Smack Shack Bloomington brings seafood-heavy menu to south metro

In the suburbs, good seafood can be hard to find.

That paradigm seems to be changing, though, as more local restaurateurs are willing to meet people where they live.

The latest on that train is Smack Shack, which just opened a new spot in a former Fuddruckers on the border of Bloomington and Edina.

The space is enormous — being a former burger chain and all — and there is ample parking, which is something Smack Shack aficionados are definitely not accustomed to. The first (and still very busy) location is in the bustling and parking-deficient North Loop. (There’s also a counter-service version in Rosedale Mall’s Potluck food hall and one in the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.)

There’s a giant, circular bar that’s front and center and a gambling wheel, both of which contribute to a jovial atmosphere. I brought a seafood-loving friend whose wife does not eat things that live in water, so he’s always extra appreciative.

Fresh oysters at the new Smack Shack in Bloomington. (Jess Fleming / Pioneer Press)

The menu is largely the same as the North Loop location, with a few additions. One of those, the Dungeness Crab Boil, turned out to be one of my favorite dishes of the year. If you are a seafood fan and haven’t had Dungeness, which is in season during the winter and spring months, I highly recommend getting here — it’s more savory and rich than the popular king crab, but there’s still enough meat so you don’t feel frustrated. Served with the typical boil sides of corn, red potatoes and a whole sausage link, there’s enough food on this platter to serve two, especially if you start off with some fresh oysters, and I heartily recommend that you do.

In fact, Smack Shack is one of a handful of places that I will eat oysters with abandon, because they fly in all their seafood fresh daily.

Just for comparison, we ordered the king crab legs, too. While they contain much more meat, the meat is sweeter and lighter. While still delicious, we preferred the Dungeness.

Crab-stuffed salmon at the new Smack Shack in Bloomington.
Crab-stuffed salmon at the new Smack Shack in Bloomington. (Jess Fleming / Pioneer Press)

My husband was craving salmon, so he ordered the crab-stuffed version, which was huge, stuffed with sweet crab and served on a big pile of tender asparagus (no idea how they accomplished that when it’s so out-of-season) and wild rice. He was happy — and stuffed.

Though we chose some of the less casual dishes — mostly because I’ve had the absolutely delicious lobster roll Smack Shack was built upon many times — there are less expensive options. Besides lobster rolls, there’s a burger, a bunch of other sandwiches and fried chicken, to name a few.

Basically, it’s a choose-your-own-adventure experience.

And one that suburbanites are obviously enjoying — if you don’t have a reservation on a weekend night, expect to wait a while.

Smack Shack Bloomington

  • Where: 3801 Minnesota Drive, Bloomington
  • Contact: 952-333-7722; smack-shack.com
  • Prices: Sandwiches run from $14.95-$27.95 for a lobster roll; entrees run from $21.95 to $41.95; boils start at $29.95 for prawns, crab is market price
  • Good to know: Ample on-site parking; open for lunch and dinner
