNL, the relationship has become very serious for the King of Staten Island actor. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” an insider close to the actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up.”
Noella Bergener Shares Divorce Update, Ex James’ Biggest Lie, Says Affair Claims to Air on RHOC
Has Noella Bergener made any progress with her divorce from estranged husband James Bergener?
Amid their ongoing dispute on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she offered an update on the end of her marriage and shared what she believes to be the “biggest falsehood” shared by her former partner.
“It’s so ridiculous,” Noella admitted of her divorce on WWHL. “He still hasn’t finalized our agreement so currently right now, a big part of our settlement was him having an NDA on me. So the fact that he’s having me out here being able to talk to him, I mean, come on dude, like wrap this thing up!”
According to Noella, she would stop talking about James if he would sign off on their divorce. But because he has refused to do so, she is legally allowed to say whatever she pleases — and he’s done the same.
After mentioning just that, Andy Cohen questioned guest Noella about the “biggest falsehood” her ex has posted on Instagram.
“All that can be disproven because he’s the one who signed up for this show, who filmed for this show, who signed releases for this show… But that he’s saying that I held him up from seeing his son for, we’re going on month six now, that’s just absolutely absurd,” Noella replied. “See your kid.”
Noella also revealed that her credit cards still haven’t been “turned back on” amid their “messy” split and noted that the claims she made regarding James’ alleged affair will be addressed on a future episode of RHOC.
“Sign, buddy. If you want this to stop, sign. Let’s be done with this,” she added.
During another segment of WWHL, Noella admitted that while she “saw everything that the viewers saw” in terms of Nicole James‘ supposed lack of compassion during their lunch date, the two of them “had a heart-to-heart” afterward. And soon, viewers will likely see more in regard to how Nicole was “robbed of her voice.”
“I can’t wait. I hope she has an opportunity to tell [her side of the story] because it’s pretty shocking stuff,” Noella teased.
Also on WWHL, after being asked about the questions Dr. Jen Armstrong raised about the authenticity of her marriage and her mental stability, Noella threw some shade at her castmate.
“Who?” she asked.
RHOC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, which airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
