News
Smack Shack Bloomington brings seafood-heavy menu to south metro
In the suburbs, good seafood can be hard to find.
That paradigm seems to be changing, though, as more local restaurateurs are willing to meet people where they live.
The latest on that train is Smack Shack, which just opened a new spot in a former Fuddruckers on the border of Bloomington and Edina.
The space is enormous — being a former burger chain and all — and there is ample parking, which is something Smack Shack aficionados are definitely not accustomed to. The first (and still very busy) location is in the bustling and parking-deficient North Loop. (There’s also a counter-service version in Rosedale Mall’s Potluck food hall and one in the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.)
There’s a giant, circular bar that’s front and center and a gambling wheel, both of which contribute to a jovial atmosphere. I brought a seafood-loving friend whose wife does not eat things that live in water, so he’s always extra appreciative.
The menu is largely the same as the North Loop location, with a few additions. One of those, the Dungeness Crab Boil, turned out to be one of my favorite dishes of the year. If you are a seafood fan and haven’t had Dungeness, which is in season during the winter and spring months, I highly recommend getting here — it’s more savory and rich than the popular king crab, but there’s still enough meat so you don’t feel frustrated. Served with the typical boil sides of corn, red potatoes and a whole sausage link, there’s enough food on this platter to serve two, especially if you start off with some fresh oysters, and I heartily recommend that you do.
In fact, Smack Shack is one of a handful of places that I will eat oysters with abandon, because they fly in all their seafood fresh daily.
Just for comparison, we ordered the king crab legs, too. While they contain much more meat, the meat is sweeter and lighter. While still delicious, we preferred the Dungeness.
My husband was craving salmon, so he ordered the crab-stuffed version, which was huge, stuffed with sweet crab and served on a big pile of tender asparagus (no idea how they accomplished that when it’s so out-of-season) and wild rice. He was happy — and stuffed.
Though we chose some of the less casual dishes — mostly because I’ve had the absolutely delicious lobster roll Smack Shack was built upon many times — there are less expensive options. Besides lobster rolls, there’s a burger, a bunch of other sandwiches and fried chicken, to name a few.
Basically, it’s a choose-your-own-adventure experience.
And one that suburbanites are obviously enjoying — if you don’t have a reservation on a weekend night, expect to wait a while.
Smack Shack Bloomington
- Where: 3801 Minnesota Drive, Bloomington
- Contact: 952-333-7722; smack-shack.com
- Prices: Sandwiches run from $14.95-$27.95 for a lobster roll; entrees run from $21.95 to $41.95; boils start at $29.95 for prawns, crab is market price
- Good to know: Ample on-site parking; open for lunch and dinner
News
Fhima family plans new Minneapolis restaurant in historic Ribnick building
The Fhima family has purchased the historic Ribnick building in the North Loop of Minneapolis and plans to open a restaurant, speakeasy and event center.
Chef David Fhima and his son, Eli Fhima, will run the operation, which they’re calling Moulin Rouge. The Fhimas currently operate Fhima’s, and will soon open Mother Dough Bakery in the former Peace Coffee space in the Capella Tower, both of which are in downtown Minneapolis.
In a news release the family offered a preview of what will take the place of the luxury outerwear retailer:
“The restaurant will offer the same eccentric aesthetic as the infamous Moulin Rouge in France, with an authentic speakeasy bar, a brasserie ambiance in the main dining room, and an all-American (à la Ralph Lauren) event center on the third floor.”
Restoration and remodeling of the historic building will take a while — the current opening timeline is fall/winter 2022.
“We will honor this historic space, paying homage to the iconic Ribnick family name and honoring the building’s legacy with every plate prepared and with every guest served,“ David Fhima said in the release.
Moulin Rouge: 224 First St. N., Minneapolis
News
New supper club in South Minneapolis boasts relish tray, brandy old-fashioneds
South Minneapolis has a new Midwest-style supper club.
Creekside Supper Club & Lounge has taken up residence in the former Pepito’s (and briefly El Burrito) space next to The Parkway Theater. It’s owned by Ward Johnson, who also owns The Parkway.
Johnson has hired chef Eli Wollenzien of Coalition and Red Sauce Rebellion to head the kitchen.
