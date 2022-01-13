Selfies Aren’t Trendy Anymore — Will NFT Novatar Trend in 2022?

Today, almost everyone has heard of the terms “metaverse” or “avatar”. It’s not only a trendy word that’s becoming very common but those are concepts revolutionizing how we position ourselves in digital life.

The metaverse is considered a world where virtual objects merge with completely physical things and events within a single platform or an ecosystem.

A simple example is a digital twin-avatar, that transports users into many different realities, and depending on the scenario of use, consists of various services – from educational to entertainment. With “metaverse” users describe the virtual world where the avatars of real people live.

As digital identity protection, today is vital than ever, technocrats see the potential of NFTs to solve the problems of security and management of users’ digital selves.

Amid the advent of avatars and the launch of various metaverses, the NFT Novatar project will launch soon. Seems like it has all the potential to become one of the most influential NFT avatar projects, taking into account the upcoming usage of such assets.

Novatar offers the first-ever aging NFTs to become the digital identities of their holders in virtual worlds. 25K baby avatars with unique and one-of-a-kind characteristics perfectly suit the mission to represent anyone in virtual reality and Metas as well as on the social networks.

Each Novatar is primarily a unique digital art, with very detailed facial expressions, one-of-a-kind futuristic clothing, and style. However, they are not limited to fancy appearances only. NFT Novatars have a large number of genes to determine their identity and the first-ever aging technology fully runs on the blockchain.

From the very beginning, Novatars will appear as NFT babies. However, after the minting, NFT holders will decide whether they want to age their baby Novatar or not. The process of aging is irreversible, so think twice when deciding to get an adult NFT.

While the baby Novatar has 9 basic genes, adult NFTs have 14 genes with 10 basic and 4 optional genes. Moreover, the optional genes like a profession or gender orientation might or might not appear thus bringing the concept of rarity: the probability of getting one of 5 professions is 12%. For example, if one gets an astronaut Novatar it will be rare and a more valuable NFT. All Novatars have emotions: sad, happy, frustrated, shy, self-confident, etc, expressing real emotion.

In addition, all the NFT images are stored in IPFS and all the commercial rights are given to their owners. Moreover, having a Novatar gives access to real-life events organized for the Novatar community members. With the upcoming development and upgrades within the platform The Novatar will reach new heights soon in 2022.