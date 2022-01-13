Celebrities
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Relationship Status Revealed After Miami Trip
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may have heated things up again when the two were spotted in Miami one week ago.
Shawn Mendes, 23, and ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, 24, were spotted together walking their dog, Tarzan, in Miami on January 6 — nearly two months after they decided to call it quits. Since then, fans have gone into a frenzy over speculation that they might get back together. Although neither one of the singers has spoken out about what went down during their brief rendezvous, a source close to Shawn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the real deal was behind their Miami meetup.
Following the new year, Shawn was seen flaunting his rock-hard abs and killer body on the beach in Miami with friends. Aside from some fun in the sun, the source said that he knew that Camila was coming through the Sunshine State on her way to the Dominican Republic, where she is currently on vacation. “Shawn wanted to see Camila when she was in Miami. He only had a few days left in Miami and it’s been so long since they came face to face,” our source said.
Shawn and Camila announced their split on November 17, 2021, in an Instagram post that read, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” And although they stayed true to their word, they had not seen each other since they decided to end their romance. On his social media, Shawn said that he was having a “hard time” after the breakup. “Shawn knows what people mean when they say that absence makes the heart grow fonder because it did,” the source said. “They were together 24/7 for the past couple of years and, towards the end, started to get on each other’s nerves.”
“When they met up in Miami, they had a lot to talk about. The conclusion that they came to is that they still do love each other. They just don’t know what to do with that now,” the insider added. “Camila is the first girl that Shawn has ever been in love with, and he thought that being without her would be easier than it is. For the past several years, she has been his best friend, as well as his lover. Being without Camila for these past couple of weeks has been hard and seeing her again brought it all back. They are not sure where the road from here will take them, but Shawn has said to his family and friends that he doesn’t think that he will find another woman like her.”
HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Shawn and Camila, but didn’t receive immediate responses.
Heather Rae Young Reveals Being A Stepmom To Tarek’s Kids Inspired Her To Want Children Of Her Own
Heather Rae Young reveals how her ‘love’ for being a stepmother to Tarek El Moussa’s children has possibly led to having kids of her own.
Heather Rae Young “loves being a stepmom.” So much so, that the Selling Sunset star and her husband Tarek El Moussa, 40, have discussed having children of their own together. The 34-year-old reality star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained how being a stepparent to Tarek’s kids — a daughter, Taylor, 11, and a son, Brayden, 6 — led to her possibly wanting kids of her own.
“We don’t know how life’s going to shift and what the future holds,” the former Playboy Playmate of the Month said. “When we first met, we both had said ‘no’ to having children. And, you know, obviously as my love grew for the children and I fell into this amazing position as a step mom — I just I love being a stepmom, I love being a mom, I love raising children.”
“And so more recently I have started thinking about having one of my own,” Heather confessed. “I brought it up to Tarek and at first we talked about it and so we’re on the same page. We are planning on possibly having a baby in the future but right now I am going through egg freezing. I’m doing the second round of egg freezing.”
The blonde beauty continued, “We have talked about freezing embryos, putting embryos aside and then we would like to try natural this year. I think I’m pushing it a little bit more than Tarek but, you know, we don’t know what the future is going to hold but yes, sometime in the future we would like our own.”
Tarek and Heather tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2021 at a Santa Barbara hotel after two years of dating. The newlyweds recently returned home from their three-week honeymoon to the Maldives (with three days in Dubai). When asked how they’re settling into married life, Heather said, “We were actually looking back the other night because time flies by so we actually went back in our phones and looked at all the photos from the wedding. Up until the New Year, we did have such a whirlwind life after the wedding. I finally feel like we are settling back in. Like, this is our first week.”
Since saying their ‘I dos’ Tarek said being married to Heather has been “absolutely incredible.” He said, “The wedding was just magical. The honeymoon was the most romantic place you could ever think of and honestly since saying ‘I do’, like we’ve just become closer as a family. We’re working as a unit. We’re setting big goals. And we’re really working on setting us up in our family for the rest of our lives together. We are enjoying every single moment of it and we couldn’t be more excited.”
Apple TV + Offers First Look At Their New Series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey,” Based on Walter Mosley’s Novel
Apple TV + released the first set of images from their upcoming new series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey” this Wednesday, January 12.
We’re expecting huge things from this limited series, which was executive produced by and stars Oscar nominated Samuel L. Jackson, and is based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who adapted the story for the screen and also serves as executive producer. The six-episode gripping series about family, memory and legacy will debut globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Jackson’s not the only critically acclaimed THESPIAN associated with the project either. One of our new faves, Dominique Fishback, stars as well.
Here’s what we know so far:
“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. In addition to Jackson and Fishback, the Apple Original series features Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (“Coyote,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”), Damon Gupton (“Black Lightning,” “Bates Motel”), Marsha Stephanie Blake (“I Am Your Woman,” “When They See Us”), Walton Goggins (“Justified,” “The Unicorn”), and Omar Miller (“The Unicorn,” “Ballers”).
Alongside Mosley and Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is executive produced by Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson.
March can’t come soon enough!
Sarah Michelle Gellar Tries To Bring The 80s Back With New Hair Makeover – Before & After Photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar is throwing it all the way back to 1983 with her new look as she rocked bright eyeshadow and neon earrings.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, is a walking blast from the past in her latest Instagram post. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress is channeling the ’80s with her new hairstyle and look. In the boomerang video, she showed off her freshly-chopped wispy curtain bangs with the rest of her hair pulled back in a bun. While the hairstyle has had a resurgence in 2021, it originated back in the days of Farrah Fawcett. Check out her new look below!
“As I’ve been fairly unimpressed by 2022 so far, I’m think of just bringing 1983 back,” she said in the caption of the inspiration behind her new look. She showed off extra ’80s spirit with bright purple eyeshadow and a pink shiny lip. No ’80s look can be complete without neon and the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress delivered with a pair of lightning bolt earrings with one bolt being pink and the other yellow.
Prior to rocking a trendy bang, the Cruel Intentions actress often slicked her hair back or wore it down in ways that made her forehead more prominent. Curtain bangs are excellent for framing the face and slimming it down. Curtain bangs or not, Sarah Michelle Gellar always looks beautiful. Here’s a look at the starlet before her new haircut.
Even though SMG isn’t a back fan of 2022 so far, she did enjoy an awesome Hawaii vacation with her family at the top of the year. The actress had some fun in the sun with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two kids Charlotte Grace Prinze, 12, and Rocky James Prinze, 9. She shared some adorable snaps of the family posing on the beach together and even treated fans to a swimsuit pic where she rocked a navy blue one-piece with ruffled sleeves.
The Masters Of The Universe voice actress has recently spoken out about raising two tweens during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted that she was nervous about sending her kids back to school but ultimately knew it was “the best thing for them.” “It was mixed emotions!”She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I was definitely happy for them. I was excited for them. I was nervous. I know that our school has taken every precaution, but, you know, it’s still obviously trying times. And I also missed them!”