As for the feel of the place, a news release says it all:
“The Creekside is billed as an ‘authentic midwestern supper club.’ What does that mean? It’s something that you can immediately identify if you’ve ever stepped foot in one, but it’s a little hard to articulate. Certainly, it means that you’ll see classics like prime rib, steaks and seafood among the entrees. A meal typically starts with a relish tray. Popovers with maple butter are a must! A brandy Old Fashioned is a staple of the cocktail menu. And of course there’s a fish fry. With exception to the giant life-sized babbling brook we built in the lobby, the decor is decidedly un-designed. Our prime goal was an immersive experience that makes customers feel warm and welcomed above all.”
Peeking at the menu online, it appears as though there are classic ice cream drinks for after dinner, too.
Creekside Supper Club: 4820 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-3675; creeksidemn.com
News
Ask Amy: Picking up the tab is wearing thin
Dear Amy: I have a long-standing platonic friendship with “Brian.” He was recently diagnosed with a very serious illness.
I have always and often treated Brian to restaurant meals and entertainment. I have more than he does, and I am genuinely happy to do this.
However, lately, he’s asked me to take him and also his incoming visitor friend/cousin/grandmother, etc. to dinner.
I have no interest in taking people I don’t know to dinner.
I have paid a lot of money for all kinds of sometimes major expenses for him over the years.
The last time I paid for dinner, Brian sounded angry. He sneered and said we are “just a couple of gossips.”
It’s true that I talk about what is going on with me and mine. He also tells all in great detail.
To be honest, we’re both pretty boring — and so are our family and friends.
We all make mistakes. We are all human. I have lots of regrets, and I’ve always talked honestly about them.
I celebrate the good news I hear from him, and I feel sad when I learn about tougher events about his friends and family. And then I forget it.
We all are just living our lives and doing the best we can.
I am tired of being asked to pay for all kinds of things. Is that rude now that my friend has a serious illness?
If I do choose to pay for dinner again, what dinner conversation is now appropriate?
I guess if we are not allowed to compassionately discuss our friends and families, then we are left to discuss the news. I find the news pretty depressing.
Am I just a “gossip?”
— Upset
Dear Upset: Your friend is seriously ill. This is bound to make a person reflective and occasionally grouchy.
When he remarked that: “We are both just a couple of gossips,” he was referring to himself, as well as you.
I see this as a fairly common observation to make when you realize that the bulk of the conversation is usually about other people.
You should talk about it! Say, “I’ve always thought our conversations were pretty benign. I never judge anyone you’ve told me about, and honestly think we’re all pretty boring. But does it really bother you, or were you just blowing off steam?”
You’ve obviously been keeping a tab and have reached the end of your tether concerning picking up the check. If you don’t want to treat others do dinner, you should be honest, and say so.
But yes, I would say that completely pulling the plug on this friendship now that your friend is ill is less than compassionate.
You say, “We are all just living our lives, doing the best we can.”
Ask yourself: “Am I doing the best I can?”
Dear Amy: I have been married to my husband for two years. I knew he had issues when I said, “I do.”
However, his addiction has put so much extra stress on me.
He rages and at times I fear him. I am an “over-the-road” truck driver and he will call me all though the night.
It is mind control with him.
I have thought about divorce, and even contacted lawyers, but I get sucked right back into his lies.
When he is sober, he is the man I fell in love with.
Right now, he is locked up, charged with assault with a deadly weapon (not a gun).
I know this is my chance to leave. But my heart won’t reason with my mind.
How do I give up on someone I care about?
— Love Sucks in Indiana
Dear Indiana: You don’t have to give up on someone you care about.
However, you shouldn’t be married to, living with, or physically near someone who puts your own health and safety at risk.
Care about him — from a distance.
I hope you will put your own well-being at the forefront of your life.
Please find a sensible friend, family member, or counselor to talk to. You are a part of his problem, and you need to let go.
Dear Amy: As the parent of transgender and non-binary young adults, I have become very aware of how often (and needlessly) we use gendered language.
The adorable word “nibling” gets us past the awkward “nieces and nephews” quite well and I’m going to start using it for the 17 (soon to be 18) humans in my family!
— Sopranospinner
Dear Sopranospinner: I like it, too.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Smack Shack Bloomington brings seafood-heavy menu to south metro
Fhima family plans new Minneapolis restaurant in historic Ribnick building
New supper club in South Minneapolis boasts relish tray, brandy old-fashioneds
Ask Amy: Picking up the tab is wearing thin
Ross Douthat: Let’s not invent a civil war
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 2021 season | COMMENTARY
Goldberg: Just meeting with Putin is a concession
Gallery: Bruins destroy Canadiens 5-1
Wikipedia Considers To Stop Accepting Crypto Donations Because Of The ESG FUD
Bruins thump hapless Habs, 5-1
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1